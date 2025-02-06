ADVERTISEMENT

The Global Ecology network estimates that there are around 600 million to 1 billion cats in the world. Cats also driveabout 15% of the content on the global Internet. Still, although cats seem to be everywhere, we still can never get enough of them.

Blessed be pages like the "Stuff With Cats" Instagram, where pics of the cutest and most hilarious kitties reside. Cat owners will probably see a lot of themselves and their beloved felines here. And dog people, like me, might even soften their bias and see that cats can be pretty chill too.

More info: Instagram