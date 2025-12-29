ADVERTISEMENT

You walk into the living room, and the silence is deafening. They're all there, sitting in a perfect semi-circle, staring. The agenda is unknown, but the verdict is clear in their unblinking eyes. You have just stumbled upon a meeting you were never meant to see: The Cat Council is in session.

What was your crime? Was the dinner five minutes late? Did you fail to provide a sufficient number of cardboard boxes? An online community has gathered terrifying photographic evidence of these secret tribunals. From the looks on their faces, the news is not good for the human in question. You'd better sleep with one eye open...

#1

The Council Has Sent Forward Their Representative

Four cats gathered on a couch in a living room, appearing as if in a cat council plotting session.

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
"Cindy, we are very concerned about your car's extended warranty".

    #2

    Judging Me Every Morning

    Group of black cats gathered closely in a rustic barn setting, resembling a cat council caught in a plotting session.

    BookFanatic
    BookFanatic
    There's gotta be a collective noun for a group of voids. I propose a vanish of voids. Seconded?

    #3

    I Was Told To Post This Here . Ladies And Gentlemen, The Council!

    Four cats gathered closely on a kitchen cabinet, appearing focused as if mid-plot during a cat council session.

    Bec
    Bec
    Showing the junior member the ropes.

    While it may look like a clandestine meeting to discuss the new treat distribution policy, what you're seeing is actually a display of complex feline social structure. We have this idea that cats are solitary loners, but according to the animal welfare charity Blue Cross, that's a myth.

    Cats who have enough resources (food, water, litter boxes) will form social groups with their own fluid and often baffling hierarchies. The "council" you've stumbled upon is likely a real-time negotiation of status and territory. That silent, intense stare-off might look like a plot, but it's just Brenda reminding Kevin that he is not the boss of the top of the cat tree.

    #4

    Mama And Her Babies

    Three white cats on a round table, each with alert eyes, appearing as if caught during a cat councils plotting session.

    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Mama, just k****d a mouse. Put my claws against his head, closed my fist and now he's dead.

    #5

    A Disagreement Has Occurred In The Donut

    Two cats cuddling on a soft round cushion in a sunlit room, a playful moment of cat councils caught plotting.

    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    "For the last time Larry, it's Doughnut, not Donut".

    #6

    The Council Has Convened An Extraordinary Meeting In The Park

    Four cats sitting closely together on a wooden bench in a park, resembling a cat council mid-plotting session.

    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    They would to to know why there are no Cat Parks.

    If you want to see a cat council with some real power, look no further than the one residing in Taylor Swift's house. Her three cats, Meredith Grey (a Scottish Fold), Olivia Benson (another Scottish Fold), and Benjamin Button (a Ragdoll), form what is arguably the most influential feline committee on the planet.

    These cats are seasoned veterans of private jets and magazine and video shoots. When these three get together, they're probably discussing brand deals, intellectual property law, and how to maintain their combined multi-million dollar net worth. Benjamin even appeared on Taylor Swift's "Person of the Year" cover for Time Magazine. That is some serious clout!
    #7

    You Have Disrupted The Council Stair Meeting

    Five cats gathered on carpeted stairs, appearing attentive and curious during a cat councils plotting session.

    #8

    Plotting My Destruction?

    A group of cats gathered closely on a bed, resembling a cat council in a quiet plotting session.

    nm
    nm
    Ιn the past I had visited a house with many cats. Still remember the smell. No thank you.

    #9

    I Got Back From A Trip Yesterday And The Council Hasn't Left My Side Since

    Four cats lounging together on a bed, seemingly caught in a moment of a cat council plotting session.

    If you suspect the council meetings in your home are taking a turn toward world domination, don't panic. The veterinarians at Star of Texas Veterinary Hospital have some tongue-in-cheek but genuinely useful advice. To stop your cat from plotting, you must disrupt their organizational structure with "enrichment."

    This includes providing plenty of toys to distract them from their revolutionary ideals, installing vertical spaces like cat trees so they can survey their "queendom" without needing a coup, and scheduling regular play sessions to tire them out. A sleepy plotter is an ineffective plotter.
    #10

    The Council Has Had An Exhausting Day And Needs A Nap

    A group of cats lounging close together on a bed, resembling a cat council in a quiet plotting session.

    #11

    The Council Rests

    Four cats lying closely together on a patterned armchair, resembling a cat council in a cozy setting.

