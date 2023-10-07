ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has developed a host of words to describe animals that are perhaps a little larger than they should be. Chonker, choncky, thicc, and absolute units are all phrases one might hear when seeing a pet that is particularly well-fed. 

It doesn’t take a genius to understand that, despite the cuteness, pets shouldn’t really be overweight. So here is a collection of before and after pics of cats whose owners did their best to help them lose weight. Get comfy as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorite examples and comment your thoughts below. 

#1

Chonk Is Going Into The New Year A Little Less Chonky

Chonk Is Going Into The New Year A Little Less Chonky

bescaredwithme Report

#2

Adopted A Chunk And Now He's Shrunk

Adopted A Chunk And Now He's Shrunk

aa1255 Report

It’s not hard to see how some of these cats ended up in this situation. Just like us, cats have evolved to be out in the wild, finding food, perhaps chasing it and fighting. Instead, we all sit inside comfy, climate-controlled homes and have regular meals that are pretty calorie-dense. 

Plus, who doesn’t like a little snack? Most of us probably eat more than we should and move a lot more than we do. A housecat doesn’t exactly have access to the same physical activities that it would have in the wild. And since most of us love our pets, we always like to give them a little snack to munch on. 
#3

She Can Lick Her Bottom Again

She Can Lick Her Bottom Again

NewtonsKnickers Report

#4

Enzo’s Diet Has Been A Success

Enzo's Diet Has Been A Success

dunkerpup Report

#5

From Rotisserie Chicken To Chicken Tenderloin

From Rotisserie Chicken To Chicken Tenderloin

joandono Report

So experts have a number of tips to help get your cat's health back on track. First and foremost, a food scale can be useful to understand just how much (or little) food they are getting. There is no one-size-fits-all scenario, as everything from the cat’s breed, gender and access to the outdoors will influence how much it needs to eat. 

#6

From Fat Lucy To Fab Lucy! She Was Rescued Weighing 26 Lbs, But Now Is Back To A Healthy Weight

From Fat Lucy To Fab Lucy! She Was Rescued Weighing 26 Lbs, But Now Is Back To A Healthy Weight

adhdbpdisaster Report

#7

The Dechonkification Of Freak. 2018 vs. 2023

The Dechonkification Of Freak. 2018 vs. 2023

RaigarWasTaken Report

#8

Here’s Pepper Before And After Dechonkification

Here's Pepper Before And After Dechonkification

semifragile Report

This is why it’s best to consult with an expert and perhaps show them the cat to get a better estimate. Since a random decrease in nutrition has its own risks and can add stress to the animal's life, which has its own host of health risks. That being said, there are definitely fatty snacks that can be cut wholesale from its diet. 
#9

Quincy Is Still On Her Journey, But She Is Looking Much Healthier Of Late

Quincy Is Still On Her Journey, But She Is Looking Much Healthier Of Late

get_a_job_grouch Report

#10

I Didn’t Realize How Much Weight He Had Lost Until This Old Picture Came Up In My Memories! Everyone Congratulate Simba For His Hard Work

I Didn't Realize How Much Weight He Had Lost Until This Old Picture Came Up In My Memories! Everyone Congratulate Simba For His Hard Work

StoreBrandWaffle Report

#11

Chonky Boy JC At His Chonkiest Last Year (36.7 Pounds) And Last Month (Down To 18.4) - He's So Much Happier And Energetic These Days

Chonky Boy JC At His Chonkiest Last Year (36.7 Pounds) And Last Month (Down To 18.4) - He's So Much Happier And Energetic These Days

quattrophile Report

Of course, a healthy lifestyle isn’t just eating less, it also involves more movement. While for humans this tends to manifest as a gym or at least more walking, it can be a tad harder to implement these changes for a cat. Getting a cat to use a treadmill is not going to work in most cases and the majority of indoor cats are going to remain indoor cats. 

#12

Garfield's Dechonkification

Garfield's Dechonkification

jadzia11 Report

#13

Everyone Say Hello To And Congratulate Hermione On Her Weight Loss Journey! She's Got A Bit Left To Go

Everyone Say Hello To And Congratulate Hermione On Her Weight Loss Journey! She's Got A Bit Left To Go

reddit.com Report

#14

Sybil's Chonk Status One Year Ago vs. Today. Good Job Sybil

Sybil's Chonk Status One Year Ago vs. Today. Good Job Sybil

pussnbootz Report

So the onus of responsibility will fall upon the owner. The best bet is to get a few toys and see what the particular cat likes. Then have a few minutes of play sessions every day. Not only will this make the cat more active, but it’s good stimulation for its brain and it helps create a bond between the cat and the owner. 
#15

So Proud Of My Boy's Weight Loss

So Proud Of My Boy's Weight Loss

NukaJuice Report

#16

River Is Down 2 Pounds! And Still Yelling For Food Like Always

River Is Down 2 Pounds! And Still Yelling For Food Like Always

emianne610 Report

#17

Before And After Chonk

Before And After Chonk

FixEverythingInPost Report

Additionally, it can help to introduce some more ways the cat can be active even when the owner is not around. Vertical spaces are a great option, particularly if the cat has to jump and climb its way up. Our feline buddies do like a height advantage, so this way savvy owners can “trick '' their pets into exercising more. 

