For as long as we can remember, humanity has always debated which is better: cats or dogs. It's led to heated arguments between avid dog lovers and cat worshippers, and with each passing year of the Internet's existence, more and more visual evidence has emerged in favor of one side or the other.

Well, our selection today isn't actually intended to sway you one way or the other, but rather to convince everyone that cats and dogs are equally awesome and beautiful. So here are almost 40 incredible examples of this – just feel free to scroll through and see for yourself!

#1

Tabby cat with white paws resting its head on a red apple, showcasing funny and adorable pet cuteness.

Rūta Zumbrickaitė
Aveline Roisseau
Aveline Roisseau
Aveline Roisseau
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

An apple a day...makes the kitty happy.☺️

    #2

    Cute cat's face peeking through cardboard with dinosaur drawing, showcasing funny and adorable pets deserving best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #3

    Cat wearing glasses on a table with funny and adorable expression, perfect for cute pets and best snacks content.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    There's an Instagram page called "Cats and Dogs of the Day," which has already collected over 2.2K photos of our pawsome furry friends and has gained unprecedented popularity thanks to these photos. Its 236K followers are further proof of this. So today, we present to you a selection of the cutest images from this page.

    Of course, any of the photos presented on this page could legitimately claim the title of "The Cutest Pet Ever," so choosing wasn't easy. However, 26 of the most popular photos feature cats, 10 feature dogs, and one features a kitty and a doggo together. But who exactly is the most adorable - it's up to you, dear readers, to judge!
    #4

    Orange tabby cat watching cartoon cat on TV with a baked dish nearby, showcasing funny and adorable cats deserving best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #5

    Two funny and adorable cats playfully interacting on wooden floor, showcasing their cuteness deserving the best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #6

    Cat peeking from behind a monitor showing a cow image, blending funny and adorable cats and dogs.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    People have depicted dogs and cats in their paintings since ancient times, although dogs, it must be said, appeared in human art much earlier. This is because they were domesticated several thousand years earlier, and the functions of ancient dogs made them more likely to appear in cave paintings and frescoes.

    A typical theme of ancient frescoes, found in caves where ancient people lived, is hunting scenes, and it was precisely in these scenes that dogs assisted people! So it's no surprise that dogs can be found, for example, in ancient rock paintings discovered in Indonesia (they're approximately 45K years old).

    And in ancient paintings recently discovered in Saudi Arabia, we can already see humans interacting with dogs. A fresco dating back 7K-8K years shows a man with a bow, with lines extending from him to several dogs, clearly symbolizing leashes.
    #7

    Shiba Inu dog resting its head on a small table, looking adorable and funny in a modern indoor setting.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #8

    Funny-Cats-Dogs-Photos-Of-The-Day

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #9

    Close-up of an adorable puppy looking sleepy while lying by a laptop, showcasing funny and adorable cats and dogs.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    Cats appeared in human art way later, but their depictions already demonstrate the much higher status of these animals in human society. For example, in Ancient Egypt, cats were worshipped as gods, and one of the goddesses of the local pantheon, Bastet, even had the head of a cat and could transform into one. Ain't it a definite plus for felines?

    As for the first photographs of cats or dogs, according to All About Photo, they date back to the mid-19th century, when photography was still a rare and pricey art. Photos back then were quite expensive, so the very fact that pets appeared in the photos means that people loved and cherished them - otherwise, they wouldn't have shelled out for a photographer's services.
    #10

    Two funny and adorable cats playfully wrestling on a sunny outdoor patio surrounded by potted plants.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #11

    Two adorable cats drinking water from a toilet, showcasing funny and cute pets deserving the best snacks for their cuteness.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #12

    Tabby cat with white paws sitting contentedly inside a washing machine, showcasing adorable pet cuteness and charm.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    Oxford Ranch
    Oxford Ranch
    Oxford Ranch
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scary!!!! Always worried if my kitty snuck into washer or dryer. I check about 50x. Just a bit of anxiety

    Either way, experts are almost certain that your pets really deserve a place in a family photo shoot, both from an artistic standpoint and to create a relaxed atmosphere during the shoot. After all, they let people, both adults and kids, relax and feel more at ease in the frame.

