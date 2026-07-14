Who Is Howard Lutnick? Howard William Lutnick is an American businessman and government official, known for his resilient leadership in the financial sector. He steered Cantor Fitzgerald through unprecedented challenges, rebuilding the firm into a global powerhouse. His defining moment came in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks when he courageously guided Cantor Fitzgerald after losing hundreds of employees. Lutnick’s commitment to the victims’ families, establishing a major relief fund, earned him widespread recognition.

Full Name Howard William Lutnick Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (176 cm) Relationship Status Married Allison Lambert Net Worth $2 billion Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Haverford College Father Solomon Lutnick Mother Jane Lutnick Siblings Edie Lutnick, Gary Lutnick Kids Kyle Lutnick, Brandon Lutnick, Casey Lutnick, Ryan Lutnick

Early Life and Education Howard William Lutnick was born on July 14, 1961, in Jericho, New York, into a Jewish family. His father, Solomon Lutnick, was a history professor, and his mother, Jane Lutnick, was an artist. He faced profound personal tragedies early on, losing both parents by his freshman year at Haverford College. The college offered him a full scholarship, and he graduated in 1983 with an economics degree, setting the stage for his finance career.

Notable Relationships Howard Lutnick married Allison Lambert in December 1994, with Allison serving as a senior associate at a New York law firm at the time. The couple shares four children: sons Kyle, Brandon, and Ryan, and daughter Casey.

Career Highlights Howard Lutnick transformed Cantor Fitzgerald, becoming President and CEO in 1991 and Chairman in 1996. He spearheaded the firm’s growth and technological expansion, including establishing the electronic trading platform eSpeed. Following the devastating September 11, 2001, attacks, Lutnick famously rebuilt Cantor Fitzgerald after the loss of 658 employees, including his brother. He launched the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund, which has distributed more than $180 million to affected families and victims of disasters. His leadership was recognized with numerous honors, including The Financial Times’ Person of the Year in 2001 and Ernst & Young’s US Entrepreneur of the Year in 2010. Lutnick assumed the role of the 41st US Secretary of Commerce in February 2025.