“His vet was very helpful and I really enjoyed working with him on his behavior. One thing she suggested, which I had done lightly but didn’t really commit to before, was clicker training him. Zoloft and I trained together for many years and we always had a blast. A friend suggested I look into working with cats professionally so I spent a lot of time doing courses on cat behavior and earning a few certifications.”

“I eventually opened a business where I help cat parents with cats with behavior problems in order to improve their relationship with their cats because it felt like there wasn’t anyone out there who could help me when I was going through it. Sadly, Zoloft passed away in August and I miss him terribly. I’ve since adopted two new dudes, Prozac and Poutine. They are very fun and are just getting to learn the magic of training. They’ll never replace the bond I had with Zoloft, but we’re working on building our own bonds and making something special together.”