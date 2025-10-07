ADVERTISEMENT

A long time ago, I read a very reasonable and witty comparison: the Internet is a lot like ancient Egypt - at least, everyone uses funny little pictures instead of letters and worships cats everywhere. Well, we'll talk about emojis another time, but today's post is entirely dedicated to cats.

Quite a few would probably argue that cats are among the most graceful and beautiful creatures to ever walk the Earth. Even avid dog lovers still pay tribute to them. So, please welcome to yet another selection of the most “important cat pics" at Bored Panda!

#1

Two tabby cats sitting on a wooden floor with alert expressions in a cozy indoor setting showing cats rule.

important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #2

    Siamese cat sitting next to a plush cat toy on a round ottoman, showcasing adorable cat pics that rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #3

    A cat sitting alone on a plush bench in a dimly lit cafe, illustrating cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    In the thousands of years since humans domesticated cats, our furry friends have undergone a tremendous evolutionary process, diversifying into hundreds of the most bizarre and diverse breeds - from Angoras to Scottish Folds, from Maine Coons to Sphynxes. But the most important thing has remained with them after millennia: their unique independent character.

    At literally any moment in their lives, cats look so important that it doesn't just create the impression, but rather a growing confidence: we didn't domesticate them; they regally allow us to care for them, offering them food and treats... And they, magnificent and unique kitties, sometimes condescend to us with their noble attention.
    #4

    Six tabby cats lounging on a patterned bed, showcasing adorable cat pics that prove cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Wait a minute! I only have four cats. Who does not belong here? And where is my DIY cloning kit?"

    #5

    Tabby cat sitting at a table with white paws near a plate showing a sad face made of kibble in a cozy home setting.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #6

    Toddler and ginger cat touching heads on a mat with toys around, showing cats rule the internet and hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "My mind to your mind - My brain cell to your brain cell..."

    The protagonist of the famous story "The Little Prince" said: "We are responsible for those we have tamed!" Well, cats seem to seriously believe that they actually tamed us - and they care for us throughout their lives. This care package includes: early awakening, regular scurrying to the door to open it when they meow, and obligatory rest when they fall asleep on our laps.
    #7

    Kitten playing piano keys, showcasing adorable cat behavior that proves cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And now, 'Stray Cat Strut', followed by Mancini's 'The Pink Panther'."

    #8

    Black cat with wide eyes lying on a bed, showcasing one of the cutest cat pics that prove cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #9

    White cat hanging from TV in a living room, one of the cat pics that prove cats rule the internet and hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    The collection of pics we present to your attention today includes cats of various sizes and ages, different breeds and levels of fur, some feisty, some kind... But the most important thing that distinguishes all these photos is the sense of self-importance and dignity that each kitty literally radiates.

    Interestingly, this very same feeling can be seen in images of cats from different eras, from the sacred cats of ancient Egypt to the stylish and elegant kitties of the magnificent Renaissance. The main thing is for the human artist to be talented enough to convey the special expression on their furry faces...
    #10

    Fluffy cat with wide eyes looking curiously at food on a table, showcasing adorable cat pics that rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #11

    Orange tabby cat with big eyes and open mouth on wooden floor, a cute cat pic proving cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #12

    Two cats wearing cozy sweaters snuggled together on a bed, showing why cat pics rule the internet and hearts.

    www.tumblr.com Report

    Let’s take, for example, the famous "Gayer-Anderson cat" - an ancient bronze sculpture of a cat that, by the most conservative estimates, is over two and a half thousand years old. It has the same proud posture, the same eyes that looked at the legendary pharaohs in the same way, sensing their own importance.

    Or, for example, the notorious collection of sketches by Simon Bond, called "101 Uses for a Dead Cat." Even the unalive kitties in these pictures appear proud and independent. Incidentally, despite accusations of cruelty and ailurophobia (yes, a pathological fear of cats), Bond's collection sold in incredible numbers in the early 1980s.
    #13

    Tabby cat with tongue out holding a miniature pink handcuff toy, showing cats rule the internet and hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #14

    Tabby cat hanging and peering through a window, showcasing one of the funniest cat pics that prove cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Pardon me, do you have a minute to talk about our Lord and Savior, Aslan?"

