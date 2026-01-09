If You Can’t Think Of A Better Way To Spend Your Time Than Looking At Cat Memes, These 78 Posts Are For You
If there's one thing that we can count on in this world, it's that people love cats. It doesn't matter if they're small, old, young, cute, or mean; owners will love and pamper them nonetheless. Last year, the estimated expenses of owning a cat were between $830 and $3,000. Clearly, no expense is spared for cat owners when it comes to their beloved fluffballs.
Bored Panda loves cats too. That's why we are blessing you with a collection of wholesome and cute cat memes, courtesy of the "happycat318" Instagram page. Check out the times kitties cracked up their owners with some diabolical shenanigans!
More info: Instagram
O.k., we've got the who you belong to part over, feed me.
Ah, yes, exactly what happened with my fourth cat. Rescued from a drain, skinny & starving. I remember well… “No, I can’t keep him. There’s no chance. I don’t have enough room. He won’t get on with the others. I can’t afford another one. He can stay for a few days until I can take him to the vet.” Four years later, the sly little b*****d knows exactly how much I love him 😅❤️🐈⬛