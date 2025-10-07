ADVERTISEMENT

A long time ago, I read a very reasonable and witty comparison: the Internet is a lot like ancient Egypt - at least, everyone uses funny little pictures instead of letters and worships cats everywhere. Well, we'll talk about emojis another time, but today's post is entirely dedicated to cats.

Quite a few would probably argue that cats are among the most graceful and beautiful creatures to ever walk the Earth. Even avid dog lovers still pay tribute to them. So, please welcome to yet another selection of the most “important cat pics" at Bored Panda!

More info: Imgur