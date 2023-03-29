Here at Bored Panda, we firmly believe that every animal is unique, every pet is adorable, and there never ever could be enough cute cats, squishy doggos, and majestic horses. However, we also acknowledge the fact that some animals can still be a little bit more stunning or unique than the rest, especially when it comes to adorable cats (is it obvious that we’re team cats over here?). To prove our point, we did some digging, scoured the internet for cat photos, gathered all the cats with unique markings that have ever graced the internet with their presence, and rounded up their likenesses in this one mega-cute list.

We’re used to seeing tabby cats, single-colored cats, two-colored, or even three-colored felines, but these are purely unusual cats with unique markings that you’re about to see on our list. Turns out, the limit does not exist when it comes to cat fur colors! So, besides such classy cat markings as a Musketeer-like mustache or ever-surprised eyebrows, you’ll see some legendary felines with tuxedos, two-faced chimeras, tabbies wearing slippers, and the craziest cat fur color combinations you never knew existed. Yup, it’s that exciting! And although cats aren’t the only animals to have unique fur markings, somehow, with cats, it always comes with a huge bonus of cuteness, fluffiness, and general feelings of awe. And honestly, we could do with way more of that in our lives!

Without any further ado - let us present you our top picks of cats with crazy fur markings! You know the drill, right? First, you scroll down, then you reach the submissions, spend a couple of minutes ooooh-ing and awww-ing, give your vote for the most adorable cats, and then share this glorious list with anyone who needs a little feel-good content in their day.

#1

When Mom Cuts Your Hair

When Mom Cuts Your Hair

Xander Tsai Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Someone found my school photo from 8th grade!

#2

When Your Boss Asks You To Stay Late On A Friday

When Your Boss Asks You To Stay Late On A Friday

samhaseyebrowsVerified Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Yes! This is Sam! I love Sam and his "sad eyebrows"!

#3

Friend's Cat Has A Number 1 On Its Forehead

Friend's Cat Has A Number 1 On Its Forehead

kramlite Report

#4

Very Rare Cat Coat Pattern

Very Rare Cat Coat Pattern

Wanwisa Pingchai Report

#5

Heart Marked Mitten!

Heart Marked Mitten!

Champion-Of-Midgard Report

#6

The Way My Cat’s Fur Lines Up When He’s Asleep

The Way My Cat's Fur Lines Up When He's Asleep

TheKoalifications Report

#7

My Cat Has A Fur Bat-Signal

My Cat Has A Fur Bat-Signal

battousaiyngwie Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na--you know the drill!

#8

This Is My Cat Paco. I Also Call Her Exclamation Butt

This Is My Cat Paco. I Also Call Her Exclamation Butt

slayrgerl Report

#9

Panda Cat Is Really Friendly

Panda Cat Is Really Friendly

EdenBlade47 Report

#10

Harvey Did A Great Job Connecting The Two Halves Of A Heart

Harvey Did A Great Job Connecting The Two Halves Of A Heart

theboyseamus Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was thinking Harvey Dent

#11

All 4 Of My Cats Paws Have Unique Black/Pink Combinations

All 4 Of My Cats Paws Have Unique Black/Pink Combinations

IAmAHiggsBoson Report

#12

This Cat Has A Moustache, Your Point Is Irrelevant

This Cat Has A Moustache, Your Point Is Irrelevant

Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is a very distinguished looking cat.

#13

Cat Has A Smiley Face On It's Back

Cat Has A Smiley Face On It's Back

_Cowley Report

Angel Zhou
Angel Zhou
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's kinda creepy ngl... DXXX

#14

Henlo! I’m Vincent Vangatogh

Henlo! I'm Vincent Vangatogh

vincentvangatogh Report

#15

The Patterns On My Cat Form Another Cat

The Patterns On My Cat Form Another Cat

TheUncannyAvenger Report

#16

Colonel Meow. Adored By Many, Feared By Many More

Colonel Meow. Adored By Many, Feared By Many More

javier_aeoa Report

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The late Colonel Meow was awesome.

#17

If Cats Would Wear Pants, Would They Wear Them Like This?

If Cats Would Wear Pants, Would They Wear Them Like This?

rinoegamyer Report

#18

My Cat Has A Lightning Bolt On Her Forehead

My Cat Has A Lightning Bolt On Her Forehead

TheThingInTheCorner Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"EXPECTO PATRONUM!" 🪄

#19

Spookyseason

Spookyseason

littleladylily_ Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kabuki kitty! 😁

#20

Both Sides Of The Kitten Are Grumpy Today

Both Sides Of The Kitten Are Grumpy Today

wendytwofacescat Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Borderline personality!

#21

Tuoura Is A Very Serious Gentleman

Tuoura Is A Very Serious Gentleman

Net Assist Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is he available to do my taxes?

#22

Moonwee Has Some Cool Eyeshadow

Moonwee Has Some Cool Eyeshadow

Park Hwi Myeong Report

#23

Keith Is A Certified Cow

Keith Is A Certified Cow

keith_the_cat_cow Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Mooew". I'm sorry but someone had to say it!

#24

Hard To Throw Out A Box When Greta Fits So Perfectly In There

Hard To Throw Out A Box When Greta Fits So Perfectly In There

goth_with_smooshy_cats Report

#25

That's A Perfect Circle!

That's A Perfect Circle!

pchisa Report

#26

One Dot!

One Dot!

pal_2021.5.8 Report

#27

The Pattern On My Cats Head Looks Like Sauron

The Pattern On My Cats Head Looks Like Sauron

RobSpot89 Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cat of Sauron sees all!

#28

Moustache Airlines Welcome You On Board The Flight

Moustache Airlines Welcome You On Board The Flight

tomo96488273 Report

#29

New Makeup Style

New Makeup Style

yuk1530 Report

#30

Is That A Maple Leaf On Your Stomach?

Is That A Maple Leaf On Your Stomach?

Yoon Ye Seul Report

#31

I Don't Know When He Tattooed Totoro On Belly

I Don't Know When He Tattooed Totoro On Belly

Curlysnow0915 Report

It's_me
It's_me
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To-toro To-to-ro, To-toro To-to-ro 🎶

#32

This Cat At My Local Shelter Has A Mustache And Goatee

This Cat At My Local Shelter Has A Mustache And Goatee

reddit.com Report

#33

Sirius The Happy Cat!

Sirius The Happy Cat!

happycatSirius Report

#34

T-Rex Cat

T-Rex Cat

Cat outside of work had a T-Rex on one side. But then the cat turned around and had another T-Rex, but that  one is eating something

halofhurt Report

#35

His Tail Has A Unique Line Around It!

His Tail Has A Unique Line Around It!

Hansol Kim Report

#36

My Aunts Cat Has The Word No Circled In His Fur Pattern

My Aunts Cat Has The Word No Circled In His Fur Pattern

04SHADOWRIDER Report

#37

Bicycle Horn Cat?

Bicycle Horn Cat?

Fairyofoz Report

Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bicycle horn wasn't the first thing I thought.... 😳

#38

Moe Has A Bowl Cut

Moe Has A Bowl Cut

moehoward_ Report

#39

Tan The Charcoal Bengal

Tan The Charcoal Bengal

Heo So Won Report

#40

Both Siblings Have Hearts, So Cute

Both Siblings Have Hearts, So Cute

dodomi555 Report

#41

Since I Was Little, This Is My Favorite Spot!

Since I Was Little, This Is My Favorite Spot!

felekandzoe Report

#42

Happy Zoë Day From Both Of Us

Happy Zoë Day From Both Of Us

izzyandthefluff Report

#43

Cat Has A Bush

Cat Has A Bush

BarrelOfDuckVaginas Report

#44

Foldable Heart Baby

Foldable Heart Baby

yukareo_stone Report

#45

Can You See The Heart?

Can You See The Heart?

shizukuru_no_heya Report

#46

Feeling Skeptical. Might Delete Later

Feeling Skeptical. Might Delete Later

cl3m3ntin3cat Report

#47

Apollo Has Some Great Face Contour

Apollo Has Some Great Face Contour

Kaly Foote Report

#48

Gori Has An Arrow On His Face!

Gori Has An Arrow On His Face!

Kang Shi On Report

#49

Heart!

Heart!

mimi_ai81 Report

#50

Cutie

Cutie

_doggy_valentina Report

#51

Geometric Kitten Alert

Geometric Kitten Alert

simba200713 Report

#52

When You Tan, But There Was A Shadow On You

When You Tan, But There Was A Shadow On You

unico_exotic Report

#53

Looks Like A Cartoon Bomb Blew Up In Her Face

Looks Like A Cartoon Bomb Blew Up In Her Face

theraidparade Report

#54

Maybe Ragamuffin Is A Two Face Cat!

Maybe Ragamuffin Is A Two Face Cat!

yunoolaff Report

#55

Jack Holstein Wears His Heart On His Fur

Jack Holstein Wears His Heart On His Fur

jack2019rescuecat Report

#56

Leo Is Going To A Masquerade

Leo Is Going To A Masquerade

Lee Myeong Hee Report

#57

The Ears Have Patterns Too!

The Ears Have Patterns Too!

firstkittyonthemoon Report

#58

Patterns Are Slowly Mixing Into One Another

Patterns Are Slowly Mixing Into One Another

hanatubamomo Report

#59

Tiny Little Markings On The End Of Her Beans Look Like A Cute Manicure

Tiny Little Markings On The End Of Her Beans Look Like A Cute Manicure

quii_muii Report

#60

Batman, The Duke Of Batcave

Batman, The Duke Of Batcave

mrbatmancat Report

#61

Hua And Nan Have The Most Adorable Heart Cats

Hua And Nan Have The Most Adorable Heart Cats

ue_hua_nan Report

#62

Kitty Must Enjoy Eating A Lot

Kitty Must Enjoy Eating A Lot

bart_svenson Report

#63

Kei Cat

Kei Cat

keitanbenitan Report

#64

Dot Dot Dot

Dot Dot Dot

tatyanatomorashka Report

#65

What A Friendly Look

What A Friendly Look

_olobori_ Report

#66

Eyes Up Here

Eyes Up Here

Jenny Brown Report

#67

Kitty Has Some Patterns You Must Look Twice At Or You'll Think One Leg Is Twice The Size

Kitty Has Some Patterns You Must Look Twice At Or You'll Think One Leg Is Twice The Size

Lucy Sepulveda Report

#68

Morae Has A Spot, That Lines Up Perfectly With Her Side And Her Paw

Morae Has A Spot, That Lines Up Perfectly With Her Side And Her Paw

Lee Chang Min Report

#69

Heart With A Trail!

Heart With A Trail!

uni_uni_0905 Report

#70

Almost 2 Hearts!

Almost 2 Hearts!