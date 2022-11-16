Mother Nature has a thing for making some of its creatures… big. Big trees, big flowers, big fruits, and last but not least, big animals. Nature doesn’t like to be outdone by anything else, so when she decided to make an animal that could become a potential candidate for “Everyone’s Favorite Pet Award,” she went all out and made it as big as possible. Enter: the Maine coon cat!

Maine coon cats are known for their size — they were considered the largest domesticated cat breed before the introduction of the Savannah cat and still hold the title as the largest non-hybrid breed! And if you’re wondering how they got their name, as you’ve probably already guessed, their origins lie in Maine, where they have been the official state cat since 1985. That’s right — this breed is native to North America!

But don’t let their huge size fool you — these big cats are so sweet-tempered and loving that they’re recognized as exemplary lap cats and fantastic playmates for kids. Moreover, they’re very easygoing animals who don’t mind sharing their space so long as they get enough attention every now and then. The nickname “gentle giants” fits them like a glove!

Despite their big fluffy size, Maine coons have squeezed their way into our hearts and said, “Hey, look, it’s free real estate.” So if you also share an insane love for these big felines, this is your lucky day: we decided to dedicate a whole post to Maine coon pics! Let’s take a closer look at what makes coon cats different, so you’ll get why our hearts go pitter-patter whenever we see one!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

9-Week Old Maine Coon Kittens, Waiting For Their Vet Check

9-Week Old Maine Coon Kittens, Waiting For Their Vet Check

PloverLover Report

17points
POST

In order to learn more about these big cuties, Bored Panda got in touch with a couple of specialists in Alabama: Melissa Heigl, a professional animal trainer and a cat specialist, and Mitzi Guess, who has been breeding Maine coons for more than thirty years.

First things first, we wanted to find out more about their characteristics. "I fell in love with the doglike personality of coonies. They were so different from any cat I had ever been around. Very personal, and in your personal space! They are always up for any activity, which makes them great for a family with children. They love company and attention, always ready for a game of tag or chase," said Mitzi.
#2

Tried To Catch A Mouse. Caught Autumn Instead

Tried To Catch A Mouse. Caught Autumn Instead

timconnery Report

16points
POST

The question was also addressed by Melissa: "A Maine coon's temperament depends on a lot of factors, which include (but aren't limited to) genetics, socialization, overall health, and the environment. A good breeder has control over these factors. While every Maine coon has a different personality and its own quirks. They should be friendly, outgoing, playful and curious. Some are more clingy and enjoy being lap cats, while others are more independent. Some Maine coons are very chatty, while others can be very quiet. A good breeder can help match each family [to] their perfect kitten."

We also couldn't help but wonder how big Maine coons grow to be. "Thanks to social media and a lot of photo manipulation, there is a lot of misinformation about Maine coons. Males rarely exceed 25 lbs., while females are generally much smaller. It isn't unusual for a female Maine Coon to be between 10-15 lbs." – Heigl added.
#3

This ? Oh Just A 33lb Maine Coon(15kg)

This ? Oh Just A 33lb Maine Coon(15kg)

FlashTheorie Report

15points
POST
#4

Kefir, The Giant Maine Coon Cat Is So Big Many People Think That It’s A Dog At First

Kefir, The Giant Maine Coon Cat Is So Big Many People Think That It’s A Dog At First

yuliyamnn , yuliyamnn Report

15points
POST

Because Maine coons are known to be rather sociable, we also asked if they get along with other animals, and Mitzi responded as follows: "Maine coons love dogs; they seem to think the dog belongs to them. And size doesn't matter, the bigger the dog the better the play."

"They are a very amiable breed and seem to adapt to any environment or household. Many are owned by truckers and travel the country, laying on the dash for a better view of their world."

Melissa also commented on the matter and said that: "If socialized properly, Maine coons generally enjoy other animals and will even befriend and play with other resident dogs and cats."
#5

Made An Iron Throne For My Maine Coon. He Slipped Right Into The Role!

Made An Iron Throne For My Maine Coon. He Slipped Right Into The Role!

nikers93 Report

14points
POST
#6

A Majestic Maine Coon

A Majestic Maine Coon

memezzer Report

14points
POST

We then wondered whether there are any fun facts about the breed.

Mitzi replied with: "Maine coons have a tendency to like water. One factor into their names, the coon cat. They love to play in water like a raccoon, make a trill sound like a raccoon, and have the ringed tail like a raccoon. But that is an old wives' tale; raccoons cannot mate with cats. With a coonie you have the chirp and trill sound instead of the meow, that some might find aggravating."

