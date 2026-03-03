Who Is Camila Cabello? Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao is a Cuban-American singer and songwriter known for her powerful vocals and Latin-infused pop style. She has carved out a significant presence in global music. Cabello first rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony, formed on The X Factor in 2012. Her solo career launched with the international chart-topping single “Havana,” solidifying her as a formidable individual artist.

Full Name Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Dating Henry Junior Chalhoub Net Worth $25 million Nationality Cuban-American Ethnicity Cuban-Mexican Education Miami Palmetto High School Father Alejandro Cabello Mother Sinuhe Estrabao Siblings Sofia

Early Life and Education Born in Cojímar, Havana, Cuba, Camila Cabello spent her early childhood moving between Havana and Mexico City with her parents, Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhe Estrabao, and younger sister Sofia. The family eventually settled in Miami, Florida, when Cabello was five years old. She attended Miami Palmetto High School but left during her ninth grade year in 2012 to pursue her burgeoning singing career, later earning her high school diploma.

Notable Relationships Camila Cabello’s high-profile romances have often captured public attention, including her relationship with fellow singer Shawn Mendes from July 2019 to November 2021. The couple, dubbed “Shawnmila” by fans, collaborated on the hit single “Señorita.” Earlier in the decade, she was linked to dating coach Matthew Hussey and, more recently, dated Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch. As of January 2025, Cabello is rumored to be dating businessman Henry Junior Chalhoub.

Career Highlights Camila Cabello’s career is marked by substantial solo success and critical acclaim. Her debut solo album, *Camila* (2018), topped the US Billboard 200 and featured the international number one single “Havana,” which achieved RIAA Diamond certification. She has since collected numerous accolades, including two Latin Grammy Awards and five American Music Awards. Her acting debut in the 2021 film *Cinderella* further showcased her versatile talent, cementing Cabello as a fixture in modern pop culture.