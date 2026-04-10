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Cats have a reputation for being aloof and lazy—creatures whose daily schedule consists entirely of napping, snacking, and then napping again to recover from the snacking. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. They can be playful and surprisingly full of ambition—so much so that some of them have even taken on employment.

On the subreddit Cats With Jobs, a dedicated group of felines are clocking in and putting their talents to genuinely good use. And if we’re being honest, a lot of them are outperforming their human coworkers by a pretty embarrassing margin.

Scroll down to meet the hardest working kitties on the internet.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hard Worker

Cat wearing glasses helps kids overcome fear of eye exams in a humorous example of cats having jobs these days.

jduchein Report

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    #2

    Cat Is Employed At The Women's Police Station To Help Victims Of Domestic Violence

    Orange cat wearing a police vest and badge, portraying a humorous take on cats having jobs in modern capitalism.

    This happened at a police station in the interior of the state of São Paulo.

    His name is B.O., which is the informal name to a police report. People call him delegato, which is a combination of the words gato and delegado.

    DELAIZ Report

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    #3

    Employee Retention Engineer

    Orange cat hired as emotional support engineer by a Mexican company, showing capitalism where even cats have jobs.

    stable_genius9 Report

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    #4

    > Bring Cat To The Vet > Vet Is Also A Cat

    Black and white cat sitting behind desk with paperwork as if working, while person holds another cat wearing pink outfit.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #5

    Saw This On Facebook

    Cat mistakenly called for jury duty in Boston, highlighting the humorous side of cats having jobs in modern capitalism.

    FckAllTakenUsernames Report

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    #6

    Professional Pest Control Cat

    Orange cat sitting on carpet in home office setting, highlighting humor about cats having jobs in capitalism.

    stellmoney Report

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    #7

    She Cleared A Four-Year Mouse Problem In Three Days. The Owner Remodeled The Floor To Match Her

    Cat standing in a store aisle surrounded by snacks, illustrating capitalism where even cats have jobs these days.

    Danny__NYC Report

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    #8

    Socks The Cat Sitting Behind President Clinton’s Desk In The Oval Office. January 7, 1994

    Cat sitting behind a large office desk in a formal room, humorously depicting cats with jobs in capitalism.

    Dr3ws3ph3r Report

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    #9

    Cat As Mail Carriers In 1870s

    Vintage photo of a cat wearing a tag, sitting in a mail cubby, illustrating capitalism and cats with jobs concept.

    JimatJimat Report

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    #10

    New Sign, He Takes His Guard Cat Position Very Seriously

    White and black cat sitting behind a glass door under a warning sign about a highly trained fat cat protector.

    dumbsugarplumb Report

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    #11

    Green Grocer

    Cat lying among fresh vegetables at a market stall, showcasing humor in capitalism and cats having jobs these days.

    Straight-Payment-918 Report

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    #12

    Not Cameraman, It's Catmeraman

    Cat with a phone taking a selfie outdoors as a couple hugs nearby in an urban setting, showcasing cats having jobs humorously.

    Few_Bandicoot2302 Report

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    #13

    Assistant Chef

    Orange kitten next to dough with cat paw prints, illustrating capitalism has gone so far even cats have jobs these days.

    Significant_Agent537 Report

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    #14

    Cashier In Istanbul Refused To Bag My Groceries!

    Cat sitting on a store checkout counter, humorously depicting capitalism where even cats have jobs these days.

    Bluejay1889 Report

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    #15

    Oscar Was Caught Sleeping On The Job, Disguised As LEGO. Management Not Happy

    Cat resting inside a toy shelf among LEGO sets, humorously suggesting capitalism has reached even pets with jobs.

    Fanta589 Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Is Freya, She Is A Librarian. You May Not Take Out A Book Without Showing Her Your Card

    Gray cat resting on a wooden bookshelf among books, illustrating how capitalism has led even cats to have jobs.

    JadeHarley0 Report

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    #17

    Cashier Is Unfriendly Should I Report Him To The Manager

    White cat sitting on a hardware store counter with a worker wearing a mask, showing cats with jobs in capitalism today

    flag9801 Report

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    #18

    Blackout Backdrop For Photography Studio

    Black cat used as a mobile check deposit background showing capitalism humor with cats having jobs nowadays.

    CalpisMelonCremeSoda Report

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    #19

    İstanbul Fare Enforcement Officers. No Free Rides!!!

    Three cats sitting on turnstiles in an empty subway station, illustrating capitalism and cats having jobs humorously.

    Bluejay1889 Report

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    #20

    Station Manager

    Cat wearing a tie at a busy station, humorously reflecting capitalism where even cats have jobs these days.

    Professional_Song419 Report

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    #21

    Page

    Store cat sitting inside a bookstore with a sign warning customers not to annoy or touch the cat at its job.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #22

    Helping

    Man in a red shirt measuring a wall while a black and white cat assists by reaching up in a room.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #23

    Parcel Checker

    Orange cat sniffing takeout bag at a doorstep, highlighting capitalism with cats having jobs in funny delivery scenarios.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #24

    I Need To Submit It, But The Employee's Expression Looks So Pissed Off That We've Been In A Staring Contest For 30 Minutes

    Cat sitting behind a reception desk at a veterinary clinic, humorously suggesting cats have jobs in modern capitalism.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #25

    My New Bookmark

    Kitten sitting on an open book, illustrating how capitalism has gone so far even cats have jobs these days.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #26

    Legendary Mechanic

    Cat working as a motorcycle mechanic, inspecting and fixing a motorbike in a cluttered garage setting.

    CatWorkers Report

    5points
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    #27

    Lola Is A Truck Driver!! She Is 11 Years Old

    Cat resting inside a vehicle dashboard during sunset, illustrating the concept of cats having jobs in capitalism.

    acuteavo Report

    4points
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    #28

    Update: Rude Waitress In Istanbul Is Still Rude!

    Calico cat sitting on a red chair outdoors, symbolizing the idea of cats having jobs in modern capitalism.

    Bluejay1889 Report

    4points
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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have found my cat equivalent.

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    #29

    Meet Jerry Fox, Brooklyn Borough Hall Employee (C. 1902). He Saved The Building From A Fire, Got Custom Glasses When He Went Blind So He Could Keep Working, And Was So Beloved The NYT Ran His Obituary

    Black and white cat wearing round glasses, sitting with paws on a chair, symbolizing cats having jobs in capitalism.

    Danny__NYC Report

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    #30

    The Famous Shoji Door Wrecking Crew Has No Plans To Slow Down In The Year Ahead

    Two cats poking through a torn paper door, humorously showing cats having jobs in a playful home setting.

    redafvir Report

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    #31

    Jack-In-The-Box Employee

    Black kitten sitting on a worker’s shoulder inside a fast-food restaurant, showing cats with jobs in capitalism humor.

    Ok-Apartment2964 Report

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    #32

    Laundry Attendant

    Cat sitting on clothes drying rack with various shirts, humorously reflecting how capitalism has extended to cats having jobs.

    1universeonourfeet Report

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    #33

    Caretaker

    Tabby cat gently touching a person's casted hand, illustrating cats with jobs in a cozy indoor setting.

    megdow282 Report

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    #34

    Guard Kitties

    Soldier in camouflage gear sitting with two cats on his legs inside a metal framed shelter, illustrating cats with jobs.

    Common-Reputation434 Report

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    #35

    Ice Cream Security

    Two cats resting on a freezer in a store, highlighting capitalism where even cats have jobs these days.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #36

    When I See The Cost Of Eggs

    Orange cat lying on a store counter near eggs, humorously showing how capitalism has influenced even pets with jobs.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #37

    Cookie The Bodega Cat: The Owner Says 14,000 People Visit His Store Every Year Just To See Her. Npr Came. The New York Times Came. She Slept Through All Of It

    Black and white cat standing near store shelves, illustrating capitalism and cats having jobs in a humorous setting.

    Danny__NYC Report

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    #38

    Uber Driver

    Cat sitting inside a toy car with a text message about an Uber driver, illustrating cats having jobs in capitalism.

    dishash3256 Report

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    #39

    The Meat Store Cat Cashier Lady

    Cat standing among various meats in a deli case, showcasing capitalism reaching even cats with jobs these days.

    Fresh-Attorney-2902 Report

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    #40

    Hemingway House Ticket Agent

    Cat working at a ticket booth window, humorously illustrating capitalism with cats having jobs these days.

    gibson85 Report

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, sir, I am not all thumbs; that's my cousin Ernest. I am actually all pinkies. Enjoy your visit, sir.

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    #41

    Was Looking On Facebook And Found Out USPS Was Hiring A New Types Of Postal Worker

    Black cat dressed as a postal worker with a USPS uniform and mailbag, showcasing cats with jobs in capitalism humor.

    Economy-Specialist38 Report

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    #42

    I’ve Been Asking Him For Plumbing Supplies For The Past Hour, And He Still Hasn’t Brought Them To Me

    Cat lounging on a hardware store counter surrounded by supplies, illustrating capitalism with cats having jobs these days.

    reddit.com Report

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    #43

    A Cat From Lithuania Can Now Fire The National Broadcaster General Director

    Black cat sitting on a wooden bench outdoors with a serious expression, reflecting humor about cats having jobs.

    The cat’s name is Nuodėgulis (meaning a burnt piece of wood in Lithuanian), and he was given this right yesterday by the Lithuanian parliament (Seimas), after the opposition started filibustering a change to the national broadcaster law, allowing the director to only be fired in case public interest was not acknowledged while broadcasting or publishing news.

    The law was only approved, because the ruling coalition did not fully show up and the opposition managed to get quorum and vote that into law.

    mlltIsDeadInside Report

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    #44

    Be Careful Using ATMs In Istanbul! He Demands Cash, Foreign Exchange, Wet Food, And Treats!

    Cat sitting on an ATM keypad, humorously suggesting capitalism has advanced to the point where even cats have jobs.

    Bluejay1889 Report

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    #45

    Librarian

    Tabby cat perched on a bookshelf among books and DVDs, humorously highlighting capitalism and cats having jobs.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #46

    Workplace Conflict

    Two cats playfully fighting on an office chair in a workspace, humorously showing cats having jobs.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #47

    Estate Agent Spotted

    Orange cat sitting at a desk with computer and newspaper, humorously depicted as a cat with a job in a modern office.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #48

    Cookie

    Black cat sitting on a lawn mower inside a hardware store, illustrating cats with jobs in a capitalism setting.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #49

    Just Wanted To Be A Part Of The Team

    Tabby cat with a note about sneaking into dad's work van, highlighting capitalism and cats having jobs humor in everyday life.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #50

    Shopping Cat

    Tabby cat sitting in a fully loaded shopping cart at a store, illustrating humor about cats having jobs in capitalism.

    ashokchopra342 Report

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    #51

    Park Guardians

    Sign explaining feral cats at work managing rodent control in a park, part of capitalism showing even cats have jobs.

    ishankr800 Report

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    #52

    Devastated

    Memorial tribute to a bookstore cat who had a job greeting customers and keeping them company.

    commander_weenie Report

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    #53

    Meet Georgie Everyone- A Trailhead Ambassador!

    Cat inside Georgie's Cabin with food and a newspaper, highlighting cats having jobs in modern capitalism.

    lemonsthrowawaymmj Report

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    #54

    Dentist's Office Ambassador (Ignore The Haters)

    Photo of a notice with a cat named Tigger humorously described in a non-job role at New Horizons Dental, highlighting cats and jobs.

    fruchtose Report

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    #55

    Trash Collectors

    Two cats interacting near a trash bin in a kitchen, illustrating humor about capitalism and cats having jobs.

    MissHissss Report

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    #56

    I Broke My Elbow But Luckily I Have A Little Doctor At Home 😌

    A black and white cat holding a person's hand, illustrating the concept of cats having jobs in modern capitalism.

    SoundDrone Report

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    #57

    Construction Worker

    Black and white cat standing on rusted scaffolding outdoors, highlighting capitalism and cats with jobs in urban setting.

    Cautious_Crazy_9100 Report

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    #58

    Store Employee Sleep On His Job

    A cat working among makeup products in a store, highlighting capitalism and how even cats have jobs these days.

    flag9801 Report

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    #59

    Today She Did The Laundry And Paid The Bills

    Black and white cat sitting on a washing machine, looking alert and vocal, illustrating cats having jobs in capitalism.

    selenene66 Report

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    #60

    My Boy After A Hard Day Of Gardening

    Black and white cat in tall grass holding a stick in its mouth, illustrating capitalism and cats having jobs concept.

    pen_theif747 Report

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    #61

    Freelance Phone Stand

    Cat holding a smartphone between its paws and neck, illustrating capitalism with cats having jobs nowadays.

    chi-bacon-bits Report

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    #62

    Owner At The Tool Shop, Old But Wise

    Orange cat sitting on a printer in a hardware store, humorously showing cats with jobs in a capitalist setting.

    ssknurt Report

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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wisdom comes from holding the flashlight.

