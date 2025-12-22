77 Memes That Have No Reason To Be This Funny
Who doesn’t love a well-crafted, funny meme? It’s an instant source of good vibes that can turn any dull day into a few moments of amusement. If you’re stuck in a queue at the DMV, these images can make the wait feel less excruciating.
Here are some examples that are worth checking out. These are from the Best Hood Humor Instagram page, which, by its name, should give you an idea of what to expect. But as a bit of a spoiler, it features posts for a specific demographic that nonetheless resonates with everyone who loves to laugh.
Enjoy scrolling through, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
Not sure, but he does appear to be on the fast quack---er---track.
As you scroll through this list, you may find yourself in moments of hearty laughs. And apart from the expected mood boost, laughter brings other benefits that people don’t typically talk about.
As Yale lecturer and best-selling author Emma Seppälä pointed out, incorporating something funny into learning can help you engage with the material more. This is also true for toddlers.
We'll free your cousin when he's had five years of therapy, yoga and scented candles
You’ve likely read about the mental benefits of laughter. Studies have suggested that humor can help reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress. And according to Seppälä, even small bursts of chuckles can help manage feelings of distress.
“Ever had nervous laughter in an awkward or difficult situation? That’s because laughter may help you regulate your emotions in the face of challenge,” Seppälä noted.
They say laughter is the best medicine for a good reason. A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that frequent laughter, especially in social situations, was associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.
“Laughter is known to buffer the effects of psychological stress, which is proposed as a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” an excerpt from the paper reads.
Apart from this list of memes, there are many other ways to incorporate more laughter into your life. The Mayo Clinic shared some suggestions, including trying laughter yoga.
Developed in 1995 in India to provide stress relief, mood boost, and increased oxygen flow, the participants laugh for no real reason. They begin with fake laughter that eventually turns genuine, as everyone becomes more relaxed.
We would also like to hear from you, our readers. Which of these memes cracked you up the most? Which ones are your favorite? We would love to hear from you in the comments section below!
Remove warning labels, we need population control more than ever.
I did a job for a potential new large client who wanted to try our IT company. It required a lot of unpaid overtime. They were very happy and placed a huge order. The sales person got a big commission. I got a certificate of appreciation and round of applause at our company meeting.
I'm lucky if my dog eats the same thing two meals in a row. The older she gets (13 almost 14) the more spoiled she is. Yes she knows she deserves it. No she won't at least give us a menu so we don't spend 20 minutes playing 'what food will Sassi eat' at each meal.
I have blue eyes and people commenting on them makes me awkward af.
And it'll be either smashed too thin or too thick to bite.