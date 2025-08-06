ADVERTISEMENT

Meet The Bear Trap, a comic series by Mike Lewis that follows the everyday lives of Paul and Rob, a bear father and son, as they navigate a world where animals have taken the place of humans. Through funny, thoughtful scenes, Mike explores themes like class struggle, identity, and family life, all wrapped in a mix of humor that’s both light and sharp.

Inspired by his own experiences growing up in South Los Angeles and influenced by works like Animal Farm, Mike uses animals as stand-ins for people trying to keep up with a changing world. His comics are colorful, honest, and sometimes a little weird, but always aiming to make you laugh, think, or both.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon bears having sandwiches in a kitchen, featuring hilarious animal comics about real-life struggles.
Cartoon bears having sandwiches in a kitchen, featuring hilarious animal comics about real-life struggles.
Cartoon bears having sandwiches in a kitchen, featuring hilarious animal comics about real-life struggles.

the_bear_trap Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Mike’s comics often start with real-life moments. “One of the most common [processes] is experiencing a situation and then asking myself, ‘What character would be in this situation and how would they react?’” From there, he builds dialogue, sketches the scene, and refines the joke until it lands just right. His goal is to keep the humor relatable while making sure every panel reads clearly.
RELATED:
    #2

    Tired bear holding coffee, featured in hilarious animal comics tackling real-life struggles with humor and relatable situations.
    Tired bear holding coffee, featured in hilarious animal comics tackling real-life struggles with humor and relatable situations.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoon polar bear expressing frustration about tipping delivery in hilarious animal comics tackling real-life struggles.
    Cartoon polar bear expressing frustration about tipping delivery in hilarious animal comics tackling real-life struggles.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    His art has evolved over time. “I didn’t quite notice any changes until I compared old art to new,” Mike said. “One significant recent improvement is my coloring… I’ve been playing with colors, trying new things, and breaking rules.” These small changes have added more emotion, more energy, and a more distinctive style to each comic.
    #4

    Cartoon animal comics showing a large bear advising a smaller bear, tackling real-life struggles with humor.
    Cartoon animal comics showing a large bear advising a smaller bear, tackling real-life struggles with humor.
    Cartoon animal comics showing a large bear advising a smaller bear, tackling real-life struggles with humor.
    Cartoon animal comics showing a large bear advising a smaller bear, tackling real-life struggles with humor.
    Cartoon animal comics showing a large bear advising a smaller bear, tackling real-life struggles with humor.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two hippos in a hilarious animal comic expressing real-life struggles with bedtime, featuring playful and affectionate dialogue.
    Two hippos in a hilarious animal comic expressing real-life struggles with bedtime, featuring playful and affectionate dialogue.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Not all ideas make it to the finish line. “An idea goes through a scrapping process. If I feel an idea goes nowhere, has no value in reading it, or is possibly too offensive, it gets put aside.” But Mike doesn’t throw them out; he holds onto them until he finds a better way to tell the story or land the joke.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Hilarious animal comics showing a bear in shorts tangled in caution tape with a dog watching, tackling real-life struggles.
    Hilarious animal comics showing a bear in shorts tangled in caution tape with a dog watching, tackling real-life struggles.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon polar bear wearing glasses, lounging on a couch, holding phone, expressing dislike for face chat in animal comics.
    Cartoon polar bear wearing glasses, lounging on a couch, holding phone, expressing dislike for face chat in animal comics.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    At the core of The Bear Trap is connection. “First and foremost, I want them to take a laugh with them… and even inspiration of some sort. I want to get them thinking.” Whether the response is positive or not, Mike values it all: “The thought of knowing you can even feel something after reading my comics is useful.” For him, that’s reason enough to keep going.
    #8

