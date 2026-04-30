As it turns out, entitlement isn’t just reserved for power-hungry homeowners associations and vindictive in-laws. Get comfortable as you read through other people’s discomfort, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own experiences with folks like this in the comments section down below.

Entitled people come in all shapes and sizes, but there is something that happens when one of them has a kid (or several) that really ramps it up. So we’ve gathered stories of the most unabashedly entitled parents people have had the misfortune of dealing with.

#1 I Witnessed EM Getting Destroyed I saw this today and I can't stop laughing.



I was traveling in my city metro. It wasn't that much crowded at that time, but all the seats were occupied. Still, you could freely stand without being humped by a stranger.



There was this kid sitting in the reserved seats( the ones for people with handicaps, pregnant women and old people, definitely not for moms of 2 year olds). He was probably 14 or 15,idk. He is the hero of the story here.



Then at one stop, our EM comes in. She has this cute little child who was trying to keep up with his mom's pace.



EM instantly sees our hero sitting at the reserved seat and just stares at him. I guess this was her way to make people automatically give away their seats or something. The kid didn't move though. This probably irked EM a lot I guess, cause she moved towards the kid with heavy steps.



She comes near him, stop and again does the stare. The kid doesn't budge.



Then she starts screaming. If she didn't have the whole compartments attention earlier she had it now. She starts berating the kid for sitting in a reserved seat and not giving it for someone more deserving like a mother like herself with a young kid (idk what her logic was. The seats aren't reserved for them anyways). She just keeps shouting and screaming and tries to get others opinion on it and for a while people were on her side.



Then the kid, out of nowhere, rolls right side of his jeans up and detaches the artificial leg and keeps it in front of EM.



The look on her face was priceless. It looked like she was mortified and embarrassed at the same time. She just backed away silently. And just got off on the next stop. I don't think that was her stop.

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#2 Neighbor Lady Is Mad I Won't Let Her Kids Use My Pool Unsupervised I just moved into a new place with a pool out back. Neighbor lady comes up to the fence the other day while I'm having a beer and doing some yard work. After the greetings and whatever the rest goes like this:



EM: The people who lived here before would let my kids use the pool in the summer time, they're really sad about not being able to anymore. (Why guilt trip me? Just ask.)

Me: oh, well I don't mind, as long as you're there, I can't watch them.

EM: Well the last people would watch them because their own kids were there too. They'd just sit out back.

Me: ...okay, but I can't watch your kids, if they're going to be in my pool you have to be there.

EM: I don't have time! I don't know why you can't just sit there and watch them so they can swim..



I had no idea how to respond to this, she caught me so off guard. Now I think I need to change the lock on the gate because I'm afraid she has a key and will send her kids over alone. I don't have a problem with the kids using the pool, but I don't want to babysit the kids of someone I don't know around water.

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#3 Em Losses Her Mind When I Explain A Period To My Daughter's Friend My daughter's friend from school came home with her one day. They were doing girlie stuff that normal 14yr olds do (makeup, nails, ECT). I hear a blood curdling scream and run upstairs expecting the worst. I open the bathroom door and the girl is on the toilet with blood on her toilet paper. I was like... Ok, she started her period. Nothing too crazy.



My daughter and I sit her down and I explain why we have periods and what that means for her from now on. We hug her and congratulate her on this next step of her life. Afterwards, we go get her supplies from the store and grab ice cream. She is all calmed down and feeling special at this point. I took her home and thought it was strange her parents never mentioned anything to get about any of this. She was 14 after all.



About an hour later I receive a call from her vivid mother who berates me for have the audacity to tell her daughter about those private things and that she will learn things on her own just like she, the mom, had to. I was completely stunned! She had no intention of explaining anything to her daughter. She then said the girls couldn't be friends anymore. Her daughter would still come over without the parents knowing and still calls me to this day (6yrs later) for guidance in her life.

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#4 We're A Pet Sitting Service Lady! Ok, buckle up, this is a doozy! I work for a pet/house sitting company and had a new client on my schedule for three visits a day for two weeks to take care of a dog. When I get to the house and go in I see a kid and thought they must be running late leaving and didn't let us know, so I said hi to the kid and said it's ok don't be scared, then called out for the parents. The kid said they're gone. I asked what do you mean? The kid then said I needed to hurry up and make her breakfast and take her to school.