#18

Cabbage In 2020 vs. 2021 - Chonker Transformation

Cabbage In 2020 vs. 2021 - Chonker Transformation

dongle-dan Report

neilpat-fuentes avatar
┃ChickyDickyChexy┃
┃ChickyDickyChexy┃
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ppl naming their pets food names,its cute (most of them, my friend called her cat sardines)

#19

Big Girl Is Down Another Pound - Down 9 Lbs (22 Lbs To 13 Lbs) Total. Just A Few More To Go

Big Girl Is Down Another Pound - Down 9 Lbs (22 Lbs To 13 Lbs) Total. Just A Few More To Go

cinemabears Report

#20

When Bronson Was Heavy, His Paws Always Seemed Confused When He Stood Up, Like They Weren’t Exactly Sure What Their Job Was

When Bronson Was Heavy, His Paws Always Seemed Confused When He Stood Up, Like They Weren't Exactly Sure What Their Job Was

iambronsoncat Report

As cute as we might find these chonkers, it’s not just their hearts that might be at risk when cats are overweight. Cats are naturally very clean animals, so a larger surface area and diminished dexterity due to size can actually cause them a lot of distress, as they can no longer properly clean themselves. 
#21

Used To Be A Chonk

Used To Be A Chonk

ghthtgefehtkul Report

#22

Ivy’s Weight Loss Journey. It Was A Struggle

Ivy's Weight Loss Journey. It Was A Struggle

therecaldecats Report

#23

6-Month Difference

6-Month Difference

SATANbutspelledbruce Report

On top of that, they may suffer from my joint issues and have general mobility problems. This can create a sort of vicious cycle, where the cat doesn’t want to move, gains weight, and struggles to move even more. This is why it’s vital that the owners take preventative measures, or at least do their best to play with their cat regularly. If you don’t like playing with a cat but still own one, perhaps rethink your life choices. 

#24

Chunky Was 6.2 Kg When We Adopted Her, After Being Left With Unlimited Food In The Shelter. Now She’s 4.4 Kg

Chunky Was 6.2 Kg When We Adopted Her, After Being Left With Unlimited Food In The Shelter. Now She’s 4.4 Kg Shares stats

Although taken at different distances you can see how much weight she’s lost over the past year. 

beatricepotters Report

#25

Kudos Are In Order For My Best Friend Bubba! I Hope This Will Keep You With Me For A Few More Years. Proud Of You Dude

Kudos Are In Order For My Best Friend Bubba! I Hope This Will Keep You With Me For A Few More Years. Proud Of You Dude

TheSpoodler Report

#26

My Zeezee Has Lost Close To 10 Pounds In The Last Year And A Half! She's Finally Down To A Healthy Weight Again

My Zeezee Has Lost Close To 10 Pounds In The Last Year And A Half! She's Finally Down To A Healthy Weight Again

Sam_I_Am_Now Report

While many of the cats here are clearly too large to be healthy, a cat can be overweight and suffer from it without it being necessarily visible to its owner. This is why it’s best to see a professional or at least look through guidelines created by experts to get a better picture. One useful resource is the PDSA’s Pet Health Hub.
#27

My Baby’s Weight Loss After 1 Year Together

My Baby's Weight Loss After 1 Year Together

Sasha_bzns Report

#28

Before And After Weight Loss For Our Fluff Chonk

Before And After Weight Loss For Our Fluff Chonk

TheLifeOfReilly Report

#29

My Chonky Boy Butters Is Almost At His Goal Weight Of 15 Pounds, Down From 20! After Almost 7 Months Of A Strict Diet He Only Has 0.8 More Pounds To Go

My Chonky Boy Butters Is Almost At His Goal Weight Of 15 Pounds, Down From 20! After Almost 7 Months Of A Strict Diet He Only Has 0.8 More Pounds To Go

Ephy20 Report

Ultimately, a healthy cat will live longer, which any pet owner should see as a good thing. So figure out if your cat needs to lose weight and then get a plan in place. And if you want some more inspiration, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other articles on different cat’s weight transformation journeys

#30

Duncan Is Dechonking While His Little Buddies Grow

Duncan Is Dechonking While His Little Buddies Grow

Laney20 Report

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The orange kitty has such an amazing scrungy expression in the second pic!

