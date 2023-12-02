ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more adorable than a puppy? A puppy in a uniform, of course! And it's not for Halloween that the cute puppers on this list dressed up for. These are serious officers-in-training. Sure, their attempts to look cool and tough now might only come across as adorable, but one day they will look and be authoritative.

For now, let's "aww" and "ooh" at these cute good boys and girls. And while you admire these tiny paw-ficers, read on to find out more about the types of working police and military dogs. For example, did you know that Beagles and Spaniels can be police dogs too?

#1

The Face You Give Your Boss When Asking To Leave Early On A Friday

bayofplentypolice

How to sneak the police dog home when nobody is noticing.

#2

It's A SWAT Pupper

TacticalAmerican

#3

Clinton Police Department's Latest Recruit For The K9 Unit

old_post_shepherds

These adorable puppies will grow up to be professional police and military officers. What is that journey like? Well, that depends on what kind of working dog the pupper will be in the future. 

SitStay sorts police dogs into four categories: patrol, drug detection, bomb detection and scent tracking dogs. K9 Global Training Academy adds mines and arson. No matter what category the handler will train their puppy for, all working dogs have to go through beginner obedience training.
#4

Frida Had A Long Day At The Office

deputychiefrai

#5

I’m Dressed To Impress Today

janedunnphotography

#6

Whatcha Gonna Do When He Comes For You?

sheriffhcso

What breeds do K-9 units most often train? German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois are the most popular breeds for police dog training. K9 Global Training writes that those breeds are "fiercely loyal, and adjust well to the handler-protection mentality."

Dobermans are also great candidates because of their fearlessness, protectiveness and seemingly never-ending energy. However, they can also be more nervous and easily upset. Perhaps that's why they're not the first choice.
#7

K9 Pup

tony.game

#8

Hats Off To You

newzealandpolice , janedunnphotography

#9

Our Puppies Are Ready For Their Official Swearing-In Ceremony

arapahoeso

Other four breeds that we can see in the police force are Beagles, Bloodhounds, English Spaniels and Labrador Retrievers. Beagles are excellent sniffers, they often work in airports looking for contraband, weapons and drugs. They're not intimidating, therefore a great tool in places where there are lots of people.
#10

Welcome Our New Four-Legged Colleague Thor

kauno_policija_

#11

Meet Cooper. The Cutest Pup In Dayton Kentucky, Training To Become A K9 And Therapy Pup

k9_cooper_daytonpd

#12

New Zealand Police K9 Unit

janedunnphotography

Evidence discovered by Bloodhounds is even admissible in courts, their sense of smell is that good. Police forces use Spaniels to look for explosives and drugs, and the same goes for Labrador Retrievers. However, the latter can also be search and rescue dogs. They're great arson dogs too, because they're highly food or treat-driven. Handlers train arson dogs to detect substances like gasoline, lighter fluid, acetone, etc.

#13

These Damn Pup-Arazzi Won't Leave Me Alone. I'll Be On The Cover Of Vanity Fur In No Time

newzealandpolice

#14

Small Floof With Big Dreams

newzealandpolice

#15

Dad, Can I Come To Work With You?

newzealandpolice , janedunnphotography

Labrador Retrievers, however, are not great at protecting their handler. That's a job for German and Dutch Shepherds or Belgian Malinois. They are the best patrol dogs. These types of pups get training for protecting their officer and subduing criminals. They also get narcotic scent training as well.
#16

Our Local Police Department Posted This Photo Today To Help Bring In New Recruits

TD-PS

#17

When I'll Grow Up I'll Be A Four-Legged Officer

lietuvos_policija_

#18

Ouzo

newzealandpolice

Drug detection dogs have impeccable discipline. SitStay writes that a dog trained in finding narcotics can distinguish between different kinds of drugs. "These dogs could smell narcotics even if you were cooking a steak right next to them, making them an effective detection dog," they write.

#19

Everyone Needs An Official Photo

arapahoeso

#20

K9 New Recruits

reginapolice

#21

Local Police Has A New Recruit, Ico

Kantonspolizei.Baselstadt

Dogs who train to work in bomb detection have to go through an extensive 10-week course. They learn to differentiate between 10,000 smells associated with explosives and are pros at what they do. These dogs can work in airports or other transportation hubs, but the military also uses them in active war zones. Their handler's safety is the first priority for the dog and they can attack with or without command under dangerous circumstances.
#22

New Police Force

NPA4U

#23

My Brother-In-Law Who Is A Police Officer Told Me He Had A New Partner

baker459

#24

Nemo, The Estonian Police Pup, Is Two Months Old

eesti_politseikoerad

What's interesting about these types of police dogs is that they're not food and treat-driven like Labrador Retrievers. These pups are brimming with energy and their reward is most often a toy and praise. "They don't know they're out looking for explosives and we don't expect them to. They love to work more than any human does," say the MTA K9 trainers.

#25

Expert Shows An Excellent Way Of How Our Police Officers Are Recovering From The Traffic Fights That Ended Yesterday

eesti_politseikoerad

#26

The West Australian Police Force Has Three New Recruits

thewest.com.au

#27

Ready For My Long Weekend Pawtrol Duties

newzealandpolice

Tracking dogs can help find not only missing people or convicts but also items. This line of work is usually associated with Bloodhounds, but German Shepherds and Malinois can be tracking dogs as well. These dogs can search for hours if not days to find people and evidence based on their scent. However, Bloodhounds can only look for people. That's why police forces more often opt for German Shepherds.
#28

A New Colleague, Ella

lietuvos_policija_

#29

Is Tired Of Hearing Excuses For Poor Driving Behavior

bayofplentypolice

#30

Rex Is Getting Used To His Vest, And Slowly But Surely And Sadly Fitting Into Better Every Day

arapahoe_rex_sro

Professionals who train police and military dogs have certain criteria. The pup can't be timid or fearful. "We're looking for a strong, confident dog that also likes to use its nose for hunting. We're looking for <...> a dog that's willing to bite and defend its handler if need be," trainers from Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas say.

