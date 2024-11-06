Bored Panda reached out to one of the moderators of the Cat Bellies community, u/Startinezzz . They were kind enough to give us inside knowledge about the cat subreddit. Read our chat below!

Interestingly (or should we not even be surprised at this point?), there's a subreddit dedicated to pics of cats showing off their bellies. So, if you're in need of some feline cuteness, scroll down for some adorable pictures of cat tummies that even have me – a sworn dog lover – thinking maybe being a cat person ain't that bad.

There are all sorts of cats: fluffy and hairless, skinny and plump, spotty and monochrome. Similarly, their bellies come in many varieties too: hairless pink, chonky and floofy, but always so incredibly soft. Just looking at them makes you want to go in for some soft scratches!

#1 Palm Print

#2 Cupcake Attempting To Be Cute After Yelling In My Ear For Two Straight Hours While I Was Trying To Sleep

#3 The Best Belly Ever

We're certified cat lovers here on Bored Panda, so we couldn't pass on the opportunity to put these adorable kitty tummies on your timeline. In the past, we've covered many things from close-ups of cat noses and their interesting fur markings to cats with jobs and cats with some serious malfunctioning issues. So, a post dedicated solely to cats' bellies shouldn't come as a surprise. More so, when there's an entire subreddit where people share those kinds of pics. The Cat Bellies community has 250k members and their rules are pretty simple: post a picture of a cat that's showing off its belly. Other felines, like leopards, are acceptable too.

#4 Ballerina Belly ❤️

#5 We Made Her Funniest Photo Into A Pillow. Unprompted, She Immediately Posed For Comparison. Now We Have A New Funniest Photo

#6 I Must Be Doing Something Right For Him To Be So Comfortable

To find out more about the community, we reached out to one of the mods of r/CatBellies. We asked u/Startinezzz about what it's like moderating such a wholesome corner of the internet. "The vibes in this sub are almost always excellent," they told us in a message. "My job as a mod is mainly removing spam and karma farming bots but I've only been needed to step in once for an inappropriate comment in all my time as a mod. My approach is always to ensure nobody feels threatened, abused, or vulnerable in what should be a safe and happy place!"

#7 Cruisin For A Snoozin

#8 Good View Of A Great Belly

#9 Are Snow Leopard Catbellies Accepted Here As Well?

As a moderator, u/Startinezzz is probably becoming an expert on the different ways cats expose their bellies. We asked the Redditor if they had any favorites they'd seen during their time as a mod. "The full stretch belly or the sitting like a human belly are definitely my favourite poses!" the netizen says.

#10 Please Tell Me Why Does His Belly Smell So Nice? 🥺

#11 Shy Belly

#12 This Cat's Belly

Usually, when a cat exposes their belly, it's a sign of trust. Sure, they might just be having a nice stretch after a long nap, but it's more likely that they're also showing you they're comfortable and relaxed around you. u/Startinezzz thinks trust is a big factor in why we like cat belly pictures. "The exposure and vulnerability they show when exposing their belly is a sign of how comfortable and safe they feel – what more could you want to give a pet in a home?"

#13 Her Winter Coat Is Taking Her Fluffiness To Comical Levels

#14 My Kitten Is A Little Confused About The Whole "Grooming" Thing

#15 You'd Never Know She Was Once A Stray

But showing trust isn't the only reason why cats roll onto their backs and expose their tummies occasionally. That's also how they regulate their temperature. Because they have less fur on their stomachs, by exposing it they cool down, similarly to how we stick out a leg from underneath a blanket.

#16 Ginny Had Her Babies At 4 Am On 4/20 👈😎👉

#17 Belly In The Back

#18 Denver Wanted To Show Everyone His Belly!

Interestingly, having all four paws up is a defensive stance for cats. "On their back, a cat has quick and easy access to four sets of claws and all their teeth. For a cat, exposing their belly can mean that they are prepared for battle," cat behaviorist specialist Dr. Rachel Geller told Rover.

#19 Looooooooooong Belly

#20 Look At This

#21 Tempting But It's A Trap!🥺

It's hard to resist rubbing an inviting fluffy belly, but cat people probably know that you risk getting your hand scratched when you touch a cat's tummy. This "Cat Tummy Trap" that might catch some people by surprise is a very natural reflex. Because cats are predators, they go into defensive mode when someone is just a few millimeters away from their vital organs.

#22 Cancer Won But I'll Never Forget That Belly

#23 He Melts Like Butter In My Husband's Arms

#24 Neighbour's Cat Ventured Into My Yard Today. Instant Belly! 😍

As all cats have different personalities, some might like belly rubs better than others. According to animal behaviorist Lena Provoost, the hair follicles on the belly and the tail area are hypersensitive. So, getting rubs on the tummy might be overstimulating for some cats. "Cats prefer to be pet and scratched on the head, specifically under their chin and cheeks where they have scent glands," Provoost told National Geographic.

#25 I Can't Get Over Her Holding Her Tail Like That. Truly Magnificent

#26 Another Baby Ember Belly After His Bottle

#27 He Feels Comfortable In Here!! 😂😂

There's a tweet somewhere in the depths of the internet about how cats are an exercise in control. The same goes with belly rubs; you have to read your cat's body language: if they scratch, nip, or glare at you, they probably don't like having their tummy rubbed. That doesn't mean they don't trust you or don't feel comfortable around you – just be aware that a show of their tummy isn't an automatic invite to go to town with your hand on their fluffy tums. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Spotted Belly Needs Pets

#29 Kittenbelly

#30 Two For The Price Of One

Some signs that your cat might be asking for belly rubs can be pawing for attention, purring, closing their eyes, pushing their face or head into your hand, and slow and steady breathing. Some cats also show affection by allogrooming –licking – their owner's hand or arm. If they're also moving their tail slowly, your cat might be telling you they're ready for a belly rub.

