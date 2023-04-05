There’s a common misconception that cats are aloof, uninterested in human interaction, and generally not very cuddly. But then dog-like cats enter the scene, and that certainty crumbles.

Ever heard about this term? “Dog-like cats” refers to those domestic felines that are so cuddly and friendly that they could pass for dogs if it weren’t for the fact that they still look like cats. They usually have zero interest in fights with other fellow pets and absolutely love being held and petted! They also have this habit of following you around like a toddler with their mom.

But what does this premise have to do with ragdoll cats? If you’ve ever been the lucky owner of a ragdoll, you’ll know they’re considered one of the best examples of dog-like cats. Their unbothered, sweet, and gentle personality is no news — in fact, together with their blue eyes, it’s their signature trait that makes them so popular among cat owners! They have the power of making you feel like you’re the one who’s been adopted.

“A cuddly cat? Nah, can’t be.” But it’s true! That’s also where they got their name from. When picked up and held, ragdolls relax so much they go limp in your arms, like a ragdoll toy. 

If you’ve never been much of a cat person, today might be the day your heart is changed. We came up with a collection of ragdoll pics that have the potential to make you a newfound cat lover! Ready? Here are some of our favorite ragdoll cats — so cuddly, so fluffy, so adorable!

#1

Cora, My Fat Fencepost

#1 Cora, My Fat Fencepost

Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Can I get quote on this fence post?

#2

This Is Albus. He's A Ragdoll Rescue And By Far The Weirdest Person I Know

#2 This Is Albus. He's A Ragdoll Rescue And By Far The Weirdest Person I Know

#3

Clearly He's Had A Busy Day Today

#3 Clearly He's Had A Busy Day Today

Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
It's hard keeping these humans in check 😴

#4

My Precious Mini Loaf

#4 My Precious Mini Loaf

Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
Poor thing has no legs! /J

#5

This Situation Is Getting A Bit Ridiculous

#5 This Situation Is Getting A Bit Ridiculous

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Sitting cat: "Look sis, I can do what mommy does. Sleepy cat: "Nah, this work is too hard. Oops, nap time has creeped up on me big time"

#6

Welp. Someone Figured Out They Can Get On The Counter

#6 Welp. Someone Figured Out They Can Get On The Counter

#7

City Cat

#7 City Cat

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Cat is like "No, we don't be accepting stalkers here. Keep moving"

#8

One Of Them Is Majestic And The Other Is Derpy

#8 One Of Them Is Majestic And The Other Is Derpy

Loaf Cat
Loaf Cat
But they both look majestic!

#9

Odin, Doing What He Does Best

#9 Odin, Doing What He Does Best

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Now that is a perfect poof doll

#10

Rudy The Ragdoll Comes With Some Special Shipping Instructions

#10 Rudy The Ragdoll Comes With Some Special Shipping Instructions

#11

Anyone Else's Camera Roll Look Like This? At This Point, I'm My Cat's Personal Photographer

#11 Anyone Else's Camera Roll Look Like This? At This Point, I'm My Cat's Personal Photographer

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Yeah, you can never take just one.

#12

Contemplation

#12 Contemplation

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Cat: I'm the royal ruler here. All must obey.

#13

We Took Her For A Walk. She's Such A Good Girl!

#13 We Took Her For A Walk. She's Such A Good Girl!

Thegoodboi
Thegoodboi
YOU got taken for a walk lol.

#14

Tight Security

#14 Tight Security

#15

Are Ragdolls Clumsy By Nature?

#15 Are Ragdolls Clumsy By Nature?

#16

Floof

Floof

#17

My Gamer Girls

#17 My Gamer Girls

#18

10 Week Old Girl Is Getting Comfortable In Her New Home!

#18 10 Week Old Girl Is Getting Comfortable In Her New Home!

#19

Grew Some Massive Zucchinis And Used Willow For Scale

#19 Grew Some Massive Zucchinis And Used Willow For Scale

#20

9 Weeks Old Ragdoll Kittens

#20 9 Weeks Old Ragdoll Kittens

#21

This Absolute Terror Does Not Understand How To Play Without Using His Freddy Kreuger Claws

#21 This Absolute Terror Does Not Understand How To Play Without Using His Freddy Kreuger Claws

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
Yep. When I'm laying in bed playing on my tablet and the jealous cat is laying on my shoulder, he loves to try swiping the screen too.

#22

My Ragdoll Being Very Long

#22 My Ragdoll Being Very Long

#23

My Baby Leo Is Already Far More Photogenic Than I'll Ever Be

#23 My Baby Leo Is Already Far More Photogenic Than I'll Ever Be

#24

Mum Forgot She Was Wearing Lipstick

#24 Mum Forgot She Was Wearing Lipstick

#25

Kiwi And Toast

#25 Kiwi And Toast

#26

Chowder Having A Crisis, It's Been A Long Day

#26 Chowder Having A Crisis, It's Been A Long Day

Cat Chat
Cat Chat
The other is like "I feel you, bro. Support group begins now".