I asked again, what do you mean, where are your parents? She said they're gone on their trip and again told me to hurry up cause she's hungry. I asked how old she is, she said seven. I asked they left you here alone? She said yeah, her mom told her we'd be by in the morning to make her breakfast and take her to school, in the afternoon to pick her up from school and make her a snack, and at night to make her supper. I asked where's Macy (made up name) the dog? She said they don't have a dog. I said when the owner came for the client meeting and to get the house keys she met a dog. The kid said her mom borrowed the neighbors dog. OMG.



I called the company owner and told her what was going on, of course she was flabbergasted and came over immediately. She tried to get ahold of the kid's parents but they weren't answering their phones so she called CPS and explained everything when they got there. CPS took the kid, the parents info, and left.



The next day the kid's mom called the owner and left a rambling message, screaming about how could we turn her kid in to CPS and we broke the contract so they were going to sue her for that and also for the cost of their ruined vacation. The owner called them back and told them our agreement was to take care of a dog not a kid, and that was illegal anyway, and also borrowing a dog for her to meet for the client meeting was deliberate misrepresentation, so good luck with a lawsuit. She hasn't heard from them since. I guess our pet sitting service was cheaper than hiring someone to watch the child properly. We still can't understand how this woman thought this would actually work.

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#5 My Homophobic Entitled Mother Learns The Truth About Me In The Best Way Ever My mom was and still is a crazy homophobic protester, like the one that’s at a pride festival with an offensive sign. She even told gay couples they couldn’t be like that because they might scar me. Anyways this was the summer after I graduated high school and was moving on to college, I had a boyfriend (we’re still together) and I always told my mom he was just a close friend. Then my mom told me we were going to go protest at a pride festival.



I had had enough, so I began to think of a master plan. First I put on rainbow colored clothes, then put on some black pants and a hoodie, and made a protester sign with two layers so I could peel off the first. When we arrived at the festival I took out my sign and stood with the other protesters, once my mom came over I ran over to the parade, took off my hoodie and pants, revealing the rainbow outfit. Man I will never forget the look on her face!



Then I peeled off the first layer of the sign which made it say, “HI MOM!” That was the best day of my life! My mom just walked away, got into her car and drove away. Even though I had to wait half an hour for my friend to come pick me up, I still remember that day as the greatest day of my life

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#6 EM Brings Her 4 Kids To An Adult Only Wedding I attended an adult only wedding for a co-worker a few days ago. The actual ceremony was in a very small church so it was mostly family and close friends but the reception was for roughly 250 people. The reception was at a very elegant hotel ballroom. Not child friendly in any way. Crystal stemware, expensive linens on the table etc.



About 1/2 hour into the reception a commotion started that made everyone stare. EM is arguing with the wedding planner loudly. Me being the nosy broad that i am inched closer to hear. Turns out EM brought her 4 young children to the reception even though the invitations clearly stated Adults Only. The EM insisted that her kids (I'm guessing at ages but the oldest one looked 8ish and the youngest was under a year old) were super well behaved so it was fine. Now keep in mind this was around 730pm WP was having none of it. She insisted that children were not allowed and she had to leave. In a last ditch effort to get admitted, EM shouted at the bride.



The bride went over and listened to her for a moment and then said in a syrupy sweet voice "of course you can come in EM, but your children cannot" she turned on her heel and went back to her new husband. EM flipped a nut, yelling about how she was invited, couldnt find a babysitter etc. 3 of the groomsmen escorted her and her kids to the door.

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#7 Em Tells Me I Can't Use Sign Language At Home Because She Won't Learn It This is about my adoptive mother. My adoptive parents are British citizens who moved to my country in the EU. They adopted me actually expecting mental disabilities but I was just profoundly deaf. You would think that would be easier. So I grow up, I get enrolled in deaf schools where I learn sign language. But my mother decides it's too hard for her to learn sign language, and actually bans me from using it in the house. I had to mime or point at things until I could start writing, upon which I carried around a notebook everywhere. If I did try to sign, I was called disrespectful for not including her in the conversation.



In a strange way, this made my written language skills very good, as well as my lip reading skills, which many deaf people have challenges with. It was very difficult and upsetting living with her. My adoptive father was nice but he just listened to whatever she wanted, so he became a bad parent too. I went to university and limited contacting them. The one time I tried to visit them for the holidays, I returned to a house with a stranger family. My adoptive parents had moved back to Britain without telling me. Who does that?

