Vogue Fans Enraged With Anne Hathaway’s “Terrible” Cover And Entire Photoshoot: “Copy Pasted Her”
Anne Hathaway wearing a statement jeweled outfit in a Vogue photoshoot amid fan backlash and outrage over the cover design.
Vogue Fans Enraged With Anne Hathaway’s “Terrible” Cover And Entire Photoshoot: “Copy Pasted Her”

She’s one of the most celebrated photographers in the world. 

But Annie Leibovitz’s latest Vogue cover of Anne Hathaway is stirring debate.

Netizens are saying the photos are too dark, too gloomy, and not representative of Hathaway.

In the cover photo, the Devil Wears Prada star is not smiling, for a look that netizens call dour.

  • Netizens are in an uproar over pictures of Anne Hathaway in American Vogue, saying the photos look bad
  • Criticism has been launched at celebrity photographer, Annie Leibovitz, who has shot some of the most influential photos in the past several decades
  • Hathaway is promoting her new film, "Mother Mary," about a diva pop-star in crisis
    Anne Hathaway is promoting her new film Mother Mary with a photo spread and cover story in Vogue

    Anne Hathaway posing at an event wearing a white blouse and patterned skirt amid a crowd of photographers and reporters

    Anne Hathaway smiling at an event, wearing black with gold details, spotlight on her Vogue cover photoshoot backlash.

    Hathaway will appear on the July 15th cover of Vogue, in a story promoting her upcoming film Mother Mary.

    In the film, Hathaway plays a pop-diva who flees her tour during an existential crisis and seeks out help from an old friend.

    The Vogue photoshoot shows Hathaway in several different outfits and in different backgrounds. 

    On the cover, she is draped in what appears to be white satin fabric that’s dotted with embroidered flowers. Her 1,000 watt smile is suspiciously missing.

    Anne Hathaway on Vogue cover photoshoot wearing floral dress, controversial fashion and fan reactions trending online.

    Image credits: voguemagazine / annehathaway / Instagram

    Other photos show Hathaway in various outfits that seem to match her background. In one, she’s wearing a blue dress, standing in front of paintings and a blue background at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (known as The Met) in New York, with netizens saying it gives a Twilight vibe.

    In another photo, she’s at the Whitney Museum of American Art, another prominent NYC museum, wearing a black trench coat dress, standing in front of a bold painting with black lines. She appears to be washed out in yellow lighting.

    And still other photos show the Princess Diaries star in two lime green outfits. In one, she’s poised by a tree in Central Park, and appears almost as if she could blend into the background.

    “Stop giving money to Leibovitz”: Netizens are outraged over Vogue’s relationship with the famous photographer

    Anne Hathaway posing in a dramatic black outfit for a Vogue photoshoot amid fan backlash over the cover and style.

    Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

    Vogue fans criticize Anne Hathaway’s photoshoot and cover, calling it terrible and copy pasted.

    Many comments online criticized Leibovitz’s style and enduring legacy as a celebrity photographer. 

    The critiques shaming Leibovitz were swift and stinging. 

    “Who wants to tell Voguethere are photographers other than Annie Leibovitz?” one person asked.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

    Others commented on Leibovitz’s choice of color grading and lighting. “Everything is so blue. Even the yellow lighting pics are blue. I can’t.” one person said.

    People online seemed to jump on the fact that Leibovitz has been around for a while, and that perhaps, it’s time for her to go.

    “We gotta stop giving money to Leibovitz,” another wrote.

    Annie Leibovitz famously snapped the last photo of John Lennon before his passing

    Anne Hathaway posing on stone steps in elegant gown with black gloves and bow in a Vogue cover photoshoot setting.

    Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

    Annie Leibovitz, who is 75 years old, got her start shooting for Rolling Stone. 

    According to the Hauser & Wurth art gallery, Leibovitz approached the magazine in 1970 while she was still going to university in San Francisco, asking for a job. Her moxy paid off. 

    She became Rolling Stone’s chief photographer in 1973, amassing 142 covers and scores of photo essays in the 13 years she worked for the publication.

    Anne Hathaway posing in a jewel-encrusted top for a Vogue photoshoot amid fan controversy over the cover and shoot style.

    Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

    Anne Hathaway on Vogue cover with bad lighting and artistic intention, provoking fan criticism over photoshoot style.

    Her time at Rolling Stone was instrumental in shaping the kind of photographer she would become. Hauser and Wirth says: “she blurred the lines between celebrity and civilian, interviewer and interviewee, artist and subject, dissolving the boundary separating her from those captured in her photographs.”

    Her dark, “behind the scenes” style endeared her to her subjects allowing her to get closer than other photographers could.

    Rolling Stone magazine cover featuring a close embrace between two individuals in a raw, intimate photoshoot.

