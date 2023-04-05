There’s a common misconception that cats are aloof, uninterested in human interaction, and generally not very cuddly. But then dog-like cats enter the scene, and that certainty crumbles.

Ever heard about this term? “Dog-like cats” refers to those domestic felines that are so cuddly and friendly that they could pass for dogs if it weren’t for the fact that they still look like cats. They usually have zero interest in fights with other fellow pets and absolutely love being held and petted! They also have this habit of following you around like a toddler with their mom.

But what does this premise have to do with ragdoll cats? If you’ve ever been the lucky owner of a ragdoll, you’ll know they’re considered one of the best examples of dog-like cats. Their unbothered, sweet, and gentle personality is no news — in fact, together with their blue eyes, it’s their signature trait that makes them so popular among cat owners! They have the power of making you feel like you’re the one who’s been adopted.

“A cuddly cat? Nah, can’t be.” But it’s true! That’s also where they got their name from. When picked up and held, ragdolls relax so much they go limp in your arms, like a ragdoll toy.

If you’ve never been much of a cat person, today might be the day your heart is changed. We came up with a collection of ragdoll pics that have the potential to make you a newfound cat lover! Ready? Here are some of our favorite ragdoll cats — so cuddly, so fluffy, so adorable!