Cat behavior experts tell Bored Panda that they've loved cats from a very young age. But what pushed them to turn their passion into a career was seeing felines and their owners in need of help.

"I’ve always loved cats. Growing up as an only child, my cats were my closest companions," shared certified feline behavior consultant Heather Alvey.

"I initially worked in aviation, but after 9/11, the industry became unstable, and I experienced several layoffs. Before my final layoff, I had started developing a cat-only pet-sitting business as a side project.

When I lost my job, I decided to give it a try full-time. Fortunately, the business took off right away—cat owners appreciated finding a sitter who focused exclusively on cats. Within six months, I was earning enough to support myself, and within a year, I hired my first employee."