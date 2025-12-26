ADVERTISEMENT

Every kid, grown-up, and even their pets have reasons to feel joy during Christmastime. Cats are no exception to this rule, as owners are splurging to spoil their felines more and more every year. As the UK's pet care retailer Pets at Home reports, sales of cat Christmas products have increased by 26% this year.

And, to honor our internet overlords, Bored Panda has prepared you a collection of cat memes from the aptly named Facebook group "Cat Tag Memes." So, as you watch your own kitty destroy your Christmas tree once again, enjoy these funny posts that brought joy to many cat lovers around the world.

#1

Man lying on bed with multiple cats resting on his back and legs, showing relaxing cat memes for holidays.

    #2

    Cat sitting in a spotlight on a sidewalk, featured in popular cat memes for holiday enjoyment and humor.

    #3

    Two cats comfortably sitting in a remodeled bathroom sink, perfect for holiday cat memes and festive fun.

    darkknitter08 avatar
    Well of course you only remodeled for kitty comfort lol

    For many, Christmas is a family holiday. And what kind of pet parents don't consider their cats and dogs part of the family? Many, in fact, do, as nine out of 10 Americans plan to involve their pets in their holiday celebrations. But when it comes to who's been naughty and who's been nice, cats seem to be the more common troublemakers at home.

    When pet supplies and food retailer Chewy asked people about the naughtiest things cats do on Christmas, 43% of the respondents complained that they have a tendency to mess with the gifts under the Christmas tree. Whether they're unwrapping them, scratching the paper, or completely shredding them to pieces, some kitties are better kept away from the family's presents.
    #4

    Black cat standing on a concrete ledge in nature, fitting the theme of cat memes for holiday enjoyment.

    #5

    Person holding an orange cat by a window, sharing a heartfelt moment reflecting on cat memes and companionship.

    rspanther avatar
    Why would someone raise someone to hate cats? What kind of monster would do that?

    #6

    Two cats dressed in cloaks with serious expressions, featured in popular cat memes for holiday humor.

    Cats are also masters at climbing, and the Christmas tree is often the victim of their bouldering ambitions. 30% of the respondents in the Chewy survey admitted that their feline climbs the Christmas tree occasionally. Sometimes the poor tree can't handle all the violence, and 14% of the time it gets knocked over.

    28% of the respondents also complained that their cats kept getting tangled in the decorations. So, your Christmas lights, elves, and other knick-knacks aren't safe even with a cat walking around the house. Cats are really gunning to be the central chaos agents of Christmas, it seems.
    #7

    Comparison meme showing the Great Sphinx of Egypt above a relaxed tabby cat, highlighting cat memes for holidays.

    #8

    Elderly man happily holding a kitten on a bus, capturing heartwarming moments for cat memes holidays.

    #9

    Orange cat peeking through a window in a residential area, perfect for cat memes that brighten holidays and special moments.

    Owners want their pets to feel the Christmas spirit too. When it comes to cats, 45% of owners plan to get their cats a Christmas present. The most popular pet gifts are toys or some sort of enrichment items like puzzles, special holiday treats, and holiday-themed outfits. 27% of pet owners even say they will include their cat in their holiday card or annual Christmas photo.
    #10

    Cat meme showing a cat yawning with sunset light creating a fire breathing monster effect for holiday fun.

    #11

    Two cat photos side by side with captions comparing the best looking cat in 1958 to a random cat in 2025 holiday cat memes.

    #12

    Black and white cat with unique facial markings featured in popular cat memes that might make your holidays more special.

    darkknitter08 avatar
    Working hard to give her family a better life

    Cats being naughty during the holidays may sound innocent and fun, but sometimes it might land your feline in the pet emergency room. Just last year, "Dancing With the Stars" judge Derek Hough shared how his cat ingesting something holiday-related cost him $8,000 in emergency vet bills.
    #13

    Hand holding a bathroom sign with two black cat illustrations and text about a cat being with you shortly.

    #14

    Cat among penguins meme illustrating relatable humor, perfect for 50 cat memes that might make your holidays special.

    #15

    Cat touching a human finger through a window screen, capturing a heartfelt moment in popular cat memes for holidays.

    raposadeprata avatar
    "I have been, and shall always be, your friend".

    Christmas-related things that can be dangerous for cats to swallow may include:

    1. Tinsel and other decorations,
    2. Berries found in holly and mistletoe and poinsettia, as they can be poisonous,
    3. And some festive foods, including onions, garlic, raisins, and chocolate.
    #16

    Small cat sitting alone on a large beige couch illustrating cat memes for holidays making moments more special and funny.

