Who doesn’t love a well-crafted, funny meme? It’s an instant source of good vibes that can turn any dull day into a few moments of amusement. If you’re stuck in a queue at the DMV, these images can make the wait feel less excruciating. 

Here are some examples that are worth checking out. These are from the Best Hood Humor Instagram page, which, by its name, should give you an idea of what to expect. But as a bit of a spoiler, it features posts for a specific demographic that nonetheless resonates with everyone who loves to laugh

Enjoy scrolling through, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Patrick Star from SpongeBob pushing a wheelbarrow full of money, representing funny memes about wealth and humor.

besthoodhumor Report

el_bali avatar
Mari
Mari
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here Patrick! It is my delivery!

    #2

    Duck running fast with tire marks on parking lot pavement, a funny meme illustrating speed impression.

    besthoodhumor Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    Premium     4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure, but he does appear to be on the fast quack---er---track.

    #3

    Meme showing a wolf standing on hind legs with a humorous caption about human struggles and chores.

    besthoodhumor Report

    As you scroll through this list, you may find yourself in moments of hearty laughs. And apart from the expected mood boost, laughter brings other benefits that people don’t typically talk about. 

    As Yale lecturer and best-selling author Emma Seppälä pointed out, incorporating something funny into learning can help you engage with the material more. This is also true for toddlers.

    #4

    Mugshot images with text meme about not freeing a cousin, a popular funny meme from viral social media posts.

    besthoodhumor Report

    zimmerjenny82 avatar
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We'll free your cousin when he's had five years of therapy, yoga and scented candles

    #5

    Small dog with a funny expression peeking over a wooden fence, one of the memes that have no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #6

    Dog sitting on a couch with a skeptical look, illustrating one of the funniest memes with no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    You’ve likely read about the mental benefits of laughter. Studies have suggested that humor can help reduce symptoms of anxiety, depression, and stress. And according to Seppälä, even small bursts of chuckles can help manage feelings of distress. 

    “Ever had nervous laughter in an awkward or difficult situation? That’s because laughter may help you regulate your emotions in the face of challenge,” Seppälä noted.

    #7

    Two dogs posing for a selfie with humorous expressions, perfect example of memes that are funny without reason.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #8

    Funny lion meme showing a distorted lion face under motivational speaker text in a humorous internet meme format.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #9

    Person clutching glowing chest, depicting intense emotion, illustrating funny memes about strong feelings and reactions.

    besthoodhumor Report

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Indeed we do" - then we both get anxiety.

    They say laughter is the best medicine for a good reason. A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that frequent laughter, especially in social situations, was associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. 

    “Laughter is known to buffer the effects of psychological stress, which is proposed as a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease,” an excerpt from the paper reads.

    #10

    Close-up photos of women wearing tight dresses, showcasing different body shapes, related to memes funny content.

    besthoodhumor Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing wrong with a natural body.

    #11

    Slice of bread topped with grapes and peanuts, a funny take on memes with unexpected food combinations.

    besthoodhumor Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No one. No one does.

    #12

    Homer Simpson sleeping with arms crossed in a meme about how sleeping changes with age, highlighting funny meme humor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    Apart from this list of memes, there are many other ways to incorporate more laughter into your life. The Mayo Clinic shared some suggestions, including trying laughter yoga

    Developed in 1995 in India to provide stress relief, mood boost, and increased oxygen flow, the participants laugh for no real reason. They begin with fake laughter that eventually turns genuine, as everyone becomes more relaxed.

    #13

    Tweet from besthoodhumor with a funny meme featuring a man in a mugshot, highlighting memes that are humorously relatable.

    besthoodhumor Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let's talk about the elephant in the room.

    #14

    Fish with mouth wide open illustrating funny memes that have no reason to be this funny about kids coughing.

    besthoodhumor Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yup, and when they blow out their birthday candles, they spit all over the cake.

    #15

    Meme comparing Lord of the Rings, Teletubbies, and eye imagery highlighting funny conspiracy theory humor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    We would also like to hear from you, our readers. Which of these memes cracked you up the most? Which ones are your favorite? We would love to hear from you in the comments section below!
    #16

    Woman holding a fake green dragon toy, then revealed to be a real dragon, funny meme from viral meme collection.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #17

    Man in a video game standing in front of a blocked path with crates stacked under a stairwell in a funny meme.

    besthoodhumor Report

    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Moving forward would involve moving stuff. Nope, the path's definitely blocked.

    #18

    Woman speaking into a microphone with a camera operator filming, illustrating memes that are unexpectedly funny moments.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #19

    Man humorously reading cooking instructions from a trash can, illustrating relatable memes that have no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't this how everyone reads the instructions?

