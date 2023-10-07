It doesn’t take a genius to understand that, despite the cuteness, pets shouldn’t really be overweight. So here is a collection of before and after pics of cats whose owners did their best to help them lose weight. Get comfy as you scroll through and be sure to upvote your favorite examples and comment your thoughts below.

The internet has developed a host of words to describe animals that are perhaps a little larger than they should be. Chonker, choncky, thicc, and absolute units are all phrases one might hear when seeing a pet that is particularly well-fed.

It’s not hard to see how some of these cats ended up in this situation. Just like us, cats have evolved to be out in the wild, finding food, perhaps chasing it and fighting. Instead, we all sit inside comfy, climate-controlled homes and have regular meals that are pretty calorie-dense. Plus, who doesn’t like a little snack? Most of us probably eat more than we should and move a lot more than we do. A housecat doesn’t exactly have access to the same physical activities that it would have in the wild. And since most of us love our pets, we always like to give them a little snack to munch on.

So experts have a number of tips to help get your cat's health back on track. First and foremost, a food scale can be useful to understand just how much (or little) food they are getting. There is no one-size-fits-all scenario, as everything from the cat's breed, gender and access to the outdoors will influence how much it needs to eat.

#6 From Fat Lucy To Fab Lucy! She Was Rescued Weighing 26 Lbs, But Now Is Back To A Healthy Weight

This is why it’s best to consult with an expert and perhaps show them the cat to get a better estimate. Since a random decrease in nutrition has its own risks and can add stress to the animal's life, which has its own host of health risks. That being said, there are definitely fatty snacks that can be cut wholesale from its diet.

#10 I Didn't Realize How Much Weight He Had Lost Until This Old Picture Came Up In My Memories! Everyone Congratulate Simba For His Hard Work

#11 Chonky Boy JC At His Chonkiest Last Year (36.7 Pounds) And Last Month (Down To 18.4) - He's So Much Happier And Energetic These Days

Of course, a healthy lifestyle isn't just eating less, it also involves more movement. While for humans this tends to manifest as a gym or at least more walking, it can be a tad harder to implement these changes for a cat. Getting a cat to use a treadmill is not going to work in most cases and the majority of indoor cats are going to remain indoor cats.

#13 Everyone Say Hello To And Congratulate Hermione On Her Weight Loss Journey! She's Got A Bit Left To Go

So the onus of responsibility will fall upon the owner. The best bet is to get a few toys and see what the particular cat likes. Then have a few minutes of play sessions every day. Not only will this make the cat more active, but it’s good stimulation for its brain and it helps create a bond between the cat and the owner.

Additionally, it can help to introduce some more ways the cat can be active even when the owner is not around. Vertical spaces are a great option, particularly if the cat has to jump and climb its way up. Our feline buddies do like a height advantage, so this way savvy owners can "trick '' their pets into exercising more.

#19 Big Girl Is Down Another Pound - Down 9 Lbs (22 Lbs To 13 Lbs) Total. Just A Few More To Go

#20 When Bronson Was Heavy, His Paws Always Seemed Confused When He Stood Up, Like They Weren't Exactly Sure What Their Job Was

As cute as we might find these chonkers, it’s not just their hearts that might be at risk when cats are overweight. Cats are naturally very clean animals, so a larger surface area and diminished dexterity due to size can actually cause them a lot of distress, as they can no longer properly clean themselves.

On top of that, they may suffer from my joint issues and have general mobility problems. This can create a sort of vicious cycle, where the cat doesn't want to move, gains weight, and struggles to move even more. This is why it's vital that the owners take preventative measures, or at least do their best to play with their cat regularly. If you don't like playing with a cat but still own one, perhaps rethink your life choices.

#24 Chunky Was 6.2 Kg When We Adopted Her, After Being Left With Unlimited Food In The Shelter. Now She's 4.4 Kg
Although taken at different distances you can see how much weight she's lost over the past year.

#25 Kudos Are In Order For My Best Friend Bubba! I Hope This Will Keep You With Me For A Few More Years. Proud Of You Dude

#26 My Zeezee Has Lost Close To 10 Pounds In The Last Year And A Half! She's Finally Down To A Healthy Weight Again

While many of the cats here are clearly too large to be healthy, a cat can be overweight and suffer from it without it being necessarily visible to its owner. This is why it’s best to see a professional or at least look through guidelines created by experts to get a better picture. One useful resource is the PDSA’s Pet Health Hub.

#29 My Chonky Boy Butters Is Almost At His Goal Weight Of 15 Pounds, Down From 20! After Almost 7 Months Of A Strict Diet He Only Has 0.8 More Pounds To Go

Ultimately, a healthy cat will live longer, which any pet owner should see as a good thing. So figure out if your cat needs to lose weight and then get a plan in place. And if you want some more inspiration, Bored Panda has got you covered, check out our other articles on different cat's weight transformation journeys.

#31 Down Two Pounds Since November! Started At 16.8 Lbs, Currently - 14.6 Lbs. Vet Said Target Is 12 But He's Looking Very Fine

#36 We Just Hit Our End Of The Year Goal! My Little Meatball Lost 20% Of Her Body Weight This Year. We Have Maybe One More Pound To Go

#38 Eloise's Transformation From ~17.5 To Under 13. It Took A Lot Of Work, Experimentation, And Investment But I Can Tell She Is Much More Active And Happy

#39 This Is Bella's Before And After. She Has Lost So Much Weight. She's Such A Happy And Playful Cat Now And Her Fur Is So Much Softer And Healthier

#41 Progress Slowed To A Crawl These Last Couple Years, And She's Still Just A Teensy Bit Heavy For Her Size, But She Has A Shiny Coat And A Clean Bill Of Health

#44 Big Boy Daemon Was Adopted At 25 Lbs, He's Now Down To 17 Lbs (6-Month Progress). 4 Lbs Left Until Weight Goal

#49 I'm So Proud Of My Baby For Losing Weight! I Put Him On A Diet Recommended By A Vet And Look At Him