    Image credits: Annie Leibovitz / Rolling Stone

    One of her most celebrated shots is of John Lennon clutching Yoko Ono while in bed. The portrait was taken hours before Lennon was fatally shot outside the New York City hotel where he was staying, and has become a powerful visual memorial. 

    Alas, all the skill and accolades of a seasoned professional are still not enough for a picky public who seemed to prefer seeing Anne Hathaway portrayed in a different light. 

     “Oh, everyone hates it”: Some netizens were expecting a better reception to the Hathaway Vogue cover

    Woman in a flowing green dress posing in a forest setting for a Vogue photoshoot criticized by fans about Anne Hathaway.

    Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

    Netizens who could get past the fact that Leibovitz did the Voguephoto shoot were supportive of Hathaway.

    One person said they were excited to hit Reddit for fellow comments praising Hathaway, but were disappointed to see all the hate.

    Anne Hathaway posing in a dark floral embroidered coat in an autumn outdoor setting for Vogue photoshoot.

    Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

    Comment criticizing Anne Hathaway Vogue cover, describing the photoshoot as terrible and copy-pasted by fans.

    Comment criticizing Anne Hathaway Vogue cover, saying it looks copy pasted and disappointing to fans.

    “I dont ever like photo shoots but this one I did!! So I come here all excited and oh, everyone hates it. Lmaooo,” the person wrote.

    Another said that while they’re certain other people will hate their message: “I adore her and think she looks fantastic here,” they wrote.

    Celebrity editor, Anna Wintour, has announced her departure as head of American Vogue

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

    American Vogue has worked with Leibovitz for years. She is a favorite of outgoing editor, Anna Wintour, who announced her departure earlier this year.

    During the announcement, Wintour said she would retain her position as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director.

    Anne Hathaway posing against a large tree in a yellow coat and black boots during a Vogue photoshoot.

    Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

    Although Vogue remains a prominent fashion magazine, its strength as a leading voice for what’s trending in fashion has been muffled over the years with the increase in competition from digital platforms, social media, and other fashion publications.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

    Netizens comment on how bad Leibovitz’s photos look, but say Hathaway appears beautiful regardless

    Comment criticizing lighting in Anne Hathaway Vogue cover photoshoot, reflecting fans’ negative reactions and claims of unoriginality.

    Comment on Vogue fans enraged with Anne Hathaway's photoshoot criticizing lighting and saturation affecting image quality.

    Vogue fans reacting angrily to Anne Hathaway's cover and photoshoot, criticizing the look as copy pasted and terrible.

    Text post with user Commercial_Panic9768 expressing frustration about blue-tinted photos in a Vogue shoot.

    Anne Hathaway posing on Vogue cover with fans reacting negatively to photoshoot and comparing images.

    A comment on Vogue fans enraged with Anne Hathaway's cover and photoshoot, mentioning it looks copy-pasted.

    Comment expressing frustration with Vogue cover photographers, mentioning Annie Leibowitz and criticizing the photoshoot.

    User comment discussing Annie Leibovitz's photoshoot style and Anne Hathaway's look resembling Eva Green.

    Comment on Vogue fans criticizing Anne Hathaway's photoshoot, mentioning Vaseline on the camera lens.

    Comment criticizing Anne Hathaway's Vogue photoshoot and cover for looking terrible and unflattering.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing frustration about Anne Hathaway's Vogue cover and photoshoot in 2012 style.

    Text comment saying she is beautiful but none of the Vogue photoshoot images capture it well, expressing frustration.

    User comment text saying she looks like she’s in pain in every picture, related to Anne Hathaway Vogue fans enraged cover photoshoot.

    Online comment criticizing Anne Hathaway's Vogue cover and photoshoot, expressing fan outrage over perceived copying.

    Comment criticizing Anne Hathaway's Vogue cover and photoshoot for bad lighting and negative vibes.

    Comment praising Anne Hathaway’s photoshoot, calling it gorgeous and referring to her as art.

    Comment on Vogue fans enraged by Anne Hathaway's Vogue cover and photoshoot, praising her stunning look and unreal first dress.

    Text post reading gasping at the beauty of Anne Hathaway, related to Vogue fans and cover photoshoot reactions.

    Vogue fans upset over Anne Hathaway's cover and photoshoot, calling it terrible and copy pasted her look.

    Screenshot of a comment praising Anne Hathaway's looks despite Vogue fans criticizing her cover and photoshoot.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    I don't like them because it all looks too serious and lacking personality. I think there should be more joy and life in fashion photos, with the model looking like she is actually enjoying wearing the clothes. Anne is beautiful, the clothes are beautiful but the photos seem soulless to me.

    zoe_x_ avatar
    Zoe Vokes
    Zoe Vokes
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t like them because it all looks too serious and lacking personality. I think there should be more joy and life in fashion photos, with the model looking like she is actually enjoying wearing the clothes. Anne is beautiful, the clothes are beautiful but the photos seem soulless to me.