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#8 My Wife And I Had To Explain To The Neighbor That Our Dog Is Part Of Our Family, And No They Can't Just Have Him A little over a year ago when my neighbor moved into the townhouse next to us and things seemed great! Their kids were nice, and overall seemed like they were part of a loving normal home. They were quirky, but nice people who were always willing to help, from installing a screen door, to enjoying a beer and a decent conversation about home improvement. One day red flags started popping up, Halloween came up a few months after they moved in and we could hear all kinds of banging and pounding coming from the side of the house they are attached to. We thought it was just the kids playing and having fun until the father called me crying on the phone about how he was so angry they didn't get invited to a big party at the next house over....The owner of that house has a policy with all the neighbors, 'if my garage door is open, feel free to stop in and join us, you are always invited.'



A few weeks later their kids got the idea that our dog should have sleepovers with them and started asking to walk him sometimes. Which at first we thought was cute, and it was! Until one day when the kids were asking about having a doggy sleepover once in a while their mother pulled me away from my wife and said that it was really unfair that we get to have our dog all week long and that they have to build their schedule to see him around our lives and when we were home. I really had no clue what to say, but then she doubled down, insisting that their family should have him on weekends because I work shift work and get to see him all week long as much as I want.



Our relationship with them ended after we caught one of their kids scratching our cars accidentally and they told us to call the police when we tried letting them know what happened... We didn't want money or for it to be fixed, we just wanted their kids to be more careful..

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#9 You're My Child, I Have The Right To Poison You! I'm allergic to fish/seafood. It's not the anaphylactic type of allergy, thank goodness, so I'm not going to [pass away] if I eat some but I do throw up, have a stomach ache and a massive headache for a few hours. Enough fish/seafood and I break out in small red hives over my arms. My mother didn't believe it and as a child, I couldn't stand up to her properly. She'd force me to eat stuff with seafood or fish in it to prove I wasn't allergic, then ignore me as I was sick.



One day, she held a dinner party. I was dressed up beautifully and trotted out to parade before the guests. At the time, I was around about 9, precocious for my age and absolutely fed up with my mother making me sick. When she held out a fish cutlet (fish cooked with vegetables, rolled into a ball, covered in batter and fried) for me to eat, I saw my chance.



Me, loudly: "I can't eat that, I'm allergic to fish.

"Mother: "No, you're not. Eat it.

"Me: "I am allergic! I'll throw up!"



No Asian mother will back down in front of guests for fear of looking like she can't discipline her child. My mother grabbed the fish cutlet, shoved it to my mouth and said in her most firm voice of command, "EAT." So I ate it.



Cut to about ten minutes later. I go up to my mother and tug on her sari to get attention.



Me: "I don't feel well-- " BARF.



I vomited on her, on the expensive carpet and in full view of all the guests. My mother has a reputation for being a kind, generous, charitable and very religious woman so in front of all the guests, she couldn't do anything except act sympathetic and send me off to bed to recover. She never made me eat fish or seafood again.

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#10 My Own Entitled Parents Made Me Listen To 4 Hours Of Online Preachers In The Effort To "Cure My Gayness" So for context, I was outed as genderfluid, aromantic/asexual by my brother about 4 months ago. My parents didn't take it well, and they liked to pretend that nothing happened. Well, yesterday, my parents came to me and said "it's time to cure your sin." I started to panic inside, but only replied "okay, which sin are you talking about?" They said, "your homosexuality." (FYI, being aro/ace isn't technically homosexuality, but they don't care to learn the difference).



They led me to the computer and sat me down. They pulled up an online preacher, and said,"you'll listen until you no longer feel gay." So I sat there. I listened to this guy's talk, it was about 25 minutes long. My parents came up to me and asked if I, "still felt gay." I responded that I can't really change how I feel. They put on another one. This went on for 4 hours. They finally gave up. I hope they never try again.



Tl;dr: I'm lgbt, my parents don't like it. They tried to cure me. It didn't work. They kept trying for 4 hours.

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#11 Entitled Mommy: Don't Buy Chocolates, It's Upsetting My Kid! This happened about an hour ago. I was grocery shopping and decided to pick up a few bars of chocolates. That's when I heard the ear piercing scream of what can only be an entitled kid. He looked like he was somewhere between 5 and 6 years of age. He began to violently pull on his mother's arm, pointing at my chocolate bars and yelling at her to buy him some.



EM (Entitle Mom) : Did you have to pick that up in front if him?



