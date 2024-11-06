ADVERTISEMENT

There are all sorts of cats: fluffy and hairless, skinny and plump, spotty and monochrome. Similarly, their bellies come in many varieties too: hairless pink, chonky and floofy, but always so incredibly soft. Just looking at them makes you want to go in for some soft scratches!

Interestingly (or should we not even be surprised at this point?), there's a subreddit dedicated to pics of cats showing off their bellies. So, if you're in need of some feline cuteness, scroll down for some adorable pictures of cat tummies that even have me – a sworn dog lover – thinking maybe being a cat person ain't that bad.

Bored Panda reached out to one of the moderators of the Cat Bellies community, u/Startinezzz. They were kind enough to give us inside knowledge about the cat subreddit. Read our chat below!

#1

Palm Print

Palm Print

icant-chooseone Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Cupcake Attempting To Be Cute After Yelling In My Ear For Two Straight Hours While I Was Trying To Sleep

    Cupcake Attempting To Be Cute After Yelling In My Ear For Two Straight Hours While I Was Trying To Sleep

    mistu62 Report

    #3

    The Best Belly Ever

    The Best Belly Ever

    cant-chooseone Report

    We're certified cat lovers here on Bored Panda, so we couldn't pass on the opportunity to put these adorable kitty tummies on your timeline. In the past, we've covered many things from close-ups of cat noses and their interesting fur markings to cats with jobs and cats with some serious malfunctioning issues.

    So, a post dedicated solely to cats' bellies shouldn't come as a surprise. More so, when there's an entire subreddit where people share those kinds of pics. The Cat Bellies community has 250k members and their rules are pretty simple: post a picture of a cat that's showing off its belly. Other felines, like leopards, are acceptable too.
    #4

    Ballerina Belly ❤️

    Ballerina Belly ❤️

    judenotjudas Report

    #5

    We Made Her Funniest Photo Into A Pillow. Unprompted, She Immediately Posed For Comparison. Now We Have A New Funniest Photo

    We Made Her Funniest Photo Into A Pillow. Unprompted, She Immediately Posed For Comparison. Now We Have A New Funniest Photo

    halloumi-hallouyu Report

    #6

    I Must Be Doing Something Right For Him To Be So Comfortable

    I Must Be Doing Something Right For Him To Be So Comfortable

    SlaughterKitten Report

    To find out more about the community, we reached out to one of the mods of r/CatBellies. We asked u/Startinezzz about what it's like moderating such a wholesome corner of the internet. "The vibes in this sub are almost always excellent," they told us in a message. 

    "My job as a mod is mainly removing spam and karma farming bots but I've only been needed to step in once for an inappropriate comment in all my time as a mod. My approach is always to ensure nobody feels threatened, abused, or vulnerable in what should be a safe and happy place!"
    #7

    Cruisin For A Snoozin

    Cruisin For A Snoozin

    jonnos Report

    #8

    Good View Of A Great Belly

    Good View Of A Great Belly

    StellasSilkBlouse Report

    #9

    Are Snow Leopard Catbellies Accepted Here As Well?

    Are Snow Leopard Catbellies Accepted Here As Well?

    Niadlaf Report

    As a moderator, u/Startinezzz is probably becoming an expert on the different ways cats expose their bellies. We asked the Redditor if they had any favorites they'd seen during their time as a mod. "The full stretch belly or the sitting like a human belly are definitely my favourite poses!" the netizen says.
    #10

    Please Tell Me Why Does His Belly Smell So Nice? 🥺

    Please Tell Me Why Does His Belly Smell So Nice? 🥺

    kingdommaerchen Report

    #11

    Shy Belly

    Shy Belly

    beatlehead37 Report

    #12

    This Cat's Belly

    This Cat's Belly

    ForgottenPotato Report

    Usually, when a cat exposes their belly, it's a sign of trust. Sure, they might just be having a nice stretch after a long nap, but it's more likely that they're also showing you they're comfortable and relaxed around you.

    u/Startinezzz thinks trust is a big factor in why we like cat belly pictures. "The exposure and vulnerability they show when exposing their belly is a sign of how comfortable and safe they feel – what more could you want to give a pet in a home?"