The woman then added: "My favorite thing about a coonie, besides the personality, is the tipping on the ears. 'Lynx Tips' is the name of this striking feature. It gives them a very wild look and is very impressive if they are thick like a paint brush."
#7

Big Boi

Big Boi

mainecoonofday Report

14points
POST
#8

3 Months Vs. 6 Months, Maine Coons Grow Super Fast

3 Months Vs. 6 Months, Maine Coons Grow Super Fast

Unicornglitteryblood Report

13points
POST

Lastly, Melissa also responded to the question, and said that "Maine coons come in a variety of colors and not just black or brown tabby. Some Maine coons have polydactyly, which means that they have extra toes on each foot!"

We hope that you've enjoyed learning a few interesting facts about Main coons, as well as this collection of 198 heartwarming images. Which one is your favorite? Let us know!
#9

My Sister's New Maine Coon Kitten Is Absolutely Freaking Adorable

My Sister's New Maine Coon Kitten Is Absolutely Freaking Adorable

WiseScratch Report

13points
POST
#10

My Maine Coon Compared To My 5'5" Girlfriend

My Maine Coon Compared To My 5'5" Girlfriend

Paradisity Report

13points
POST
#11

Omar The Maine Coon Is A Beautiful Boy!

Omar The Maine Coon Is A Beautiful Boy!

mac_is_crack Report

13points
POST
#12

Meet Dusty, My Girlfriend's 3 Legged Maine Coon

Meet Dusty, My Girlfriend's 3 Legged Maine Coon

Alcideas Report

13points
POST
#13

Meet Ophelia, My Twelve Week Old Maine Coon Kitten

Meet Ophelia, My Twelve Week Old Maine Coon Kitten

mindyourbehind Report

13points
POST
#14

Cassidy, She’s A Maine Coon

Cassidy, She’s A Maine Coon

raceystacey69 Report

13points
POST
Mary Smith
Mary Smith
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Never seen "majestic queen" spelled that way, but alright

0
0points
reply
#15

He Keeps Growing! My Big Boi Almost 2 Years Old

He Keeps Growing! My Big Boi Almost 2 Years Old

Chainsaw_Montoya Report

13points
POST
#16

Our Ferdinand At 19 Weeks

Our Ferdinand At 19 Weeks

HollySnow3 Report

13points
POST
#17

He Looks Like Both, Lion And A Cat

He Looks Like Both, Lion And A Cat

Mira_Naceren Report

13points
POST
#18

A Little Present

A Little Present

bramenpluk Report

13points
POST
#19

I Present, Our Maine Coon, Oliver

I Present, Our Maine Coon, Oliver

hill2cm Report

12points
POST
#20

He Thinks He Is A Statue

He Thinks He Is A Statue

TimMalloy Report

12points
POST
Two Silly Pups
Two Silly Pups
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, he certainly deserves one! What a beau!

0
0points
reply
#21

Meet Nana

Meet Nana

mLui Report

12points
POST
#22

Size Comparison Of My Maine Coon To My American Shorthair

Size Comparison Of My Maine Coon To My American Shorthair

DefinitelyAverage Report

12points
POST
#23

My Favorite Photo Of My Maine Coon

My Favorite Photo Of My Maine Coon

eXon91 Report

12points
POST
#24

This Is Princess! She’s A Maine Coon And Loves Twisting! Her Smile Is Also 10/10

This Is Princess! She’s A Maine Coon And Loves Twisting! Her Smile Is Also 10/10

Penguinfreek5 Report

12points
POST
#25

My Cream Maine Coon Growing Bigger And Bigger

My Cream Maine Coon Growing Bigger And Bigger

7777zahar Report

12points
POST
#26

Meet My New Maine Coon: Mosby, There’s No Running In His Lobby

Meet My New Maine Coon: Mosby, There’s No Running In His Lobby

YMS-03 Report

12points
POST
#27

Beelzebub, 7 Months Maine Coon On The Shelves We Just Built Him

Beelzebub, 7 Months Maine Coon On The Shelves We Just Built Him

Inner_Environment745 Report

12points
POST
#28

My Mom’s Maine Coon, Leo

My Mom’s Maine Coon, Leo

alex_h_19 Report

12points
POST
#29

This Is Our Too-Smart-For-Her-Own-Good Maine Coon Who Turns 8 Next Month. She’s Almost Smiling In This Picture. Meet Ginger

This Is Our Too-Smart-For-Her-Own-Good Maine Coon Who Turns 8 Next Month. She’s Almost Smiling In This Picture. Meet Ginger

spydercrystal Report

12points
POST
#30

My Maine Coon Town Crier!

