20 Worst And Weirdest Celebrity Looks From Vogue World Hollywood 2025
On October 26, 2025, Vogue World: Hollywood returned stateside, this time to Los Angeles, where the iconic Paramount Studios lot became a runway celebrating the relationship between fashion and film.
The event brought together some of the industry’s most celebrated costume designers and fashion houses, from Ruth E. Carter and Catherine Martin to McQueen, Miu Miu, and Valentino, for a cinematic homage to Hollywood’s imagination and creativity.
While some stars channeled timeless screen legends, others took risks that veered straight into the bizarre. From dazzling couture to outright costume chaos, here are some of the strangest looks of the night.
Hunter Schafer
The Euphoria star walked the runway wearing an original costume from Sally Potter’s 1992 film Orlando, first worn by actress Tilda Swinton.
The rich brown velvet ensemble featured gold detailing, puffed sleeves, and a structured high collar, evoking the Elizabethan style central to the film’s story. The outfit was designed by Oscar-winning costume designer Sandy Powell.
Halle Bailey
Halle Bailey, known for her role in The Little Mermaid, wore a sculptural one-shoulder gown in a warm copper tone.
The semi-sheer design featured layered tulle panels that wrapped and swirled around her body, creating a fluid, wave-like effect. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and a braided updo.
The 25-year-old singer and actress released her debut album titled Love? …or something like it last Friday (October 24).
Jacob Rott
The German model turned heads in one of the night’s most unconventional looks. He wore a white tuxedo jacket and bow tie paired only with briefs, socks, and loafers.
The look drew mixed reactions online, with some viewers finding it humorous while others criticized it as inappropriate for the event.
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum brought his signature charisma to the runway in a silver sequin jacket with purple flower detailing.
The look was paired with black wide-leg trousers, a white shirt, black tie, and matching sunglasses.
The 72-year-old actor recently reprised his role as The Wizard in Wicked: For Good, set for release next November.
Julia Garner
Julia Garner, known for her role in Inventing Anna, stepped into the role of Marie Antoinette for one night at Vogue World: Hollywood.
The actress wore a faithful recreation of one of Kirsten Dunst’s iconic gowns from Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette.
The cream satin dress featured layers of ruffles, puffed sleeves, and a fitted corset, styled with a powdered wig adorned with pink roses and a velvet choker.
Demi Lovato
The singer wore a white lace ensemble featuring a fitted blazer-style top with ruffled trim and a matching sheer skirt with tiered detailing. She paired the outfit with black tights and pointed patent heels.
The 33-year-old is celebrating the release of her new album titled It’s Not That Deep, which sees her return to her Pop roots.
Greta Lee
Lee walked the runway in look nine from Jonathan Anderson’s Spring 2026 collection for Dior.
The outfit featured a voluminous floral mini dress with sheer balloon sleeves and a sculptural hemline, paired with a wide black collar and an oversized hat with pointed folds. She completed the look with black heels and a textured handbag.
Dakota Johnson
The actress, known for her roles in Fifty Shades of Grey and Madame Web, arrived in a blush-toned gown adorned with silver embroidery and a sheer beaded neckline.
The 35-year-old kept the look minimal with a black clutch and straight hair.
She’s currently preparing to make her directorial debut on A Tree Is Blue. The film is set to begin production in November 2025.
Alix Earle
Alix Earle, the influencer known for her viral GRWM videos on TikTok, attended in a relaxed yet polished ensemble.
She wore a long plaid trench coat in muted tones over a white blouse and high-waisted jeans, paired with pointed black heels. A small red handbag added a pop of color to the otherwise neutral look.
The 24-year-old content creator continues to expand her brand with an upcoming reality show in the early stages of development.
Jennifer Connelly
Connelly attended Vogue World: Hollywood in a tasseled, nature-inspired Louis Vuitton mini dress from the brand’s Spring-Summer 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection.
The colors and patterns created a textured effect that resembled an impressionist painting of a forest with pink flowers at the bottom.
Miley Cyrus
The Wrecking Ball singer wore a black leather trench coat with structured shoulders, belted waist, and oversized lapels. She completed the look with black gloves, sheer tights, pointed heels, and a matching leather cap.
The 32-year-old recently announced on social media that she had written an original song for the new entry in the Avatar cinematic series, Avatar: Fire and Ash.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello, known for her chart-topping hits Havana and Bam Bam, attended in a gold strapless gown featuring an intricately beaded corset and a voluminous metallic skirt cinched with a red ribbon at the waist.
The 28-year-old was announced to have joined the cast of Warner Bros. new film Cut Off, a comedy directed and starred by Jonah Hill.
Mindy Kaling
Kaling wore a beige quilted dress featuring a fitted bodice with a subtle cutout and a front slit. She completed the monochrome look with brown pointed heels and a textured mini bag.
The 45-year-old actress recently funded the new Kaling Theater Lab at Dartmouth’s Hopkins Center for the Arts, in Hanover, New Hampshire.
Doja Cat
The singer closed the show with a live performance of her new rendition of Gorgeous, taken from her recently released album Vie.
For the finale, she wore a custom chainmail mini dress inspired by the one Tina Turner famously donned in the 1985 sci-fi film Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, originally designed by Norma Moriceau.
The metallic look featured sculpted shoulders, a plunging neckline, and sheer tights.
Johnson Hartig
Johnson Hartig, founder of the fashion label Libertine, wore a black double-breasted blazer over graffiti-style pants in neon green and white.
The standout element was a towering black hat decorated with oversized feathers and colorful embellishments. He finished the look with dark sunglasses and a red striped tie.
Kendall Jenner
Jenner wore a silver corseted bodysuit embellished with sequins and black velvet detailing. The look featured fringe accents, fishnet tights, and a dramatic top hat, channeling classic showgirl glamour.
The 29-year-old model spoke about her desire to put her modeling career on hold in order to pursue a new passion in home design.
Eiza Gonzalez
González, known for her roles in Baby Driver and Ambulance, made her Vogue World debut in a full Mugler look from the brand’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection.
The outfit featured a black leather sleeveless top with raised detailing and a fitted midi skirt, styled with pointed boots.
The 35-year-old Mexican actress kept her makeup subtle and hair loose for a clean, structured finish.
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross wore an oversized beige trench coat styled off the shoulders and cinched at the waist with a matching belt. She paired the look with a statement crystal necklace, black gloves, and a small structured clutch.
The highlights were her curious black fringe-embellished heels, which somehow made her feet look like hooves.
The 52-year-old actress is working on the psychological indie drama Blow the Horn, directed by Nacho Arenas.
Machine Gun Kelly
The rapper wore a fitted plaid mesh top featuring a distorted portrait print of a woman across the chest. He paired it with high-waisted purple trousers, layered pearl jewelry, and his signature tousled, blond hair.
In October 2025, the 35-year-old father announced his collaboration with Dossier Perfumes to release a fragrance inspired by his newest album Lost Americana.
Ashley Park
Ashley Park, known for Emily in Paris and Joy Ride, arrived in a playful strapless mini dress featuring a structured plaid bodice and voluminous black skirt, accented with oversized bows. She paired the look with black platform heels and loose waves.
The actress recently spoke about the upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris, which she said will bring “big moments of song and dance.”
