People think that being a cat is all about lazily lounging around the house all day, eating treats, and meowing at delivery people. But we, as owners, like to imagine that our pets are just like us: with thoughts, dreams, and even... jobs? It's interesting to imagine what profession your pet would choose if given the chance, but some owners already know.

Cats can be much more than just emotional support animals. We've found that out when we visited the "Cats With Jobs" subreddit where folks share their felines doing all sorts of work. Some of the kitties work in security, some are really good with the tools, and others even become personal trainers. So, scroll down and see how adorable these professional kitties look, even if they can't read the job description.

More info: Reddit

#1

Soldier

Military personnel inside a vehicle holding a large tabby cat, showcasing cute feline employees with protective gear.

flag9801 Report

That’s a very determined kitty

    #2

    Quality Assurance

    Orange tabby cat napping inside a cozy pet bed in a store aisle, showcasing adorable feline employees deserving a raise.

    Bender_on_Bum Report

    #3

    Actor. Oscar Worthy Actor

    Cat employee from The Godfather movie scene, a stray incorporated by director Francis Ford Coppola, showing feline cuteness.

    aoi_ringo Report

    #4

    Purrfessional First Responder

    Orange tabby cat in profile with text about a stroke victim training a cat to press 911 speed dial.

    ContemplativePebble Report

    Who's the bestest kitty? This goodest kitty clearly inherited the entire single brain cell, known to the ginger community.

    #5

    A Professional Garden

    Gray cat lying on carpet with a heart stone and small rake on its back, representing a cute feline employee at rest.

    AIDoctor1000101 Report

    Purring Zen Garden. Sure, I have one of those ;)

    #6

    MFA Of The Republic Of Lithuania Has A New Official Cat! 🇱🇹🇪🇺

    Black kitten held in hands at Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one of the 109 feline employees who deserve a raise for being cute

    Matas_- Report

    Right where Rango belongs.

    #7

    Opthalmic Nurse

    Black and white feline employee wearing glasses at an optometrist office helping children feel comfortable

    aoi_ringo Report

    #8

    Healer. Caregiver

    Two images showing a man with his caregiver cat during and after cancer, highlighting cute feline employees.

    aoi_ringo Report

    #9

    Oreo

    Close-up of a feline employee with white paws between Oreo-like cookie halves, showcasing cuteness and charm.

    reddit.com Report

    #10

    Black Cats Waiting To Audition For A Horror Film In 1961

    Row of women standing beside 20 black cats on leashes lined up outdoors, showcasing cute feline employees in a vintage setting.

    mr_dhruv__dhruvhub Report

    #11

    Take Cat To Vet / Vet Is Also Cat

    Tabby feline employee standing on a stool, attentively looking at a computer screen in a clean office setting.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    Tenor

    White feline employee yawning behind open music book on a piano, showcasing cute behavior in an indoor setting.

    Nexus82 Report

    #13

    My Cat Operates An Excavator

    Ginger cat sitting in control cabin of rusty heavy machinery, showing cute feline employee on the job.

    Solid_State140 Report

    #14

    Not Sure If My Plumber Is Qualified 🔧

    Adorable feline employee kitten gripping a valve in a home setting showing charming curiosity and cuteness.

    buddhasquirrel Report

    He looks a little apprehensive

    #15

    Construction Worker

    Construction workers holding a feline employee wearing a small hard hat during an outdoor interview by a news microphone.

    UmpaLumpa91 Report

    #16

    Larry Now PM Of Italy

    Cat sitting on doorstep behind railings, showcasing feline employees who deserve a raise for being this cute.

    Lost-Droids Report

    #17

    Fruit Stall Seller

    Tabby cat lying among bunches of bananas at a marketplace, one of the feline employees who deserve a raise for being this cute.

    flag9801 Report

    #18

    Bathroom Attendant

    Cat employees sign hanging on bathroom door with a cat walking out, highlighting cute feline employees deserving a raise.

    1universeonourfeet Report

    Yup. I haven't peed alone in ages now! Sometimes I have 2 supervisors, but there's always at least 1.

    #19

    Bodyguard

    Two feline employees in a bathroom doorway, one black and white and the other tabby, waiting during a shift change.

