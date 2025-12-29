ADVERTISEMENT

You walk into the living room, and the silence is deafening. They're all there, sitting in a perfect semi-circle, staring. The agenda is unknown, but the verdict is clear in their unblinking eyes. You have just stumbled upon a meeting you were never meant to see: The Cat Council is in session.

What was your crime? Was the dinner five minutes late? Did you fail to provide a sufficient number of cardboard boxes? An online community has gathered terrifying photographic evidence of these secret tribunals. From the looks on their faces, the news is not good for the human in question. You'd better sleep with one eye open...