#31 Beatrice. She Stretches Like This For About 10s When I Have To Move Her Off My Lap

#32 Here Is Flynn And He Likes To Have His Belly Tickled

#33 When The Sun Shines, The Belly Appears

#34 This Is George. George Is Not Our Cat. He Does Not Live With Us. But He Is One Of Four Cats That Visits Us Almost Every Day

#35 Her Disgruntled Little Face Is Everything To Me

#36 Smol Bellies

#37 My Lucy Has To Be Put Down Today Due To Thyroid Cancer, But She Loved Exposing Her Tummy To The Sun

#38 Practicing His "Praying Mantis" Pose

#39 Still My Favorite Picture Of Her

#40 Sleepy Belly

#41 He Like Sunshine Very Much 😍

#42 Can A Post-Surgery Belly Get Some Love?

#43 A Very Tired Ripley Belly

#44 The Greatest Cat Belly I've Known

#45 A Different Kind Of Sunrise

#46 Susie And Her Belly Have Completely Taken Over My Workstation

#47 Picture Of The Cat With Her Young

#48 Back In 2016 Weasley Was A Still A Baby

#49 Belly's Out, Curls Out

#50 Yoshi Likes To Pose For Pictures

#51 Every Time I Think I Know One Of Our Cats I Realize That I Can Never Predict What She Is Going To Do Next

#52 Yeah Girl, That Hardwood Floor Sure Looks Comfy

#53 The Softest, Fluffiest Pillow!🥰

#54 I Just Found This Sub, And Our Cat's Belly Wants To Be On It

#55 Someone's Enjoying The New Couch :)

#56 Does Anybody Know What Type Of Mermaid I Have?

#57 Look At Me! I'm A Snowman

#58 Summer Showing Off Her Floof

#59 Baby Oreo's Belly

#60 After An Initial 48 Hours Spent Hiding Under The Bed, Buffy Seems To Have Decided Her New Home Isn't So Bad After All

#61 Birdie Getting Her Sunny Day Rolls

#62 So This Is How Brown Cat Sleeps When She's Hot

#63 I Love His White Soft Tummy... So Fluffy

#64 Came Across Him Napping In This Position... He Hasn't Moved In 20 Minutes

#65 Dunkie Likes To Show Off The Chocolate Chip Cookie On His Belly

#66 Roommate Sent This To Me When I Was Late From My Commute Home

#67 Celeste's Floofy Belly Belly!

#68 Showing Off The Goods

#69 It's A Trap Don't Be Fooled

#70 Rolling Around And Re-Furring The Freshly Vacuumed Carpet 😅

#71 I Knew This Picture Would Be Important Some Day

#72 Shaved Little Pink Belly

#73 My Boy Chillin' Hard

#74 My Love Muffin 💕

#75 Leo Wanted To Say Hello To All The Bellies

#76 This Guy Survived 12 Hours Nonstop In The Car. Now Taking A Much Deserved Nap In Our New Home (And Hogging The Bed)!

#77 What's All This Fluff On My Underside?

#78 Big Ol' Belly Full Of Milk

#79 My Girlfriend's Cat Is Ridiculously Photogenic

#80 My 12 Year Olds Squishy Pink Belly

#81 Riley Lets Me Hold Her Like A Baby And Loves Belly Rubs

#82 We Just Met And Adopted Him On Thursday

#83 My Friday Night Date. Definitely Not A Trap!

#84 Alright There Mate?

#85 Back When My Baby Was A Baby

#86 I Got A Dirty Look From Him After For Laughing So Hard

#87 Bringing This Little One Home In A Few Weeks And I'm So Excited!

#88 By The Radiator...loving Life...enchanting Onlookers With Her Downy White Belly

#89 Mrs Figg's Snooze Belly

#90 The Softest Belly

#91 How Do You Fellas Like His Bellie 😁

#92 Merlin Showing Off His Fluffy Belly

#93 When I Adopted Koda, They Said He Was Too Feral To Ever Be A Lap Cat

#94 I Hope She Never Stops Sleeping Like This

#95 Yes I'll Allow You To Hold My Special Belly. Swipe For A Better Look At That Prize Winning Smile 😻

#97 How Cute Is Pip Her Belly?

#98 Its Their Relaxing Hour!! 😂😂

#99 This Is My Little Russian Blue, Gatsby. He Wore Himself Out Playing Fetch And Had To Take An Emergency Nap 😊

#100 My Kitchen "Helper", He Does This In Front Of The Stove When I'm Trying To Cook

#101 Cat

#102 Helping Make Enchiladas!

#103 My Fatty Reaching For Hugs

#104 Cutest Cat Belly

#105 Me_irl After A Big Fat Lasagna

#106 Sashimi Showing Off His Very Full Of Fish Belly

#107 I Call This Position "The Manatee"

#108 Someone's Enjoying The New Couch

#109 She Thinks We Set Up A Whole Room And Crib Just For Her😅

#110 This Was How Adara Greeted Me When I Got Home From Work. It Isn't A Trap, She Really Does Like Belly Rubs

#111 Relaxed Cat Belly

#112 Yzma Didn't Want To Get Out Of The Bag

#113 Napping Right After A Big Breakfast

#114 Mo Paying Her Daily Cuddle Fee

#115 She Hold Her Mouse And Wait For A Pet On The Belly

#116 Obviously Not A Trap

#117 Working From Home Definitely Has Its Benefits!

#118 Whatever You Do, Don't Touch!

#119 I Can't Get Enough Of This Tummy!

#120 I Love Him So Much!!