    #15

    Gray cat sitting on wooden floor surrounded by many toy mice, playful cat pics showing why cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    Incidentally, it was Simon Bond and his cartoons that became yet another manifestation of the so-called “cat craze” in global culture, a worthy continuation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "Cats" and Jim Davis's comic strips about the ginger cat Garfield. Well, we do hope this collection of magnificent cat photos will also live up to its iconic predecessors.
    #16

    Gray and white cat wearing a small orange apron, sitting on tiled floor next to a hammer, cute cat pics for internet lovers.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #17

    Orange and white cat sitting inside a shredded cardboard box, demonstrating why cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #18

    Two cats cuddling and sleeping together, showing why cat pics rule the internet and hearts forever

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    Be that as it may, we’re almost certain that the most important thing in this collection is not the text, no matter how outstanding or even brilliant it may actually be. The main thing is the divine and unique photos of beautiful cats, so please feel free to view them all, enjoy them all, and maybe add your own ones in the comments. If, of course, you were blessed from above to have a kitty at home.
    #19

    Black and white cat lounging stretched out on a gray couch showing why cats rule the internet and our hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #20

    Cat with a red polka dot bow headband, showcasing the charm that makes cats rule the internet and hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Now that I'm disguised as Minnie Mouse, I can finally catch Mickey!"

    #21

    Tabby cat lounging on a large teddy bear, showcasing cute cat behavior in a cozy home setting, cat pics trending online.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #22

    Calm kitten cuddling a yellow chick, showcasing heartwarming cat pics that prove cats rule the internet and our hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #23

    Curious cat reaching into a bowl of ramen with sushi rolls, showcasing cats rule the internet and our hearts forever

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #24

    Two adorable cats, one black and one black and white, resting on a towel on a table showing cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    binnytutu avatar
    Binny Tutera
    Binny Tutera
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you didn’t want us to sit here, why did you put down an invitation?

    #25

    Black cat lying on wooden floor in sunlight, showcasing why cats rule the internet and capture hearts worldwide.

    Report

    #26

    Siamese cat standing on a detailed Lego city layout, showcasing playful cat pics that prove cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Ohh, where to begin the destruction? Decisions, decisions."

    #27

    Orange cat sitting near a vehicle tire at night, showcasing the charm that makes cats rule the internet and hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #28

    Cat with heterochromia sitting on a sidewalk next to plants, showcasing unique cat pics that prove cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #29

    Tabby cat and kitten sitting together indoors, showing the bond that makes cats rule the internet and hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #30

    Cute orange and white cat using a smartphone, showcasing why cats rule the internet and capture our hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #31

    Calico cat lying on pavement next to yellow flowers, showcasing adorable cat pics proving cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #32

    Cat sitting on a wall-mounted shelf, with mouth open as if meowing, showing cats rule internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #33

    Cat lying on carpet wearing a cozy knitted sweater, showcasing charming and adorable cat pics that rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #34

    Two cats on a beige couch showing funny and grumpy expressions, capturing why cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #35

    Gray cat curled up sleeping on a miniature bed in a cozy room, showing why cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #36

    Tabby cat next to a painting of itself dressed as a vampire, showing why cats rule the internet with funny cat pics.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #37

    Black and white cat lying stretched out on wooden floor next to a patterned rug, showcasing cute cat pose.

    www.tumblr.com Report

    #38

    Gray cat gently resting paw on baby's face, showing the bond that makes cats rule the internet and hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "As your legal advisor, I suggest you let me do the talking. Remember that my fee is I get half your food, so feel free to dump your plate on the floor after you finish your half."

    #39

    Black kitten with fluffy fur and arched back on a blue carpet, showcasing cute cat pics that prove cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #40

    Two cats playfully interacting by a door, showcasing the charm of cats in popular cat pics online.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    bhobbs avatar
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you have to look up to your opponent, it may be time for a strategic withdrawal. If you cannot retreat, then it is time to fight like your life depends on it -- because it may.

    #41

    White cat curled up and hiding head on a brown couch cushion, showing how cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #42

    Two adorable kittens on a couch, one looking surprised while the other nuzzles it, showcasing cat pics that rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #43

    Cat sitting inside a flowerpot on a windowsill, showcasing one of the cutest cat pics that prove cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #44

    Two cats dressed in wedding costumes on a red surface, showcasing adorable cat pics that prove cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #45

    Cat sleeping comfortably on a plush bread-shaped pillow, showcasing adorable cat pics that prove cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #46

    Boy in yellow shirt offering a red rose to a sitting tabby cat, showcasing adorable cat pics that prove cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #47

    Cat sitting in a playground swing with wood chips on the ground, showing why cats rule the internet and hearts.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #48

    Cat playing inside a flexible silver tunnel on carpet, showcasing why cats rule the internet and our hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #49

    Orange cat wearing a patterned fabric hat, lying on a bed, one of the cutest cat pics proving cats rule the internet.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

    #50

    Gray cat wearing a pink dress standing on a couch, showing why cat pics rule the internet and hearts forever.

    important-cat-pics / Tumblr Report

