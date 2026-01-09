ADVERTISEMENT

If there's one thing that we can count on in this world, it's that people love cats. It doesn't matter if they're small, old, young, cute, or mean; owners will love and pamper them nonetheless. Last year, the estimated expenses of owning a cat were between $830 and $3,000. Clearly, no expense is spared for cat owners when it comes to their beloved fluffballs.

Bored Panda loves cats too. That's why we are blessing you with a collection of wholesome and cute cat memes, courtesy of the "happycat318" Instagram page. Check out the times kitties cracked up their owners with some diabolical shenanigans!

More info: Instagram

#1

Black and white cat with matching nail colors inspired by the pet, perfect for cat memes lovers and enthusiasts.

happycat318

    #2

    Three tabby cats sitting together indoors, perfect for fans looking at cat memes for a fun time.

    happycat318

    #3

    Close-up of a kitten with large eyes and a humorous caption, part of popular cat memes to brighten your day.

    happycat318

    #4

    Cat with a framed portrait of itself, perfect for fans looking at cat memes and funny pet photos online.

    happycat318

    #5

    Woman taking a selfie with two cats, one on her shoulders and one yawning, reflecting cat owner life and cat memes.

    happycat318

    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, no, you forget THEY own US 😉

    #6

    Cat meme showing a real cat next to an ancient mural painting resembling the cat, perfect for cat meme lovers.

    happycat318

    #7

    Woman interacting with a cat in four photos, capturing moments of a cat meme for cat meme lovers online.

    happycat318

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    O.k., we've got the who you belong to part over, feed me.

    #8

    White cat with dark markings around eyes shown in four close-up frames, perfect for cat memes and funny cat posts.

    happycat318

    #9

    Dog people walk their dog in snow while cat people cuddle a black cat in bed on a winter morning, cat memes humor.

    happycat318

    #10

    Three cats with unimpressed expressions reacting to their owner's problems, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why arre you bothering me with that stuff?

    #11

    White cat hiding poorly under dark wooden table leg, a humorous moment for cat memes lovers and followers.

    happycat318

    #12

    Fluffy gray kitten cleaning its tiny paws on wooden floor, a funny cat meme perfect for cat meme lovers.

    happycat318

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Jack came back with these beans there would have been much less giant k*****g.

    #13

    Blurry close-up of a cat raising a paw with a caption about messaging when you get home safe in cat memes.

    happycat318

    #14

    Smirking gray and white cat meme reacting to plans that include food, perfect for cat meme lovers and online humor fans.

    happycat318

    #15

    Sleeping orange cat on a wrapped gift bed under a Christmas tree, perfect for cat memes lovers and holiday fun.

    happycat318

    #16

    Blind Bengal cat curled up on carpet, demonstrating behavior when lost or confused, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to recoup and think about it.

    #17

    Orange tabby cat next to a Patrick Star plush toy, shown as a kitten and grown-up, perfect for cat memes fans.

    happycat318

    #18

    Close-up of a cat’s face showing an attempt to stay angry but breaking into a smile, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    #19

    Orange cat sitting next to a laptop, humorously judging a paper, perfect for cat memes fans seeking funny posts.

    happycat318

    #20

    Tabby cat licking lips sitting at table with two burgers, a humorous image for cat memes lovers and online fun posts.

    happycat318

    #21

    Black cat lying on wooden floor with visible stripes in sunlight, perfect for cat memes and cat lovers online.

    happycat318

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or its saliva is florescent!

    #22

    Black, white, and orange cat growing up, shown as a kitten and adult, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope she was called Mendel.

    #23

    Two cats sitting close with tails intertwined, illustrating romantic connection in cat memes for humor and relaxation.

    happycat318

    #24

    Cat meme showing a cat falling off a large green dinosaur statue with caption about having eight lives left.

    happycat318

    #25

    Black cat raising paw as if volunteering for a snack, a funny and relatable moment among popular cat memes.

    happycat318

    #26

    Woman and cat both winking with open mouths, paired with a humorous cat meme about finding a new home.

    happycat318

    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, yes, exactly what happened with my fourth cat. Rescued from a drain, skinny & starving. I remember well… “No, I can’t keep him. There’s no chance. I don’t have enough room. He won’t get on with the others. I can’t afford another one. He can stay for a few days until I can take him to the vet.” Four years later, the sly little b*****d knows exactly how much I love him 😅❤️🐈‍⬛

    #27

    Chubby cat sleeping peacefully on a bed, capturing the humor and charm of popular cat memes online.

    happycat318

    #28

    Cat meme showing cat giving a thumbs up under a message about loving the cat, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    #29

    A kitten dressed in a onesie with teddy bear prints, captioned as a humorous cat meme about taking care of a child.

    happycat318

    #30

    A cat lying peacefully on a sidewalk covered with pink flower petals, capturing a relaxed mood in cat memes.

    happycat318

    #31

    Orange cat named Carrot Cake lounging on brown couch, featured in funny cat memes about unexpected pets and indoor cats.

    happycat318

    #32

    Three cats, one white, one black, and one black-and-white, cuddling closely, ideal for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    #33

    Orange cat loaf lying flat on a table in sunlight, a perfect example for cat memes lovers to enjoy.

    happycat318

    #34

    Cat meme with a cat wearing a small straw hat, captioned for humor about drinking tequila and feeling okay.

    happycat318

    #35

    Tabby cat sitting inside an open rice cooker, rejecting every cat bed, featured in popular cat memes posts.