Me : Ummm. ...What???



EM: Can't you see it's upsetting my child?



Me: Well that's a you problem.



EM: ( In between trying to get her demon spawn to act like a human being ) You need to put them back. My son only started demanding chocolates when he saw you take them. Just put them back. Now! You can get some later. You shouldn't make kids jealous!



I just smiled at her and approached the chocolate shelves. But instead of putting them back, I actually took a few more. It earned me a glare from EM and earned EM another round of tantrums from EK. Petty? Yes. Satisfying? Hell yes!

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#12 Entitled Woman Tries To Get Family Evicted And It Backfires My boyfriend just told me this story and I thought it belonged here. When he was 14 he was living with his mum and sister on a housing estate. It was summer and he liked a bit of light in his upstairs bedroom, so he left the curtains open at all times. That included when he was getting dressed and after having a shower, so if you purposefully stared at his window you could only see him from his waist up. Well, their neighbour did not like that one bit.



She went pounding on their door, yelling at my MIL that her son was a disgrace, hanging around always naked and exposing himself to her daughter (same age as him). My MIL told her he had every right to do whatever he wanted in his bedroom and that if they didn't want to see him all they needed to do was not to look. A couple of days went by and lo and behold, the police showed up at their door. Turned out the neighbour had been filming and taking pictures of my boyfriend to show to the housing people as evidence of his wrongdoing to get them kicked out. Except that the housing office called the police on her for taking pictures and videos of an underage kid and kicked her and her family out.

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#13 My 'Mother' Thinks She Entitled To One Of My Properties LOL I haven't seen mine since I was 16, and we were in court.



So 19years I haven't had any contact with the 'Mother'. She hired a PI to find me and I still refuse to talk to her I even have my lawyer send her a formal letter of no-contact and threatened her with a restraining order she sent this email to me though my work email.



I shorten it but basically it said To (my name) this is (her name) your mother. I thought you would have matured by now and came and apologized to me and your father for what you put us through, Because of you your father lost his teaching career and we had to sell our house. However it has come to my knowledge that you own some properties in (my area) so it's only right if you give us one of them as an apology (one of my most expensive properties) would be a good fit for us. As soon as you hand over the keys to (property) we can finally able to start to heal and get past this misunderstanding that you blow out of proportion. I hope you come to the right decision (her name).



I just can't stop laughing at this. Like No, I'm not giving you anything. This is just another bit of evidence to help me get a restraining order against her.

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#14 Bully Gropes Girl And Entitled Parents Try To Expel The Girl So there’s this very small girl, at the time in 8th grade and her dad is a Brazilian jujitsu instructor (I don’t know if that’s what you call it), like he has his own school and everything. Dad obviously taught her how to defend herself.



One day a bully (Male and in 12th grade) is getting a bit weird and starts trying to flirt with her and she’s very uncomfortable. Creepy bully persists (is harassing this little girl for at least 5 minutes). He then gropes her and I don’t think anyone has ever hit a combo move so quick. This girl has pulled off what has got to be one of the fastest knock outs ever. She kicks him in the groin and follows it with an uppercut which flowed back down into an atomic elbow. This grade 12 guy was out like a light in less than half a second.



Anyway, the parents of the bully start trying to take action and get this girl in as much trouble as possible for beating up their son. they called a meeting with the principal and the girls parents. The principal sided with them and decided that the girl should leave their school. Dad is furious but the school doesn’t budge. Eventually dad says “my daughter is staying at this school and that Sicko is leaving. He can either leave quietly and immediately or we can escalate this. We’ll sue for SA and come after both the school and the family.”



The school waved all punishment the girl had been given and expelled the bully on the spot. That dad could not have been prouder of his daughter for knocking out a creep who was literally 3 times her size.

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#15 Entitled Mom: Hey Teenage Girl, Let My Son Grope You! This happened when I (f) was 13 and was attending a male friend's birthday party. We attended the same school and a lot of other kids from our school were also there, along with their parents.



As I gave my friend his present, I wished him a happy birthday with a hug. When he was cutting the cake, another boy from our school, who was a notorious bully stood right next to me. He kept trying to touch my chest. (I was already quite developed) I kept telling him to stop but he wouldn't listen. He kept trying to put his arms around me and trying to grope my chest. His friends were standing around us and I could hear them snicker.



