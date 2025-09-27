ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have been on this Earth longer than humans have. At least, the ancestors of cats! Scientists claim that the first "panther-like" creatures were roaming this Earth as early as 10 million years ago. Might this be a sign that they came from outer space together with some meteors?

This sounds like some crazy conspiracy theory, but wait until you see the cats on this list. We came across a delightful subreddit, aptly called r/CatsAreAliens. It's a place for owners to share their felines who look or act like they came from another world. Some pics are just interesting photographic accidents or kitties acting silly, yet others have the cats looking like little green men.

More info: Reddit

#1

Woah

Woah

mattia_cecchi Report

    #2

    I Was Informed That Our Boi Belongs Here

    I Was Informed That Our Boi Belongs Here

    Marbedar Report

    #3

    How Is She Able To Apply The Force Of A Thousand Mac Trucks Through These Tiny Little Peets?

    How Is She Able To Apply The Force Of A Thousand Mac Trucks Through These Tiny Little Peets?

    Puppybrother Report

    Okay, we know that cats really can't be aliens. But scientists have actually argued something to a similar extent. In 2022, the Polish Academy of Sciences classified cats as an "invasive alien species." Put down your tinfoil hats, Pandas – this only means that felines originated from another continent and that Europe, the Americas, and other continents weren't their original home.

    But there was another criterion that cats had to meet to be considered an invasive alien species. Scientists had to prove that they posed significant damage to wildlife, and one Polish biologist, Wojciech Solarz, managed to do so. He argued that they hunt and take out so many birds and mammals that they're starting to be a threat to biodiversity. According to him, domestic cats are responsible for 140 million birds losing their lives in Poland every year.
    #4

    He's Even A Little Green

    He's Even A Little Green

    Ok_Research9445 Report

    #5

    Blind Cats Are Definitely Aliens

    Blind Cats Are Definitely Aliens

    solo-jones Report

    #6

    A Couple Of Void Cats Examining A Human Baby

    A Couple Of Void Cats Examining A Human Baby

    LaureenHuggins Report

    Solarz's classification caused quite an uproar from the public. But scientists were quick to calm people down, saying that this was helpful for educational reasons and for policymaking. In no way does this mean that we should now start getting rid of cats or that people can't own them as pets.

    "Today, the domestic cat is one of the most prolific and widespread invasive species, found on every continent except Antarctica," states a 2021 paper published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And while the U.S. does not classify it as an invasive species, they still admit that their huge population is a problem for other native species.
    #7

    Just Don’t Dress Your Nakey Cats

    Just Don't Dress Your Nakey Cats

    Fernando_357 Report

    #8

    Alien Worship!

    Alien Worship!

    EcstaticRice2846 Report

    #9

    Alien Transformation

    Alien Transformation

    Falcity06 Report

    These animals are mostly birds and rodents. While we, humans, have domesticated cats so they can get rid of the rodents in our homes and farms, this form of pest control has now become problematic. The USDA estimates that "free-ranging and feral" cats are responsible for the demise of 1.3 billion to 4 billion birds and 6.3 billion to 22.3 billion mammals. And because they're native to the U.S., their demise can have serious repercussions for the ecosystem.
    #10

    Bath Time

    Bath Time

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    What My Void Gets Up To When She Thinks She's Alone

    What My Void Gets Up To When She Thinks She's Alone

    emmakate007 Report

    #12

    ...and Don't Feed It After Midnight !

    ...and Don't Feed It After Midnight !

    rigidsweater738 Report

    In fact, cats, especially feral cats, might not be that good for pest control. In one controlled experiment in Brooklyn, cats chased the rats, but they only took the lives of two. Another study in Baltimore found no correlation between the number of cats and rats in alleys, meaning that the presence of cats doesn't automatically diminish the rat population.
    #13

    He Got Scared By The Fireworks Last Night

    He Got Scared By The Fireworks Last Night

    iluvusomatcha Report

    #14

    Intergalactic Peace Maker. He Works In The Government In Area 51

    Intergalactic Peace Maker. He Works In The Government In Area 51

    ButterByotch Report

    #15

    The Perfect Organism

    The Perfect Organism

    Sad-Construction1892 Report

    There are reasons why cats are not the primary exterminators of rats and mice in cities. While mice might be just the right size, rats are actually too big for cats to hunt and eat. That's right – Tom & Jerry was lying to you all along. As Angus Chen writes for Scientific American, "Once that rat hits puberty, [it's] way too big and nasty for the cat to deal with. You can watch a lot of cats and rats accommodating one another, easing by one another, eating out of the same trash bag."

    #16

    I Was Told To Post My Blind Mary Here

    I Was Told To Post My Blind Mary Here

    experience88 Report

    #17

    Trying To Get A Good Satellite Connection

    Trying To Get A Good Satellite Connection

    jrx141 Report

    #18

    Alien Car

    Alien Car

    Charminggg_ Report

    Cats are such menaces that they're even responsible for wiping out one species of bird! The wren, a tiny flightless bird native to New Zealand, was made extinct when a lighthouse keeper brought his cat (allegedly named Tibbles) to the South Island. Historians now theorize that Tibbles was probably pregnant and was responsible for a small population of cats that hunted down the wren.

    The bird might also have lost its habitat as settlers cleared the bush and collected the birds as specimens for collectors. But Tibbles certainly played her part too.
    #19

    My Son Is Handsome

    My Son Is Handsome

    dohvakitty Report

    #20

    Bad Mimic

    Bad Mimic

    the_humdrum Report

    #21

    The Eyes Say It All (Not My Cat)

    The Eyes Say It All (Not My Cat)

    T3ch_Noir Report

    Unfortunately, there are many more species in whose extinction cats have had a hand. In Australia, the paradise parrot, the short-tailed and the long-tailed hopping mice are no more, partly because of feral cats. In total, Australia lost 27 species with the "help" of cats. Today, 124 animal species are endangered because of cats, and the government takes serious measures to control the population of feral cats.
    #22

    Jazzypurrs Is Coming For You

    Jazzypurrs Is Coming For You

    solo-jones Report

    #23

    You Will Feed Me Wet Food From Now On

    You Will Feed Me Wet Food From Now On

    TheHollowEvacuation Report

    He Will Be Served On A Stick

    He Will Be Served On A Stick

    toreachtheapex Report

    So, technically, cats aren't aliens. But you know what other animal might be? The octopus! A controversial 2018 study suggested that octopuses may have come to Earth in an icy comet. Why did the scientists make such an outrageous claim? After studying their DNA and genes, they concluded that there is too great of an evolutionary jump between the octopus and its ancestral species.

    "Its large brain and sophisticated nervous system, camera-like eyes, flexible bodies, instantaneous camouflage via the ability to switch colour and shape are just a few of the striking features that appear suddenly on the evolutionary scene," the researchers write.

    There Is No Daisy, Only Zuul

    There Is No Daisy, Only Zuul

    Linds3485 Report

    #26

    ?

    ?

    moitsme Report

    #27

    Despite The Looks, He Was The Sweetest Boy

    Despite The Looks, He Was The Sweetest Boy

    deathbydexter Report

    However fun it may sound, this theory is considered bogus in the scientific community. "There's no question, early biology is fascinating – but I think this, if anything, is counterproductive," a professor of biology at Portland State University, Ken Stedman, told Live Science. "Many of the claims in this paper are beyond speculative, and not even really looking at the literature."

    Karin Mölling, a virologist at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics in Germany, also commented that the claim "cannot be taken seriously."
    #28

    Hmmm

    Hmmm

    narkybark Report

    #29

    Boop

    Boop

    MemoryAshamed Report

    #30

    I Think I'm About To Get Abducted By This Alien

    I Think I'm About To Get Abducted By This Alien

    Objective_Size_8523 Report

    #31

    He May Be An Alien But He’s A *fancy* Alien

    He May Be An Alien But He's A *fancy* Alien

    Ok_Research9445 Report

    #32

    The Voids 🖤

    The Voids 🖤

    AccomplishedAd925 Report

    #33

    Is He An Alien Or Possessed ?

    Is He An Alien Or Possessed ?

    milan0570 Report

    #34

    This Gem I Captured Yesterday

    This Gem I Captured Yesterday

    emskow Report

    #35

    Someone Said That This Photo Would Be Appreciated Here

    Someone Said That This Photo Would Be Appreciated Here

    Compphilosophylover Report

    #36

    "Hmm You Make A Good Point, Human"

    "Hmm You Make A Good Point, Human"

    natakooli Report

    #37

    Ok I Think I’ll Sleep Downstairs Tonight

    Ok I Think I'll Sleep Downstairs Tonight

    FGTRTDtrades Report

    #38

    Just Watching My Cat Can Make Me Happy

    Just Watching My Cat Can Make Me Happy

    starchildanew Report

    #39

    No Comment Is Required

    No Comment Is Required

    omegazia Report

    #40

    Curly Alien? With Crystalline Eyes

    Curly Alien? With Crystalline Eyes

    Raejin__ Report

    #41

    I Was Told To Post Here. Here Is My Little Alien

    I Was Told To Post Here. Here Is My Little Alien

    onihcuk Report

    #42

    We Don't See What They See

    We Don't See What They See

    Dynw Report

    #43

    No Need For Blanket. Skin Is Blanket

    No Need For Blanket. Skin Is Blanket

    ZELaiken Report

    #44

    He Sees The Mothership

    He Sees The Mothership

    floorcatt Report

    #45

    Biblically Accurate Tuxedo Man

    Biblically Accurate Tuxedo Man

    Subject_Dot_4128 Report

    #46

    Look Into My Glowing Hot Eyes

    Look Into My Glowing Hot Eyes

    Athena5000 Report

    #47

    Alien?

