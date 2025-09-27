80 Pics That Prove Cats Might Actually Be Aliens
Cats have been on this Earth longer than humans have. At least, the ancestors of cats! Scientists claim that the first "panther-like" creatures were roaming this Earth as early as 10 million years ago. Might this be a sign that they came from outer space together with some meteors?
This sounds like some crazy conspiracy theory, but wait until you see the cats on this list. We came across a delightful subreddit, aptly called r/CatsAreAliens. It's a place for owners to share their felines who look or act like they came from another world. Some pics are just interesting photographic accidents or kitties acting silly, yet others have the cats looking like little green men.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Woah
I Was Informed That Our Boi Belongs Here
How Is She Able To Apply The Force Of A Thousand Mac Trucks Through These Tiny Little Peets?
Okay, we know that cats really can't be aliens. But scientists have actually argued something to a similar extent. In 2022, the Polish Academy of Sciences classified cats as an "invasive alien species." Put down your tinfoil hats, Pandas – this only means that felines originated from another continent and that Europe, the Americas, and other continents weren't their original home.
But there was another criterion that cats had to meet to be considered an invasive alien species. Scientists had to prove that they posed significant damage to wildlife, and one Polish biologist, Wojciech Solarz, managed to do so. He argued that they hunt and take out so many birds and mammals that they're starting to be a threat to biodiversity. According to him, domestic cats are responsible for 140 million birds losing their lives in Poland every year.
He's Even A Little Green
Blind Cats Are Definitely Aliens
A Couple Of Void Cats Examining A Human Baby
Solarz's classification caused quite an uproar from the public. But scientists were quick to calm people down, saying that this was helpful for educational reasons and for policymaking. In no way does this mean that we should now start getting rid of cats or that people can't own them as pets.
"Today, the domestic cat is one of the most prolific and widespread invasive species, found on every continent except Antarctica," states a 2021 paper published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And while the U.S. does not classify it as an invasive species, they still admit that their huge population is a problem for other native species.
Just Don’t Dress Your Nakey Cats
Alien Worship!
Alien Transformation
These animals are mostly birds and rodents. While we, humans, have domesticated cats so they can get rid of the rodents in our homes and farms, this form of pest control has now become problematic. The USDA estimates that "free-ranging and feral" cats are responsible for the demise of 1.3 billion to 4 billion birds and 6.3 billion to 22.3 billion mammals. And because they're native to the U.S., their demise can have serious repercussions for the ecosystem.
Bath Time
What My Void Gets Up To When She Thinks She's Alone
...and Don't Feed It After Midnight !
In fact, cats, especially feral cats, might not be that good for pest control. In one controlled experiment in Brooklyn, cats chased the rats, but they only took the lives of two. Another study in Baltimore found no correlation between the number of cats and rats in alleys, meaning that the presence of cats doesn't automatically diminish the rat population.
He Got Scared By The Fireworks Last Night
Intergalactic Peace Maker. He Works In The Government In Area 51
The Perfect Organism
There are reasons why cats are not the primary exterminators of rats and mice in cities. While mice might be just the right size, rats are actually too big for cats to hunt and eat. That's right – Tom & Jerry was lying to you all along. As Angus Chen writes for Scientific American, "Once that rat hits puberty, [it's] way too big and nasty for the cat to deal with. You can watch a lot of cats and rats accommodating one another, easing by one another, eating out of the same trash bag."
I Was Told To Post My Blind Mary Here
Trying To Get A Good Satellite Connection
Alien Car
Cats are such menaces that they're even responsible for wiping out one species of bird! The wren, a tiny flightless bird native to New Zealand, was made extinct when a lighthouse keeper brought his cat (allegedly named Tibbles) to the South Island. Historians now theorize that Tibbles was probably pregnant and was responsible for a small population of cats that hunted down the wren.
The bird might also have lost its habitat as settlers cleared the bush and collected the birds as specimens for collectors. But Tibbles certainly played her part too.
My Son Is Handsome
Bad Mimic
The Eyes Say It All (Not My Cat)
Unfortunately, there are many more species in whose extinction cats have had a hand. In Australia, the paradise parrot, the short-tailed and the long-tailed hopping mice are no more, partly because of feral cats. In total, Australia lost 27 species with the "help" of cats. Today, 124 animal species are endangered because of cats, and the government takes serious measures to control the population of feral cats.
Jazzypurrs Is Coming For You
You Will Feed Me Wet Food From Now On
He Will Be Served On A Stick
So, technically, cats aren't aliens. But you know what other animal might be? The octopus! A controversial 2018 study suggested that octopuses may have come to Earth in an icy comet. Why did the scientists make such an outrageous claim? After studying their DNA and genes, they concluded that there is too great of an evolutionary jump between the octopus and its ancestral species.
"Its large brain and sophisticated nervous system, camera-like eyes, flexible bodies, instantaneous camouflage via the ability to switch colour and shape are just a few of the striking features that appear suddenly on the evolutionary scene," the researchers write.
There Is No Daisy, Only Zuul
?
Despite The Looks, He Was The Sweetest Boy
However fun it may sound, this theory is considered bogus in the scientific community. "There's no question, early biology is fascinating – but I think this, if anything, is counterproductive," a professor of biology at Portland State University, Ken Stedman, told Live Science. "Many of the claims in this paper are beyond speculative, and not even really looking at the literature."
Karin Mölling, a virologist at the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics in Germany, also commented that the claim "cannot be taken seriously."
Hmmm
Boop
I Think I'm About To Get Abducted By This Alien
But what do you think, Pandas? Are there any animals you think might actually be extraterrestrials? Let your imagination run wild for a minute and imagine that a meteor did bring some weird creatures back in the day. Who would be the most likely candidates? The blobfish? The vampire squid? The goblin shark? Let us know your picks in the comments!