Finally I'd had enough. I yelled at him to get away from me. My friend's mom, the hostess, asked me what was wrong. I told her what the bully had been doing. She sternly told the bully to apologize and to stop harassing me, otherwise he would be asked to leave.



Now the bully's mom (EM) stepped in. She asked my friend's mom why she was scolding her son. Friend's mom explained what the bully had been doing.



EM's response was something like this "I don't see what the big deal is. This girl hugged your son, why can't she let my son touch her?" Then she turned to me and said "you need to stop being so stuck up and learn to be friendly. If my son just put his arm around you, what's wrong with that? Stop complaining."



I told her I didn't like her son and didn't like him touching me. Friend's mom told her to stop making a scene and that her son needs to apologize. EM acted indignant and as she stormed off, she again said something like "if that girl is ok with your son touching her, shes probably ok with all boys touching her. You're just being rude to us."



My friend's mom was absolutely wonderful. She asked if I was ok and told me I had done the right thing by telling the boy off. This was my first encounter with an Entitled Parent - outside of my own family, that is.

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#16 EM Gets Mad I'm In My Underwear In My Own House Background I usually sleep in my underwear during summer since it gets hot in my house. I also have curtens in my windows.



Cast



Em: [jerk] who invaded my privacy

Ek: entitled little girl

Me: me(not meme I know how it looks)



One day I woke up and made me a bowl of cereal since I was home alone (I'm 18 so I have a small house) I walk pass my window to the kitchen when I hear a knock on the door. I'm still only in my underwear so I hurry and get some shorts on. I open the door and see em and ek.



Em: HOW DARE YOU WALK AROUND IN YOUR UNDERWEAR

Me:wth I'm in my own house and I had the window closed with the curtain down



Em:MY DAUGHTER GOT CURIOUS AND PEEKED THROUGH YOUR WINDOW AND SAW YOUR UNDERWEAR.



Me: well it's my house so if I wanted to I could be naked in there. (slams door)



I make my cereal while em continues to bang on the door and shout I ignore her and play some Minecraft.

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#17 Give My Child Your Insulin Pump! So, I'm a Type 1 Diabetic. This means that my body doesn't produce any insulin and I have to get it from an external source. The source that works best for me is a pump, which is connected to my body. Without insulin, I would [endure] a rather nasty and painful [end]. I can disconnect the pump for short periods to shower, change, etc but 99% of the time, it's connected to my body. I usually wear the pump on my waistband. This allows me to easily access it and make changes to my insulin as needed.



I was over at my mother-in-law's house when my pump had an alert. My blood sugar was trending low and this can be quite serious so it's a loud and demanding alarm. I cleared the alert and grabbed a few fruit snacks to raise my sugars. My 5 yr old nephew heard the alert and asked me what it was and I told him. I explained that it's a medical device that I wear to keep me healthy. He considers this and holds out his hand, demanding to see. I refuse since it's a MEDICAL DEVICE that I need to live. Beyond that, he's not gentle with anything and breaks most of his toys very quickly. I tell him no again and knowing that he rarely hears that word, move my pump from my waistband to clip it onto my bra. This way he can't just grab it, which is absolutely what he would do. He starts crying and wailing so his mother, my sister-in-law, comes running it.



She screams at me, asking what I did. I just shrugged and said that I told him no, he couldn't have my insulin pump. She scoffed at me and told me to just hand it over. I can go without it for a little bit and my nephew deserves to see it. I should be stimulating his natural curiosity instead of trying to hamper it. I refuse again and tell her to drop it. It's not going to happen. "But he's a CHILD."



Now, I've dealt with them before so I know that she's not going to be able to drop it. I said no to her child and that's unforgivable. I'm getting a headache from the screaming so I just turned and left. I didn't need to be there anymore so I went home. I'm sorry that I'm not willing to risk my health and well-being just to entertain your child. Oh...wait..no, I'm not sorry.

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#18 Do Not Try And Make Me Babysit Your Baby Or I Will Remove You Indefinitely From My Life My brother and his psycho wife asked me the other day to babysit their children and I said no. I work a 9-to-5 job and do extracurricular stuff afterwards that’s more important. To which his psycho wife said “you’re going to babysit your nephew and nieces because we’re on our way to your place right now and you’re just gonna have to deal with it.”



Which I then replied “go ahead and try” and promptly got in my car and left my place of residence and did not come back until later ( I already had things to do).