    Alien?

    Capricornthatsme Report

    #48

    My Cat Is Obsessed With Hair Ties. She Doesn’t Play With Them, Though. She Just Stares At Them

    My Cat Is Obsessed With Hair Ties. She Doesn't Play With Them, Though. She Just Stares At Them

    chuffberry Report

    #49

    Long Boi

    Long Boi

    reddit.com Report

    #50

    Aliens Positive

    Aliens Positive

    Lisachen1218 Report

    #51

    Wunkeroids Hitting Earth

    Wunkeroids Hitting Earth

    SwoeJonson1 Report

    #52

    Leaking

    Leaking

    Lisachen1218 Report

    #53

    This Is What Happens When A Cat Touches A Plasma Ball

    This Is What Happens When A Cat Touches A Plasma Ball

    BitchyOlive Report

    #54

    I May Have Accidentally Combined Two Sets

    I May Have Accidentally Combined Two Sets

    Coffin_Nail Report

    #55

    My Mom's Shining Cats. I Was Told To Post Here LOL

    My Mom's Shining Cats. I Was Told To Post Here LOL

    Flashy_Present_8488 Report

    #56

    Lost Signal To The Mothership

    Lost Signal To The Mothership

    Lisachen1218 Report

    #57

    Energy Transfer In Process

    Energy Transfer In Process

    WanderlingInker Report

    #58

    Mark

    Mark

    probablypetunia Report

    #59

    My Cat Becomes An Alien Whenever We Apply His Ear Drops

    My Cat Becomes An Alien Whenever We Apply His Ear Drops

    spare_taco Report

    #60

    P.s. My Cat Was Asleep

    P.s. My Cat Was Asleep

    TRYHARDTROUT561 Report

    #61

    He Didn’t Appreciate That I Went Outside To Yap With My Sister After Work Last Night

    He Didn't Appreciate That I Went Outside To Yap With My Sister After Work Last Night

    Slight_Macaroon5875 Report

    #62

    Just A Floating Head

    Just A Floating Head

    korowjew26 Report

    #63

    Evidence How Alien Cats Arrive On Earth

    Evidence How Alien Cats Arrive On Earth

    -DIrty__MARtini- Report

    #64

    Had To Take Arya To The Vet. She's Not Pleased

    Had To Take Arya To The Vet. She's Not Pleased

    CookieOmNomster Report

    #65

    All The Proof You Need

    All The Proof You Need

    kayvonfghjghjgh Report

    #66

    Yippers. My Cats An Alien

    Yippers. My Cats An Alien

    Far_Dealer_2465 Report

    #67

    My Cats Eyes Do This When She's Uplinking With The Mothership

    My Cats Eyes Do This When She's Uplinking With The Mothership

    FleetAdmiralWiggles Report

    #68

    She Observes Me While I Sleep

    She Observes Me While I Sleep

    catsipha Report

    #69

    Deep Sea Alien

    Deep Sea Alien

    nomebi Report

    #70

    Doesn’t Know How To Cat

    Doesn't Know How To Cat

    T3ch_Noir Report

    #71

    *come With Us, Hu-Mon*

    *come With Us, Hu-Mon*

    m33gs Report

    #72

    I’m Harboring An Alien In My House

    I'm Harboring An Alien In My House

    DjSLT Report

    #73

    Clearly Making A Meditative Airplane Eared Landing With Spacecraft Technology

    Clearly Making A Meditative Airplane Eared Landing With Spacecraft Technology

    reddit.com Report

    #74

    What, You Thought We Were Just Playin Around Here With This Aliens

    What, You Thought We Were Just Playin Around Here With This Aliens

    reddit.com Report

    #75

    Smudge Doesn’t Even Try To Hide The Fact That She’s An Alien

    Smudge Doesn't Even Try To Hide The Fact That She's An Alien

    dylanpidge Report

    #76

    Can’t Believe I Just Found This Sub, Here Is My Alien Baby

    Can't Believe I Just Found This Sub, Here Is My Alien Baby

    bijoutherussianblue Report

    #77

    She’s Spying

    She's Spying

    lilbitchbabyyyy Report

    #78

    Little Weirdo

    Little Weirdo

    Jebamus Report

    #79

    Is This How The Earth Beings Smile?

    Is This How The Earth Beings Smile?

    Crafty-Plant-Nerd Report

    #80

    Now This Car Comes With An Actual Gps - Gentle Purr Snuggler

    Now This Car Comes With An Actual Gps - Gentle Purr Snuggler

    eliteprephistory Report

