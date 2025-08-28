Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Anne Hathaway Falls Off Stairs After Her Heel Breaks In Viral Video From ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Set
Anne Hathaway falling off stairs after her heel breaks, wearing a plaid top and black skirt on set.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Falls Off Stairs After Her Heel Breaks In Viral Video From ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Set

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Anne Hathaway turned a mishap into a viral moment while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York.

The 42-year-old actress slipped after the heel of her shoe broke, tumbling down concrete steps as cameras rolled for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 blockbuster. 

Instead of embarrassment, Hathaway burst into laughter, assured fans she was fine, and even poked fun at herself on Instagram afterward.

Highlights
  • Anne Hathaway took a tumble while filming The Devil Wears Prada 2 in New York.
  • The actress laughed off the broken shoe mishap, joking with fans and crew afterward.
  • Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt have also been spotted reprising their iconic roles in the highly-anticipated sequel.
RELATED:

    Anne Hathaway’s fall became an unplanned scene-stealer

    Actress in studded heels walking down stairs on set, related to Anne Hathaway heel break incident on Devil Wears Prada 2.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

    With her beige blouse tucked into a black pleated skirt, chic sunglasses, and strappy heels, Anne Hathaway looked every bit the fashioninsider until the heel of her right shoe snapped. 

    As could be seen in videos that have since gone viral, the actress fell backward, landing on the steps with her hair flying and one leg awkwardly tucked beneath her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As crew members rushed to help, Hathaway quickly reassured them, shouting, “I’m fine!”

    Anne Hathaway wearing plaid top and black skirt on stairs, holding a broken heel on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set.

    Image credits: kaybains

    True to her playful spirit, she got to her feet and raised her arms as if she had just stuck a gymnast’s landing.

    She was later seen smiling while half-leaning on a crew member, still wearing her broken footwear, according toPage Six

    Another photo showed Hathaway walking while holding onto another crew member’s arm, smiling despite the accident.

    Anne Hathaway falling off stairs after her heel breaks on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

    Image credits: kaybains

    Later, she shared a clip of the incident spliced with a falling scene from her early role in The Princess Diaries, captioning it: “Twenty years later, still falling for you…” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans loved the self-deprecating humor, with many praising her ability to laugh at herself.

    “Falling gracefully is definitely her signature. We stan,” one commenter on Instagram wrote.

    Actress wearing heels falling off stairs, capturing moment heel breaks in viral video on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    “What happens when we fall? We get back up and MOTHER,” another wrote.

    “Ouch! She’s a good sport and recovered with grace,” wrote another commenter.

    The Devil Wears Prada 2 brings back beloved original cast members

    Anne Hathaway falling off stairs while her heel breaks on the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2 with crew around her.

    Image credits: kaybains

    The slip-up only heightened excitement for the long-awaited sequel to the 2006 hit film. 

    In the original, Hathaway starred as Andy Sachs, anassistant learning the ropes under Meryl Streep’s formidable Miranda Priestly, the icy editor-in-chief of Runway magazine. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, nearly two decades later, cameras are rolling on The Devil Wears Prada 2, with Meryl Streep confirmed to reprise her iconic role. 

    Anne Hathaway on set with crew, wearing sunglasses and plaid top, during filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

    Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

    She was spotted on set in July, giving fans their first glimpse of Miranda Priestly’s return.

    Emily Blunt, who played Miranda’ssnarky but loyal senior assistant, Emily Charlton, has also been spotted in character, complete with her recognizable red hair.

    While details of the sequel’s plot remain under wraps, the on-set moments suggest that the film might very well recapture the glamour, comedy, and drama that made the original a box office success. 

    Anne Hathaway surrounded by crew on set, wearing sunglasses, during filming related to heel breaking incident in viral video.

    Image credits: kaybains

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hathaway’s lighthearted stumble, if any, has only added a touch of real-life relatability to the film’s production.

    It was then unsurprising that Netizens urged the filmmakers to make sure Hathaway’s tumble makes it to the final cut of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

    “Even if it wasn’t part of the script, they should leave it in the movie,” one commenter wrote.

    “They should def use that clip for the movie, it’s perfect,” wrote another.

    “I wish we see this scene at the final cut,” another commenter stated.