    FIGHTERPOWER Report

    #20

    Doc’s Little Helper🥹

    Person and a cat both wearing surgical masks and caps, highlighting cute feline employees deserving a raise.

    Peter55667 Report

    OMG, that’s adorable!

    #21

    Be Careful Using ATMs In Istanbul! He Demands Cash, Foreign Exchange, Wet Food, And Treats!

    Calico cat yawning while sitting on an ATM machine keypad, showcasing one of the cutest feline employees.

    Bluejay1889 Report

    #22

    The Babysitter

    Gray feline employee lying on carpet playfully holding a tiny black kitten in a cute and adorable moment.

    UnderTheSunsh1ne Report

    #23

    Cushion Impersonator Working Really Hard

    Black feline employee curled up and sleeping on a textured gray fabric couch, showcasing cute and cozy pet behavior.

    1universeonourfeet Report

    #24

    Voice Actor

    Two adorable cats pictured side by side, showcasing cute feline employees deserving a raise for charm and cuteness.

    chl_ca29 Report

    #25

    IT Support Arrived

    Two feline employees sitting on a desk attentively looking at a laptop screen in a home office setting.

    Ok_Form_6443 Report

    #26

    Therapist

    Orange tabby cat peeking through a cardboard box labeled psychiatric help with playful handwritten text.

    smichan432 Report

    #27

    Cabinetry Apprentice

    Maine C**n cat lying on a board while a person measures it with a square ruler, showcasing cute feline employee traits.

    danmargo Report

    #28

    Produce Manager

    Tabby cat sitting among apples and watermelons on wooden shelves, showcasing feline employees who deserve a raise for being cute

    thesemanicgulls Report

    #29

    Furio The Personal Trainer

    Orange and white kitten surrounded by gym weights on a carpeted floor, showcasing cute feline employees indoors.

    Kind-Tangelo5754 Report

    #30

    Railway Checker Assistant

    Worker in an orange safety vest measuring railroad tracks with a curious feline employee nearby on the gravel ground.

    flag9801 Report

    #31

    Singer

    Tabby cat standing on hind legs playing a pink toy piano, showcasing adorable feline employees with cute and playful behavior.

    curlsmadeofchocolate Report

    #32

    HVAC Technician

    Cute feline employee climbing and playing with ceiling vent in a modern bathroom setting.

    sexwithpenguins Report

    #33

    Librarian

    Black feline employee sitting on a stack of books, surrounded by piles of colorful books in a home office setting.

    AltaredFox Report

    #34

    The Barista Will Prepare Your Latte Now

    Orange and white feline employee standing on a kitchen counter next to a coffee machine, looking cute and attentive.

    be-nice-to-bugs Report

    #35

    I’m A Lawyer And I Recently Hired A Purr-Alegal. She Keeps Sleeping On The Job 😡

    Orange tabby cat named Pumpkin with a nameplate, one of the feline employees who deserve a raise for being this cute.

    persimmonsareawesome Report

    #36

    Cat As Mail Carriers In 1870s

    Tabby kitten with a tag standing on labeled wooden slots, showcasing cute feline employees deserving a raise.

    JimatJimat Report

    #37

    Little Peacemaker On Duty

    Cute feline employee wearing camouflage harness sitting outdoors under a clear sky with the moon visible.

    Responsible_Milk_164 Report

    #38

    Mousemat Warmer

    Black and white feline employee sleeping curled up on a mousepad by a computer keyboard and monitor.

    J2en Report

    #39

    Table Server Tired After Serving The Table

    Tabular spread of food with a cute feline employee sleeping on a chair nearby, showcasing adorable feline employees.

    flag9801 Report

    #40

    I Hired Him To Assemble My Furniture, But I Don't Think He Really Knows How To Do It

    Tabby cat lying on carpet under wooden desk, holding a hammer near an assembly manual, showcasing cute feline employees.

    sommergym Report

    #41

    Store Supervisor

    Tabby cat employee wearing a red collar with a bow, sitting on a counter surrounded by pharmacy products.

    prasoonk4092 Report

    #42

    TV Repairman Circa 1950s

    Vintage photo of a man adjusting a 1950s TV with a black and white feline employee sitting on a chair nearby.

