Photos of dogs being carried in backpacks have been melting hearts all over social media. Content creator Bryan Reisberg – previously featured on Bored Panda for traveling through the New York City subway with his corgi Maxine – helped popularize this adorable and practical way of including pets in everyday life.

Bryan is known for sharing heartwarming moments with his dog, and he’s also the creator of Hey Little Chonk, a brand dedicated to helping dogs travel comfortably and safely in backpacks while exploring the world alongside their humans.

Scroll down to see some of the pups venturing through city streets in Bryan’s backpacks, captured in wholesome photos with their owners.

More info: littlechonk.com | Instagram

#1

Woman hugging black dog in backpack on city street, showcasing adorable dogs in backpacks enjoying urban adventures.

    #2

    Two men wearing backpacks with dogs inside, showcasing adorable dogs in backpacks enjoying city adventures.

    #3

    Woman smiling with a dog in a backpack licking her face during an outdoor city adventure among green trees.

    #4

    Small dog peeking out of a black backpack on owner’s back, enjoying city adventures on a cobblestone street.

    #5

    Man with a dog in a backpack wearing colorful sunglasses, posing with a bicycle on a beach during city adventures.

    #6

    Woman with blue braided hair wearing sunglasses carrying a dog in a backpack during city adventures with dogs in backpacks.

    #7

    Man carrying two corgis in backpacks on a subway platform, showcasing dogs in backpacks enjoying city adventures.

    #8

    Man carrying dog in backpack wearing sunglasses standing with woman holding baby in carrier on city sidewalk

    #9

    White fluffy dog in a backpack with orange straps enjoying outdoor city adventures with its owner on a walking path.

    #10

    Golden retriever wearing goggles in a backpack riding a motorcycle with its owner, enjoying city adventures.

    #11

    Woman wearing helmet and mask biking with small dog in backpack, showcasing adorable dogs in backpacks on city adventures.

    #12

    Man preparing climbing gear with a corgi dog in a backpack, showcasing adorable dogs in backpacks during city adventures.

    #13

    Man wearing a backpack with a black and tan dog inside, enjoying city adventures near a river and park area.

    #14

    Happy dog in a backpack on a person's shoulder enjoying city adventures with trees and street lamps in the background

    #15

    Dog peeking from backpack while looking at a sandwich during a city adventure outdoors.

    #16

    Woman carrying happy dog in backpack at colorful city arcade, showcasing adorable dogs in backpacks enjoying urban adventures.

    #17

    Woman smiling on beach with a dog in backpack, showcasing adorable dogs in backpacks enjoying city adventures.

    #18

    Bearded man smiling outdoors with happy dog in a backpack enjoying city adventures on a sunny day.

    #19

    Happy dog in backpack being carried by person through forest, showcasing adorable photos of dogs in backpacks on city adventures

    #20

    Smiling person with curly hair and a fluffy dog in a backpack, enjoying city adventures by the waterfront skyline.

    #21

    Person wearing a jacket carrying two dogs in backpacks at a transit stop, showcasing dogs in backpacks city adventures.

    #22

    Person wearing heart-shaped sunglasses carrying an adorable dog in a backpack enjoying city adventures near graffiti walls.

    #23

    Man smiling indoors with a dog in a backpack on his back, showcasing adorable dogs in backpacks enjoying city adventures.

    #24

    Small fluffy dog in a backpack enjoying city adventures surrounded by tall trees and greenery on a forest path

    #25

    Corgi dog in a backpack being carried outdoors with mountains in the background during a city adventure.

    #26

    Man wearing helmet and goggles carrying a small dog in a backpack, both ready for city adventures with dogs in backpacks.

    #27

    Man laughing while riding bike with dog in backpack on city path during autumn city adventures

    #28

    Small brown dog in a backpack being carried in a busy city subway, showcasing dogs in backpacks on urban adventures.

    #29

    Man wearing sunglasses and a dog in a backpack outdoors, showcasing adorable dogs in backpacks enjoying city adventures.

    #30

    Happy dog in backpack enjoying outdoor city adventures on a sunny day with scenic mountain background.

    #31

    Small dog in a backpack enjoying city adventures with sandy dunes and blue sky in the background on a sunny day

    #32

    Small dog wearing American flag goggles sitting comfortably in a backpack among colorful flowers on a city adventure.

    #33

    Man hiking with a dog in a backpack enjoying city adventures surrounded by lush green mountains.

    #34

    Happy dog sticking out tongue in a backpack enjoying city adventures outdoors with green trees and blue sky background

    #35

    Happy dog in a backpack enjoying city adventures outdoors with greenery in the background and a person carrying it.

    #36

    Dog wearing goggles in a backpack on a person riding a motorcycle, enjoying city adventures on a sunny day.

    #37

    Small white dog sitting comfortably in a black backpack with orange straps surrounded by green leaves and purple flowers.

    #38

    Happy corgi dog in a backpack enjoying outdoor city adventures on a sunny day.

    #39

    Man wearing sunglasses carrying happy dog in a backpack outdoors, showcasing adorable dogs in backpacks enjoying city adventures.

    #40

    Man carrying a happy dog in a backpack walking through a city street with historic buildings and cyclists nearby.

    #41

    Man wearing sunglasses carrying an adorable dog in a backpack outdoors, enjoying city adventures on a sunny day.

    #42

    Dog wearing reflective goggles in a backpack, ready for city adventures with its owner in an urban setting.

    #43

    Shiba Inu dog in a backpack riding with its owner near a Canning Town subway station during a city adventure.

    #44

    Person riding an orange motorcycle with a black dog in a backpack enjoying city adventures on a tree-lined street.