    #20

    Tabby cat with braided hair photoshopped on its body, featured in a funny meme from memes collection.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #21

    Close-up of a cinnamon roll cheesecake slice with creamy layers, featured in memes that have no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smuggle it into the house in a frozen vegetable bag, or something else that guarantees the family will avoid like the plague. Otherwise they’ll devour it and there won’t even be any crumbs left for you to get a taste.

    #22

    Dog with a wig styled like a girl’s hair buns, humorously matching the caption about looking like your dad meme.

    besthoodhumor Report

    gregorygarcia avatar
    Grumpy old man
    Grumpy old man
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My niece looks too much like my dad

    #23

    White cat with a grumpy face standing on carpet and tile floor, relatable meme about sleep in funny memes collection.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #24

    Humorous meme showing a custom Mortal Kombat bag with red straps, highlighting memes that are funny without reason.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #25

    McDonald's job listing showing high wages, benefits, and advancement opportunities, featured in funny memes collection.

    besthoodhumor Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that per hour or per year? (It is Mickey D’s, after all.)

    #26

    Dog dressed in a floral dress and wig showing teeth in a funny meme with no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I swear at some point in my life I worked at the same company she (or her twin) works at.

    #27

    Tweet meme showing a sarcastic dog expression, part of a collection of funny memes with no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #28

    Meme showing Baby Yoda dodging falling dresser and TV, highlighting hilarious childhood memories for funny meme fans.

    besthoodhumor Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remove warning labels, we need population control more than ever.

    #29

    Screenshot of a social media meme showing a broken door on the floor with funny caption about cheating humor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    gikut avatar
    giku T
    giku T
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    american doors i presume?

    #30

    Screenshot of a humorous meme featuring a tired doll face with text about staying up all night from besthoodhumor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #31

    Meme showing two wolves with exaggerated features, highlighting funny and random humor from popular meme collections.

    besthoodhumor Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Adventures of Pretty Boy and Sleepy Girl

    #32

    Tweet showing a funny ID photo with a man wearing a durag on his Massachusetts identification card.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #33

    Tweet from besthoodhumor joking about company profits, showing multiple open pizza boxes lined up on a table.

    besthoodhumor Report

    robbschris avatar
    Bob Jones
    Bob Jones
    Community Member
    4 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did a job for a potential new large client who wanted to try our IT company. It required a lot of unpaid overtime. They were very happy and placed a huge order. The sales person got a big commission. I got a certificate of appreciation and round of applause at our company meeting.

    #34

    Man in a gray jacket at a window with meme text, part of funny memes that have no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #35

    Meme showing a tired robot face with red eyes, illustrating humor and memes that are funny without reason.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #36

    Meme showing a giant creature attacking a city with flames in the background, representing funny dreams for memes SEO.

    besthoodhumor Report

    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Big chungus is coming!

    #37

    Medical bill showing extreme charges after snake bite, highlighting the unexpected humor in memes about costly healthcare.

    besthoodhumor Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're in America, aren't you? Sue the snake!

    #38

    Tweet showing a plate with chocolate ice cream and rice, humorously called the best dessert in funny memes.

    besthoodhumor Report

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ever heard of mochi? Same ingredients 😂

    #39

    Screenshot of a funny meme featuring Squidward angry with torn green and white fabric, highlighting memes humor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So will males (in case you’re dim, that’s your particular jargon right back at you).

    #40

    Meme showing Garfield smirking next to a sign with a crossed-out Garfield, highlighting funny memes theme.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #41

    A rooster standing outside a window with Uno cards inside, paired with a dish of curry and rice, capturing funny meme moments.

    besthoodhumor Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never play with your côck, boys....

    #42

    Cat with orange-stained mouth caught eating Cheetos, featured in a collection of memes that are unreasonably funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do you mean "again"? I never stopped!

    #43

    Construction worker lying on wood stacks while talking on phone, illustrating memes that have no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #44

    Cartoon meme showing a man feeling confident and transformed after a fresh haircut representing funny meme humor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #45

    Meme collage with Kermit, Lisa Simpson, a penguin, and Joe Biden, illustrating forgetfulness at the store in a funny context.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #46

    SpongeBob tired and annoyed lying in bed, relatable meme about hitting snooze too many times, funny memes.

    besthoodhumor Report

    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That gives me a last 2 minute snooze.

    #47

    Screenshot of a funny meme featuring SpongeBob falling down stairs illustrating humor in memes.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #48

    Meme showing a glowing dinosaur head with caption about a bald friend when the weather gets sunny, funny memes.

    besthoodhumor Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been bald for 15 years, can confirm.

