198 Pics Proving How Remarkable Maine Coon Cats Actually Are
Mother Nature has a thing for making some of its creatures… big. Big trees, big flowers, big fruits, and last but not least, big animals. Nature doesn’t like to be outdone by anything else, so when she decided to make an animal that could become a potential candidate for “Everyone’s Favorite Pet Award,” she went all out and made it as big as possible. Enter: the Maine coon cat!
Maine coon cats are known for their size — they were considered the largest domesticated cat breed before the introduction of the Savannah cat and still hold the title as the largest non-hybrid breed! And if you’re wondering how they got their name, as you’ve probably already guessed, their origins lie in Maine, where they have been the official state cat since 1985. That’s right — this breed is native to North America!
But don’t let their huge size fool you — these big cats are so sweet-tempered and loving that they’re recognized as exemplary lap cats and fantastic playmates for kids. Moreover, they’re very easygoing animals who don’t mind sharing their space so long as they get enough attention every now and then. The nickname “gentle giants” fits them like a glove!
Despite their big fluffy size, Maine coons have squeezed their way into our hearts and said, “Hey, look, it’s free real estate.” So if you also share an insane love for these big felines, this is your lucky day: we decided to dedicate a whole post to Maine coon pics! Let’s take a closer look at what makes coon cats different, so you’ll get why our hearts go pitter-patter whenever we see one!
9-Week Old Maine Coon Kittens, Waiting For Their Vet Check
In order to learn more about these big cuties, Bored Panda got in touch with a couple of specialists in Alabama: Melissa Heigl, a professional animal trainer and a cat specialist, and Mitzi Guess, who has been breeding Maine coons for more than thirty years.
First things first, we wanted to find out more about their characteristics. "I fell in love with the doglike personality of coonies. They were so different from any cat I had ever been around. Very personal, and in your personal space! They are always up for any activity, which makes them great for a family with children. They love company and attention, always ready for a game of tag or chase," said Mitzi.
Tried To Catch A Mouse. Caught Autumn Instead
The question was also addressed by Melissa: "A Maine coon's temperament depends on a lot of factors, which include (but aren't limited to) genetics, socialization, overall health, and the environment. A good breeder has control over these factors. While every Maine coon has a different personality and its own quirks. They should be friendly, outgoing, playful and curious. Some are more clingy and enjoy being lap cats, while others are more independent. Some Maine coons are very chatty, while others can be very quiet. A good breeder can help match each family [to] their perfect kitten."
We also couldn't help but wonder how big Maine coons grow to be. "Thanks to social media and a lot of photo manipulation, there is a lot of misinformation about Maine coons. Males rarely exceed 25 lbs., while females are generally much smaller. It isn't unusual for a female Maine Coon to be between 10-15 lbs." – Heigl added.
This ? Oh Just A 33lb Maine Coon(15kg)
Kefir, The Giant Maine Coon Cat Is So Big Many People Think That It’s A Dog At First
Because Maine coons are known to be rather sociable, we also asked if they get along with other animals, and Mitzi responded as follows: "Maine coons love dogs; they seem to think the dog belongs to them. And size doesn't matter, the bigger the dog the better the play."
"They are a very amiable breed and seem to adapt to any environment or household. Many are owned by truckers and travel the country, laying on the dash for a better view of their world."
Melissa also commented on the matter and said that: "If socialized properly, Maine coons generally enjoy other animals and will even befriend and play with other resident dogs and cats."
Made An Iron Throne For My Maine Coon. He Slipped Right Into The Role!
A Majestic Maine Coon
We then wondered whether there are any fun facts about the breed.
Mitzi replied with: "Maine coons have a tendency to like water. One factor into their names, the coon cat. They love to play in water like a raccoon, make a trill sound like a raccoon, and have the ringed tail like a raccoon. But that is an old wives' tale; raccoons cannot mate with cats. With a coonie you have the chirp and trill sound instead of the meow, that some might find aggravating."
The woman then added: "My favorite thing about a coonie, besides the personality, is the tipping on the ears. 'Lynx Tips' is the name of this striking feature. It gives them a very wild look and is very impressive if they are thick like a paint brush."
Big Boi
3 Months Vs. 6 Months, Maine Coons Grow Super Fast
Lastly, Melissa also responded to the question, and said that "Maine coons come in a variety of colors and not just black or brown tabby. Some Maine coons have polydactyly, which means that they have extra toes on each foot!"
We hope that you've enjoyed learning a few interesting facts about Main coons, as well as this collection of 198 heartwarming images. Which one is your favorite? Let us know!
My Sister's New Maine Coon Kitten Is Absolutely Freaking Adorable
My Maine Coon Compared To My 5'5" Girlfriend
Omar The Maine Coon Is A Beautiful Boy!
Meet Dusty, My Girlfriend's 3 Legged Maine Coon
Meet Ophelia, My Twelve Week Old Maine Coon Kitten
Cassidy, She’s A Maine Coon
He Keeps Growing! My Big Boi Almost 2 Years Old
Our Ferdinand At 19 Weeks
He Looks Like Both, Lion And A Cat
A Little Present
I Present, Our Maine Coon, Oliver
He Thinks He Is A Statue
Meet Nana
Size Comparison Of My Maine Coon To My American Shorthair
My Favorite Photo Of My Maine Coon
This Is Princess! She’s A Maine Coon And Loves Twisting! Her Smile Is Also 10/10
My Cream Maine Coon Growing Bigger And Bigger
Meet My New Maine Coon: Mosby, There’s No Running In His Lobby
Beelzebub, 7 Months Maine Coon On The Shelves We Just Built Him
My Mom’s Maine Coon, Leo
This Is Our Too-Smart-For-Her-Own-Good Maine Coon Who Turns 8 Next Month. She’s Almost Smiling In This Picture. Meet Ginger
My Maine Coon Town Crier!
Everyone Say Hello To My Big Boy, LJ! He's A Maine Coon, Gonna Be 3 This May And He's 21lbs, Still Growing!
Cuteness And Floof Levels Off The Chart. Meet Buddy The Maine Coon!
Our Neighborhood Friendly Main Coon
How Am I Supposed To Get Anything Done Like This?
There Is Not Always Signs Of Intelligent Life. But He Sure Is Cute!
Daddy’s Girl
Meet Alaska!
Bucky Is Very Proud Of The Pumpkin He Grew This Summer
White Miracle
Our Neo
She’s Little Now But One Day Mingus Will Be A Full Grown Maine Coon
Apollo My Maine Coon Cat When He Was A Kitten Many Years Ago
Meet Apollo, Our Sweet Maine Coon Kitten (10wks)
My Maine Coon Named Mek
Leo The Maine Coon Is Magnificent, And The Vet Says He Was Such A Good Boy!
My Baby Girl!!!
She's bigger than the Corgi, much to the dog's dismay, I imagine