My Maine Coon Town Crier!

CityGirlSass Report

12points
POST
#31

Everyone Say Hello To My Big Boy, LJ! He's A Maine Coon, Gonna Be 3 This May And He's 21lbs, Still Growing!

Everyone Say Hello To My Big Boy, LJ! He's A Maine Coon, Gonna Be 3 This May And He's 21lbs, Still Growing!

jeremy_moss Report

12points
POST
#32

Cuteness And Floof Levels Off The Chart. Meet Buddy The Maine Coon!

Cuteness And Floof Levels Off The Chart. Meet Buddy The Maine Coon!

jambon75 Report

12points
POST
#33

Our Neighborhood Friendly Main Coon

Our Neighborhood Friendly Main Coon

AdolfHasselhoff Report

12points
POST
#34

How Am I Supposed To Get Anything Done Like This?

How Am I Supposed To Get Anything Done Like This?

5giantsandaweenie Report

12points
POST
#35

There Is Not Always Signs Of Intelligent Life. But He Sure Is Cute!

There Is Not Always Signs Of Intelligent Life. But He Sure Is Cute!

Lexidh Report

12points
POST
#36

Daddy’s Girl

Daddy’s Girl

DontStartNothin Report

12points
POST
#37

Meet Alaska!

Meet Alaska!

frankoflumperdink Report

12points
POST
#38

Bucky Is Very Proud Of The Pumpkin He Grew This Summer

Bucky Is Very Proud Of The Pumpkin He Grew This Summer

emilylauralai Report

12points
POST
#39

White Miracle

White Miracle

metatroneyes_maine_coons Report

12points
POST
#40

Our Neo

Our Neo

afterglow_mainecoons Report

11points
POST
#41

She’s Little Now But One Day Mingus Will Be A Full Grown Maine Coon

She’s Little Now But One Day Mingus Will Be A Full Grown Maine Coon

0tls Report

11points
POST
#42

Apollo My Maine Coon Cat When He Was A Kitten Many Years Ago

Apollo My Maine Coon Cat When He Was A Kitten Many Years Ago

atxdevdude Report

11points
POST
#43

Meet Apollo, Our Sweet Maine Coon Kitten (10wks)

Meet Apollo, Our Sweet Maine Coon Kitten (10wks)

Odedoralive Report

11points
POST
#44

My Maine Coon Named Mek

My Maine Coon Named Mek

Matthieunc Report

11points
POST
#45

Leo The Maine Coon Is Magnificent, And The Vet Says He Was Such A Good Boy!

Leo The Maine Coon Is Magnificent, And The Vet Says He Was Such A Good Boy!

mac_is_crack Report

11points
POST
#46

My Baby Girl!!!

My Baby Girl!!!

Admirable-Common-665 Report

11points
POST
Two Silly Pups
Two Silly Pups
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's bigger than the Corgi, much to the dog's dismay, I imagine

0
0points
reply
#47

Sleepy Boy

Sleepy Boy

ALPHA_Ragnar Report

11points
POST
#48

Giuseppe Is 3, Despite That Baby Face, And Is Also Just The Best Boi

Giuseppe Is 3, Despite That Baby Face, And Is Also Just The Best Boi

knittensarsenal Report

11points
POST
#49

Mid-Century Mainecoon

Mid-Century Mainecoon

timconnery Report

11points
POST
#50

Adopted This Lovely Girl

Adopted This Lovely Girl

wourder_Leone Report

11points
POST
#51

And This Is Smaug, 11 Months

And This Is Smaug, 11 Months

Grouchy_Animal Report

11points
POST
#52

Mio Has Such Intensely Orange Eyes

Mio Has Such Intensely Orange Eyes

95102 Report

11points
POST
#53

My Handsome Boy

My Handsome Boy

awesomebubblet Report

11points
POST
#54

Stoli And Marci

Stoli And Marci

tyner100 Report

11points
POST
#55

He Refuses To Accept That He's Too Big For The Tree!