#27

Men Be Sitting Like

#27 Men Be Sitting Like

#28

She Likes To Sit On Top Of The Kitchen Cupboard And Judge My Dietary Choices

#28 She Likes To Sit On Top Of The Kitchen Cupboard And Judge My Dietary Choices

#29

George, Just Relaxing

#29 George, Just Relaxing

#30

When You Turn Your Back For One Second!

#30 When You Turn Your Back For One Second!

#31

Couldn't Find Him For A Long While… Turns Out He Tore Up And Burrowed Into The Couch

#31 Couldn't Find Him For A Long While… Turns Out He Tore Up And Burrowed Into The Couch

#32

Gary Is Sus

#32 Gary Is Sus

#33

Sibling Love

#33 Sibling Love

#34

We Are 10 Months Old Now And More Closely Bonded Than Ever!

#34

#35

Dolly Wanting To Go Shopping

Dolly Wanting To Go Shopping

#36

Meet Momo

Meet Momo

#37

Decided To Clean Under The Couch…

Decided To Clean Under The Couch…

#38

This Is My Ragdoll Cat, Paul

This Is My Ragdoll Cat, Paul

#39

My Ragdoll Kitten, Stratos

My Ragdoll Kitten, Stratos

#40

Basic Ragdolls In Fall, Be Like

Basic Ragdolls In Fall, Be Like

#41

Meet Teddy, He Is A Ragdoll

Meet Teddy, He Is A Ragdoll

#42

This Ragdoll Cat Was Looking At Me While Siting Like A Human Being

This Ragdoll Cat Was Looking At Me While Siting Like A Human Being

#43

These Two!

These Two!

#44

Belly Up

Belly Up

#45

Ultimate Ragdoll Flop

Ultimate Ragdoll Flop

#46

This Box Has Excellent Structural Integrity

This Box Has Excellent Structural Integrity

#47

He Loves His New Play Toy - To Sleep In

He Loves His New Play Toy - To Sleep In

#48

Within An Hour Of Owning This Basket, All 3 Cats Have Tested It Out

Within An Hour Of Owning This Basket, All 3 Cats Have Tested It Out

#49

Why Are You Always Interrupting My Grooming Time, Hooman?

Why Are You Always Interrupting My Grooming Time, Hooman?

#50

Working From Home With A Ragdoll

Working From Home With A Ragdoll

#51

Vinnie Joined Us For Christmas Dinner

Vinnie Joined Us For Christmas Dinner

#52

Sometimes I Feel Like I Gave Birth To Him. I Love Him So Much

Sometimes I Feel Like I Gave Birth To Him. I Love Him So Much

#53

Nabi, Princess Of Floofia

Nabi, Princess Of Floofia

#54

Happy Holidays From Cosmo (Ragdoll) And Keiko (Shiba Inu)

Happy Holidays From Cosmo (Ragdoll) And Keiko (Shiba Inu)

#55

Begging For Some Snacks

Begging For Some Snacks

#56

The Chillest Guy

The Chillest Guy

#57

Milo Loves Helping With The Christmas Baking

Milo Loves Helping With The Christmas Baking

#58

My Sweet 1,5 Old Flop

My Sweet 1,5 Old Flop

#59

The Vet Says He's Fat

The Vet Says He's Fat

Loaf Cat
Loaf Cat
He's not fat! He is floof

#60

Going Fishing

Going Fishing

#61

Amazed

Amazed

#62

This Photo I Took Today While In Bed Sick Brings Me So Much Joy

This Photo I Took Today While In Bed Sick Brings Me So Much Joy

#63

Everyone Keeps Telling Me To Post My Cat

Everyone Keeps Telling Me To Post My Cat

#64

My Aunt's Ragdoll Kitten

My Aunt's Ragdoll Kitten

#65

My Ragdoll Taught His Adopted Brother Everything Except How To See Straight

My Ragdoll Taught His Adopted Brother Everything Except How To See Straight

#66

Happy Pancake Mode

Happy Pancake Mode

#67

They're Finally Getting Along After 1 Month Of Constant Chasing & Wrestling

They're Finally Getting Along After 1 Month Of Constant Chasing & Wrestling

#68

Panko Got Neutered Today And Is Now A Donut

Panko Got Neutered Today And Is Now A Donut

#69

My Ragdoll, Jabba, Betrayed By The Lack Of Treats In My Hand

My Ragdoll, Jabba, Betrayed By The Lack Of Treats In My Hand

#70

I Think My Ragdoll Is Broken, Please Advise How To Fix

I Think My Ragdoll Is Broken, Please Advise How To Fix

#71

Half Brother Ragdolls Enjoying The Top Of Their Tower

Half Brother Ragdolls Enjoying The Top Of Their Tower

#72

Ragdoll Kitty Blep!

Ragdoll Kitty Blep!

#73

This Is Siri, She’s A Ragdoll And Today Is Her Birthday

This Is Siri, She’s A Ragdoll And Today Is Her Birthday

#74

Anyone Else Struggle To Get House Work Done In Peace?

Anyone Else Struggle To Get House Work Done In Peace?