All cats are equally cute, but Ragdolls might just be even a tiny bit cuter than the rest. There, we said it! And if you’re shaking your head in disagreement now, just wait until you see the gloriously squee-worthy Ragdoll pics that we’ve rounded up in our article. They are about to fill your heart with the purest kind of joy, the one you only experience looking at adorable fluffy animals and their huge blue eyes. 

So, what are Ragdoll cats, and where do they come from? 

Ragdolls, although now registered cats, were developed by Californian breeder Ann Baker back in the sixties from two non-pedigreed, just your regular ‘alley cats.’ However, Baker noticed that the kittens all had very relaxed and placid temperaments and were, basically, very dog-like cats, following their owner around and easy to manipulate. Another curious trait they all shared was that upon picking them up, they all went limp and relaxed, hence the Ragdoll name. As for the appearance of a Ragdoll cat, it is always emphasized by silky-soft mid-length fur, distinctive breed markings, and those huge blue eyes that seemingly peer right into the depths of your soul, warming up your heart. All in all, the Ragdoll personality makes it a very good pet both for experienced and first-time cat owners. Not to mention they are unbearably cute!

So, now that you know a bit about the Ragdolls, it might be time to actually meet them, don’t you think? The cute cat photos await you a bit further down, and once you are there, don’t be shy to give the most adorable specimens your vote. After all that is well and done, share this article with your friends; who knows, these beautiful cats might just make their day!

#1

Joey Sitting Astute Listing To Me Complaining About Work

Majestic-Gazelle5588 Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Joey is such a good listener.

#2

Melted

JoviallyGusty Report

#3

I Do Love Her So

DramaticNet2738 Report

#4

Say Hi To Otis, A 20lb Ragdoll

stayintall Report

#5

They Are Mad Because I Tricked Them And Took Them To The Vet

Proud-Cartographer-4 Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"We are not pleased, human!"

#6

Put Your Paw In The Air Like You Just Don’t Care

oooglywoogly Report

#7

A Case Of The Zoomies Resulted In This

incognitokae Report

#8

Meet My Ragdoll. Has Gotten Me Through Some Tough Times Lately

stollybolly Report

#9

Our Ragdoll... 25lb Brat Lol

The_dizzy_blonde Report

#10

Big Ol' Ragdoll

BS304 Report

#11

Have You Ever Wondered What The Bottom Of A Loaf Looked Like?

Mrs-Melon-Brain Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Adorable little toe beans!

#12

Why Do They Have To Be This Cute?

Belochan Report

#13

Our Cat Is So Pleased With The New Kitten We Got Him

Pharaohline Report

#14

A Very Special Delivery

catgurl_poobutt Report

#15

First She Ruined My Puzzle And Then She Slept On It

AshleyAoki Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It was a bird puzzle, what did you expect?

#16

Daily Donut

donut1989 Report

#17

The First Photo Where The Squad Is All Looking At The Camera

AshleyAoki Report

#18

Don’t Let The Innocent Little Face Deceive You. Turn Your Back For A Second And She’l Be Hanging Off Them Curtains!

j2lo Report

#19

10 Months Ago My Parents Rescued A Ragdoll Kitten Who Was Scared But Loved Going On The Deer Head

3 months ago they rescued an even more scared kitten, who is now being shown the ropes by his confident big brother.

misskitty123 Report

#20

A New Baby Flame Point Ragdoll

Domkid Report

#21

My Raggie Is Not The Most Elegant

Emwar89 Report

#22

Relaxing Ragdoll Cat

jmilosavljevic Report

#23

Elmo Smiling In A Sunbeam

JYC360 Report

#24

Back

hotate2017_ragdoll Report

#25

Paddy Just Turned One Today

topnoodle Report

#26

Good Morning From My Baby Marlen

bamberino7 Report

#27

Yoga Time

Ok-Seaweed-1497 Report

#28

Teddy Knows What You Did. He Does Not Approve

kappa5883 Report

#29

She Hit Us With The Royal Flush

shuadoorn Report

#30

Normal Position To Watch People

timinatorshroooms Report

#31

Who Else Has A Food Monster At Home? At Least He’s Polite

Robot-Candy Report

#32

Meet Mango! He's 9 Months Old And As Naughty As He Is Cute

Rurian Report

#33

My Ragdoll Is As Big As My 4 Year Old, And The Look On My Cat’s Face Is Priceless

MeetTheBrewers Report

#34

Isn't She Beautiful?