    #13

    Her Winter Coat Is Taking Her Fluffiness To Comical Levels

    Her Winter Coat Is Taking Her Fluffiness To Comical Levels

    Formal-Rat Report

    #14

    My Kitten Is A Little Confused About The Whole "Grooming" Thing

    My Kitten Is A Little Confused About The Whole “Grooming” Thing

    xxell233 Report

    #15

    You'd Never Know She Was Once A Stray

    You'd Never Know She Was Once A Stray

    Poshturnip Report

    But showing trust isn't the only reason why cats roll onto their backs and expose their tummies occasionally. That's also how they regulate their temperature. Because they have less fur on their stomachs, by exposing it they cool down, similarly to how we stick out a leg from underneath a blanket.
    #16

    Ginny Had Her Babies At 4 Am On 4/20 👈😎👉

    Ginny Had Her Babies At 4 Am On 4/20 👈😎👉

    eliz_banks Report

    #17

    Belly In The Back

    Belly In The Back

    cronkamite Report

    #18

    Denver Wanted To Show Everyone His Belly!

    Denver Wanted To Show Everyone His Belly!

    Alyssawalls55 Report

    Interestingly, having all four paws up is a defensive stance for cats. "On their back, a cat has quick and easy access to four sets of claws and all their teeth. For a cat, exposing their belly can mean that they are prepared for battle," cat behaviorist specialist Dr. Rachel Geller told Rover.
    #19

    Looooooooooong Belly

    Looooooooooong Belly

    jasontaken Report

    #20

    Look At This

    Look At This

    fidocapeta Report

    #21

    Tempting But It's A Trap!🥺

    Tempting But It’s A Trap!🥺

    alexpokemontrades Report

    It's hard to resist rubbing an inviting fluffy belly, but cat people probably know that you risk getting your hand scratched when you touch a cat's tummy. This "Cat Tummy Trap" that might catch some people by surprise is a very natural reflex. Because cats are predators, they go into defensive mode when someone is just a few millimeters away from their vital organs.
    #22

    Cancer Won But I'll Never Forget That Belly

    Cancer Won But I'll Never Forget That Belly

    makeupketchup Report

    #23

    He Melts Like Butter In My Husband's Arms

    He Melts Like Butter In My Husband’s Arms

    Percyear Report

    #24

    Neighbour's Cat Ventured Into My Yard Today. Instant Belly! 😍

    Neighbour’s Cat Ventured Into My Yard Today. Instant Belly! 😍

    bellyjabies Report

    As all cats have different personalities, some might like belly rubs better than others. According to animal behaviorist Lena Provoost, the hair follicles on the belly and the tail area are hypersensitive. So, getting rubs on the tummy might be overstimulating for some cats. "Cats prefer to be pet and scratched on the head, specifically under their chin and cheeks where they have scent glands," Provoost told National Geographic.
    #25

    I Can't Get Over Her Holding Her Tail Like That. Truly Magnificent

    I Can’t Get Over Her Holding Her Tail Like That. Truly Magnificent

    OverMarsRover Report

    #26

    Another Baby Ember Belly After His Bottle

    Another Baby Ember Belly After His Bottle

    roseyaj Report

    #27

    He Feels Comfortable In Here!! 😂😂

    He Feels Comfortable In Here!! 😂😂

    juliyaqueen64 Report

    There's a tweet somewhere in the depths of the internet about how cats are an exercise in control. The same goes with belly rubs; you have to read your cat's body language: if they scratch, nip, or glare at you, they probably don't like having their tummy rubbed. That doesn't mean they don't trust you or don't feel comfortable around you – just be aware that a show of their tummy isn't an automatic invite to go to town with your hand on their fluffy tums.

    #28

    Spotted Belly Needs Pets

    Spotted Belly Needs Pets

    liz_103 Report

    #29

    Kittenbelly

    Kittenbelly

    ProfDumm Report

    #30

    Two For The Price Of One

    Two For The Price Of One

    grungies Report

    Some signs that your cat might be asking for belly rubs can be pawing for attention, purring, closing their eyes, pushing their face or head into your hand, and slow and steady breathing. Some cats also show affection by allogrooming –licking – their owner's hand or arm. If they're also moving their tail slowly, your cat might be telling you they're ready for a belly rub.
    #31

    Beatrice. She Stretches Like This For About 10s When I Have To Move Her Off My Lap

    Beatrice. She Stretches Like This For About 10s When I Have To Move Her Off My Lap

    slothello Report

    #32

    Here Is Flynn And He Likes To Have His Belly Tickled

    Here Is Flynn And He Likes To Have His Belly Tickled

    mermaidpaint Report

    #33

    When The Sun Shines, The Belly Appears

    When The Sun Shines, The Belly Appears

    tinyblackberry- Report

    #34

    This Is George. George Is Not Our Cat. He Does Not Live With Us. But He Is One Of Four Cats That Visits Us Almost Every Day

    This Is George. George Is Not Our Cat. He Does Not Live With Us. But He Is One Of Four Cats That Visits Us Almost Every Day

    anon Report

    #35

    Her Disgruntled Little Face Is Everything To Me

    Her Disgruntled Little Face Is Everything To Me

    alexeunt Report

    #36

    Smol Bellies

    Smol Bellies

    jasontaken Report

    #37

    My Lucy Has To Be Put Down Today Due To Thyroid Cancer, But She Loved Exposing Her Tummy To The Sun

    My Lucy Has To Be Put Down Today Due To Thyroid Cancer, But She Loved Exposing Her Tummy To The Sun

    Celesteeni Report

    #38

    Practicing His "Praying Mantis" Pose

    Practicing His "Praying Mantis" Pose

    Exclaimella Report

    #39

    Still My Favorite Picture Of Her

    Still My Favorite Picture Of Her

    Space-ATLAS Report

    #40

    Sleepy Belly

    Sleepy Belly

    m_m_alien Report

    #41

    He Like Sunshine Very Much 😍

    He Like Sunshine Very Much 😍

    juliyaqueen64 Report

    #42

    Can A Post-Surgery Belly Get Some Love?

    Can A Post-Surgery Belly Get Some Love?

    edovebragg Report

    #43

    A Very Tired Ripley Belly

    A Very Tired Ripley Belly

    DinoMedic14 Report

    #44

    The Greatest Cat Belly I've Known

    The Greatest Cat Belly I’ve Known

    ShittySuperlative Report

    #45

    A Different Kind Of Sunrise

    A Different Kind Of Sunrise

    Attack_Bovines Report

    #46

    Susie And Her Belly Have Completely Taken Over My Workstation

    Susie And Her Belly Have Completely Taken Over My Workstation

    DrGlobalCitizen Report

    #47

    Picture Of The Cat With Her Young

    Picture Of The Cat With Her Young

    justomgthings Report

    #48

    Back In 2016 Weasley Was A Still A Baby

    Back In 2016 Weasley Was A Still A Baby

    Domhatezyou Report

    #49

    Belly's Out, Curls Out

    Belly’s Out, Curls Out

    CatsAndShades Report

    #50

    Yoshi Likes To Pose For Pictures

    Yoshi Likes To Pose For Pictures

    Deleetrix Report

    #51

    Every Time I Think I Know One Of Our Cats

    Every Time I Think I Know One Of Our Cats I Realize That I Can Never Predict What She Is Going To Do Next

    Khalerzhas Report

    #52

    Yeah Girl, That Hardwood Floor Sure Looks Comfy

    Yeah Girl, That Hardwood Floor Sure Looks Comfy

    mrbootybreath Report

    #53

    The Softest, Fluffiest Pillow!🥰

    The Softest, Fluffiest Pillow!🥰

    PandaEru Report

    #54

    I Just Found This Sub, And Our Cat’s Belly Wants To Be On It

    I Just Found This Sub, And Our Cat’s Belly Wants To Be On It

    ktkvd Report

    #55

    Someone's Enjoying The New Couch :)

    Someone's Enjoying The New Couch :)

    Xelgenen Report

    #56

    Does Anybody Know What Type Of Mermaid I Have?

    Does Anybody Know What Type Of Mermaid I Have?

    slightly-simian Report

    #57

    Look At Me! I'm A Snowman

    Look At Me! I'm A Snowman

    anon Report

    #58

    Summer Showing Off Her Floof

    Summer Showing Off Her Floof

    JentheGQ Report

    #59

    Baby Oreo's Belly

    Baby Oreo's Belly

    andregm29 Report

    #60

    After An Initial 48 Hours Spent Hiding Under The Bed, Buffy Seems To Have Decided Her New Home Isn’t So Bad After All

    After An Initial 48 Hours Spent Hiding Under The Bed, Buffy Seems To Have Decided Her New Home Isn’t So Bad After All