    "Pets help you and your kids relax, laugh, and forget there's even a camera involved," Jess Marks, an Australia-based professional photographer, writes on her blog. "They are the perfect distraction to help capture those sweet, unscripted moments that make candid family photography so special."

    And, of course, every cat and dog is incredibly photogenic, per se, even without posing. Just let them do their thing - and a great shot is almost guaranteed!

    #13

    Three adorable cats cuddling closely together, showcasing funny and cute expressions that deserve the best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #14

    Close-up of an adorable puppy with a serious expression, one of the funny and adorable cats and dogs deserving best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #15

    Fluffy calico cat sitting upright on wooden floor next to empty bowl, showcasing adorable pets deserving the best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    Whether you're an avid dog person or a devoted cat lover, we're pretty sure this collection of nearly forty photos will keep you entertained and will definitely brighten your day! So now, please feel free to enjoy scrolling through the list, looking at these wonderful animals, and maybe add a pic of your own incredible pet in the comments below!

    #16

    Cute dog swimming in water with tongue out, one of the funny and adorable cats and dogs deserving the best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #17

    Close-up of a funny and adorable dog with wide eyes resting on a blue blanket, showcasing pet cuteness and charm.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    Aveline Roisseau
    Aveline Roisseau
    Aveline Roisseau
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Am I the only one who thinks he/she looks like Scrat?

    #18

    Adorable tabby cat sitting inside a red gift bag, showcasing funny and cute pets that deserve the best snacks for cuteness.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #19

    Cute kitten hugging a dog's leg, showcasing funny and adorable cats and dogs deserving the best snacks for their cuteness.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #20

    Happy dog wearing a hat outdoors during sunset, showcasing adorable and funny pets deserving the best snacks for their cuteness.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #21

    Fluffy white dog having its cheeks gently squeezed, showcasing adorable pets deserving best snacks for their cuteness

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    Oxford Ranch
    Oxford Ranch
    Oxford Ranch
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Squishy face!!!

    #22

    Two funny and adorable dogs playing together indoors, showcasing their cuteness and playful bond.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #23

    Adorable tabby cat resting with paws crossed on a green blanket, showcasing funny and cute pet moments for best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #24

    Orange cat standing on hind legs peeking through a pet door, showing funny and adorable cats and dogs cuteness.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #25

    White cat drinking from a juice box, showcasing one of the funniest and most adorable cats that deserve the best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #26

    Cute cat wearing a hat with big eyes, representing funny and adorable cats and dogs that deserve the best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #27

    Cute cat wearing a blue towel hat and cozy yellow robe, highlighting funny and adorable cats that deserve the best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #28

    Two adorable cats snuggling on a couch, showing funny and cute expressions that deserve the best snacks for their cuteness

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #29

    Adorable puppy with big eyes gripping steering wheel inside car, funny and cute pets deserving best snacks for cuteness

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #30

    Adorable dog balancing a stack of cookies on its nose, showcasing the cuteness and funny side of pets deserving the best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #31

    Two adorable cats lying on a soft blanket, one stretching with paws up, showcasing funny and cute pet moments.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #32

    Adorable cat sitting on a chair, showcasing cute and funny pets deserving the best snacks for their cuteness.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #33

    Adorable orange cat with big eyes standing on a blue carpet near a beige pet bed and white blanket indoors

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #34

    Adorable orange tabby cat resting on a chair, showcasing cuteness that deserves the best snacks for their charm.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #35

    Adorable kitten wearing glasses, representing funny and adorable cats and dogs deserving the best snacks for their cuteness.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #36

    Close-up of a funny and adorable cat with big eyes, showcasing the cuteness deserving the best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
    #37

    Cute cat wearing a yellow construction helmet, sitting inside a vehicle, showcasing funny and adorable pets deserving the best snacks.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė
