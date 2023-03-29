These 88 Cats With Unique Markings Might Be The Coolest Thing Ever
Here at Bored Panda, we firmly believe that every animal is unique, every pet is adorable, and there never ever could be enough cute cats, squishy doggos, and majestic horses. However, we also acknowledge the fact that some animals can still be a little bit more stunning or unique than the rest, especially when it comes to adorable cats (is it obvious that we’re team cats over here?). To prove our point, we did some digging, scoured the internet for cat photos, gathered all the cats with unique markings that have ever graced the internet with their presence, and rounded up their likenesses in this one mega-cute list.
We’re used to seeing tabby cats, single-colored cats, two-colored, or even three-colored felines, but these are purely unusual cats with unique markings that you’re about to see on our list. Turns out, the limit does not exist when it comes to cat fur colors! So, besides such classy cat markings as a Musketeer-like mustache or ever-surprised eyebrows, you’ll see some legendary felines with tuxedos, two-faced chimeras, tabbies wearing slippers, and the craziest cat fur color combinations you never knew existed. Yup, it’s that exciting! And although cats aren’t the only animals to have unique fur markings, somehow, with cats, it always comes with a huge bonus of cuteness, fluffiness, and general feelings of awe. And honestly, we could do with way more of that in our lives!
Without any further ado - let us present you our top picks of cats with crazy fur markings! You know the drill, right? First, you scroll down, then you reach the submissions, spend a couple of minutes ooooh-ing and awww-ing, give your vote for the most adorable cats, and then share this glorious list with anyone who needs a little feel-good content in their day.
When Mom Cuts Your Hair
When Your Boss Asks You To Stay Late On A Friday
Friend's Cat Has A Number 1 On Its Forehead
Very Rare Cat Coat Pattern
The Way My Cat’s Fur Lines Up When He’s Asleep
My Cat Has A Fur Bat-Signal
This Is My Cat Paco. I Also Call Her Exclamation Butt
Panda Cat Is Really Friendly
Harvey Did A Great Job Connecting The Two Halves Of A Heart
All 4 Of My Cats Paws Have Unique Black/Pink Combinations
This Cat Has A Moustache, Your Point Is Irrelevant
Cat Has A Smiley Face On It's Back
Henlo! I’m Vincent Vangatogh
The Patterns On My Cat Form Another Cat
Colonel Meow. Adored By Many, Feared By Many More
If Cats Would Wear Pants, Would They Wear Them Like This?
My Cat Has A Lightning Bolt On Her Forehead
Both Sides Of The Kitten Are Grumpy Today
Tuoura Is A Very Serious Gentleman
Moonwee Has Some Cool Eyeshadow
Keith Is A Certified Cow
Hard To Throw Out A Box When Greta Fits So Perfectly In There
That's A Perfect Circle!
One Dot!
The Pattern On My Cats Head Looks Like Sauron
Moustache Airlines Welcome You On Board The Flight
New Makeup Style
Is That A Maple Leaf On Your Stomach?
I Don't Know When He Tattooed Totoro On Belly
This Cat At My Local Shelter Has A Mustache And Goatee
Sirius The Happy Cat!
T-Rex Cat
Cat outside of work had a T-Rex on one side. But then the cat turned around and had another T-Rex, but that one is eating something