    #12

    A Council Of Three Plus An Imposter

    Three black and white cats, including one Lego cat, seemingly engaged in a cat councils plotting session on a wooden table.

    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    I really want one of those lego cats because it looks just like my tuxedo, unfortunately like most lego kits it's way out of my budget.

    Once you've accepted that your cats are organized, intelligent, and possibly planning something, it's time to take the next logical step: responsible education. You must consult the seminal work on this topic, the book How to Talk to Your Cat About Gun Safety.

    This crucial (and completely satirical) text is the only known guide for navigating the difficult conversations that must be had once you realize your cats are holding coordinated meetings. It addresses other important topics, such as the dangers of online predators and the risks of joining a cult, all of which are valid concerns when dealing with a creature that is clearly operating on a higher intellectual plane.

    #13

    I Think I Interrupted Them…

    Three cats lounging on a carpeted cat tree by a window, caught midway during a cat council plotting session.

    #14

    The Council Will Decide Your Fate

    Six white cats lined up together on a wooden surface, appearing attentive during a cat councils plotting session.

    #15

    Was Told To Post My Squad Here!

    Three black and white cats in a home setting, gathered around a dining table during a cat councils plotting session.

    At the end of the day, the evidence is overwhelming. These photos prove what we've all secretly suspected: we are not the owners of our cats; we are their staff. We are the caterers, the janitors, and the warm-lapped furniture for a board of furry, inscrutable directors who are constantly judging our performance.

    The cat council is always in session, and the best we can do is keep the food bowls full, provide an adequate number of cardboard boxes, and hope that when the uprising finally comes, they will remember our service and spare us.
    #16

    The Council Doesn't Believe In Privacy

    Several cats peeking and squeezed behind a door, appearing to be caught mid plotting session.

    #17

    Cold Day Today

    Seven cats gathered closely on a brown armchair, appearing like a cat council in a cozy plotting session.

    #18

    My Kitty Squad

    Four cats sitting on a windowsill looking outside during a cat council plotting session in a cozy indoor setting.

    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    I'm pretty sure one of those is an owl.

    #19

    The One Picture In Existence Of The Whole Council

    Several cats sitting in a hallway, forming a cat council in a plotting session with focused expressions.

    #20

    Can I Poop In Peace?

    Four black cats gathered in a tiled bathroom shower area, appearing as a cat council in a plotting session.

    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Don't be silly, of course not.

    #21

    The Council Demanding Dinner As Soon As I Walked In The Door

    Three black cats gathered indoors, appearing attentive and alert during a cat councils plotting session in a cozy living room.

    #22

    The Council Would Like A Word…

    Four gray cats sitting closely on a table, appearing attentive and focused during a cat councils plotting session indoors.

    BookFanatic
    BookFanatic
    I have a cat who looks exactly like this crew. Will have to make sure he isn't secretly replicating himself...

    #23

    The Council And Their Unexpected Visitor

    Three cats inside looking out a window at a deer, captured in a cat councils plotting session setting.

    #24

    The Panel Of Judges Has Convened

    Four cats lined up on a spotted bedspread appearing to be in a cat council plotting session indoors.

    #25

    Partial Council Meeting Today

    A group of cats lounging together on a bed, showcasing a cat council mid-plotting session atmosphere.

    #26

    I’ve Been Found Wanting

    Three tabby cats sitting closely on a kitchen table, caught in a moment suggesting a cat councils plotting session.

    #27

    Coucil Is Asleep

    Five cats lying closely together on a bed resembling a cat council caught mid-plotting session.

    BookFanatic
    BookFanatic
    That is such an orange position the little one is in. Lol

    #28

    The Swarm

    Group of black cats on a sidewalk gathered in a council-like formation during a quiet outdoor plotting session.

    J C
    J C
    The vanish of voids again.

    #29

    The Council Has Decided To Stay In The Catio No Matter How Cold It Gets

    Three cats sitting closely together on a cozy blanket, appearing focused during a cat council plotting session.

    #30

    Should I Be Worried?

    Three black cats lying on carpet and hardwood floor, part of a cat council caught midway through a plotting session.

    #31

    Ginger Council

    Three orange cats huddled together on a large rock surrounded by lush greenery during a cat councils session.

    J C
    J C
    Collective braincell of 1

    #32

    When I Said It's Breakfast Time 😂

    Six cats in a living room with four on a windowsill and one in front, appearing in a feline council plotting session.

