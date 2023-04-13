If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that the internet was practically invented for sharing photos of adorable cats. Ok, maybe not solely for this purpose, but you can’t deny kittens have immense virality potential and people love to fawn over them. Today we’ll take that to a whole new level, though. That’s right, we’re about to showcase a photo gallery of cats with unique markings so peculiar, you’ll be left wondering if they were painted by Picasso himself!

As self-proclaimed cat connoisseurs, we cannot help but be fascinated by the wide variety of unusual markings that nature blessed cats with. What if we told you there’s a whole world of feline fur patterns that goes far beyond your average tabby? In fact, after some research, we found out there are six main varieties of cat fur patterns: tabby, solid, bicolor, tricolor, tortoiseshell, and colorpoint. These distinctive fur colors and marks emerge while a cat embryo is developing, with neural crest cells (which later give cat fur its color) first appearing along the cat’s back. But enough about the science. We know you’re here for the cuteness!

Time to forget the typical cat pics — our batch of unique cat markings is waiting for you, and we have to say, they’re pretty darn adorable. Good job, Bored Panda team. From cats with heart-shaped spots to kitties sporting mustache-like markings, these one-of-a-kind feline friends will surely make you swoon. If you’re looking for more cat content to fill your day with joy, go on and check out our roundup below!

#1

Narnia Is A Two Faced French Cat

Narnia Is A Two Faced French Cat

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Narnia is probably a genetic chimera of some sort, (or perhaps has mosaicism), as is Venus the cat, who has similar half-and-half markings :) When I was a kid, we had a dog whose face was half black and half white... her name was Split, of course XD

#2

My Cat's Jelly Bean Toes Match The Colour Of Her Fur

My Cat's Jelly Bean Toes Match The Colour Of Her Fur

#3

Kitty Has Another Kitty On It's Nose?

Kitty Has Another Kitty On It's Nose?

#4

Polly Grew Into Her Spots!

Polly Grew Into Her Spots!

Ace
Ace
I love the fast-food sauce packs as a measure... except I don't actually know how big they are. Banana next time please, none of these bizarre non-standard measurements;-)

#5

Cat With Marking On Paw That Looks Like A Paw Print

Cat With Marking On Paw That Looks Like A Paw Print

#6

Scrappy Is Quite A Unique Cat!

Scrappy Is Quite A Unique Cat!

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Scrappy started out as a black cat, but he had vitiligo, which resulted in his amazing marbling! He lived to be 19 years old :)

#7

There's A Sword In My Cat's Fur

There's A Sword In My Cat's Fur

#8

Hey, Cat, There's A Cat On Your Back

Hey, Cat, There's A Cat On Your Back

#9

What A Perfect Moustache!

What A Perfect Moustache!

#10

The White Hair On My Cat's Belly Looks Like A Smiley Face

The White Hair On My Cat’s Belly Looks Like A Smiley Face

#11

My Kitten Has Hearts Behind Her Ears!

My Kitten Has Hearts Behind Her Ears!

#12

Cats With Unique Markings? This Is Umlaut

Cats With Unique Markings? This Is Umlaut

#13

Elli Was Born With Tuxedo Markings And Turned Almost Completely White In Three Years Due To Vitiligo

Elli Was Born With Tuxedo Markings And Turned Almost Completely White In Three Years Due To Vitiligo

#14

I Have A Cat That Has A Checkerboard Pattern On Her Face

I Have A Cat That Has A Checkerboard Pattern On Her Face

#15

Catception

Catception

#16

Wolf Kitten Looks Like He Has Little Horns Coming Out Of His Mask

Wolf Kitten Looks Like He Has Little Horns Coming Out Of His Mask

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
I think this little kitten has a "fever coat", which can happen when mom cat has an illness or injury while pregnant. Usually the "fever coat" grows out in a few weeks or months and the kitty has a normal black coat, just like any other adorable void :)

#17

That's Africa On Her Chest

That's Africa On Her Chest

#18

When You Want To Become Ginger But Don't Want To Comit

When You Want To Become Ginger But Don't Want To Comit

#19

Just Call Me Beau, The Broken Heart Princess

Just Call Me Beau, The Broken Heart Princess

#20

Bear Has A Suit And Tie Pattern On His Fur

Bear Has A Suit And Tie Pattern On His Fur

#21

My Cats Fur Pattern Says "Love"

My Cats Fur Pattern Says "Love"

#22

This Guy Was Awesome!

This Guy Was Awesome!

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
A marble tabby! Sometimes referred to as classic tabby or blotched tabby as well. It is a coat pattern, not a specific breed :)

#23

Lily Has A Triangle On Her Shoulder

Lily Has A Triangle On Her Shoulder

#24

Maybe These Two Kittens Are Ralated?

Maybe These Two Kittens Are Ralated?

#25

His Goatee!

His Goatee!

#26

Do You Think Mucca Meows Or Moos?

Do You Think Mucca Meows Or Moos?

#27

Two Cats And A Cow

Two Cats And A Cow

#28

One Kitten From The Litter Suddenly Got A Heart Mark!

One Kitten From The Litter Suddenly Got A Heart Mark!

#29

18 Year Old Josie Has The Cutest Black Ear

18 Year Old Josie Has The Cutest Black Ear

#30

Just A Cat With A Heart Shape On Her Fur

Just A Cat With A Heart Shape On Her Fur

#31

Kitty's Face Looks Like It's Made Like A Puzzle

Kitty's Face Looks Like It's Made Like A Puzzle

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Gorgeous little dilute calico lady!

