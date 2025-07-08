Vogue Fans Enraged With Anne Hathaway’s “Terrible” Cover And Entire Photoshoot: “Copy Pasted Her”

ADVERTISEMENT

She’s one of the most celebrated photographers in the world.

But Annie Leibovitz’s latest Vogue cover of Anne Hathaway is stirring debate.

Netizens are saying the photos are too dark, too gloomy, and not representative of Hathaway.

In the cover photo, the Devil Wears Prada star is not smiling, for a look that netizens call dour.

Anne Hathaway is promoting her new film Mother Mary with a photo spread and cover story in Vogue

Image credits: Matt Crossick / Getty Images

Image credits: Jay Dixit / Wikipedia

Hathaway will appear on the July 15th cover of Vogue, in a story promoting her upcoming film Mother Mary.

In the film, Hathaway plays a pop-diva who flees her tour during an existential crisis and seeks out help from an old friend.

The Vogue photoshoot shows Hathaway in several different outfits and in different backgrounds.

On the cover, she is draped in what appears to be white satin fabric that’s dotted with embroidered flowers. Her 1,000 watt smile is suspiciously missing.

Image credits: voguemagazine / annehathaway / Instagram

Other photos show Hathaway in various outfits that seem to match her background. In one, she’s wearing a blue dress, standing in front of paintings and a blue background at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (known as The Met) in New York, with netizens saying it gives a Twilight vibe.

In another photo, she’s at the Whitney Museum of American Art, another prominent NYC museum, wearing a black trench coat dress, standing in front of a bold painting with black lines. She appears to be washed out in yellow lighting.

And still other photos show the Princess Diaries star in two lime green outfits. In one, she’s poised by a tree in Central Park, and appears almost as if she could blend into the background.

“Stop giving money to Leibovitz”: Netizens are outraged over Vogue’s relationship with the famous photographer

Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

Many comments online criticized Leibovitz’s style and enduring legacy as a celebrity photographer.

The critiques shaming Leibovitz were swift and stinging.

“Who wants to tell Voguethere are photographers other than Annie Leibovitz?” one person asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Others commented on Leibovitz’s choice of color grading and lighting. “Everything is so blue. Even the yellow lighting pics are blue. I can’t.” one person said.

People online seemed to jump on the fact that Leibovitz has been around for a while, and that perhaps, it’s time for her to go.

“We gotta stop giving money to Leibovitz,” another wrote.

Annie Leibovitz famously snapped the last photo of John Lennon before his passing

Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

Annie Leibovitz, who is 75 years old, got her start shooting for Rolling Stone.

According to the Hauser & Wurth art gallery, Leibovitz approached the magazine in 1970 while she was still going to university in San Francisco, asking for a job. Her moxy paid off.

She became Rolling Stone’s chief photographer in 1973, amassing 142 covers and scores of photo essays in the 13 years she worked for the publication.

Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

Her time at Rolling Stone was instrumental in shaping the kind of photographer she would become. Hauser and Wirth says: “she blurred the lines between celebrity and civilian, interviewer and interviewee, artist and subject, dissolving the boundary separating her from those captured in her photographs.”

Her dark, “behind the scenes” style endeared her to her subjects allowing her to get closer than other photographers could.

Image credits: Annie Leibovitz / Rolling Stone

One of her most celebrated shots is of John Lennon clutching Yoko Ono while in bed. The portrait was taken hours before Lennon was fatally shot outside the New York City hotel where he was staying, and has become a powerful visual memorial.

Alas, all the skill and accolades of a seasoned professional are still not enough for a picky public who seemed to prefer seeing Anne Hathaway portrayed in a different light.

“Oh, everyone hates it”: Some netizens were expecting a better reception to the Hathaway Vogue cover

Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

Netizens who could get past the fact that Leibovitz did the Voguephoto shoot were supportive of Hathaway.

One person said they were excited to hit Reddit for fellow comments praising Hathaway, but were disappointed to see all the hate.

Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

“I dont ever like photo shoots but this one I did!! So I come here all excited and oh, everyone hates it. Lmaooo,” the person wrote.

Another said that while they’re certain other people will hate their message: “I adore her and think she looks fantastic here,” they wrote.

Celebrity editor, Anna Wintour, has announced her departure as head of American Vogue

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

American Vogue has worked with Leibovitz for years. She is a favorite of outgoing editor, Anna Wintour, who announced her departure earlier this year.

During the announcement, Wintour said she would retain her position as Condé Nast’s global chief content officer and Vogue’s global editorial director.

Image credits: voguemagazine / Instagram

Although Vogue remains a prominent fashion magazine, its strength as a leading voice for what’s trending in fashion has been muffled over the years with the increase in competition from digital platforms, social media, and other fashion publications.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Netizens comment on how bad Leibovitz’s photos look, but say Hathaway appears beautiful regardless

