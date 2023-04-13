95 Cats With Unique Markings On Their Fur And Paws That Are Totally Adorable
If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that the internet was practically invented for sharing photos of adorable cats. Ok, maybe not solely for this purpose, but you can’t deny kittens have immense virality potential and people love to fawn over them. Today we’ll take that to a whole new level, though. That’s right, we’re about to showcase a photo gallery of cats with unique markings so peculiar, you’ll be left wondering if they were painted by Picasso himself!
As self-proclaimed cat connoisseurs, we cannot help but be fascinated by the wide variety of unusual markings that nature blessed cats with. What if we told you there’s a whole world of feline fur patterns that goes far beyond your average tabby? In fact, after some research, we found out there are six main varieties of cat fur patterns: tabby, solid, bicolor, tricolor, tortoiseshell, and colorpoint. These distinctive fur colors and marks emerge while a cat embryo is developing, with neural crest cells (which later give cat fur its color) first appearing along the cat’s back. But enough about the science. We know you’re here for the cuteness!
Time to forget the typical cat pics — our batch of unique cat markings is waiting for you, and we have to say, they’re pretty darn adorable. Good job, Bored Panda team. From cats with heart-shaped spots to kitties sporting mustache-like markings, these one-of-a-kind feline friends will surely make you swoon. If you’re looking for more cat content to fill your day with joy, go on and check out our roundup below!
This post may include affiliate links.
Narnia Is A Two Faced French Cat
Narnia is probably a genetic chimera of some sort, (or perhaps has mosaicism), as is Venus the cat, who has similar half-and-half markings :) When I was a kid, we had a dog whose face was half black and half white... her name was Split, of course XD
My Cat's Jelly Bean Toes Match The Colour Of Her Fur
Kitty Has Another Kitty On It's Nose?
Polly Grew Into Her Spots!
Cat With Marking On Paw That Looks Like A Paw Print
Scrappy Is Quite A Unique Cat!
Scrappy started out as a black cat, but he had vitiligo, which resulted in his amazing marbling! He lived to be 19 years old :)
There's A Sword In My Cat's Fur
Hey, Cat, There's A Cat On Your Back
What A Perfect Moustache!
The White Hair On My Cat’s Belly Looks Like A Smiley Face
My Kitten Has Hearts Behind Her Ears!
Cats With Unique Markings? This Is Umlaut
Elli Was Born With Tuxedo Markings And Turned Almost Completely White In Three Years Due To Vitiligo
I Have A Cat That Has A Checkerboard Pattern On Her Face
Catception
Wolf Kitten Looks Like He Has Little Horns Coming Out Of His Mask
I think this little kitten has a "fever coat", which can happen when mom cat has an illness or injury while pregnant. Usually the "fever coat" grows out in a few weeks or months and the kitty has a normal black coat, just like any other adorable void :)
That's Africa On Her Chest
When You Want To Become Ginger But Don't Want To Comit
Just Call Me Beau, The Broken Heart Princess
Bear Has A Suit And Tie Pattern On His Fur
My Cats Fur Pattern Says "Love"
This Guy Was Awesome!
A marble tabby! Sometimes referred to as classic tabby or blotched tabby as well. It is a coat pattern, not a specific breed :)
Lily Has A Triangle On Her Shoulder
Maybe These Two Kittens Are Ralated?
His Goatee!
Do You Think Mucca Meows Or Moos?
Two Cats And A Cow
One Kitten From The Litter Suddenly Got A Heart Mark!
18 Year Old Josie Has The Cutest Black Ear
Just A Cat With A Heart Shape On Her Fur
Kitty's Face Looks Like It's Made Like A Puzzle
Looks Like Some Dolphins Jumping Over It's Eyes
His Name Is Timine And He Looks Very Special
This is basically a "roan" kitty! Because roaning wasn't an accepted pattern in many cat associations for a long time, this is often called the "karpati trait". You can learn more here: http://messybeast.com/roan-tweed.htm (yes, I am a cat marking/coat color nerd)
Girl Harley
Tortoiseshell point kitty! Sometimes people call them "tortie points" or "tortimese" as Siamese are the original "pointed" breed of cats (but many other cat breeds have "pointed" as a breed standard coat, nowadays)
Rhombus
Hodu Has A One Shoulder Jacket
White Moustache
Sally The Calico With Heart Shape
Ginko Leaf Cat!
Flat On The Bed
The Pattern On The Kitty’s Coat Looks Like The Bat Signal!
A Silly Little Jacket For A Silly Little Guy
My Cat Has A Fur Pattern That Stretches Perfectly Over Both Legs When He Is Sitting Like This
My Cat’s Belly Fur Makes It Look Like She’s Wearing A Bikini
This Cat That Curls Up Just Right To Make A Heart
Kitten Has A Marking That Spells "Cat"
To see the image with "CAT" outlined in case you're like me and can't see where it says "CAT": https://preview.redd.it/j4i0eq8nj7681.jpg?width=960&crop=smart&auto=webp&v=enabled&s=dd1eca31eec132c447d2a6a35db4d0e65e040231
Look At The Colours Of His Feet And Then Count His Adorable Fingers
Uh, yeah, sorry to whomever made this article, that's not a male cat XD So it should be "look at HER feet" and "count HER toes". 99% of calicoes and tortoiseshells are female; only 1 out of every 3,000 are male.
Monday Mood
Petra Has An Angry Face On Her Forehead
Did They Attach Another Cats Tail To You Sweetie?
Matching Haircuts For Siblings!
Abyssinians, I believe. The coat pattern is "ticked tabby" or agouti. These two adorables are blue agouti in color!
Mix And Match Sleeves
Almost Like A Wig!
I wonder if we'd call this "Medicine Hat" like the similar marking in horses? XD
Cat Has A Weird Smiley Face On Its Back
Lovely Cat In Osaka, Japan
Packaged Up Kitty
Foster Kitty Shows A Lot Of Love
I Love To Cuddle With My Sister Dorothea
Sora’s Little Heart On His Back
Graffiti Heart Cat
Another Version Of Nose Contour
Hi Furriends
Snidely Whiplash Moustache
Cat Has A Moustache And An Arrow Pointing To His Crotch, Bringing His A-Game To Manscaping
This Is Sheik. Her Tummy Fur Looks Like Two Cats Kissing
Lilly, That Is Some Avant Garde Eyeliner You Got There
I Think Venus Might Be A Gemini
It is thought that Venus is a "chimera" genetically speaking, or perhaps displays a form of mosaicism :)
Mara Is A Pretty Calico Kitty
When a calico's colors are sort of "washed-out" looking like this, they are called a dilute calico :)