    #49

    Funny meme showing a dog looking at donuts with a humorous caption about asking for four donuts.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #50

    Social media meme showing a woman giving a suspicious look, highlighting humor in relatable everyday situations.

    besthoodhumor Report

    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that Selena?

    #51

    Screenshot of a humorous meme about resting while a friend hustles hard, highlighting funny memes with no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #52

    Social media meme about phone use and dreams, illustrating funny memes with relatable daily life humor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    5points
    POST
    arwen-noelle avatar
    Maya_D
    Maya_D
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always have my phone but I can’t use it. Feels like my brain’s way of telling me I’m not in the real world and can’t contact anyone or take a photo.

    #53

    Surprised and confused animated figure lying down with multiple faces, illustrating funny meme reaction concept.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #54

    Two women sitting on a bed eating with one holding an oversized plate in a funny meme post from besthoodhumor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    raven_sheridan_1 avatar
    Raven Sheridan
    Raven Sheridan
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That ain't a plate, that's a hubcap. 🧐

    #55

    Screenshot of a humorous meme showing a woman with a giant gorilla, highlighting funny memes reaction.

    besthoodhumor Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A guy who's gonna fall off a skyscraper. Yes that's a bit alarming.

    #56

    Person in a yellow hoodie looking through a microscope in a cluttered lab, illustrating funny memes concept.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #57

    Couple in military uniform and black dress photoshopped over a river and sky, a funny meme example from viral content.

    besthoodhumor Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This seems to be a popular photo edit for cousins.

    0
    #58

    Homer Simpson wearing a gaming headset, holding a controller, leaning on Marge’s blue hair in a funny meme about checking on bae.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #59

    Close-up of animated character’s surprised face paired with a humorous meme about barbers, featured in funny memes collection.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #60

    Funny meme showing a person dragging their leg while referencing expensive brakes cost in relatable humor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #61

    Meme showing a virtual character standing alone on a platform, illustrating awkwardness in memes that are funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #62

    Funny meme from besthoodhumor showing a Santa figure with particles behind, related to memes that have no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #63

    Adult sitting alone, playing card game in a room, showcasing memes that have no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    abinaash avatar
    Abinaash
    Abinaash
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ain't being successful in this economy.

    #64

    Meme showing a man laughing in front of a car, illustrating a funny reaction to feeding dog the same food for years.

    besthoodhumor Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm lucky if my dog eats the same thing two meals in a row. The older she gets (13 almost 14) the more spoiled she is. Yes she knows she deserves it. No she won't at least give us a menu so we don't spend 20 minutes playing 'what food will Sassi eat' at each meal.

    #65

    Funny meme showing a person looking out bus window, relating to traveling and humorous awkward moments.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #66

    Meme about feeling powerful putting an egg on dollar store instant ramen with a humorous visual and text.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #67

    Close-up of a cartoon character with green eyes and a serious expression, illustrating memes that are surprisingly funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have blue eyes and people commenting on them makes me awkward af.

    #68

    Screenshot of a humorous meme comparing two eerie humanoid figures, illustrating funny content from memes.

    besthoodhumor Report

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we stop with the bashing of a d**g used to control a serious medical condition? Just because it's used off label for weight loss doesn't mean it's ok to make people who need it feel bad about using it.

    #69

    Tweet from besthoodhumor with a meme showing a large crocodile blocking a narrow bridge in a forest setting funny memes.

    besthoodhumor Report

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He looks like he already ate, but I’ll bring the duct tape anyway and give it a go.

    #70

    A 3D figure sitting with face in hand illustrating a meme about a funny impossible Christmas date, highlighting meme humor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    popapach avatar
    troufaki13
    troufaki13
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And two millennia ago it was 1/1/1 😁

    #71

    Meme showing a boss closely monitoring employees on multiple screens, capturing funny work surveillance humor.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #72

    Man dressed as Shrek sitting with a disappointed expression, illustrating memes that have no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #73

    Black dress and glasses combined in a meme about provocative outfits for women in funny meme collection.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #74

    A humorous meme about paying $30 for a mediocre burger, illustrating memes that have no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    montanamariner avatar
    MontanaMariner
    MontanaMariner
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And it'll be either smashed too thin or too thick to bite.

    #75

    Text message on old phone screen saying I miss you so much today, with humor meme caption about no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #76

    Close-up of a sweating man meme illustrating the humor in relatable memes that have no reason to be this funny.

    besthoodhumor Report

    #77

    Close-up of a man's emotional face in low light, paired with a humorous caption about iPhone 17 and iPhone 11 meme.

    besthoodhumor Report

