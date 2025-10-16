ADVERTISEMENT

Having a pet, unfortunately, isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Sometimes it’s a true test of patience when they chew up furniture or decide to strike up a serenade in the middle of the night. In those moments, we suggest taking a deep breath and firing up a list of memes that just might be the best therapy for fur-induced chaos. Today, we’ve prepared one featuring cats, with serious potential to turn your day right around. To find it, all you have to do is scroll down!While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with certified feline behavior consultant Heather Alvey and cat behavior consultant Molly Kelsey, who kindly agreed to talk about quirky cat behaviors and how to keep felines well-behaved and happy.

#1

White and gray cat with edited smiling face and text about saying hi to polite cat in a funny cat meme.

funnycatsmemes Report

    #2

    Black cat carrying a large green lizard in its mouth outdoors, illustrating fierce Florida cats in cat memes.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #3

    Woman lying awake at night above a close-up of a cat with text about feeding and waking up, cat memes for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    Cat behavior experts tell Bored Panda that they've loved cats from a very young age. But what pushed them to turn their passion into a career was seeing felines and their owners in need of help.

    "I’ve always loved cats. Growing up as an only child, my cats were my closest companions," shared certified feline behavior consultant Heather Alvey.

    "I initially worked in aviation, but after 9/11, the industry became unstable, and I experienced several layoffs. Before my final layoff, I had started developing a cat-only pet-sitting business as a side project.

    When I lost my job, I decided to give it a try full-time. Fortunately, the business took off right away—cat owners appreciated finding a sitter who focused exclusively on cats. Within six months, I was earning enough to support myself, and within a year, I hired my first employee."

    #4

    Cat paw touching a plasma ball with electric streams highlighting the interaction, showcasing viral cat memes humor.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    How much for the beans 'n plasma combo, please?

    #5

    Squidward from SpongeBob sleeping happily with a small kitten under a purple blanket, showcasing cat memes content.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #6

    Grumpy cat looking through a glass door with garden and plant bags in the background, a cat meme about disapproval.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    I think kitteh's just frustrated you haven't dumped all that sand into a giant box yet. Like, What Are You Waiting For??

    After running her cat-sitting business for 14 years, Alvey discovered the field of feline behavior, and it immediately resonated with her.

    "Over the years, I had seen cats surrendered or euthanized for behavioral issues—often after a baby arrived—and I knew those cats were simply reacting to stress or change in their environment. I just didn’t yet have the tools to help. That realization led me to pursue a certification in cat behavior and ultimately start my current business, Felidae Behavior Consulting."

    #7

    Tabby cat gently holding a human finger with its paw, showcasing adorable cat memes for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #8

    Person awkwardly trying to pet a cat that walks away capturing relatable cat meme moments for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Nope. That cat doesn't know where your hand has been. Oh, wait, nervermind.

    #9

    Fluffy cat outdoors with mouth open, surrounded by plants, relatable cat meme for cat lovers and cat memes fans.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    Similarly, cat behavior consultant Molly Kelsey also grew up with cats.

    "My love of cats was fostered from a very young age, my parents were gifted two kittens at my baby shower, who I grew up alongside," she shares.

    "Before I became a feline behavior consultant, I was a veterinary nurse and came across countless cats and their owners who needed behavioral help, but at the time didn't know where to turn to. I found there were not too many people out there with the skills to help these people and their cats, so I thought, Why not me?"
    #10

    Meme contrasting dogs looking guilty with cats staring intensely when they do something wrong, highlighting cat behavior humor.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #11

    Grumpy tabby cat being held, caption about waking up after 17 hours of sleep, cat memes humor.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #12

    White cat with an annoyed expression sitting on a bed, relatable cat meme for cat lovers and pspsp cat interactions.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    Having grown up with cats, these feline experts have probably seen every possible cat behavior. So we were curious to know about their favorite ones.

    "I love all the quirky, individual preferences and behaviors that cats display," Alvey says. "Each cat is truly unique, and those little peculiarities highlight just how distinct their personalities are. That individuality is one of my favorite things about working with them."
    #13

    A close-up of a green puppet with wide eyes, captioned about hearing a cat destroy things while trying to sleep.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    tasher1952 avatar
    Doofnuts
    Doofnuts
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    And it's mainly the stuff on the kitchen counter, that the cat is knocking on the floor so the dog will eat it and get in trouble.

    #14

    Cat sitting in a paint tray with paint can nearby, illustrating a funny cat meme about chaotic cat behavior.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #15

    Tabby cat peeking from a dark room with text about being hungry and needing a nap, featured in cat memes for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    Meanwhile, Kelsey adores when felines' tails quiver like an animated exclamation point.

    "Depending on the context, it can mean they are excited, greeting someone, focused, anticipatory, or frustrated. We also sometimes see this when they are urine marking, often for territorial purposes," she explains.
    #16

    Cat meme showing a cat peeking over a table with a burger, representing the dilemma of fitness versus happiness.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #17

    Tabby cat standing on a kitchen counter, avoiding eye contact, featured in a popular cat meme collection.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #18

    Tabby cat lying flat on floor resembling a potato with humorous text about potato shapes in cat memes.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    These are just a few behaviors that are typical of cats. But there are many more that are unique to them that first-time cat owners might not be aware of.

    "They are obligate carnivores and tend to drink a lot less water for their body size compared to other animals (which is why encouraging water intake is very important)," says Kelsey.

    "People often tell me they had no idea that their cats require small, frequent meals vs. one or two big meals a day to mimic their wild counterparts. Most appear to come 'pre-programmed' to use a litter box, versus dogs, who require toilet training. Being both a prey and predator species, cats are risk-averse and can take some time to get used to changes that may seem small to others," she listed further.

