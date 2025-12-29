59 Cat Councils Caught Midway Through A Plotting Session
You walk into the living room, and the silence is deafening. They're all there, sitting in a perfect semi-circle, staring. The agenda is unknown, but the verdict is clear in their unblinking eyes. You have just stumbled upon a meeting you were never meant to see: The Cat Council is in session.
What was your crime? Was the dinner five minutes late? Did you fail to provide a sufficient number of cardboard boxes? An online community has gathered terrifying photographic evidence of these secret tribunals. From the looks on their faces, the news is not good for the human in question. You'd better sleep with one eye open...
The Council Has Sent Forward Their Representative
"Cindy, we are very concerned about your car's extended warranty".
Judging Me Every Morning
There's gotta be a collective noun for a group of voids. I propose a vanish of voids. Seconded?
I Was Told To Post This Here . Ladies And Gentlemen, The Council!
While it may look like a clandestine meeting to discuss the new treat distribution policy, what you're seeing is actually a display of complex feline social structure. We have this idea that cats are solitary loners, but according to the animal welfare charity Blue Cross, that's a myth.
Cats who have enough resources (food, water, litter boxes) will form social groups with their own fluid and often baffling hierarchies. The "council" you've stumbled upon is likely a real-time negotiation of status and territory. That silent, intense stare-off might look like a plot, but it's just Brenda reminding Kevin that he is not the boss of the top of the cat tree.
Mama And Her Babies
Mama, just k****d a mouse. Put my claws against his head, closed my fist and now he's dead.
A Disagreement Has Occurred In The Donut
The Council Has Convened An Extraordinary Meeting In The Park
They would to to know why there are no Cat Parks.
If you want to see a cat council with some real power, look no further than the one residing in Taylor Swift's house. Her three cats, Meredith Grey (a Scottish Fold), Olivia Benson (another Scottish Fold), and Benjamin Button (a Ragdoll), form what is arguably the most influential feline committee on the planet.
These cats are seasoned veterans of private jets and magazine and video shoots. When these three get together, they're probably discussing brand deals, intellectual property law, and how to maintain their combined multi-million dollar net worth. Benjamin even appeared on Taylor Swift's "Person of the Year" cover for Time Magazine. That is some serious clout!
You Have Disrupted The Council Stair Meeting
Plotting My Destruction?
I Got Back From A Trip Yesterday And The Council Hasn't Left My Side Since
If you suspect the council meetings in your home are taking a turn toward world domination, don't panic. The veterinarians at Star of Texas Veterinary Hospital have some tongue-in-cheek but genuinely useful advice. To stop your cat from plotting, you must disrupt their organizational structure with "enrichment."
This includes providing plenty of toys to distract them from their revolutionary ideals, installing vertical spaces like cat trees so they can survey their "queendom" without needing a coup, and scheduling regular play sessions to tire them out. A sleepy plotter is an ineffective plotter.
The Council Has Had An Exhausting Day And Needs A Nap
The Council Rests
A Council Of Three Plus An Imposter
I really want one of those lego cats because it looks just like my tuxedo, unfortunately like most lego kits it's way out of my budget.
Once you've accepted that your cats are organized, intelligent, and possibly planning something, it's time to take the next logical step: responsible education. You must consult the seminal work on this topic, the book How to Talk to Your Cat About Gun Safety.
This crucial (and completely satirical) text is the only known guide for navigating the difficult conversations that must be had once you realize your cats are holding coordinated meetings. It addresses other important topics, such as the dangers of online predators and the risks of joining a cult, all of which are valid concerns when dealing with a creature that is clearly operating on a higher intellectual plane.
I Think I Interrupted Them…
The Council Will Decide Your Fate
Was Told To Post My Squad Here!
At the end of the day, the evidence is overwhelming. These photos prove what we've all secretly suspected: we are not the owners of our cats; we are their staff. We are the caterers, the janitors, and the warm-lapped furniture for a board of furry, inscrutable directors who are constantly judging our performance.
The cat council is always in session, and the best we can do is keep the food bowls full, provide an adequate number of cardboard boxes, and hope that when the uprising finally comes, they will remember our service and spare us.
The Council Doesn't Believe In Privacy
Cold Day Today
My Kitty Squad
The One Picture In Existence Of The Whole Council
Can I Poop In Peace?
The Council Demanding Dinner As Soon As I Walked In The Door
The Council Would Like A Word…
I have a cat who looks exactly like this crew. Will have to make sure he isn't secretly replicating himself...
The Council And Their Unexpected Visitor
The Panel Of Judges Has Convened
Partial Council Meeting Today
I’ve Been Found Wanting
Coucil Is Asleep
The Council Has Decided To Stay In The Catio No Matter How Cold It Gets
Should I Be Worried?
Ginger Council
When I Said It's Breakfast Time 😂
The Council Is Wondering Why I'm Interrupting
An Imposter
This Is All Mine
Council Has Voted On Who Gets The First Churo
It Seems That I Have Interrupted A Meeting
The Council Has Apparently Approved The New Carriers
A Real Cat Tree In Bloom!
Walked Into The Kitchen And Immediately Thought Of This Sub
The Council Disapproves
The Council Has Rejected The No Counter Policy
The Lazy Council Decided: Sunshine Is Goooood
Is that whole structure made just for cats to get air and sun? Nice.
I Have Been Called Forth By The Council
The Void Council Has Gathered
This Is Going On While I Cook Dinner
The Council Greeted Me This Morning!
The Council Is Deciding Our Fate
What Do You Think They Are Talking About?
The Council Has Paused Deliberations For A Bubble Break 🫧
The Gangs All Here
The Council Reviewed Your Code And Found A Lot Of Bugs
Post Treats
The Council Has Spoken: One Churu Is Not Enough
The Council Suns Its Flanks
My Council
What The H**l Is This? The Council Has No Consensus Yet
The Council Had A Quick Break From Their Meal To Decide Your Fate