    happycat318

    #36

    Two cats sitting on separate balconies with text punning forbidden lovers as Romeo and Juliet cat memes.

    happycat318

    #37

    A cat sipping a drink while using a laptop, perfect for fans of cat memes and humorous internet posts.

    happycat318

    #38

    Orange cat being petted outdoors with a funny caption about adopting stray cats for cat memes and entertainment.

    happycat318

    #39

    Cat meme with a tabby cat crossing a yellow line on a red carpet, humorously defying a boundary rule.

    happycat318

    #40

    Cute orange cat wearing a small dress in two poses, perfect for fans looking at cat memes and funny posts.

    happycat318

    #41

    Cartoon of a tiger next to a grumpy orange cat on a roof, perfect for cat memes lovers seeking funny posts.

    happycat318

    #42

    Cat meme showing a content tabby cat with and without an apple, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    gohudumone avatar
    WubiDubi
    WubiDubi
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The expressions are far from the same. Apple cat is smitten.

    #43

    Cat meme showing a cat and dog sitting on stools creating an illusion of animal legs with chair legs.

    happycat318

    #44

    A white cat with black spots looks hesitant in a meme about cat memes readers who can't think of a better way to spend time.

    happycat318

    #45

    Three cats waiting by empty bowls with expressions showing impatience, a humorous cat meme about dinner delay.

    happycat318

    #46

    Two adult cats and a kitten together, a humorous cat meme perfect for fans of cat memes and funny cat posts.

    happycat318

    #47

    Tabby cat opening kitchen drawer filled with snacks, humorously reflecting late-night snacking in popular cat memes.

    happycat318

    #48

    Four curious cats peeking around corners illustrating the humor of spending time looking at cat memes.

    happycat318

    #49

    Cat meme featuring a black and white cat with eyeliner-like markings, perfect for fans of cat memes and humor.

    happycat318

    #50

    Orange cat sitting outside a door on a snowy morning with paw prints in the snow, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    #51

    Cat lounging on clothes hangers in a closet, a funny moment perfect for fans of cat memes and humorous posts.

    happycat318

    #52

    Cat with a heart-shaped patch on its fur sitting on grass at night, perfect for cat memes lovers and fans.

    happycat318

    #53

    Two cats eating from a regular bowl and a cat-shaped bowl, perfect for cat memes lovers looking for fun posts.

    happycat318

    #54

    Two photos of a cat showing different expressions representing cat memes and playful moods.

    happycat318

    #55

    Calico cat perfectly resembling an anime cosplay, making fans of cat memes and cosplay enthusiasts smile.

    happycat318

    #56

    Cat meme featuring a cat wearing sunglasses with funny text about being valuable to the team and asking for money.

    happycat318

    #57

    A kitten wrapped in a green blanket beside a grown cat with similar colors, perfect for cat memes fans.

    happycat318

    #58

    Cat memes showing a cat with a turtle backpack being bullied by other cats in a humorous outdoor scene.

    happycat318

    #59

    Orange cat looking at itself confidently in a mirror, perfect for cat memes lovers spending time online.

    happycat318

    #60

    Orange tabby cat with paws on person's neck, expressing disbelief, perfect for cat memes lovers and funny posts.

    happycat318

    #61

    Black cat with a paper collar stuck in a bag, fitting perfectly with popular cat memes to brighten your day.

    happycat318

    #62

    Funny cat meme showing a chubby orange and white cat sitting on a couch, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    #63

    Cat memes showing a shy cat being playfully "kidnapped" by a person, highlighting humorous introvert and extrovert behavior.

    happycat318

    #64

    Orange cat lying on the floor with glowing light stripes, a funny image for fans of cat memes and humor posts.

    happycat318

    #65

    Collage of four grumpy cats with funny expressions, perfect for fans of cat memes and cat meme posts.

    happycat318

    #66

    White cat wrapped in a blue blanket with a caption about food bowls and litter boxes in a cat memes post.

    happycat318

    #67

    Tabby cat sitting inside a refrigerator looking wide-eyed, captioned with a humorous cat meme phrase.

    happycat318

    #68

    Man staring at woman on subway paired with black and brown cats staring at each other in a humorous cat meme.

    happycat318

    #69

    Person carrying a cat dressed as a baby outdoors, highlighting humorous cat memes about pets being like babies.

    happycat318

    #70

    Two cats playing indoors, one holding the other’s face, a funny moment for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    #71

    Black cat biting a person's arm with edited dragon-like ears, funny cat memes for those who love cute and humorous cat posts.

    happycat318

    #72

    Black cat on a wall blending into nature, perfect for those who enjoy looking at cat memes.

    happycat318

    #73

    Gray cat standing on a wooden deck with a caption about a cat meme showing a frustrated expression.

    happycat318

    #74

    Two photos of a cat looking sad behind a fence, highlighting cat memes about pets and love for cats.

    happycat318

    #75

    Black cat lying on its back with paws stretched, a humorous cat meme perfect for cat meme lovers and fun posts.

    happycat318

    #76

    Chubby cat lying on carpet with humorous cat silhouette logo parodying Puma brand, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    happycat318

    #77

    Hand holding a sparkling white kitten with text about catching a legendary cat meme for cat meme enthusiasts.

    happycat318

    #78

    Black and white cat stretching on a cat tree, captured mid-sneeze with a surprised expression, perfect for cat memes.

    happycat318

