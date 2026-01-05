109 Feline Employees Who Deserve A Raise For Being This Cute (New Pics)
People think that being a cat is all about lazily lounging around the house all day, eating treats, and meowing at delivery people. But we, as owners, like to imagine that our pets are just like us: with thoughts, dreams, and even... jobs? It's interesting to imagine what profession your pet would choose if given the chance, but some owners already know.
Cats can be much more than just emotional support animals. We've found that out when we visited the "Cats With Jobs" subreddit where folks share their felines doing all sorts of work. Some of the kitties work in security, some are really good with the tools, and others even become personal trainers. So, scroll down and see how adorable these professional kitties look, even if they can't read the job description.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Quality Assurance
Actor. Oscar Worthy Actor
Purrfessional First Responder
Who's the bestest kitty? This goodest kitty clearly inherited the entire single brain cell, known to the ginger community.
A Professional Garden
MFA Of The Republic Of Lithuania Has A New Official Cat! 🇱🇹🇪🇺
Opthalmic Nurse
Healer. Caregiver
Oreo
Black Cats Waiting To Audition For A Horror Film In 1961
Take Cat To Vet / Vet Is Also Cat
Tenor
My Cat Operates An Excavator
Not Sure If My Plumber Is Qualified 🔧
Construction Worker
Larry Now PM Of Italy
Fruit Stall Seller
Bathroom Attendant
Yup. I haven't peed alone in ages now! Sometimes I have 2 supervisors, but there's always at least 1.
Bodyguard
Doc’s Little Helper🥹
Be Careful Using ATMs In Istanbul! He Demands Cash, Foreign Exchange, Wet Food, And Treats!
The Babysitter
Cushion Impersonator Working Really Hard
Voice Actor
IT Support Arrived
Therapist
Cabinetry Apprentice
Produce Manager
Furio The Personal Trainer
Railway Checker Assistant
Singer
HVAC Technician
Librarian
The Barista Will Prepare Your Latte Now
I’m A Lawyer And I Recently Hired A Purr-Alegal. She Keeps Sleeping On The Job 😡
Cat As Mail Carriers In 1870s
Little Peacemaker On Duty
Mousemat Warmer
Table Server Tired After Serving The Table
I Hired Him To Assemble My Furniture, But I Don't Think He Really Knows How To Do It
Store Supervisor
TV Repairman Circa 1950s
New Sheriff In Town
Food Truck Owner
Hired A Professional Clockmaker But I’m Not Sure He Can Help
Gift Wrapping Assistant
He Is Sleeping On The Job
A Cat From Lithuania Can Now Fire The National Broadcaster General Director
The cat’s name is Nuodėgulis (meaning a burnt piece of wood in Lithuanian), and he was given this right yesterday by the Lithuanian parliament (Seimas), after the opposition started filibustering a change to the national broadcaster law, allowing the director to only be fired in case public interest was not acknowledged while broadcasting or publishing news.
The law was only approved, because the ruling coalition did not fully show up and the opposition managed to get quorum and vote that into law.
He's Definitely About To Fix It
Calico Shoe Salesman
Medicat Director
Some Snaps Of The Shop Managers
Genie
Spy
Thought Meownitor
A Professional Rug
IT Technician Cat
Actor. Hollywood Extra
Professional Napper
Witch Cat
A Very Important Train Ticket
Molly Has Started A New Religion And Recruited Her First Follower
Bartender Kitty
Professional Mouser
Shopping Cat
Guard Of A Mosque
Kitchen Quality Control
Concierge At The London Hotel
This distinguished gentlecat carries his duties at The rookery in London UK. He was very dignified and graced me with his attention only on our last day there and I’m forever grateful. Would not respond to pspsps silly business.