#32

Looks Like Some Dolphins Jumping Over It's Eyes

Looks Like Some Dolphins Jumping Over It's Eyes

#33

His Name Is Timine And He Looks Very Special

His Name Is Timine And He Looks Very Special

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
This is basically a "roan" kitty! Because roaning wasn't an accepted pattern in many cat associations for a long time, this is often called the "karpati trait". You can learn more here: http://messybeast.com/roan-tweed.htm (yes, I am a cat marking/coat color nerd)

#34

Girl Harley

Girl Harley

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Tortoiseshell point kitty! Sometimes people call them "tortie points" or "tortimese" as Siamese are the original "pointed" breed of cats (but many other cat breeds have "pointed" as a breed standard coat, nowadays)

#35

Rhombus

Rhombus

#36

Hodu Has A One Shoulder Jacket

Hodu Has A One Shoulder Jacket

#37

White Moustache

White Moustache

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
I really want to just sink my hands into that fluff XD

#38

Sally The Calico With Heart Shape

Sally The Calico With Heart Shape

#39

Ginko Leaf Cat!

Ginko Leaf Cat!

#40

Flat On The Bed

Flat On The Bed

#41

The Pattern On The Kitty's Coat Looks Like The Bat Signal!

The Pattern On The Kitty’s Coat Looks Like The Bat Signal!

#42

A Silly Little Jacket For A Silly Little Guy

A Silly Little Jacket For A Silly Little Guy

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
What cat? I see a meerCAT...

#43

My Cat Has A Fur Pattern That Stretches Perfectly Over Both Legs When He Is Sitting Like This

My Cat Has A Fur Pattern That Stretches Perfectly Over Both Legs When He Is Sitting Like This

#44

My Cat's Belly Fur Makes It Look Like She's Wearing A Bikini

My Cat’s Belly Fur Makes It Look Like She’s Wearing A Bikini

#45

This Cat That Curls Up Just Right To Make A Heart

This Cat That Curls Up Just Right To Make A Heart

#46

Kitten Has A Marking That Spells "Cat"

Kitten Has A Marking That Spells "Cat"

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
To see the image with "CAT" outlined in case you're like me and can't see where it says "CAT": https://preview.redd.it/j4i0eq8nj7681.jpg?width=960&crop=smart&auto=webp&v=enabled&s=dd1eca31eec132c447d2a6a35db4d0e65e040231

#47

Look At The Colours Of His Feet And Then Count His Adorable Fingers

Look At The Colours Of His Feet And Then Count His Adorable Fingers

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Uh, yeah, sorry to whomever made this article, that's not a male cat XD So it should be "look at HER feet" and "count HER toes". 99% of calicoes and tortoiseshells are female; only 1 out of every 3,000 are male.

#48

Monday Mood

Monday Mood

#49

Petra Has An Angry Face On Her Forehead

Petra Has An Angry Face On Her Forehead

#50

Did They Attach Another Cats Tail To You Sweetie?

Did They Attach Another Cats Tail To You Sweetie?

#51

Matching Haircuts For Siblings!

Matching Haircuts For Siblings!

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Abyssinians, I believe. The coat pattern is "ticked tabby" or agouti. These two adorables are blue agouti in color!

#52

Mix And Match Sleeves

Mix And Match Sleeves

#53

Almost Like A Wig!

Almost Like A Wig!

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
I wonder if we'd call this "Medicine Hat" like the similar marking in horses? XD

#54

Cat Has A Weird Smiley Face On Its Back

Cat Has A Weird Smiley Face On Its Back

#55

Lovely Cat In Osaka, Japan

Lovely Cat In Osaka, Japan

#56

Packaged Up Kitty

Packaged Up Kitty

#57

Foster Kitty Shows A Lot Of Love

Foster Kitty Shows A Lot Of Love

#58

I Love To Cuddle With My Sister Dorothea

I Love To Cuddle With My Sister Dorothea

#59

Sora's Little Heart On His Back

Sora’s Little Heart On His Back

#60

Graffiti Heart Cat

Graffiti Heart Cat

#61

Another Version Of Nose Contour

Another Version Of Nose Contour

#62

Hi Furriends

Hi Furriends

#63

Snidely Whiplash Moustache

Snidely Whiplash Moustache

#64

Cat Has A Moustache And An Arrow Pointing To His Crotch, Bringing His A-Game To Manscaping

Cat Has A Moustache And An Arrow Pointing To His Crotch, Bringing His A-Game To Manscaping

#65

This Is Sheik. Her Tummy Fur Looks Like Two Cats Kissing

This Is Sheik. Her Tummy Fur Looks Like Two Cats Kissing

#66

Lilly, That Is Some Avant Garde Eyeliner You Got There

Lilly, That Is Some Avant Garde Eyeliner You Got There

#67

I Think Venus Might Be A Gemini

I Think Venus Might Be A Gemini

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
It is thought that Venus is a "chimera" genetically speaking, or perhaps displays a form of mosaicism :)

#68

Mara Is A Pretty Calico Kitty

Mara Is A Pretty Calico Kitty

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
When a calico's colors are sort of "washed-out" looking like this, they are called a dilute calico :)

#69

Little Bowtie Moustache

Little Bowtie Moustache

#70

Artistic Heart

Artistic Heart

#71

Keeping An Eye Out

Keeping An Eye Out

#72

Sophisticated Scarf

Sophisticated Scarf

#73

Sectioned Kitty

Sectioned Kitty

#74

His Fur Makes It Look Like He Has 6 Legs

His Fur Makes It Look Like He Has 6 Legs

#75

Billie Eilish Has Nothing On Him

Billie Eilish Has Nothing On Him

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Another calico, so it wouldn't be "him", it'd be "her" XD