    Hilarious animal comics showing a cartoon bear holding a beer box, humorously tackling real-life struggles.
    Hilarious animal comics showing a cartoon bear holding a beer box, humorously tackling real-life struggles.
    Hilarious animal comics showing a cartoon bear holding a beer box, humorously tackling real-life struggles.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon bears share a moment over a digital drawing tablet, showcasing hilarious animal comics on real-life struggles.
    Cartoon bears share a moment over a digital drawing tablet, showcasing hilarious animal comics on real-life struggles.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Cartoon bear character with a shovel telling two youths a message in a comic about real-life struggles.
    Cartoon bear character with a shovel telling two youths a message in a comic about real-life struggles.
    Cartoon bear character with a shovel telling two youths a message in a comic about real-life struggles.
    Cartoon bear character with a shovel telling two youths a message in a comic about real-life struggles.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Animal comics showing a tired alligator cashier and a bear customer using a funny farewell phrase at checkout.
    Animal comics showing a tired alligator cashier and a bear customer using a funny farewell phrase at checkout.
    Animal comics showing a tired alligator cashier and a bear customer using a funny farewell phrase at checkout.
    Animal comics showing a tired alligator cashier and a bear customer using a funny farewell phrase at checkout.
    Animal comics showing a tired alligator cashier and a bear customer using a funny farewell phrase at checkout.
    Animal comics showing a tired alligator cashier and a bear customer using a funny farewell phrase at checkout.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Comic featuring animal characters using computers, showcasing hilarious animal comics about real-life struggles and dinosaur DNA research.
    Comic featuring animal characters using computers, showcasing hilarious animal comics about real-life struggles and dinosaur DNA research.
    Comic featuring animal characters using computers, showcasing hilarious animal comics about real-life struggles and dinosaur DNA research.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cartoon pig saluting and wearing a cap in funny animal comics illustrating real-life struggles in a humorous way.
    Cartoon pig saluting and wearing a cap in funny animal comics illustrating real-life struggles in a humorous way.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Sleeping cartoon bear in a cozy bed with animal comics poster on the wall illustrating hilarious animal comics.
    Sleeping cartoon bear in a cozy bed with animal comics poster on the wall illustrating hilarious animal comics.
    Sleeping cartoon bear in a cozy bed with animal comics poster on the wall illustrating hilarious animal comics.
    Sleeping cartoon bear in a cozy bed with animal comics poster on the wall illustrating hilarious animal comics.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Hilarious animal comics showing a polar bear and a brown bear discussing family and sports fan rivalry.
    Hilarious animal comics showing a polar bear and a brown bear discussing family and sports fan rivalry.
    Hilarious animal comics showing a polar bear and a brown bear discussing family and sports fan rivalry.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Hilarious animal comics showing a bear and hippo discussing industry secrets while sitting on a bed at night.
    Hilarious animal comics showing a bear and hippo discussing industry secrets while sitting on a bed at night.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cartoon of a bear driving a car, humorously tackling real-life traffic struggles in animal comics.
    Cartoon of a bear driving a car, humorously tackling real-life traffic struggles in animal comics.
    Cartoon of a bear driving a car, humorously tackling real-life traffic struggles in animal comics.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Bear manager humorously asks about past experience in animal comics tackling real-life work struggles.
    Bear manager humorously asks about past experience in animal comics tackling real-life work struggles.
    Bear manager humorously asks about past experience in animal comics tackling real-life work struggles.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon blue bear and bird sleeping in bed with comic style Zs representing sleep in animal comics on real-life struggles.
    Cartoon blue bear and bird sleeping in bed with comic style Zs representing sleep in animal comics on real-life struggles.
    Cartoon blue bear and bird sleeping in bed with comic style Zs representing sleep in animal comics on real-life struggles.
    Cartoon blue bear and bird sleeping in bed with comic style Zs representing sleep in animal comics on real-life struggles.
    Cartoon blue bear and bird sleeping in bed with comic style Zs representing sleep in animal comics on real-life struggles.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Hilarious animal comic featuring a grumpy bear warning parents about checking kids' Halloween candy.
    Hilarious animal comic featuring a grumpy bear warning parents about checking kids' Halloween candy.
    Hilarious animal comic featuring a grumpy bear warning parents about checking kids' Halloween candy.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Hilarious animal comic of a bear struggling with real-life issues while asking for more soap in the shower.
    Hilarious animal comic of a bear struggling with real-life issues while asking for more soap in the shower.
    Hilarious animal comic of a bear struggling with real-life issues while asking for more soap in the shower.