#31

People Would Surrender To The Dog's Cuteness

Ex_arv_sgt

#32

Looks Like TPD Elvis Feels At Home Being A Police Pupper

policescotlandofficial

#33

Mood. Anyone Else?

swpolice

#34

The Five German Shepherd Puppies. Will All Have Names Starting With F

swpolice

Frankie, Fritz, Freddie, Fernando, Fido. I'd like to know what their real names are!

#35

Please Welcome Special Investigator Bennie. He's Been Brought In To Solve The Ongoing Case Of Who's A Good Boy?

nswpolice

#36

Belgian Malinois Our New K9 Puppy

z.kardokas

#37

One Day, I Will Grow Up

lithuanian_police_k9

#38

Gentleness Is Stronger Than Severity, Water Is Stronger Than Rock, Love Is Stronger Than Force. Hermann Hesse

lithuanian_police_k9

#39

We're Very Excited To Introduce The Latest Addition To The Nsw Police Force, Jem

nswpolice

#40

Nala, The Police Dog

enbreluser89

#41

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Welcomed Two New Deputies To The Department, K-9 Sarah And K-9 Phantom

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Welcomed Two New Deputies To The Department, K-9 Sarah And K-9 Phantom Shares stats

What will be the most shocking to some will not be that Clay County Sheriff’s has the new K-9 Deputies, but rather their breed, K-9 Sarah is a Pitbull and K-9 Phantom a Pitbull-Boston Terrier Mix. K-9 Phantom was rescued from a shelter in Texas and K-9 Sarah was rescued from a shelter in New York where she had spent a year looking for homes before they found a new life as Police K-9s.

#42

Officers In The North Of Scotland Are About To Welcome Their Cutest Recruit Yet. Trainee Police Dog Willow Is Raring To Go And Join Her Pack In The Specialist Search Team

policescotlandofficial

#43

First Day Of Work At The Brazilian Police

JParzivalHackworth

#44

This Is Terror, Newest Addition To Estonian Police Special Forces

kriminaalpolitsei

#45

Pawtential Police Pup Alfa Patiently Awaiting Treats

NZPolice

#46

The Newest Police Recruit In Town

sianned

#47

Please Welcome The New Police Officer In Town

GCMMGCANIL

#48

Got To Go To Work With Dad For A Bit. He Worked Some Overtime, I Worked Some Snoozing Time

k9_cooper_daytonpd

#49

Today Oakley Stopped By Wanting Information On How To Sign Up To Become A Sheriff’s K-9

sheriffhcso

#50

Dutch Police Dog Gets Stuck In A Yogurt Pot

Pleasureman_Gunther

#51

TPD Toby Is Feeling A Little Nervous About Starting His Police Dog Training And Would Appreciate A Little Encouragement

policescotlandofficial

He's got a good nose for the job. Now the rest of him has to grow into it and he'll be number 1!

#52

The Police Dog Fendi And The Rest Of The Litter Met Up For Their First Training Day

dc_police

#53

Meet Zeke, The Newest Member Of The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office! He Gets Sworn In By The Sheriff Tomorrow

arapahoe_rex_sro

#54

This Police Puppy Just Saved A 91-Year-Old Man From Freezing. She Had Also Caught A Dangerous Criminal On Her First Day. Meet Mania, The Polish Police

iamtheundefined

#55

Local Police Department Just Shared This Photo Of One Of Their Newest Recruits

bisnicks

#56

West Midlands Police's Newest Litter

WMPolice

#57

A Puppy At The Car Garage My Car Was At Yesterday. He’s A Future Police Dog. He’ll Be Going To Biting Class Soon, Then To Police Dog School Next Year. This Little Guy Was Precious

Alikhaleesi

#58

Scotland Police's Newest Fluffy Recruits, Buddy And Trio

PoliceScotland

#59

The Youngest Police Dog Of The Northern Prefecture. Ärtu Has Settled In Well In His New Home And Is Getting Used To Police Work

eesti_politseikoerad

#60

Newest Recruit

policiecz

#61

Pup Bill Had His First Training Session

dc_police

#62

What A Cutie. Great Photo Of Police Dog Ted On One Of Our Central Motorway Policing Group Cars

westmidlandspolice

He looks left he should be a pet. He looks so sweet like he shouldn't see hard things. 😢

#63

Ears Flapping, Tails Wagging - Our Cutest New Recruits Are Ready To Go

policescotlandofficial

#64

Our Latest Puppy Recruits

swpolice

#65

Here We Are With A VIP. Very Important Pupperino

nswpolice

#66

Police Puppy Chase Has Been To The Pet Shop To Find A New Toy

BCHPoliceDogs

#67

Rufus At The Office

ShaneH7646

#68

RCMP Officer Caught Sleeping During Her First Night Shift. Unacceptable

rcmpmb

#69

These Puppies Are Due To Begin Their Police Dog Training Later This Year

WMPolice

#70

Hullo? Yes, Hi. Stop Using Your Mobile Phone While Driving. Thanks

bayofplentypolice

#71

Welcome Harley

gtrmanchesterpolice

#72

Meet Our Newest Recruit, A Golden Cocker Spaniel Named Liv Who Has Recently Started Her Pawsome Adventure With West Midlands Police

westmidlandspolice

#73

Aw, How Adorable Is Our Little Police Pup From Our Star Trek Litter

