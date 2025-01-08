105 Random Memes That Are Pretty Entertaining
January blues have been hitting hard lately. Maybe it’s the post-holiday crash, the lack of vitamin D, or the existential dread that comes with the start of the new year, but my energy feels completely drained. Ugh.
However, there is one thing that always manages to make me feel better with minimal effort—memes.
So if you’re in the same boat, you’ll probably appreciate this collection of funny pics from the Instagram page Memes Point. They’re relatable, hilarious, and random enough to cover just about everything—perfect for a much-needed laugh. Enjoy!
Why can’t I pull my blanket up?! Oh, because it’s caught under my fat butt…
And then promptly mis-tell the joke out loud (and feel the judgement). Ugh.
For those curious, this happens because falling asleep, apparently, registers to the brain in much the same way as dying does. So the brain does this jerk thing to make certain that you're still alive.
I was going to do it at 8....it's 8:03 now, guess I have to do it at 9
this is why I wake up 30-40 minutes early. I had to convince myself to get out of bed this morning. Only took 37 minutes
Hi. I just wanted to say I love you alll. There is a person who is grateful that you are here. I wish I could talk to you guys in person. I hope someone sees you and gets you the help you need.
Then when the blankets get warm from your own body heat 🥹