    Hilarious animal comic of a bear struggling with real-life issues while asking for more soap in the shower.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Cartoon comic featuring animals highlighting real-life struggles with wages and tipping for servers.
    Cartoon comic featuring animals highlighting real-life struggles with wages and tipping for servers.
    Cartoon comic featuring animals highlighting real-life struggles with wages and tipping for servers.
    Cartoon comic featuring animals highlighting real-life struggles with wages and tipping for servers.
    Cartoon comic featuring animals highlighting real-life struggles with wages and tipping for servers.
    Cartoon comic featuring animals highlighting real-life struggles with wages and tipping for servers.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cartoon of two bears in a living room, part of hilarious animal comics tackling real-life struggles with humor.
    Cartoon of two bears in a living room, part of hilarious animal comics tackling real-life struggles with humor.
    Cartoon of two bears in a living room, part of hilarious animal comics tackling real-life struggles with humor.
    Cartoon of two bears in a living room, part of hilarious animal comics tackling real-life struggles with humor.
    Cartoon of two bears in a living room, part of hilarious animal comics tackling real-life struggles with humor.
    Cartoon of two bears in a living room, part of hilarious animal comics tackling real-life struggles with humor.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Cartoon animals in a hilarious comic strip illustrating real-life struggles with humor and relatable situations.
    Cartoon animals in a hilarious comic strip illustrating real-life struggles with humor and relatable situations.
    Cartoon animals in a hilarious comic strip illustrating real-life struggles with humor and relatable situations.
    Cartoon animals in a hilarious comic strip illustrating real-life struggles with humor and relatable situations.
    Cartoon animals in a hilarious comic strip illustrating real-life struggles with humor and relatable situations.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Animal comic shows a bear advising another to buy crypto expected to skyrocket, highlighting real-life struggles humorously.
    Animal comic shows a bear advising another to buy crypto expected to skyrocket, highlighting real-life struggles humorously.
    Animal comic shows a bear advising another to buy crypto expected to skyrocket, highlighting real-life struggles humorously.
    Animal comic shows a bear advising another to buy crypto expected to skyrocket, highlighting real-life struggles humorously.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Animal comics featuring a grumpy bear tackling real-life struggles with humor and relatable expressions in a car setting.
    Animal comics featuring a grumpy bear tackling real-life struggles with humor and relatable expressions in a car setting.
    Animal comics featuring a grumpy bear tackling real-life struggles with humor and relatable expressions in a car setting.
    Animal comics featuring a grumpy bear tackling real-life struggles with humor and relatable expressions in a car setting.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two dogs in a bar comic illustrating real-life struggles with humor about table scraps and disappointment.
    Two dogs in a bar comic illustrating real-life struggles with humor about table scraps and disappointment.
    Two dogs in a bar comic illustrating real-life struggles with humor about table scraps and disappointment.
    Two dogs in a bar comic illustrating real-life struggles with humor about table scraps and disappointment.
    Two dogs in a bar comic illustrating real-life struggles with humor about table scraps and disappointment.
    Two dogs in a bar comic illustrating real-life struggles with humor about table scraps and disappointment.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Anthropomorphic animal comic character humorously discusses social anxiety in a kitchen setting in a hilarious animal comics style.
    Anthropomorphic animal comic character humorously discusses social anxiety in a kitchen setting in a hilarious animal comics style.
    Anthropomorphic animal comic character humorously discusses social anxiety in a kitchen setting in a hilarious animal comics style.
    Anthropomorphic animal comic character humorously discusses social anxiety in a kitchen setting in a hilarious animal comics style.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Two animals in a comic strip humorously discuss New Year's jokes while enjoying a backyard barbecue.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Bear comics showing a sick dog in bed and a concerned polar bear parent tackling real-life struggles humorously.
    Bear comics showing a sick dog in bed and a concerned polar bear parent tackling real-life struggles humorously.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Cartoon animal comic showing a bear asking another to help decide what to binge, highlighting real-life struggles.
    Cartoon animal comic showing a bear asking another to help decide what to binge, highlighting real-life struggles.
    Cartoon animal comic showing a bear asking another to help decide what to binge, highlighting real-life struggles.
    Cartoon animal comic showing a bear asking another to help decide what to binge, highlighting real-life struggles.
    Cartoon animal comic showing a bear asking another to help decide what to binge, highlighting real-life struggles.
    Cartoon animal comic showing a bear asking another to help decide what to binge, highlighting real-life struggles.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Cartoon animals in hilarious comics humorously tackling real-life struggles, featuring a bear lounging and texting.
    Cartoon animals in hilarious comics humorously tackling real-life struggles, featuring a bear lounging and texting.

    the_bear_trap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!