    While fans loved her self-deprecating humor, others expressed concerns about Hathaway’s well-being

    Anne Hathaway on set with dark hair and sleeveless dress, related to viral video of heel breaking and falling off stairs.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    Hathaway herself did not seem too bothered by her fall, but numerous netizens still sharedconcerns about the actress’ potential injuries.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Yikes! That was an absolutely dangerous situation for her. I hope she got checked out and for sake it’s fabulous the incident was documented,” one commenter wrote.

    “She’s lucky she didn’t break her ankle or leg with that fall.  It had to hurt!  I have her coloring and I’d be bruised,” another commenter noted.

    Anne Hathaway with long dark hair and blue sweater reacting with concern on a movie set interior.

    Image credits: 20th Century Studios

    “Oh, no! I hope she’s actually okay. An ankle injury can drag on for a long time,” wrote another.

    Overall, the internet has seemingly decided that Anne Hathaway’s fall is instantly iconic, and it would not be surprising if some of her photos as she fell on the steps end up becoming a meme. 

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Anne Hathaway’s tumble on social media

    Comment from Bonnie Bordges expressing concern about Anne Hathaway's fall after her heel broke on set.

    Comment from Sable Rose saying just like in princess diaries lol on a light blue background.

    Comment saying ouch and hoping Anne Hathaway is okay after falling off stairs on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set.

    Comment from Mindy Beltoni asking if the shoes were Prada in a discussion about Anne Hathaway’s heel breaking incident.

    Comment from Elizabeth Sandoval mentioning her inner Princess Mia coming out with a surprised emoji.

    Text message from Lea Roman reading I never look this cute when I fall with laughing emojis, referencing Anne Hathaway heel breaking fall.

    Comment by Katie Lynn Keener saying she hopes Anne Hathaway can laugh at herself after her heel broke and she fell down stairs.

    Comment discussing Anne Hathaway laughing off a clumsy moment, referencing her character Mia and her charm.

    Comment from Joseph Duran praising Anne Hathaway for handling a situation well after her heel broke on set.

    Comment from Kara Malkovich expressing concern about Anne Hathaway falling off stairs after heel breaks on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set.

    Comment by Cassie Bottorff saying that the fall looks painful, related to Anne Hathaway heel break incident.

    Anne Hathaway falling off stairs as her heel breaks during filming on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set in viral video.

    Anne Hathaway falling off stairs after heel breaks during filming on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set in viral video.

    Comment from Sarah Michelle reacting to Anne Hathaway's heel breaking and her fall during a viral video from The Devil Wears Prada 2 set.

    Comment on social media mentioning Anne Hathaway lucky she didn’t break a leg after heel broke on The Devil Wears Prada 2 set.

    Comment on social media post showing reaction to Anne Hathaway falling off stairs after heel breaks on set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

    Comment discussing speculation about payment related to an incident of falling down stairs on a movie set.

    Comment on social media post expressing relief Anne Hathaway escaped fall unscathed after heel broke on set of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

    Comment mentioning Anne Hathaway falling off stairs after her heel breaks, showing grace in recovery with a shoe emoji.

    Comment by Susan Poindexter saying Now that’s how you fall down! with a small dog profile picture.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    5

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder how much those shoes cost and if expensive, why were they made so poorly the heel came off! I just had stitching break on cheap Amazon shoes I bought for gardening. Not mad because you get what you pay for, but if I were her I would not be happy. The outcome could have been much worse!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always buy shoes with good grip on the sole. So many friends bought cheap fashion boots as students.. serious injuries from Slips and falls in winter , from Experience .. same goes for slippers. I’ve fallen countless times in parents house going down carpeted stairs- like an ice rink- just skidded right down . buy quality with proper traction if that’s the correct word

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder how much those shoes cost and if expensive, why were they made so poorly the heel came off! I just had stitching break on cheap Amazon shoes I bought for gardening. Not mad because you get what you pay for, but if I were her I would not be happy. The outcome could have been much worse!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always buy shoes with good grip on the sole. So many friends bought cheap fashion boots as students.. serious injuries from Slips and falls in winter , from Experience .. same goes for slippers. I’ve fallen countless times in parents house going down carpeted stairs- like an ice rink- just skidded right down . buy quality with proper traction if that’s the correct word

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT