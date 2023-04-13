If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that the internet was practically invented for sharing photos of adorable cats. Ok, maybe not solely for this purpose, but you can’t deny kittens have immense virality potential and people love to fawn over them. Today we’ll take that to a whole new level, though. That’s right, we’re about to showcase a photo gallery of cats with unique markings so peculiar, you’ll be left wondering if they were painted by Picasso himself!

As self-proclaimed cat connoisseurs, we cannot help but be fascinated by the wide variety of unusual markings that nature blessed cats with. What if we told you there’s a whole world of feline fur patterns that goes far beyond your average tabby? In fact, after some research, we found out there are six main varieties of cat fur patterns: tabby, solid, bicolor, tricolor, tortoiseshell, and colorpoint. These distinctive fur colors and marks emerge while a cat embryo is developing, with neural crest cells (which later give cat fur its color) first appearing along the cat’s back. But enough about the science. We know you’re here for the cuteness!

Time to forget the typical cat pics — our batch of unique cat markings is waiting for you, and we have to say, they're pretty darn adorable. From cats with heart-shaped spots to kitties sporting mustache-like markings, these one-of-a-kind feline friends will surely make you swoon.