    SYFKID2693 Report

    #43

    New Sheriff In Town

    Orange and white feline employee perched on a tree branch with a wooden sheriff sign in a natural outdoor setting.

    FrancoisKBones Report

    #44

    Food Truck Owner

    Cat inside a colorful fish tacos themed cardboard truck with a green cat tree and plants in the background.

    ishankr800 Report

    #45

    Hired A Professional Clockmaker But I’m Not Sure He Can Help

    Cat standing on a pet bed, reaching up to touch the hands of a large wall clock, showcasing feline employees’ cuteness.

    CatDwightMose Report

    #46

    Gift Wrapping Assistant

    Orange tabby cat with a pink collar curiously inspecting wrapping paper on a brown carpet indoors.

    Cartographer_Hopeful Report

    #47

    He Is Sleeping On The Job

    Orange cat resting on top of a fire alarm panel, showcasing one of the cutest feline employees at work.

    hewl0 Report

    #48

    A Cat From Lithuania Can Now Fire The National Broadcaster General Director

    Black feline employee sitting on a wooden bench outdoors, looking cute with expressive eyes in natural light.

    The cat’s name is Nuodėgulis (meaning a burnt piece of wood in Lithuanian), and he was given this right yesterday by the Lithuanian parliament (Seimas), after the opposition started filibustering a change to the national broadcaster law, allowing the director to only be fired in case public interest was not acknowledged while broadcasting or publishing news.

    The law was only approved, because the ruling coalition did not fully show up and the opposition managed to get quorum and vote that into law.

    mlltIsDeadInside Report

    #49

    He's Definitely About To Fix It

    Tabby cat with a screwdriver near an open computer case, showcasing feline employees in a tech workspace.

    Curiousgirlxd Report

    #50

    Calico Shoe Salesman

    Calico cat lying on a wooden bench in front of shoe racks, showcasing one of the cute feline employees.

    oriMagazine Report

    #51

    Medicat Director

    Sleeping orange cat curled up on a chair inside an office with a Medical Director sign on the door, showcasing feline employees cuteness.

    MMachy Report

    #52

    Some Snaps Of The Shop Managers

    Tabby cat sitting in front of a store shelf filled with packaged goods, one of the feline employees who deserve a raise.

    Local-Employment-262 Report

    #53

    Genie

    Black and white feline employee with wide eyes emerging like smoke from an ornate golden lamp in a dark setting

    Sharp_Energy_4326 Report

    #54

    Spy

    Cat eyes peeking through a box cutout, humorously blending feline features with a smiling human face in a playful scene.

    flag9801 Report

    #55

    Thought Meownitor

    Man wearing gloves focusing on paperwork with a cute feline employee resting on his shoulders in an office setting

    AIDoctor1000101 Report

    #56

    A Professional Rug

    Fluffy white cat lying on wooden floor next to blue and green cat bed in an indoor setting with cute feline employees.

    Jealous-Stable-7095 Report

    #57

    IT Technician Cat

    Two cute feline employees intently interacting with a glowing laptop keyboard in a dimly lit room.

    Keratel Report

    #58

    Actor. Hollywood Extra

    Screenshot of a Twitter post showing a black and white cat in Raiders of the Lost Ark, highlighting feline employees who deserve a raise.

    aoi_ringo Report

    #59

    Professional Napper

    Close-up of a sleepy orange tabby cat wrapped in a purple towel, showcasing feline employees deserving a raise for cuteness.

    reddit.com Report

    #60

    Witch Cat

    Gray and white cat standing on its hind legs with light rays and smoke creating a magical scene, showcasing cute feline charm.

    helo_2012 Report

    #61

    A Very Important Train Ticket

    Black and white cat with large round eyes sitting on a person's lap, one of 109 feline employees who deserve a raise for being cute

    WanderlingInker Report

    #62

    Molly Has Started A New Religion And Recruited Her First Follower

    Baby playing on white floor facing a fluffy white cat near a panda-themed storage box in a cozy room.