Key_Arugula_3429 Report

#35

Chillin’ Raggie Style

clover219 Report

#36

Kerbal The Majestic Ragdoll

A_bird_in_the_hands Report

#37

This Is My Sister's New Ragdoll Kitten

thesaxmaniac Report

#38

My Ragdoll Has A Meowstache

Kimmykins87 Report

#39

My New Sweet Baby Ragdoll Kitty

tatertotth0t Report

#40

Pruning For Summer

Ok_Environment292 Report

#41

Sinkfull Of Cat

kai-ote Report

#42

She Broke Her Favorite Box

songbird5454 Report

#43

Derp One And Derp Two

peachybuns8008 Report

#44

Danger

meria_liria_ragdolls Report

#45

Jasper And Minky Getting Their Morning Drink

bahkified Report

#46

Commissioned This Artwork Of My Ragdoll, Hans

TelephoneMamba Report

#47

My Ragdoll Ghost, Who Absolutely Hates Being Picked Up

prematheowlet Report

#48

Just Chilling

PixiBlue25 Report

#49

A Loaf Ready To Pounce

IdealVoidz Report

#50

Our New Baby, Miso!

einahpets7198 Report

#51

A Year Later, We Are So Glad We Got A Second Cat. Our Boy Is Super Affectionate

Dorkorella Report

#52

Ivan Quietly Judging Everything

Tomfoolery136 Report

#53

Was Eating Dinner, Looked Up

apshiip Report

#54

My Sweet Chonk

PixiBlue25 Report

#55

Bowie In A Bowie Tie (Which He Hated)

the_pretender_nz Report

#56

Meet My Mom's Beautiful Ragdoll Cat, Zoey

reddit.com Report

#57

The Perfect Little Loaf

tradclimbergirl Report

#58

My Ragdoll’s Latest Hobby: Climbing Trees

asherdasher Report

#59

She’s Grown So Much! 5 Months Old As Of Yesterday

Atanatari Report

#60

Having To Upgrade My Boxes

burtie600 Report

#61

Enjoy Kobe, My 1 Year Old Ragdoll!

jklolxoxo Report

#62

My Bad Little Ragdoll

zerocode20 Report

#63

Bought My Girlfriend A Pair Of Ragdoll Socks, I Think Our Little Millie Was A Bit Jealous

BeaumontJB Report

#64

Mowzer The Ragdoll!

pentesticals Report

#65

My Newest Coworker Is A Little Distracting

Away-Fly5820 Report

#66

Hoping They Don’t Ship By The Lb

Specific_Cause_284 Report

#67

Why Is There A Puddle In My Sink?

living-in-a-storm Report

#68

Internet, Meet Momo. A Rescued Ragdoll Who Is King

fourpawloco Report

#69

It’s Judgement Day!

chichi7x Report

#70

My Nephew And His Ragdoll

Succulent805 Report

#71

Sometimes Blue Gets Lost In Her Own Floof

catgurl_poobutt Report

#72

It's 1am And She Still Wants To Play, Please Send Help

auroqui Report

#73

Caught Him Sleeping Funny

malleynator Report

#74

Muffin Long Legs

thefancycatsworld Report

#75

I Need Recommendations For Brushes

Ok_Heart_90 Report

#76

Well Someone Is Happy About Our Delivery…

Ok_Zookeepergame3469 Report

#77

Our Floofy Girl From 16 Weeks To 1 Year!

toastthemarshmallow Report

#78

Mabel And Maude Say Good Morning!

sarahdeee Report

#79

Hello! New To The Group And Wanted To Introduce Everyone To My Two Babies

Suspicious_Mousse360 Report

#80

Meet Bella!

mikegentile36 Report

#81

How Do I Take Care Of Her Mane?

Yeeyeeyee1 Report

#82

Fluff

SeshSpace Report

#83

No Thoughts

renatelj Report