    #33

    The Council Is Wondering Why I'm Interrupting

    Five ginger cats lounging closely together on fluffy white beds, resembling a cat council plotting session.

    #34

    An Imposter

    Three cats and one dog on a cat tree and chair, captured in a candid moment during a cat councils plotting session.

    #35

    This Is All Mine

    Three cats on a windowsill appearing attentive and focused during a cat councils plotting session indoors.

    #36

    Council Has Voted On Who Gets The First Churo

    Four cats sitting on a wooden table in a home, captured during a cat councils plotting session with attentive expressions.

    #37

    Cat G**g

    Four cats in a living room acting like a cat council plotting inside and around a partially opened cardboard box.

    J C
    J C
    He's in the penalty box

    #38

    It Seems That I Have Interrupted A Meeting

    Three black cats sitting and lying on a bed, appearing to be in a quiet cat council plotting session.

    #39

    The Council Has Apparently Approved The New Carriers

    Three cats inside transparent containers arranged in a circle, appearing to hold a cat council plotting session indoors.

    #40

    A Real Cat Tree In Bloom!

    Four cats lounging in a cat tree, appearing as a cat council caught midway through a plotting session indoors.

    #41

    Walked Into The Kitchen And Immediately Thought Of This Sub

    Four cats sitting on a windowsill, facing outside, appearing to be caught in a cat councils plotting session.

    #42

    The Council Disapproves

    Four cats gathered closely on a gray office chair, appearing like a cat council in a casual indoor setting.

    #43

    The Council Has Rejected The No Counter Policy

    Four cats gathered in a kitchen, caught mid-plotting during a cat councils meeting on countertops and stove area.

    #44

    The Lazy Council Decided: Sunshine Is Goooood

    Multiple cats gathered in a sunlit enclosure, lounging and interacting during a cat councils plotting session.

    Karl der Große
    Karl der Große
    Is that whole structure made just for cats to get air and sun? Nice.

    #45

    I Have Been Called Forth By The Council

    Three cats on wall-mounted shelves, appearing attentive and gathered as if in a cat council plotting session.

    #46

    The Void Council Has Gathered

    Four black cats arranged on a tiled floor appearing like a cat council caught mid-plotting session indoors.

    #47

    This Is Going On While I Cook Dinner

    Three orange and one tortoiseshell cats lined up on a kitchen counter, caught mid-plotting in a cat councils gathering.

    #48

    The Council Greeted Me This Morning!

    Three cats sitting on bath mats in a bathroom, appearing like a cat council in a quiet plotting session.

    #49

    The Council Is Deciding Our Fate

    Two cats leaning over a ledge, appearing thoughtful during a cat councils plotting session indoors.

    #50

    What Do You Think They Are Talking About?

    Six cats sitting on colorful stools outdoors, appearing to have a cat council plotting session on a sunny day.

    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Dissing the cat on the grass under the tree, I suspect!

    #51

    The Council Has Paused Deliberations For A Bubble Break 🫧

    Two cats on outdoor steps surrounded by bubbles, appearing to be in a cat council plotting session in a garden setting.

    #52

    The Gangs All Here

    Four black cats positioned on wooden stairs inside a home, appearing as a cat council during a plotting session.

    #53

    The Council Reviewed Your Code And Found A Lot Of Bugs

    Three cats resting on a red beanbag, appearing as a cat council caught midway through a plotting session.

    #54

    Post Treats

    Nine cats gathered indoors on furniture and floor, caught mid-plotting session in a cozy room with plants and curtains.

    #55

    The Council Has Spoken: One Churu Is Not Enough

    Five cats sitting in a row on a kitchen counter, resembling a cat council caught midway through a plotting session.

    #56

    The Council Suns Its Flanks

    Five cats cuddled closely together by a window, appearing relaxed during a cat councils plotting session.

    #57

    My Council

    59 cats gathered inside a room on a rug and floor, appearing to be in a meeting or plotting session near a window.

    #58

    What The H**l Is This? The Council Has No Consensus Yet

    Three cats sitting on a wooden floor in a room, seemingly engaged in a cat councils plotting session near a robot vacuum.

    #59

    The Council Had A Quick Break From Their Meal To Decide Your Fate

    Seven white cats sitting in a row behind empty food bowls, resembling a cat council mid plotting session indoors.