The next morning my Neighbor next-door said that a woman was at my door with her baby and 2 little girls for an hour and a half knocking on the doors and windows just trying to get in. To which I called my brother and was absolutely livid and told him to not let his wife do that. Turns out they wanted me to watch the kids so they could go barhopping until 2 AM and not have me return their children until 10 am.



I’ve told him and my family I’m child free, everyone seems to leave me alone about it except for this [woman]. She has legit called me irresponsible and a man child for not wanting to have kids when I first told my family about it.

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#19 I Don't Care If He Needs Emergency Surgery My Daughter Is More Important So this just happend last night. Friday the 13th. I had been haveing some pretty bad abdominal pain since the the 12th. Well yesterday I went to a local clinic and found out that I had appendicitis. The clinic called an ambulance and was transported to the big hospital.



When I got there they took me to a room had me strip and rushed me to the OR. as we were moving through the ER this Karen stopped us and ask why I was being rushed before her daughter, since they have been here longer. The nurse told her that I was being rushed for emergency surgery.



She said I don't care, my daughter is in pain and he needs to wait his (me) turn. The nurse said ma'am your daughter has a sprained ankle and that this gentleman could [pass away]. She reluctantly moved out of the way when she saw a couple police officers start walking towards her. Well surgery went great and I [am alive]. Was released at 12:00 this afternoon.

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#20 Got Screamed At By A Mom After I Wouldn't Let Her Kid Pet My Service Dog Happened today. I'm at the movie theatre to see Onward. I have a service dog, a very large German Shepherd. His vest is Navy camo and made out of my old uniform. Very clear do not pet patches. Kid- like 12 years old- ran at my dog and tried to pet him.



I blocked his hand and told him "don't pet him." He asked why and I said "you should never touch dogs you don't know". I tend to say this rather than don't touch service dogs because in general you should never pet a dog you don't know.



And entitled mommy came screeching out of nowhere, "Don't tell my child what to do" . I told her, "So raise him better" and walked off with my dog while listening to her scream.

#21 Entitled Dad Breaks My Leg Because I Continuously Blocked His Son From Scoring We had a volleyball tournament, for reference I’m a Middle Blocker, 6’5 and a vert of 70cm. Game starts and everything goes good, eventually entitled dads kid gets subbed in because his team wasn’t scoring, and apparently he’s a star player. I blocked every hit he went for and his dad started to get visibly angry, starting to shout at me and stuff as well. After the game ended we won and I blocked nearly EVERY shot from this guy.



The entitled dad came to me asking what my problem is and stuff, I said “sorry man, it’s my job.” He started laughing and stomped on my shin. It’s broken and I’m currently in hospital writing this story and the dad should hopefully end up in jail. Also planning on suing for permanent damages (doctor says I may not be able to play volleyball ever again, and I got a college offer…)

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#22 EM Is Furious About Pokémon Go So the other night I decided to go to a local lake and walk around to play some Pokémon Go. There’s dozens of pokestops around the lake and quite a few gyms too, so it’s a prime location to play. (Also, I’m 22 and I went with a friend who’s 28) It was a quiet night, not a whole lot of people walking around.



We approach a park and shelter area and notice there’s a raid about to start, so we sit at the shelter area to play it. (I’m not sure how to explain this if you’re unfamiliar with the game lol) We happened to be the only people there, and across the trail was a park with a few kids and a mom barely paying attention.



We’re sitting there waiting for the raid to start for about 5 minutes when this mom comes over to us.

EM(entitled mom): Can I ask what you are doing here?

Me: We’re playing Pokémon go, why?

EM: well it’s pretty creepy you two adults are just sitting here near the park. You need to leave.

Me: what? We’re minding our own business, maybe you should too.

EM: you are making me and my children uncomfortable!! I don’t know what that Pokémon go is, but it sounds like an excuse to watch my kids!!!

Me: well we’ll only be here for like 10 more minutes lady, we aren’t watching your kids.

EM: RIDICULOUS!!



She then storms back over to the park and sits on the phone with someone. About 3 minutes later she grabs her kids and comes over again, yelling at us that now her kids can’t enjoy the park because us creeps want to kidnap them. She also explained to her children (who both looked to be younger than 10) that they had to leave because we were going to hurt them. I was baffled and didn’t even know what to say. It’s a public trail, public park, public shelter. And on a lot of days there are dozens of adults playing Pokémon go. It was so strange.

