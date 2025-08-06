This Artist’s Hilarious Animal Comics Tackle Real-Life Struggles (32 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Meet The Bear Trap, a comic series by Mike Lewis that follows the everyday lives of Paul and Rob, a bear father and son, as they navigate a world where animals have taken the place of humans. Through funny, thoughtful scenes, Mike explores themes like class struggle, identity, and family life, all wrapped in a mix of humor that’s both light and sharp.
Inspired by his own experiences growing up in South Los Angeles and influenced by works like Animal Farm, Mike uses animals as stand-ins for people trying to keep up with a changing world. His comics are colorful, honest, and sometimes a little weird, but always aiming to make you laugh, think, or both.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com
Mike’s comics often start with real-life moments. “One of the most common [processes] is experiencing a situation and then asking myself, ‘What character would be in this situation and how would they react?’” From there, he builds dialogue, sketches the scene, and refines the joke until it lands just right. His goal is to keep the humor relatable while making sure every panel reads clearly.
His art has evolved over time. “I didn’t quite notice any changes until I compared old art to new,” Mike said. “One significant recent improvement is my coloring… I’ve been playing with colors, trying new things, and breaking rules.” These small changes have added more emotion, more energy, and a more distinctive style to each comic.
Not all ideas make it to the finish line. “An idea goes through a scrapping process. If I feel an idea goes nowhere, has no value in reading it, or is possibly too offensive, it gets put aside.” But Mike doesn’t throw them out; he holds onto them until he finds a better way to tell the story or land the joke.
At the core of The Bear Trap is connection. “First and foremost, I want them to take a laugh with them… and even inspiration of some sort. I want to get them thinking.” Whether the response is positive or not, Mike values it all: “The thought of knowing you can even feel something after reading my comics is useful.” For him, that’s reason enough to keep going.