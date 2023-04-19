All cats are equally cute, but Ragdolls might just be even a tiny bit cuter than the rest. There, we said it! And if you’re shaking your head in disagreement now, just wait until you see the gloriously squee-worthy Ragdoll pics that we’ve rounded up in our article. They are about to fill your heart with the purest kind of joy, the one you only experience looking at adorable fluffy animals and their huge blue eyes.

So, what are Ragdoll cats, and where do they come from?

Ragdolls, although now registered cats, were developed by Californian breeder Ann Baker back in the sixties from two non-pedigreed, just your regular ‘alley cats.’ However, Baker noticed that the kittens all had very relaxed and placid temperaments and were, basically, very dog-like cats, following their owner around and easy to manipulate. Another curious trait they all shared was that upon picking them up, they all went limp and relaxed, hence the Ragdoll name. As for the appearance of a Ragdoll cat, it is always emphasized by silky-soft mid-length fur, distinctive breed markings, and those huge blue eyes that seemingly peer right into the depths of your soul, warming up your heart. All in all, the Ragdoll personality makes it a very good pet both for experienced and first-time cat owners. Not to mention they are unbearably cute!

So, now that you know a bit about the Ragdolls, it might be time to actually meet them, don’t you think? The cute cat photos await you a bit further down, and once you are there, don’t be shy to give the most adorable specimens your vote. After all that is well and done, share this article with your friends; who knows, these beautiful cats might just make their day!