    A_Fish_Called_Selma_ Report

    #61

    Birdie Getting Her Sunny Day Rolls

    Birdie Getting Her Sunny Day Rolls

    Comin_Up_Thrillho Report

    #62

    So This Is How Brown Cat Sleeps When She's Hot

    So This Is How Brown Cat Sleeps When She's Hot

    boresy Report

    #63

    I Love His White Soft Tummy... So Fluffy

    I Love His White Soft Tummy... So Fluffy

    Star010 Report

    #64

    Came Across Him Napping In This Position... He Hasn't Moved In 20 Minutes

    Came Across Him Napping In This Position... He Hasn't Moved In 20 Minutes

    chronic-sunshine Report

    #65

    Dunkie Likes To Show Off The Chocolate Chip Cookie On His Belly

    Dunkie Likes To Show Off The Chocolate Chip Cookie On His Belly

    Jenn1555 Report

    #66

    Roommate Sent This To Me When I Was Late From My Commute Home

    Roommate Sent This To Me When I Was Late From My Commute Home

    naboo_taboo Report

    #67

    Celeste’s Floofy Belly Belly!

    Celeste’s Floofy Belly Belly!

    anon Report

    #68

    Showing Off The Goods

    Showing Off The Goods

    anon Report

    #69

    It's A Trap Don't Be Fooled

    It's A Trap Don't Be Fooled

    Ok_Painter462 Report

    #70

    Rolling Around And Re-Furring The Freshly Vacuumed Carpet 😅

    Rolling Around And Re-Furring The Freshly Vacuumed Carpet 😅

    phlappie Report

    #71

    I Knew This Picture Would Be Important Some Day

    I Knew This Picture Would Be Important Some Day

    a-happy-cat Report

    #72

    Shaved Little Pink Belly

    Shaved Little Pink Belly

    croutelle Report

    #73

    My Boy Chillin’ Hard

    My Boy Chillin’ Hard

    BanBlaise Report

    #74

    My Love Muffin 💕

    My Love Muffin 💕

    anon Report

    #75

    Leo Wanted To Say Hello To All The Bellies

    Leo Wanted To Say Hello To All The Bellies

    mamr330 Report

    #76

    This Guy Survived 12 Hours Nonstop In The Car. Now Taking A Much Deserved Nap In Our New Home (And Hogging The Bed)!

    This Guy Survived 12 Hours Nonstop In The Car. Now Taking A Much Deserved Nap In Our New Home (And Hogging The Bed)!

    toastytoastie Report

    #77

    What's All This Fluff On My Underside?

    What's All This Fluff On My Underside?

    razielb8 Report

    #78

    Big Ol’ Belly Full Of Milk

    Big Ol’ Belly Full Of Milk

    MadeByMichelle Report

    #79

    My Girlfriend's Cat Is Ridiculously Photogenic

    My Girlfriend's Cat Is Ridiculously Photogenic

    the-awkward-barista Report

    #80

    My 12 Year Olds Squishy Pink Belly

    My 12 Year Olds Squishy Pink Belly

    slothy_meow Report

    #81

    Riley Lets Me Hold Her Like A Baby And Loves Belly Rubs

    Riley Lets Me Hold Her Like A Baby And Loves Belly Rubs

    Regilux Report

    #82

    We Just Met And Adopted Him On Thursday

    We Just Met And Adopted Him On Thursday

    FeedsLaDragon42 Report

    #83

    My Friday Night Date. Definitely Not A Trap!

    My Friday Night Date. Definitely Not A Trap!

    CHinch44 Report

    #84

    Alright There Mate?

    Alright There Mate?

    mickyvenom88 Report

    #85

    Back When My Baby Was A Baby

    Back When My Baby Was A Baby

    russianblue_13 Report

    #86

    I Got A Dirty Look From Him After For Laughing So Hard

    I Got A Dirty Look From Him After For Laughing So Hard

    Wolveswool Report

    #87

    Bringing This Little One Home In A Few Weeks And I’m So Excited!

    Bringing This Little One Home In A Few Weeks And I’m So Excited!

    joyoyoy_ Report

    #88

    By The Radiator...loving Life...enchanting Onlookers With Her Downy White Belly

    By The Radiator...loving Life...enchanting Onlookers With Her Downy White Belly

    Suzabelle_does Report

    #89

    Mrs Figg’s Snooze Belly

    Mrs Figg’s Snooze Belly

    cuecardisking Report

    #90

    The Softest Belly

    The Softest Belly

    bondbeansbond Report

    #91

    How Do You Fellas Like His Bellie 😁

    How Do You Fellas Like His Bellie 😁

    Silentijsje Report

    #92

    Merlin Showing Off His Fluffy Belly

    Merlin Showing Off His Fluffy Belly

    ForkinHelpful Report

    #93

    When I Adopted Koda, They Said He Was Too Feral To Ever Be A Lap Cat

    When I Adopted Koda, They Said He Was Too Feral To Ever Be A Lap Cat

    wonderfulmouse Report

    #94

    I Hope She Never Stops Sleeping Like This

    I Hope She Never Stops Sleeping Like This

    frankie1819 Report

    #95

    Yes I’ll Allow You To Hold My Special Belly. Swipe For A Better Look At That Prize Winning Smile 😻

    Yes I’ll Allow You To Hold My Special Belly. Swipe For A Better Look At That Prize Winning Smile 😻

    beenybaby87 Report

    #96

    🐈

    🐈

    Cat_Galileo Report

    #97

    How Cute Is Pip Her Belly?

    How Cute Is Pip Her Belly?

    elkecf Report

    #98

    Its Their Relaxing Hour!! 😂😂

    Its Their Relaxing Hour!! 😂😂

    juliyaqueen64 Report

    #99

    This Is My Little Russian Blue, Gatsby. He Wore Himself Out Playing Fetch And Had To Take An Emergency Nap 😊

    This Is My Little Russian Blue, Gatsby. He Wore Himself Out Playing Fetch And Had To Take An Emergency Nap 😊

    brianvaughn Report

    #100

    My Kitchen “Helper”, He Does This In Front Of The Stove When I’m Trying To Cook

    My Kitchen “Helper”, He Does This In Front Of The Stove When I’m Trying To Cook

    imightbarf Report

    #101

    Cat

    Cat

    Useful_Sky_9563 Report

    #102

    Helping Make Enchiladas!

    Helping Make Enchiladas!

    Everythingvanishes Report

    #103

    My Fatty Reaching For Hugs

    My Fatty Reaching For Hugs

    Fetchest Report

    #104

    Cutest Cat Belly

    Cutest Cat Belly

    Heart-Bubbles Report

    #105

    Me_irl After A Big Fat Lasagna

    Me_irl After A Big Fat Lasagna

    leogt15 Report

    #106

    Sashimi Showing Off His Very Full Of Fish Belly

    Sashimi Showing Off His Very Full Of Fish Belly

    wrensandfoxes Report

    #107

    I Call This Position "The Manatee"

    I Call This Position "The Manatee"

    ellen9nyc Report

    #108

    Someone's Enjoying The New Couch

    Someone's Enjoying The New Couch

    RainyAlpaca Report

    #109

    She Thinks We Set Up A Whole Room And Crib Just For Her😅

    She Thinks We Set Up A Whole Room And Crib Just For Her😅

    anon Report

    #110

    This Was How Adara Greeted Me When I Got Home From Work. It Isn't A Trap, She Really Does Like Belly Rubs

    This Was How Adara Greeted Me When I Got Home From Work. It Isn't A Trap, She Really Does Like Belly Rubs

    queensnw219 Report

    #111

    Relaxed Cat Belly

    Relaxed Cat Belly

    MarshyMiao Report

    #112

    Yzma Didn't Want To Get Out Of The Bag

    Yzma Didn't Want To Get Out Of The Bag

    gnomeshepard Report

    #113

    Napping Right After A Big Breakfast

    Napping Right After A Big Breakfast

    ProudCatLady Report

    #114

    Mo Paying Her Daily Cuddle Fee

    Mo Paying Her Daily Cuddle Fee

    Bertholdt_Fubar Report

    #115

    She Hold Her Mouse And Wait For A Pet On The Belly

    She Hold Her Mouse And Wait For A Pet On The Belly

    schuenic Report

    #116

    Obviously Not A Trap

    Obviously Not A Trap

    kamemoro Report

    #117

    Working From Home Definitely Has Its Benefits!

    Working From Home Definitely Has Its Benefits!

    stringerrrrr Report

    #118

    Whatever You Do, Don't Touch!

    Whatever You Do, Don't Touch!

    JuliaJ88 Report

    #119

    I Can't Get Enough Of This Tummy!

    I Can't Get Enough Of This Tummy!

    they_call_me_haku Report

    #120

    I Love Him So Much!!

    I Love Him So Much!!

    cmcdonald51206 Report