#31

Down Two Pounds Since November! Started At 16.8 Lbs, Currently - 14.6 Lbs. Vet Said Target Is 12 But He’s Looking Very Fine

Down Two Pounds Since November! Started At 16.8 Lbs, Currently - 14.6 Lbs. Vet Said Target Is 12 But He's Looking Very Fine

reddit.com Report

ac_17 avatar
A C
A C
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm intrigued...did he use the weights as part of his get healthy plan? 😆

#32

Petite Girls Can Dechonk Too

Petite Girls Can Dechonk Too

BeerInsurance Report

#33

Ash's Weight Loss Journey

Ash's Weight Loss Journey

themadbeefeater Report

#34

Before And After Losing Almost 2 Kg. One Year Apart

Before And After Losing Almost 2 Kg. One Year Apart

thedrawerking Report

#35

Tomorrow Marks One Year Of Sushi's Diet Journey! 3 Lbs Down But Just As Derp

Tomorrow Marks One Year Of Sushi's Diet Journey! 3 Lbs Down But Just As Derp

greenagemutantninja Report

#36

We Just Hit Our End Of The Year Goal! My Little Meatball Lost 20% Of Her Body Weight This Year. We Have Maybe One More Pound To Go

We Just Hit Our End Of The Year Goal! My Little Meatball Lost 20% Of Her Body Weight This Year. We Have Maybe One More Pound To Go

Late_Order_9834 Report

#37

Phoebe’s Weight Loss Journey Is Going Well

Phoebe's Weight Loss Journey Is Going Well

oythisisridiculous Report

#38

Eloise’s Transformation From ~17.5 To Under 13. It Took A Lot Of Work, Experimentation, And Investment But I Can Tell She Is Much More Active And Happy

Eloise's Transformation From ~17.5 To Under 13. It Took A Lot Of Work, Experimentation, And Investment But I Can Tell She Is Much More Active And Happy

Zeltron2020 Report

#39

This Is Bella's Before And After. She Has Lost So Much Weight. She's Such A Happy And Playful Cat Now And Her Fur Is So Much Softer And Healthier

This Is Bella's Before And After. She Has Lost So Much Weight. She's Such A Happy And Playful Cat Now And Her Fur Is So Much Softer And Healthier

bella_the_putt_putt_butt Report

#40

I Know He's Not Chonk Anymore But Look At His (Healthy, Vet Recommended) Weight Loss

I Know He's Not Chonk Anymore But Look At His (Healthy, Vet Recommended) Weight Loss

youngcatlady88 Report

#41

Progress Slowed To A Crawl These Last Couple Years, And She’s Still Just A Teensy Bit Heavy For Her Size, But She Has A Shiny Coat And A Clean Bill Of Health

Progress Slowed To A Crawl These Last Couple Years, And She's Still Just A Teensy Bit Heavy For Her Size, But She Has A Shiny Coat And A Clean Bill Of Health

NotTheLark Report

#42

Vito's Journey From 17,2 To 14,8 Lbs. Looking Purrfectly Pawesome

Vito's Journey From 17,2 To 14,8 Lbs. Looking Purrfectly Pawesome

Tracy9Lives Report

#43

Chunky Boy Lost Weight. Healthy Kitty Now

Chunky Boy Lost Weight. Healthy Kitty Now

DealerFalse Report

#44

Big Boy Daemon Was Adopted At 25 Lbs, He's Now Down To 17 Lbs (6-Month Progress). 4 Lbs Left Until Weight Goal

Big Boy Daemon Was Adopted At 25 Lbs, He's Now Down To 17 Lbs (6-Month Progress). 4 Lbs Left Until Weight Goal

sacredrealm Report

#45

What A Difference Or What. Galatea Lost Quite A Lot Of Weight

What A Difference Or What. Galatea Lost Quite A Lot Of Weight

mainecoco Report

#46

A Long Weight Loss Journey. Almost At Her Goal Weight

A Long Weight Loss Journey. Almost At Her Goal Weight

trippedcat Report

#47

We’ve Moved Out Of My In-Laws’ So Nobody’s Overfeeding My River Now

We've Moved Out Of My In-Laws' So Nobody's Overfeeding My River Now

kilikilingmakati Report

#48

Such A Good Progress

Such A Good Progress

MehReader_89 Report

#49

I’m So Proud Of My Baby For Losing Weight! I Put Him On A Diet Recommended By A Vet And Look At Him

I'm So Proud Of My Baby For Losing Weight! I Put Him On A Diet Recommended By A Vet And Look At Him

youngcatlady88 Report

#50

Leo: 26 Lbs To 18 Lbs Over The Course Of 2 Years

Leo: 26 Lbs To 18 Lbs Over The Course Of 2 Years

splashmob Report

Note: this post originally had 80 images. It's been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.

