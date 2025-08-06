ADVERTISEMENT

Meet The Bear Trap, a comic series by Mike Lewis that follows the everyday lives of Paul and Rob, a bear father and son, as they navigate a world where animals have taken the place of humans. Through funny, thoughtful scenes, Mike explores themes like class struggle, identity, and family life, all wrapped in a mix of humor that’s both light and sharp.

Inspired by his own experiences growing up in South Los Angeles and influenced by works like Animal Farm, Mike uses animals as stand-ins for people trying to keep up with a changing world. His comics are colorful, honest, and sometimes a little weird, but always aiming to make you laugh, think, or both.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com