    #19

    Fluffy white cat photoshopped with table legs instead of legs, captioned with playful text about new legs.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #20

    Two cats with tongues out standing on hind legs, a funny cat meme about decision making and cat humor.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #21

    Black and white kitten gripping blue metal bars with caption what are his crimes in a tiled room cat meme.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    Something else that people should know before getting a cat is that they aren't low-maintenance, Alvey notes.

    "There are a lot of myths about cats, but one that really frustrates me is the idea that they’re aloof or low-maintenance. While some cats may be more independent, most form strong, loving bonds with their people. Compared to dogs, cats might seem low-maintenance because they don’t need walks, but they have their own species-specific needs. When those needs aren’t met, behavioral issues often follow."
    #22

    Tabby cat on a miniature bed with a laptop, captioned about being busy, funny cat memes for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #23

    Cat meme text about a giant monster picking you up and kissing you, describing a cat's daily life experience.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #24

    Orange tabby cat laying face down on a gray couch cushion expressing exhaustion in a funny cat meme.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    So to help owners keep their kitties happy, healthy, and well-behaved, experts kindly agreed to share their top tips. Kelsey suggests doing the following:

    1. Adequately socialize them as kittens so they are better prepared for things like strangers of all types, car rides, and vet visits.
    2. Be proactive with their healthcare, monitor their habits and behavior. These can provide clues if something is amiss.
    3. Respect their personal space and boundaries, they are sentient beings and should be treated as such.
    4. Stimulate their mind and body every day with enriching activities, a bored cat is a sad cat.
    #25

    Cat paws stretched out on a shelf with the caption about letting its beans breathe in a funny cat meme.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #26

    Tired white cat with squinting eyes captioned about rolling into work after a late Margarita Monday night.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #27

    Black cat making funny faces on bed with captions about bamboozling, a popular cat meme for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    Alvey once more emphasizes the importance of regular veterinary visits and enrichment for cats.

    "Cats are experts at hiding pain or illness, so you might not realize anything is wrong until they’re very sick. On the emotional side, enrichment is non-negotiable. Think about all your cat’s senses and look for ways to give them new and interesting experiences. I always say, 'A busy, tired cat is a well-behaved cat.'"
    #28

    Grey tabby cat sitting by window with text about being the entire problem, humorous cat meme for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #29

    Two cats playfully interacting on a couch, resembling a scene from a Disney movie, cat memes for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    healonesaves avatar
    Annabelle
    Annabelle
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    "And here's my little secret... the floor... is... lava."

    #30

    Three cats wearing upside-down soup and curry containers on their heads, part of funny cat memes for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #31

    Cat trapped inside a cookie container playfully grabbing a person's finger, showcasing funny aggressive cat behavior meme.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #32

    Tabby cat hissing inside a car with caption about a car passenger hissing, showing cat meme humor for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #33

    Cat meme showing a relaxed cat sitting against a wall, capturing the humor of no motivation to clean.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #34

    Cat paw placed between two slices of bread humorously resembling a knuckle sandwich, showcasing a playful cat meme.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #35

    Tabby cat climbing a tree, looking curious with caption about wanting to be a squirrel for cat memes.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #36

    Close-up of a curious cat with wide eyes and text asking if the human is awake in a funny cat meme.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #37

    Vintage photo of a woman surrounded by multiple cats, highlighting the love for cats in historical times with cat memes.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #38

    Lazy orange cat lying on a couch with feet up, capturing funny cat memes for people who love to pspsp cats.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #39

    Cat meme with a cat biting a blanket, captioned as trying to take your sadness away, featuring cat memes and pspsp humor.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #40

    Tabby cat lying on a bed with its back foot resting on a person's hand, showcasing funny cat meme humor.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #41

    Close-up of a cat staring at the camera with the caption about being too close and causing discomfort in cat memes.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #42

    Cat meme showing a cat riding a skateboard through a cosmic tunnel with caption about feeding cats humorously.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #43

    Cat meme showing a smiling cat labeled Me next to a waffle labeled the one chore I got done today.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #44

    Cats wearing wigs and lifting weights in a gym, humorous cat memes featuring fitness and water bottles.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #45

    Close-up of a sleepy black cat with its tongue out, expressing reluctance to wake up early, cat memes humor concept.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #46

    Two cats sitting inside an open van door humorously depicting cat memes for people who love cats.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #47

    Cat sitting on a wooden cat tower labeled as judging tower, illustrating cat memes for cat lovers and enthusiasts.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #48

    Sleeping tabby cat with its snout down on a red and black blanket, showing a tired and relaxed cat meme.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #49

    Cat meme with a cat wearing a pizza slice on its head, humorously relating cat memes and pizza fitness joke.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #50

    Tabby cat perfectly camouflaged in suburban backyard, blending into natural surroundings with sunlight and shadows.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #51

    Tabby cat with a skeptical expression sitting outside on a concrete patio, related to cat memes for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #52

    Cat playfully grabbing a person's bare foot from behind wooden furniture, illustrating funny cat memes for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #53

    Gray tabby cat lying down with a serious expression, illustrating cat memes about attentive and demanding cats.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #54

    Cat meme showing a white and black cat smiling politely when not understanding something after multiple explanations.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #55

    Cat enjoying chin scratches with eyes closed, showing contentment and comfort in a close-up pet moment.

    funnycatsmemes Report

    #56

    Orange cat with a skeptical expression captioned about watching waiter cover dish in Parmesan cheese, cat memes for cat lovers.

    funnycatsmemes Report

