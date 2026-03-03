Camila Cabello with long braided hair and elegant outfit at a music awards event, highlighting her career and bio.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Camila Cabello

Born

March 3, 1997

Birthplace

Cojímar, Havana, Cuba

Age

28 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Camila Cabello?

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao is a Cuban-American singer and songwriter known for her powerful vocals and Latin-infused pop style. She has carved out a significant presence in global music.

Cabello first rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, formed on The X Factor in 2012. Her solo career launched with the international chart-topping single “Havana,” solidifying her as a formidable individual artist.

Full NameKarla Camila Cabello Estrabao
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 2 inches (157 cm)
Relationship StatusDating Henry Junior Chalhoub
Net Worth$25 million
NationalityCuban-American
EthnicityCuban-Mexican
EducationMiami Palmetto High School
FatherAlejandro Cabello
MotherSinuhe Estrabao
SiblingsSofia

Early Life and Education

Born in Cojímar, Havana, Cuba, Camila Cabello spent her early childhood moving between Havana and Mexico City with her parents, Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhe Estrabao, and younger sister Sofia. The family eventually settled in Miami, Florida, when Cabello was five years old.

She attended Miami Palmetto High School but left during her ninth grade year in 2012 to pursue her burgeoning singing career, later earning her high school diploma.

Notable Relationships

Camila Cabello’s high-profile romances have often captured public attention, including her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes from July 2019 to November 2021. The couple, dubbed “Shawnmila” by fans, collaborated on the hit single “Señorita.”

Earlier in the decade, she was linked to dating coach Matthew Hussey and, more recently, dated Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch. As of January 2025, Cabello is rumored to be dating businessman Henry Junior Chalhoub.

Career Highlights

Camila Cabello’s career is marked by substantial solo success and critical acclaim. Her debut solo album, *Camila* (2018), topped the US Billboard 200 and featured the international number one single “Havana,” which achieved RIAA Diamond certification.

She has since collected numerous accolades, including two Latin Grammy Awards and five American Music Awards. Her acting debut in the 2021 film *Cinderella* further showcased her versatile talent, cementing Cabello as a fixture in modern pop culture.

Signature Quote

“There’s no freedom like the freedom that comes from accepting yourself.”

