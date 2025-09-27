ADVERTISEMENT

Cats have been on this Earth longer than humans have. At least, the ancestors of cats! Scientists claim that the first "panther-like" creatures were roaming this Earth as early as 10 million years ago. Might this be a sign that they came from outer space together with some meteors?

This sounds like some crazy conspiracy theory, but wait until you see the cats on this list. We came across a delightful subreddit, aptly called r/CatsAreAliens. It's a place for owners to share their felines who look or act like they came from another world. Some pics are just interesting photographic accidents or kitties acting silly, yet others have the cats looking like little green men.

