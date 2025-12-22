ADVERTISEMENT

Who doesn’t love a well-crafted, funny meme? It’s an instant source of good vibes that can turn any dull day into a few moments of amusement. If you’re stuck in a queue at the DMV, these images can make the wait feel less excruciating.

Here are some examples that are worth checking out. These are from the Best Hood Humor Instagram page, which, by its name, should give you an idea of what to expect. But as a bit of a spoiler, it features posts for a specific demographic that nonetheless resonates with everyone who loves to laugh.

Enjoy scrolling through, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!