He Refuses To Accept That He's Too Big For The Tree!

unknownbattle Report

11points
POST
#56

I Love His Massive Stompers

I Love His Massive Stompers

aevhri Report

11points
POST
#57

Breaking News: Local Ebi Cat's Breakfast Is Late, Bonus Treats To Be Given Immediately

Breaking News: Local Ebi Cat's Breakfast Is Late, Bonus Treats To Be Given Immediately

FlaxxtotheMaxx Report

11points
POST
#58

“Y’all Want A Beer Or Anything?”

“Y’all Want A Beer Or Anything?”

kmr2928 Report

11points
POST
#59

Titiyo, Always Well Dressed

Titiyo, Always Well Dressed

phantera65 Report

11points
POST
#60

My Trio Of Coons

My Trio Of Coons

mainecooncatsfamily Report

11points
POST
#61

Baby Ira

Baby Ira

palmiracoon Report

11points
POST
#62

Meet Biffa, My 8 Month Old Maine Coon

Meet Biffa, My 8 Month Old Maine Coon

earysbitch Report

10points
POST
#63

Huge Maine Coon At The Vet

Huge Maine Coon At The Vet

roto Report

10points
POST
#64

Snoozing Maine Coon Cat

Snoozing Maine Coon Cat

findigo_mainecoon Report

10points
POST
#65

My Friend's Fabulous Maine Coon

My Friend's Fabulous Maine Coon

saucyremix Report

10points
POST
#66

My Majestic Maine Coon, Beowulf

My Majestic Maine Coon, Beowulf

temppics Report

10points
POST
#67

Meet Maeve The Maine Coon

Meet Maeve The Maine Coon

Johnoisprettycool Report

10points
POST
#68

Our Maine Coon Cat Ajax Is A Tall Boy

Our Maine Coon Cat Ajax Is A Tall Boy

katzewerfer Report

10points
POST
#69

Ragnar, Little Maine Coon

Ragnar, Little Maine Coon

AyatollahJones Report

10points
POST
#70

Meet Our New Maine Coon, Hades, Terrifying God Of The Underworld

Meet Our New Maine Coon, Hades, Terrifying God Of The Underworld

cuorebrave Report

10points
POST
#71

I Volunteer With Shelter Cats And We Just Got A Maine Coon Kitten. Meet Sebastian The Cute

I Volunteer With Shelter Cats And We Just Got A Maine Coon Kitten. Meet Sebastian The Cute

lauradiamandis Report

10points
POST
#72

Our Little Maine Coon Likes To Cuddle With Us Like A Real Derp

Our Little Maine Coon Likes To Cuddle With Us Like A Real Derp

Phoibass Report

10points
POST
#73

Saint Kira. My Beautiful Main Coon

Saint Kira. My Beautiful Main Coon

Tom_Noir Report

10points
POST
#74

Shooting With My Beautiful Maine Coon Model Lucy

Shooting With My Beautiful Maine Coon Model Lucy

motherofcoons Report

10points
POST
#75

Sunday Cuddles

Sunday Cuddles

metatroneyes_maine_coons Report

10points
POST
#76

My Dad And His Maine Coon, Buba!

My Dad And His Maine Coon, Buba!

CoolestBurrito Report

9points
POST
#77

My 9 Week Old Maine Coon Kitten!

My 9 Week Old Maine Coon Kitten!

stephu Report

9points
POST
#78

My 9 Y/O Maine Coon

My 9 Y/O Maine Coon

Malfeitor94 Report

9points
POST
#79

My 8mth Maine Coon Is Bigger Than My 7yr Old Russian Blue

My 8mth Maine Coon Is Bigger Than My 7yr Old Russian Blue

Mareeswan Report

9points
POST
#80

My Tiny Main Coon Loaf

My Tiny Main Coon Loaf

ProfessorHughJanus Report

9points
POST
#81

This Is What My Maine Coon Looks Like When My Wife Pulls In The Driveway

This Is What My Maine Coon Looks Like When My Wife Pulls In The Driveway

diggeriodo Report

9points
POST
#82

Coco, My Maine Coon Kitty

Coco, My Maine Coon Kitty

CokeySmurf_ Report

9points
POST
#83

Totoro - Our 4 Month Old Maine Coon

Totoro - Our 4 Month Old Maine Coon

PrometheanOblation Report

9points
POST
#84

Roger The Maine Coon, He’s 3 Months Now

Roger The Maine Coon, He’s 3 Months Now

howunoriginal2019 Report

9points
POST
#85

All Thumbs, Our 13 Week Old Maine Coon Bigelow

All Thumbs, Our 13 Week Old Maine Coon Bigelow