    Pandelurion Report

    #63

    Bartender Kitty

    Tabby cat standing on a bar counter with drinks, snacks, and bottles, showcasing cute feline employee moments.

    insecticae Report

    #64

    Professional Mouser

    Tabby cat looking concerned behind bars while an officer writes a ticket, showcasing one of the feline employees deserving a raise.

    zombiegauze Report

    #65

    Shopping Cat

    Tabby cat sitting in a shopping cart filled with groceries, a cute feline employee captured in a retail setting.

    ashokchopra342 Report

    #66

    Guard Of A Mosque

    Cat sleeping inside a miniature building, showcasing cute feline employees in a creative and charming setting.

    HajraTuran Report

    #67

    Kitchen Quality Control

    Orange tabby cat with white paws sitting behind a chair, one eye peeking through, showcasing cute feline employee charm.

    Patient-Fly9676 Report

    #68

    Concierge At The London Hotel

    Black feline employee with bright eyes sitting on a striped chair in a cozy, well-decorated indoor space.

    This distinguished gentlecat carries his duties at The rookery in London UK. He was very dignified and graced me with his attention only on our last day there and I’m forever grateful. Would not respond to pspsps silly business.

    International_Week60 Report

    #69

    Park Guardians

    Sign explaining feline employees at work in a park keeping the area free from rodents and cared for regularly.

    ishankr800 Report

    #70

    Cubes The Dj Protecting His Records

    Tabby cat standing on crates filled with vinyl records and CDs, surrounded by collectible Simpsons figurines, showing feline cuteness.

    soft_core666 Report

    #71

    Istanbul Cat Metro Assistance. Means "No Entry!"

    Fluffy feline employee sitting on a red sign on tiled floor, looking up with a curious and cute expression.

    Bluejay1889 Report

    #72

    Tour Guide

    Cat lying on a sunlit pathway next to a stone wall, one of the adorable feline employees deserving a raise.

    prasoonk4092 Report

    #73

    He Is In Charge Of Monitoring The Surveillance Camera

    Black feline employee sitting near a table with small potted plants in a cozy living room setting.

    sommergym Report

    #74

    The Famous Shoji Door Wrecking Crew Has No Plans To Slow Down In The Year Ahead

    Two curious feline employees peeking through torn paper panels in a wooden frame, showcasing their cute and playful nature.

    redafvir Report

    #75

    I Told Him My Computer Has A Virus And, Judging By His Face, I Think It's More Serious Than I Imagined

    Black feline employee with green eyes sitting behind a laptop covered in stickers on a floral bedspread.

    sommergym Report

    #76

    Art Seller In A Convention

    Calico cat exploring a market stall filled with keychains and miniature figurines, showcasing feline charm and curiosity.

    thefellowship1130 Report

    #77

    Purr-Fessional Executive

    Orange and white feline employee wearing a black tie and white collar standing on a wooden floor looking up.

    ole_snappy Report

    #78

    Professional Logo Maker

    A feline employee mid-leap indoors, showcasing the playful and cute nature of cats deserving a raise.

    Sensitive_Tadpole_49 Report

    #79

    Therapist. Heather Works Overtime Daily As Her Employer Has Crohn’s Disease

    Cat resting on bathroom tiles next to toilet, showcasing one of the cute feline employees deserving a raise.

    wheresthebigcarrot Report

    #80

    Fountain Inspector

    Tabby cat sitting outside near water basins under clear sky, showcasing adorable feline charm and cuteness in a sunny setting.

    booksandcgs Report

    #81

    Convenience Store Owner

    Black and white feline employee sitting on a store floor near drinks and snacks, looking adorable and deserving a raise.

    Scarlett-Cat Report

    #82

    Drawer Won’t Shut. He Has No Tools But I Trust Him Fully

    Black cat standing on hind legs, pawing inside a partially open wooden drawer in a home setting.

    Layceemay22 Report

    #83

    Art History Teacher

    Black and white feline employee lying in a cozy bed, appearing to read a book titled La Renaissance in a calm room.

    hbonnavaud Report

    #84

    Windshield Installer

    Tabby feline employee balancing on a car roof, showing agility and cuteness in a parking garage setting.

    jacksoncreekdog Report

    #85

    Book Cover Model

    Calico cat wearing a cap lying on rocky ground outdoors, one of the feline employees who deserve a raise for being cute

    PlasticEntrance6390 Report

    #86

    Overnight Security

    Tabby cat under a decorated Christmas tree with colorful lights and festive wrapped presents on a wooden floor.

    _psylosin_ Report

    #87

    Maytag Repairman

    Orange tabby cat sitting on a washing machine looking inside, showcasing adorable feline employee behavior at home.

    CrouchingGinger Report

    #88

    Bike Mekanik

    Gray cat curiously sniffing a bicycle tire indoors on a wooden floor, one of many feline employees who deserve a raise.

    ilokestof Report

    #89

    Hostess For Our Breakfast Place

    Orange cat acting as a feline employee sitting behind a desk with a monitor in a modern office space.

    Low-Bit-2478 Report

    #90

    Farm Manager

    Gray tabby feline employee wearing a straw hat and reaching into a box of oranges, showing cute playful behavior.

    ishankr800 Report

    #91

    Exam Supervisor

    Calico cat relaxing on a table, lying on papers while being petted, showing feline employees cute behavior.

    Inevitable_Guitar704 Report

    #92

    Guard Duty On The Pet Food Aisle

    Cat sitting in a pet store aisle surrounded by shelves of colorful feline food and products, showing cute feline employees.

    HydraVea Report

    #93

    İstanbul Cat As Apartment Security. Asking Ids! No Trespassing! (Unless You Pet Her)

    Calico cat stretching on a ledge with modern apartment buildings in the background, showcasing feline cuteness.

    Bluejay1889 Report

    #94

    Gift Wrapper

    Orange and white cat lying on wrapping paper surrounded by scissors, tape dispenser, and a Stephen King book on wooden floor.

    Darling_Equivalent Report

    #95

    Best Woodworking Assistant

    A cute feline employee with wide eyes holding a clamp on a wooden workbench in a workshop setting.

    terror_bunny Report

    #96

    Laundry Room Inspector

    Tabby cat standing on hind legs, pawing at laundry inside a washing machine in a laundromat setting.

    Johnlockcabbit Report

    #97

    Security Cat He Definitely Looks Like He Wants To Quit

    Black cat wearing a yellow security vest lying on a floral quilt, showcasing one of the cutest feline employees.

    Curiousgirlxd Report

    #98

    Finished Stacking All That Drywall While The Lazy Human Sleeps

    Gray cat sitting on a forklift inside a warehouse, one of the feline employees who deserve a raise for being this cute.

    YOU_DONT_EVEN_KNO Report

    #99

    Towel Warmer

    Tortoiseshell cat with yellow eyes lounging on folded towels, showcasing one of the feline employees who deserve a raise.

    barbiesfrozenelbow Report

    #100

    Barista Kitten

    Orange feline employee resting on a coffee machine next to a bottle of Coke Zero, looking cute and curious.

    PopImpressive3839 Report

    #101

    Paw Reader Open For Business

    Black and white feline employee sitting beside a stained glass lamp and colorful hummingbird figurine on a wooden table.

    CraterT Report

    #102

    Meet Amber, Our Digital Archival Specialist

    Tortoiseshell cat sitting by computer keyboard and large monitor in a cluttered home office workspace.

    jgould1981 Report

    #103

    Home Office Supervisor

    Tabby cat sitting on a wooden table near a laptop, one of the feline employees who deserve a raise for being this cute

    GRMAx1000 Report

    #104

    Guardian Of Weighing Machines

    A cute feline employee curled up and sleeping on a black digital scale on a tiled floor.

    hewl0 Report

    #105

    Hiker Cat?

    Tabby cat perched in a tree outdoors with clear blue sky, showcasing one of the cutest feline employees.

    Shoddy-Client-6470 Report

    #106

    Senior Network Monitoring Officer 🐱📡

    Cute white and orange cat wearing a collar, sitting on a cabinet near a router in an indoor setting.

    DisastrousBullz Report

    #107

    Thank You For Choosing Handycat Llc For All Your Repair Needs!

    Cute feline employee sitting on a pink Kobalt toolbox, tilting head with curious big eyes in a home setting.

    hiimaunicorn Report

    #108

    Meal Planning Helper

    Cute feline employee looking at an open notebook with a pen, showcasing adorable work-ready cat vibes.

    QuebecCougar Report

    #109

    Guitar Repairman (Angry)

    Tabby cat sitting on a black electric guitar, showcasing adorable feline cuteness and charm.

    CoffeeAhora78 Report

