The internet has brought us knowledge at our fingertips, instant social connections, lots of laughter, and chaos for days. The online world is often carefully curated, optimized and filtered but beneath all that lurks a parallel universe where rebellion reigns supreme.

Here, you'll find entertainment, dark humor, sarcasm, unruly behavior, confusion and laughter all rolled into one. A toddler floating in the air, conversations about grass licking feet, pandas who forgot to apply their eyeliner... This is the stuff random memes are made of and many can be found in a corner of the 'net called No Cap. For those unfamiliar with the Gen-Z phrase, it basically means "no BS" or that something is true, or not exaggerated.

Bored Panda has put together the best random and unhinged from the page for you to scroll through whenever life gets a bit boring. Enjoy them and don't forget to upvote your favorites.