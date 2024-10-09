Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being “Dismissive” After Blake Lively Interview Debacle
Celebrities, Entertainment

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being “Dismissive” After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathway has apologized to journalist Kjersti Flaa after she accused her of being “dismissive” during a 2012 interview.

In a video titled This might be the worst interview idea ever, Kjersti discussed the time she interviewed Anne after the release of the musical Les Misérables.

The Norwegian reporter came up with an unconventional idea to get to know the cast while honoring the movie’s genre.

Highlights
  • Anne Hathaway apologized to Kjersti Flaa for being "dismissive" in a 2012 interview to promote Les Misérables.
  • Kjersti Flaa asked the cast members of Les Misérables to sing back their answers during the interview, which Anne did not agree to do.
  • Anne recently sent Kjersti a "very personal" email explaining her behavior during the interview.

“I was going to ask you to do the first question in singing. Can I sing it to you? And you can sing back the answer?” she said.

Anne Hathaway has reportedly apologized to Kjersti Flaa after the journalist criticized her behavior during a 2012 interview as “dismissive”
Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Image credits: kjersti_flaa

“Well, I won’t be doing that. But you’re more than welcome to sing,” the 41-year-old actress replied after laughing at the request.

“She hated me. Let’s face it, she really hated me,” Kjersti said in her video posted Sunday (October 6) on her YouTube channel. “And she didn’t like that idea at all either. That was pretty obvious.”

“So Anne Hathaway was not very excited to be singing to me, and that interview just went completely downhill after that,” the Los Angeles-based journalist described. 

“She was just being, like, so dismissive of me.”

In 2012, the Oscar winner sat down for an interview with Kjersti to promote the musical film Les Misérables 

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Image credits: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

She continued: “Maybe it was too much to ask her to sing back. But she could have been nice for the rest of the interview. I was just sitting there trying to make it a little more fun for everyone, and she wasn’t having it, and then she was annoyed with me for the rest of the time.”

After Anne refused to sing during the interview, Kjersti asked her if she believed that “love was more passionate back then” and if she remembered her first crush. The Interstellar actress simply responded “No” to both questions.

The interview ends with Anne shaking Kjersti’s hand and awkwardly looking down.

The Norwegian journalist asked Anne and other cast members to “sing back their answers” in honor of the film’s genre

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Image credits: Kjersti Flaa

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Image credits: Universal Pictures/IMDB

In her video, the reporter recalled that other cast members, such as Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, and Amanda Seyfried, played along with the idea during their individual interviews.

According to Kjersti, a representative from the studio that made Les Misérables threatened to “blacklist” her if she didn’t take the video down when she posted it in 2012.

“He was like, ‘You know, if you, if people are going to see that, you might be blacklisted.’ And I was like, ‘Okay.’ Basically, because she wasn’t very nice.”

“She hated me. Let’s face it, she really hated me. “And she didn’t like that idea at all either,” Kjersti said in a recent video

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Image credits: Kjersti Flaa

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Image credits: Kjersti Flaa

Kjersti went on to say that she interviewed the Oscar winner on subsequent occasions, and she was “very sweet.”

In a follow-up video posted on Wednesday (October 9), the journalist revealed that she received an email from Anne in response to her recent comments.

“Yesterday, I did receive an email. It was from Anne Hathaway’s publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne Hathaway.

“I have to say, I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never gonna even see that video. But she did. And she did something pretty amazing.”

Anne allegedly apologized for giving her “an awful interview.”

After sharing the interview, Kjersti said she received a “long email” from Anne, apologizing for giving her “an awful interview”

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Image credits: Kjersti Flaa

Kjersti said she received “a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then when she did this interview.”

“It was so touching to me. Just talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed ’cause I was just so grateful that she did that. And it was a very personal note.”

Kjersti decided not to share exactly what Anne told her in the email.

Moreover, she said the Princess Diaries star invited her to interview her when Flowervale Street, a sci-fi film also starring Ewan McGregor, comes out in May 2025.

Anne is expected to reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis, the Princess of Genovia, in The Princess Diaries 3, though Disney has yet to make an official announcement.

“Maybe it was too much to ask her to sing back. But she could have been nice for the rest of the interview”

Image credits: Kjersti Flaa

Anne has reportedly invited Kjersti to interview her for her upcoming film, Flowervale Street, set to be released in May 2025

Image credits: Kjersti Flaa

Kjersti recently made headlines for calling out Blake Lively for a negative interview that made her “want to quit” her job in 2016.

During a press tour to promote Woody Allen’s Cafe Society, the journalist congratulated the then-pregnant Blake on her little bump.

“Congratulations on your little bump!” the Gossip Girl alum responded, despite Kjersti not being pregnant.

People were divided over Anne Hathaway’s “dismissive” behavior during the 2012 interview

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Anne Hathaway Apologizes To Reporter For Being "Dismissive" After Blake Lively Interview Debacle

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Read less »
Karina Babenok

Karina Babenok

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read less »
jldrumm avatar
Captain McSmoot
Captain McSmoot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anne needn't apologize. Celebrities are just people who are well known, but they are indeed people. They are not jukeboxes nor are they jesters for your entertainment. Anne was well within her right to refuse to sing and she did so with grace. The interviewer had her hopes up and was disappointed as a result when Anne chose "no" instead of "yes". This could have been avoided if she would have asked Anne beforehand if she'd be okay with it before the interview started, but she didn't. They were both put on the spot: Anne with the request to sing and the interviewer coping with being denied. If Anne is expected to apologize, then the interviewer should as well. She is just as guilty of putting Anne on the spot as Anne put the interviewer's disappointment on spot.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
dracoaffectus avatar
Rahul Pawa
Rahul Pawa
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, the interviewer was being very inconsiderate and entitled. She definitely sounds like she's playing the victim role and not taking any responsibility for her part.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
prymanowski_1 avatar
Pam
Pam
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do we care?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nobody cares, except this nonentity who's presumably getting some media traction out of this.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda