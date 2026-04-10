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Cats have a reputation for being aloof and lazy—creatures whose daily schedule consists entirely of napping, snacking, and then napping again to recover from the snacking. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. They can be playful and surprisingly full of ambition—so much so that some of them have even taken on employment.

On the subreddit Cats With Jobs, a dedicated group of felines are clocking in and putting their talents to genuinely good use. And if we’re being honest, a lot of them are outperforming their human coworkers by a pretty embarrassing margin.

Scroll down to meet the hardest working kitties on the internet.