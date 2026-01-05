ADVERTISEMENT

People think that being a cat is all about lazily lounging around the house all day, eating treats, and meowing at delivery people. But we, as owners, like to imagine that our pets are just like us: with thoughts, dreams, and even... jobs? It's interesting to imagine what profession your pet would choose if given the chance, but some owners already know.

Cats can be much more than just emotional support animals. We've found that out when we visited the "Cats With Jobs" subreddit where folks share their felines doing all sorts of work. Some of the kitties work in security, some are really good with the tools, and others even become personal trainers. So, scroll down and see how adorable these professional kitties look, even if they can't read the job description.

More info: Reddit