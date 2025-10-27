ADVERTISEMENT

On October 26, 2025, Vogue World: Hollywood returned stateside, this time to Los Angeles, where the iconic Paramount Studios lot became a runway celebrating the relationship between fashion and film.

The event brought together some of the industry’s most celebrated costume designers and fashion houses, from Ruth E. Carter and Catherine Martin to McQueen, Miu Miu, and Valentino, for a cinematic homage to Hollywood’s imagination and creativity.

While some stars channeled timeless screen legends, others took risks that veered straight into the bizarre. From dazzling couture to outright costume chaos, here are some of the strangest looks of the night.