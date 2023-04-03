Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”
This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Hidrėlėy
Pro member

If you’re a fan of cute and quirky cats, then you won’t want to miss Squid! This unusual-looking kitty has super-expressive markings that look like a set of eyebrows.

Squid’s “eyebrows” offer him a wide range of humorous and exaggerated facial emotions. From begging for treats to snuggling with his humans, Squid’s playful personality shines through in everything he does. It’s no wonder he’s captured the hearts of so many fans on social media, who can’t get enough of his adorable antics.

Feel free to follow Squid on his Instagram page for more adorable expressions.

More info: Instagram

Meet Squid, a rescue cat with captivating “eyebrows”

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

Squid was found along with 2 other kittens who were abandoned by their mom at just three weeks old

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

Bored Panda got in touch with Jason and his wife, a couple from East Tennessee, to learn more about Squid.
Squid is a rescue cat that was still very little when Jason and his wife adopted him. Jason’s wife wrote: “my husband’s co-worker found three abandoned kittens with no mom nearby. We saw pictures of Squid and immediately fell in love with him. He was only about three weeks old so we had to bottle-feed him.”

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

His distinctive markings make him a one-of-a-kind cat

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

From the very first day, Squid has already been making those funny expressions. His owners told that: “he always had little eyebrows.”
Luckily, after finding a loving home, Squid is now a big boy. To be exact: “he is 4 years old, born in October,” shared the owners.

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

Squid’s quirky expression paired with crossed-leg position makes it seem like he’s quietly judging his human

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

Nowadays, Squid feels like he owns the house and even has his daily routine. Jason’s wife shared: “he wakes up around 5:30 with his mom ready for breakfast. He sleeps and plays with his dog brother most of the day while we work. Once we’re off work, he demands we watch TV on the couch with him. Around 8 pm he starts walking to the bedroom because he knows it’s bedtime. And he always sleeps under the blanket with both humans.”

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

Despite Squid’s rough start in life, he has found a loving home with people who appreciate his unique charm

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

This Adorable White Cat Was Born With A Set Of Unique “Eyebrows”

Image credits: squidy.cat