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#23 Can You Please Not Apply To Cornell? My Son Wants To Apply There Too! So this is a story that happened to my friend this year and I am honestly so shocked by this. So basically my friend is a regular good student at school, has amazing after school activities, and is student government president. She also has a perfect SAT score. It has been my friends dream to go to Cornell. Both her parents went and she has been in love with it for years.



Now enter entitled mom and entitled son. My friend’s mother gets a call on her mobile from the entitled mom. Basically it goes like this:



Entitled Mom: Hi, are you Friend’s Mom?

Friend’s Mom: Yes. What do you need?

Entitled Mom: Friend is applying to Cornell early decision, right?

Friend’s Mom: Yes, she is. Why?

Entitled Mom: Can she please withdraw her application? My son is applying there and we want there to be less competition for him.

Friend’s Mom: If you agree to pay my daughters full tuition wherever she goes, sure.

Entitled Mom: Excuse me?!



My friend’s mom just hung up on her. My friend is still applying to Cornell. Hopefully she gets in rather than this entitled mom’s spawn.

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#24 Lady Tells Me To Cover Up At The Beach, Because I Am Distracting Her Son I am at the beach with a couple of my friends [before corona], and i am wearing a new bikini i had just bought. So there I am, just lying down in the sun when this lady comes and stands over me.



Obviously I am confused so i ask her if there is a problem, when she tells me I need to cover up my chest [I will admit I am very well endowed in that area] because I am distracting her son, who looks to be about roughly my age. I tell her that I am not going to cover up as it is my body and I will wear what I want to wear and that if I am distracting her son well that seems to be like a her problem and maybe she should teach her son to respect girls and not stare at them.



She did not seem to like this at all and she starts to scream at me in the middle of the beach telling me that I am a bad influence on young girls and that she hopes I never have children because that they will turn out to be like me and that I am disrespecting mothers all around the world because apparently I am just trying to seduce their sons [I am literally 17 like wth].



Eventually her son comes over and drags her away but I was just laughing it off but it made me think, why did her son not come over any sooner to drag her away?

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#25 You Only Have 1 Kid, I Have 3 Let Me Cut You In Line For The Plane, I Don't Care If You Miss It! So this mom with a teen, a kid and a baby in the line for the luggage check-in started telling everyone to let her cut in line because “i have 3 children to take care of, why can’t you make it easy for a hustling mother??” she then got to where me and my mom were, and started yelling at us to let her cut in line.



We didn’t let her cuz we were already late. My mom told her: “i understand that you have three kids and whatnot but we’ve been standing in line just as long as you if not longer, and we're about to miss the plane, so stop it."



The em then proceeded to shout at my mom for about 5 minutes straight as my mom shut her up in the middle. We just shrug it off and keep going. Our flight was delayed so we had some time. A little while later, i find a passport on the floor which looked like it belonged to EM. Her name was then called on the PA, telling her to urgently board her flight because it was about to take off. She missed her flight. I simply put her passport in lost and found.

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#26 Entitled Aunt Thinks She Gets My Child??!!! This is not my story but my friend's who has asked me to post it here.



So this happened when I was a teenager but I still think about it and when I found this subreddit I just had to post.



So when I was 17 I got pregnant and the father didn’t want anything to do with it which was fine as we weren’t even dating. I intended on putting the baby up for adoption because I wasn’t ready for a child and I’m sure there is lovely people out there that could love and care and provide for my baby.



However my aunt who already had six children 5 boys and 1 girl for some crazy reason automatically believed the child would be hers once I gave birth???! ( she was also a terrible mother so there’s no way my child was going to her) I asked my parents if they had told her this or anything and they had no idea, all they had told her is that I was pregnant and was going to give the baby up.



I found all this out when I went to hers for my cousins birthday. She made a comment about how she was going to have to make some room for the baby and I asked wait wow are you pregnant again? She laughed??? And then told me “ no when you give your baby silly!”



At this point I literally thought she had lost her marbles. I told her no I was giving my baby up for adoption. She just laughed once again and said sure that’s what I’m saying now. I continued to clearly tell her no you are not having my child. Like this isn’t some of can I borrow your barbie doll this is literally a human!! She just continued telling me I’ll change my mind once I meet my baby. I gave up in the end because she just would not accept the fact I wouldn’t give her my baby?!?!



When I went into labour my mum told my grandpa who told my aunt and she turned up at the hospital waiting for me to give her my baby. I was pissed and told her to leave. She finallly left and it was the weirdest experience of my life. I’m close to my cousins and so I have seen her since but i haven’t really properly spoken to her since.



