ADVERTISEMENT

Agustina Shuan, known as Agus, is an illustrator and graphic designer originally from Argentina, now based in the charming city of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia. After completing her studies at the Public University of Buenos Aires, she began her freelance journey in 2017—a turning point that not only shaped her career but also marked a new chapter of creative exploration across borders. Since then, her work has continued to evolve, blending her roots with new cultural influences and perspectives.

Her move to Spain not only changed her surroundings, but also expanded the way she sees and builds her visual language. New environments, rhythms, and inspirations subtly found their way into her work, enriching it with fresh layers of meaning.

More info: Instagram | agustinashuan.com