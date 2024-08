ADVERTISEMENT

I tell my cat every single day that it’s about time he starts contributing to the household. He’s been unemployed for far too long, eating for free and refusing to help with chores around the apartment. And while you might be thinking that 22 months isn’t old enough to apply for a job, there are plenty of cats out there who will prove you wrong.

We’ve taken trips to the Cats With Jobs account on X and the subreddit by the same name to gather some of the cutest photos of kitties working hard. Enjoy scrolling through these pics that might give you the push you need to make it through the work day, and be sure to upvote the cats that you would love to call your colleagues. And keep reading to find a conversation with one of the moderators of r/Catswithjobs!