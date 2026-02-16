ADVERTISEMENT

If you've ever owned a cat, you know that there's a wide array of sounds that a feline can make. Some research shows that cats have about 21 different types of vocalizations, others claim that it's 12. People on the Internet even go as far as to say that cats can vocalize in over a hundred different ways.

But most people can recognize the one sound that instantly identifies a cat, even if they've never owned one. And that is, of course, meowing. A cat meme Instagram page named itself in honor of the mighty sound, "Meow Is Life." And Bored Panda presents you with the most compelling pics from the page to enjoy together with your meowing companion.

More info: Instagram