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    #63

    Tailor

    Orange tabby cat peeking through a sewing machine, illustrating the idea of cats having jobs in modern capitalism.

    Original_Bad_3416 Report

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    #64

    Post Office Mice Catchers

    Informational poster about cats employed by the Post Office to catch mice, highlighting cats having jobs.

    amanda_b_ Report

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    #65

    Biologist Kitty

    Black and white cat looking into a microscope on a kitchen counter, showcasing cats with jobs in capitalism humor.

    No_Supermarket_9467 Report

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    #66

    This Guy Said 20 Treats And He’d Tell Me My Future. Is It A Scam?

    A cat sitting on a white couch in a dim room with purple lighting from a glowing orb on a modern table.

    _torialorraine Report

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    #67

    Lazy Groundskeeper Sleeping On The Job

    Tabby cat resting under a wheelbarrow filled with garden debris and flowers, highlighting capitalism and cats with jobs humor.

    No_Low_878 Report

    2points
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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably been hitting the nip.

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    #68

    Secretary

    Cat resting its head on a soft laptop pillow, humorously showing cats having jobs in modern capitalism.

    curlsmadeofchocolate Report

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    #69

    Sisu Is A Great Teacher

    Cat wearing an ID badge at school, illustrating the idea of cats having jobs in modern capitalism.

    Ivexxe Report

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    #70

    Zzz

    Orange cat sleeping in a cardboard box among packaged goods on store shelves, illustrating capitalism and cats having jobs.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #71

    He Graduated

    School yearbook photo featuring a cat among students, illustrating capitalism and cats having jobs in modern society.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #72

    Hm

    Black cat sleeping among eggs at a market stall, illustrating capitalism with cats having jobs these days.

    CatWorkers Report

    2points
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    #73

    “Sorry MA’am We Have A No Dogs Policy In Our Store.”

    Cat behind a shop window seemingly working while a poodle dog looks in, illustrating capitalism and cats having jobs.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #74

    Party Decorator For Hire. Will Install Decorations At A Height Relative To His Own

    Cat working to hang a birthday banner on the wall, illustrating the humor of cats having jobs these days.

    CatWorkers Report

    2points
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    #75

    There's A Story Behind That Sign, And Something Tells Me The Cat Knows All About It

    Cat standing by a shop door with a sign saying no beating guests, reflecting cats with jobs in capitalism.

    CatWorkers Report

    2points
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    #76

    Feels Like I'm About To Get Fired

    Cat sitting on a store counter surrounded by electronic accessories, illustrating capitalism and cats having jobs concept.

    CatWorkers Report

    2points
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    #77

    Regina The Receptionist

    Cat sitting in an outgoing mail tray at a counter, showcasing the humor of cats having jobs in capitalism.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #78

    The Void Is Trying To Sell Me A New Toilet Seat

    Black cat hidden inside a toilet seat display with a person pointing at it, illustrating cats having jobs in capitalism.

    CatWorkers Report

    2points
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    #79

    Helping

    Dumplings laid out on a wooden board with one dumpling resembling a cat's paw print, highlighting funny cat jobs.

    CatWorkers Report

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    #80

    In-Flight Entertainment System

    A woman holding a cat inside an airplane cabin, illustrating cats having jobs in a humorous capitalism context.

    "Picture this: you're half-asleep on a Lufthansa flight when the cabin lights suddenly flip on. Turns out a big orange cat had escaped its carrier and decided to go exploring. Passengers stayed super quiet, flight attendants grabbed flashlights at first, and everyone teamed up to gently catch the fluffy escape artist without freaking it out. In the end, the cat was safe and the whole cabin handled it like pros."

    jangma Report

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    #81

    Photography Assistant

    Photographer trying to capture a cat obstructing the camera lens, illustrating capitalism and cats having jobs concept humorously.

    ashokchopra342 Report

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    #82

    Assembly Team

    Three cats surrounded by furniture pieces and assembly instructions, playfully involved in a capitalism-themed job scene.

    dishash3256 Report

    1point
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    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, it's safe to say it will be structurally sound.

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    #83

    Working

    Cat sitting on packaged goods inside a busy store, showing the humor of cats having jobs in capitalism today.

    CatWorkers Report

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