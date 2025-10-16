“Be The Entire Problem”: 56 Cat Memes For People Whose Life Mission Is To ‘Pspsp’ To Every CatInterview With Expert
Having a pet, unfortunately, isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Sometimes it’s a true test of patience when they chew up furniture or decide to strike up a serenade in the middle of the night. In those moments, we suggest taking a deep breath and firing up a list of memes that just might be the best therapy for fur-induced chaos. Today, we’ve prepared one featuring cats, with serious potential to turn your day right around. To find it, all you have to do is scroll down!While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with certified feline behavior consultant Heather Alvey and cat behavior consultant Molly Kelsey, who kindly agreed to talk about quirky cat behaviors and how to keep felines well-behaved and happy.
Cat behavior experts tell Bored Panda that they've loved cats from a very young age. But what pushed them to turn their passion into a career was seeing felines and their owners in need of help.
"I’ve always loved cats. Growing up as an only child, my cats were my closest companions," shared certified feline behavior consultant Heather Alvey.
"I initially worked in aviation, but after 9/11, the industry became unstable, and I experienced several layoffs. Before my final layoff, I had started developing a cat-only pet-sitting business as a side project.
When I lost my job, I decided to give it a try full-time. Fortunately, the business took off right away—cat owners appreciated finding a sitter who focused exclusively on cats. Within six months, I was earning enough to support myself, and within a year, I hired my first employee."
After running her cat-sitting business for 14 years, Alvey discovered the field of feline behavior, and it immediately resonated with her.
"Over the years, I had seen cats surrendered or euthanized for behavioral issues—often after a baby arrived—and I knew those cats were simply reacting to stress or change in their environment. I just didn’t yet have the tools to help. That realization led me to pursue a certification in cat behavior and ultimately start my current business, Felidae Behavior Consulting."
Similarly, cat behavior consultant Molly Kelsey also grew up with cats.
"My love of cats was fostered from a very young age, my parents were gifted two kittens at my baby shower, who I grew up alongside," she shares.
"Before I became a feline behavior consultant, I was a veterinary nurse and came across countless cats and their owners who needed behavioral help, but at the time didn't know where to turn to. I found there were not too many people out there with the skills to help these people and their cats, so I thought, Why not me?"
Having grown up with cats, these feline experts have probably seen every possible cat behavior. So we were curious to know about their favorite ones.
"I love all the quirky, individual preferences and behaviors that cats display," Alvey says. "Each cat is truly unique, and those little peculiarities highlight just how distinct their personalities are. That individuality is one of my favorite things about working with them."
Meanwhile, Kelsey adores when felines' tails quiver like an animated exclamation point.
"Depending on the context, it can mean they are excited, greeting someone, focused, anticipatory, or frustrated. We also sometimes see this when they are urine marking, often for territorial purposes," she explains.
These are just a few behaviors that are typical of cats. But there are many more that are unique to them that first-time cat owners might not be aware of.
"They are obligate carnivores and tend to drink a lot less water for their body size compared to other animals (which is why encouraging water intake is very important)," says Kelsey.
"People often tell me they had no idea that their cats require small, frequent meals vs. one or two big meals a day to mimic their wild counterparts. Most appear to come 'pre-programmed' to use a litter box, versus dogs, who require toilet training. Being both a prey and predator species, cats are risk-averse and can take some time to get used to changes that may seem small to others," she listed further.
Something else that people should know before getting a cat is that they aren't low-maintenance, Alvey notes.
"There are a lot of myths about cats, but one that really frustrates me is the idea that they’re aloof or low-maintenance. While some cats may be more independent, most form strong, loving bonds with their people. Compared to dogs, cats might seem low-maintenance because they don’t need walks, but they have their own species-specific needs. When those needs aren’t met, behavioral issues often follow."
So to help owners keep their kitties happy, healthy, and well-behaved, experts kindly agreed to share their top tips. Kelsey suggests doing the following:
- Adequately socialize them as kittens so they are better prepared for things like strangers of all types, car rides, and vet visits.
- Be proactive with their healthcare, monitor their habits and behavior. These can provide clues if something is amiss.
- Respect their personal space and boundaries, they are sentient beings and should be treated as such.
- Stimulate their mind and body every day with enriching activities, a bored cat is a sad cat.
Alvey once more emphasizes the importance of regular veterinary visits and enrichment for cats.
"Cats are experts at hiding pain or illness, so you might not realize anything is wrong until they’re very sick. On the emotional side, enrichment is non-negotiable. Think about all your cat’s senses and look for ways to give them new and interesting experiences. I always say, 'A busy, tired cat is a well-behaved cat.'"