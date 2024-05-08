The Top 10 Largest Domestic Cat Breeds In The World
If you are an experienced cat owner, you might be looking for a new challenge in your "feline world".
Size is one of the many factors that are crucial for owners when adopting a cat due to the space in the household and the owner's abilities.
Some cat breeds can be much bigger and larger than others, so stay with us, and let's take a look at the biggest cat breeds!
Top 10 Largest Domestic Cat Breeds
Maine Coon
Maine Coon is a large domesticated cat breed originating from North America. They can weigh up to 20 pounds, but don't be surprised if these "big buddies" enjoy daily cuddles with you.
Did you know that the biggest Maine Coon in the world had 48.5 inches? Yes, it’s true, and this Maine Coon has a name - Stewie.
The myth is that this cat breed is a hybrid of a cat and a raccoon. Although their fluffy appearance resembles raccoons, these two species cannot interbreed.
Savannah Cat
Our second choice was the Savannah, which is a hybrid of the Siamese and an African wild cat (African Serval) that can weigh up to 25 pounds. The tallest Savannah, according to the Guinness World Record, is 19.1 inches.
This big buddy will enjoy cuddling with you, and it is extremely friendly.
However, owning this breed largely depends on the state you are in because some states have restrictive laws on hybrid cat breeds. An interesting fact is that Australia banned the importation of this breed because it is believed that it can threaten the country’s native wildlife.
Ragdoll
Ragdolls are large cats that reach mature size up to the 4th year. Females can weigh up to 15 pounds, while males can weigh up to 20 pounds.
People often call them "puppy-like cats" because they tend to follow people around and are sensitive to handling. Besides this, almost all Ragdolls have magnificent blue eyes.
Chausie
Chausies can weigh up to 16 pounds, but this does not stop them from running and jumping. It is a hybrid of a domestic and wild jungle cat. Don't be fooled by their "wild appearance" because they are social cats that like to be surrounded by people.
Ragamuffin
Some people consider this cat breed as a variant of the Ragdoll cat. Its height can be up to 12 inches and weighs up to 20 pounds. They have a long and silky coat, which is perfect for cuddling.
Ragamuffins are very friendly, lovable, and have a gentle nature. This is another furry buddy from our list that is large but friendly at the same time.
Turkish Van
This cat is relatively rare due to its unique beauty and lack of breeders. Females can weigh up to 12 pounds, while males can weigh up to 20 pounds, and their average height is 9 to 11 inches. It is a large and muscular cat with a long body and tail.
The ideal type of this cat is a cat with broad shoulders, large paws, and strong musculature.
The interesting thing about this cat breed is that it can be odd-eyed.
Siberian
Siberian can be long, up to 25 inches, and weigh up to 20 pounds. It is a smart, athletic cat that enjoys playing and interacting with humans. This is a curvy and big cat that has strong limbs and paws.
These cats originate from Russia and are now recognized by the Cat Fanciers’ Association and The International Cat Association.
Norwegian Forest Cat
Norwegian Forest Cat is another large house cat from our list that can weigh up to 20 pounds and is even bigger.
Did you know this large cat breed was nearly extinct during World War ll, but breeding programs helped increase their number? That is why many people can enjoy a playful buddy with long hind legs, a bushy tail, and a sturdy body.
Be aware that this cat is excellent at climbing due to its strong claws.
Chartreux
This gentle giant has a large, muscular body with fine-boned limbs and fast reflexes. These cats have blue-grey coats that are water-resistant and yellow eyes.
They are mostly recognized for their "smile" due to their head structure. Chartreux weighs up to 16 pounds, and its average length is 244 inches (nose to tail).
Selkirk rex
Selkirk Rex is our last choice in the 10 biggest cat breeds list. It can weigh up to 16 pounds, and its length is up to 30 inches.
This is a prevalent cat breed, and most cat lovers choose it due to its unique fluffy appearance.
FAQs
What is the largest breed of cat?
The largest breed of cat is the Maine Coon. It has a large size and can weigh up to 20 pounds.
What breed of domestic cat is the largest?
Maine Coons are one of the largest domestic cats. Other hybrids of exotic cat breeds can also be considered as large breeds.
How large does a Savannah cat get?
Savannahs can get up to 17 inches and can weigh up to 25 pounds. Besides their size, they are very cuddly and affectionate.
What is the biggest cat you can legally own?
Exotic cat breeds like Savannahs, Bengals, or other hybrids are some of the biggest cats that you can legally own. However, check your country’s laws and regulations before you get a large cat. They need certain resources, space, and expertise to be properly owned.