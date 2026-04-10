Capitalism Has Gone So Far, Even Cats Have Jobs These Days (83 Funny Pics)
Cats have a reputation for being aloof and lazy—creatures whose daily schedule consists entirely of napping, snacking, and then napping again to recover from the snacking. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. They can be playful and surprisingly full of ambition—so much so that some of them have even taken on employment.
On the subreddit Cats With Jobs, a dedicated group of felines are clocking in and putting their talents to genuinely good use. And if we’re being honest, a lot of them are outperforming their human coworkers by a pretty embarrassing margin.
Scroll down to meet the hardest working kitties on the internet.
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Hard Worker
Cat Is Employed At The Women's Police Station To Help Victims Of Domestic Violence
This happened at a police station in the interior of the state of São Paulo.
His name is B.O., which is the informal name to a police report. People call him delegato, which is a combination of the words gato and delegado.
Employee Retention Engineer
> Bring Cat To The Vet > Vet Is Also A Cat
Saw This On Facebook
Professional Pest Control Cat
She Cleared A Four-Year Mouse Problem In Three Days. The Owner Remodeled The Floor To Match Her
Socks The Cat Sitting Behind President Clinton’s Desk In The Oval Office. January 7, 1994
Cat As Mail Carriers In 1870s
New Sign, He Takes His Guard Cat Position Very Seriously
Green Grocer
Not Cameraman, It's Catmeraman
Assistant Chef
Cashier In Istanbul Refused To Bag My Groceries!
Oscar Was Caught Sleeping On The Job, Disguised As LEGO. Management Not Happy
This Is Freya, She Is A Librarian. You May Not Take Out A Book Without Showing Her Your Card
Cashier Is Unfriendly Should I Report Him To The Manager
Blackout Backdrop For Photography Studio
İstanbul Fare Enforcement Officers. No Free Rides!!!
Station Manager
Page
Helping
Parcel Checker
I Need To Submit It, But The Employee's Expression Looks So Pissed Off That We've Been In A Staring Contest For 30 Minutes
My New Bookmark
Legendary Mechanic
Lola Is A Truck Driver!! She Is 11 Years Old
Update: Rude Waitress In Istanbul Is Still Rude!
Meet Jerry Fox, Brooklyn Borough Hall Employee (C. 1902). He Saved The Building From A Fire, Got Custom Glasses When He Went Blind So He Could Keep Working, And Was So Beloved The NYT Ran His Obituary
The Famous Shoji Door Wrecking Crew Has No Plans To Slow Down In The Year Ahead
Jack-In-The-Box Employee
Laundry Attendant
Caretaker
Guard Kitties
Ice Cream Security
When I See The Cost Of Eggs
Cookie The Bodega Cat: The Owner Says 14,000 People Visit His Store Every Year Just To See Her. Npr Came. The New York Times Came. She Slept Through All Of It
Uber Driver
The Meat Store Cat Cashier Lady
Hemingway House Ticket Agent
Was Looking On Facebook And Found Out USPS Was Hiring A New Types Of Postal Worker
I’ve Been Asking Him For Plumbing Supplies For The Past Hour, And He Still Hasn’t Brought Them To Me
A Cat From Lithuania Can Now Fire The National Broadcaster General Director
The cat’s name is Nuodėgulis (meaning a burnt piece of wood in Lithuanian), and he was given this right yesterday by the Lithuanian parliament (Seimas), after the opposition started filibustering a change to the national broadcaster law, allowing the director to only be fired in case public interest was not acknowledged while broadcasting or publishing news.
The law was only approved, because the ruling coalition did not fully show up and the opposition managed to get quorum and vote that into law.
Be Careful Using ATMs In Istanbul! He Demands Cash, Foreign Exchange, Wet Food, And Treats!
Librarian
Workplace Conflict
Estate Agent Spotted
Cookie
Just Wanted To Be A Part Of The Team
Shopping Cat
Park Guardians
Devastated
Meet Georgie Everyone- A Trailhead Ambassador!
Dentist's Office Ambassador (Ignore The Haters)
Trash Collectors
I Broke My Elbow But Luckily I Have A Little Doctor At Home 😌
Construction Worker
Store Employee Sleep On His Job
Today She Did The Laundry And Paid The Bills
My Boy After A Hard Day Of Gardening
Freelance Phone Stand
Owner At The Tool Shop, Old But Wise
Tailor
Post Office Mice Catchers
Biologist Kitty
This Guy Said 20 Treats And He’d Tell Me My Future. Is It A Scam?
Lazy Groundskeeper Sleeping On The Job
Secretary
Sisu Is A Great Teacher
Zzz
He Graduated
Hm
“Sorry MA’am We Have A No Dogs Policy In Our Store.”
Party Decorator For Hire. Will Install Decorations At A Height Relative To His Own
There's A Story Behind That Sign, And Something Tells Me The Cat Knows All About It
Feels Like I'm About To Get Fired
Regina The Receptionist
The Void Is Trying To Sell Me A New Toilet Seat
Helping
In-Flight Entertainment System
"Picture this: you're half-asleep on a Lufthansa flight when the cabin lights suddenly flip on. Turns out a big orange cat had escaped its carrier and decided to go exploring. Passengers stayed super quiet, flight attendants grabbed flashlights at first, and everyone teamed up to gently catch the fluffy escape artist without freaking it out. In the end, the cat was safe and the whole cabin handled it like pros."