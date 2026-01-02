ADVERTISEMENT

Photos of dogs being carried in backpacks have been melting hearts all over social media. Content creator Bryan Reisberg – previously featured on Bored Panda for traveling through the New York City subway with his corgi Maxine – helped popularize this adorable and practical way of including pets in everyday life.

Bryan is known for sharing heartwarming moments with his dog, and he’s also the creator of Hey Little Chonk, a brand dedicated to helping dogs travel comfortably and safely in backpacks while exploring the world alongside their humans.

Scroll down to see some of the pups venturing through city streets in Bryan’s backpacks, captured in wholesome photos with their owners.

More info: littlechonk.com | Instagram