    #17

    Two cats labeled Chile and Argentina cuddling closely on a couch, a humorous cat meme for holidays.

    darkknitter08 avatar
    This should be hung up in geography classrooms lol

    #18

    Cat sitting on paper towel instead of throwing up on it, featured in funny cat memes to brighten up your holidays.

    How are you and your cat celebrating this Christmas, Pandas? Let us know your holiday traditions with your pets in the comments! And if you didn't get enough cat content from this list, check out these kitties showing their bellies and these feline weirdos who might actually be aliens.
    #19

    Cat lying in a basket holding a human hand, showcasing trust and affection in humorous cat memes for holidays.

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    You do know that you haven't fed me for 10 minutes now, don't you?

    #20

    Gray cat tucked in bed with eyes closed, humorously illustrating cat memes for a special holiday mood.

    #21

    Side-by-side images of a cat growing up, showcasing funny cat memes that might make your holidays way more special.

    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    He grew up…. To steal… DA MOOOON!

    #22

    Man lying on grassy pavement with a cat sitting on him, surrounded by police officers and a fallen motorcycle in street scene.

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    That's the best character reference ever. Release him immediately!

    #23

    Orange and white cat curled up tightly in a small box, illustrating a funny cat meme for holidays and special moments.

    #24

    Funny cat meme with a kitten inside a guitar body, playing on the word tuna for cat memes that might make your holidays special

    #25

    Person in a white shirt holding a cat at night searching for the cat in a humorous cat memes holiday moment.

    #26

    Orange cat lying on floor with sunlight pattern resembling a battery, featured in 50 cat memes to brighten holidays.

    #27

    Two ginger cats exploring and interacting with an automatic pet feeder in a home setting, cat memes holiday humor

    #28

    Boy sitting on a bench surrounded by multiple cats, illustrating cat memes that might make your holidays way more special.

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    He needs to save this picture for his dating site profile.

    #29

    Two cats sitting by a door with toys as an offering, cute cat memes to brighten holidays and bring smiles.

    #30

    Orange cat with a serious expression reacting to adoption story in a popular cat meme for holidays and special moments.

    #31

    Orange cat outside door with paw prints in snow shaped like question marks, adding humor to cat memes for holidays.

    #32

    Five puppies eating from bowls on a tiled floor, humorously struggling to stand, a funny cat meme for holidays.

    andrew-w00197 avatar
    Very unusual looking breed of cat. We need Lakota to identify them.

    #33

    Three cats labeled as bread, garlic bread, and cheesy garlic bread resting on furniture in a living room, cat memes style.

    #34

    Cat meme showing a cat riding a robot dog with text about where you see yourself in 10 years for holiday fun.

    #35

    Cat wearing a homemade pet cone made from a paper plate, featured in funny cat memes for holiday entertainment.

    #36

    Black and white cat peeking out of a cardboard box labeled violence store in a funny cat meme.

    #37

    Tabby cat sitting on window ledge among blinds with funny caption about emotional support animals and cat behavior holiday cat memes.

    #38

    Comparison of beginner and expert cat parents with cats and toys, illustrating cat memes for holiday enjoyment.

    #39

    Child in time out facing the wall with cat sitting beside him, a humorous cat meme for holiday fun.

    #40

    Grumpy tabby cat sitting by a window with meme text about scolding cats and cat memes for holidays.

    #41

    Tabby cat sitting inside an open rice cooker, highlighting funny cat behavior in popular cat memes for holidays.

    thecellardooropens avatar
    No, that's a really expensive cat bed. But it means you can stop buying other cat beds and follow up with getting your self a rice cooker. (A cheaper rice cooker)

    #42

    Man in green shirt sitting on the floor watching a small cat eat, illustrating cat memes for the holidays.

    #43

    Man on ladder with cat stretching arm through ceiling light, funny cat memes for holiday enjoyment and special moments.

    jujuhecht avatar
    Many hands make light work.

    #44

    Evolution of a house cat meme showing cat at 0-3 months, a dinosaur at 3-24 months, and adult cat at 24+ months for cat memes.

    sarahschmidt436 avatar
    My 6 year old cat is permanently stuck in t-rex mode.

    #45

    White cat trying to bite while being held, funny cat meme perfect for holiday cat memes that bring joy and laughter.

    #46

    Cat meme showing a grumpy cat beside a laptop with a caption about stress balls and stress relief humor.

    #47

    Woman pleading like a mother with text about cat refusing to cuddle, a humorous cat meme from holiday-themed collection.

    #48

    Illustration of changing negative thoughts to positive cat sounds with an orange cat, featuring cat memes for holidays.

    #49

    Gray and white cat named Max resting on a purple towel in a cat bed, featured in popular cat memes for holidays.

    #50

    Cat resting in a small outdoor house, illustrating cat memes that might make your holidays way more special.

