ADVERTISEMENT

For as long as we can remember, humanity has always debated which is better: cats or dogs. It's led to heated arguments between avid dog lovers and cat worshippers, and with each passing year of the Internet's existence, more and more visual evidence has emerged in favor of one side or the other.

Well, our selection today isn't actually intended to sway you one way or the other, but rather to convince everyone that cats and dogs are equally awesome and beautiful. So here are almost 40 incredible examples of this – just feel free to scroll through and see for yourself!

More info: Instagram