“Stuff With Cats”: 97 Hilariously Random Cat Pics To Make Your Day
The Global Ecology network estimates that there are around 600 million to 1 billion cats in the world. Cats also driveabout 15% of the content on the global Internet. Still, although cats seem to be everywhere, we still can never get enough of them.
Blessed be pages like the "Stuff With Cats" Instagram, where pics of the cutest and most hilarious kitties reside. Cat owners will probably see a lot of themselves and their beloved felines here. And dog people, like me, might even soften their bias and see that cats can be pretty chill too.
There is only enough room on this chair for one of us and it is me.
The number of cats that sit on you in the morning is always commensurate with how bad you need to pee.