My baby girl was stillborn and it was devastating and I know my entitled aunt made some comments to my parents behind my back but to this day I refuse to find out what she said.

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#27 My Step Brother Who Is About To Have A Second Child, Felt He Had The Right To Comment On How "Wasteful" It Is For Me To Have Pets I did not want to run into him. I had managed to avoid my step brother and his wife for about a year, but I did yesterday afternoon. I was at my dad's place to drop off a few things he had needed. That's when step bro and his wife walked in. They had recently announced that they're having another baby. I had sent them a text congratulating them. But apparently that wasn't enough and they had whined to my dad about how I wasn't enthusiastic enough.



When I saw them yesterday, our interaction began cordially enough. I asked how SIL was doing etc. Then my dad asked me to stay for dinner. I declined as I had to take my dog to the vet. He has a temperature. I mentioned that I had taken the day off from work to deliver my dad's things and to take care of my dog.



My step brother scoffed at this and commented that it's dumb to spend money on an animal, that they can "self heal" and in this day and age it's just wasteful to keep pets because "there's such scarcity in this world".



Now, I know that he and SIL are planning to have four kids, because they've mentioned it many times. But I've never commented on it. So I fail to understand why he had the right to comment negatively on me having and caring for pets, something that doesn't have nearly as much environmental impact as having multiple biological children.



So I snapped back "well if you're so worried about scarcity of resources, why the hell are you creating another human being? Why would you add to the world's overpopulation? Take a long hard look at your own actions before commenting on what I'm doing with my life".



Then I stormed out. Apparently, I'm the villain of this story because my SIL "cried her eyes out" after I left. And my phone gas been bombarded with messages from my dad, my step brother and even SIL's sister, whom I simply told to [buzz off] - in so many words. Ive decided to ignore the messages from my dad and step brother.



I don't think I'll be speaking to my step brother and SIL for a very long time. Possibly for years. I'll stay in touch with my dad, but only to make sure he's ok. I just needed to vent. Thank you for reading.

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#28 Im Sueing Because My Son Got 2nd And Not 1st Ok back in elementary school we had story competitions, whoever wrote the best story won like a 100$ indigo gift card. Anyway so there was this kid let’s name him Marcus, who always won every single competition ever, and he was a rich kid, coming to school in a BMW while the rest of us took the subway. So in 5th grade we had one of those story competitions. And the subject was hope, so Marcus wrote a speech about hope, not a story. A speech, and still got 2nd because the speech slapped but it was that, a speech.



And since he got second he started crying and screaming while throwing a fit, and his mother threatened to sue the school (she didn’t) then she started to scream at the kid who won first because she “didn’t deserve it” and tried to grab the gift card and medal out of her hand. The school called the police and she was arrested. I’m not sure if she was charged though.

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#29 EM And Her Daughter Wear A White Dress To My Sister’s Wedding My sister (aka Bride) got married yesterday. Yay! However, Groom’s aunt Karen (50ishF) was not a very pleasant guest.



A little over a week ago, Bride got a text from Karen asking if her Little Girl (8F) could be the flower girl. Bride and Groom have been engaged for over a year, and asked Groom’s niece (2F)to be the flower girl way back then. Karen and Little Girl live super far away from Groom’s family, so they’ve only met the couple twice in Little Girl’s life. Groom’s niece however, is very close to my sister and her uncle.



My sister was a little peeved that some woman she barely knows asked her to change her flower girl a week before her wedding and obviously said no. It’s too late. A few days later, Bride gets another text from Karen saying she bought Little Girl her dress and she’s just so excited!



The picture attached showed Little Girl wearing a white dress. Not a dress with white on it, nonono. Completely white dress with lace at the top and a white bow around the waist. Trashy, but it’s not the girl’s fault.



Bride went from peeved to fairly irritated at this point. Then comes the wedding day. We already knew that Little Girl would be in white, her mom’s rude, let’s just ignore them. But oh boy we were NOT expecting Karen to be wearing a white lace dress! A grown woman, in her 50s, not only demanding her kid be in the wedding a week before the big day and buying her a white dress, but ALSO wearing a white lace dress herself?!? I offered to “accidentally” spill red wine on her, but my sister said she was content with watching everyone at the reception ignore her and talk [trash] about her.



TLDR: Groom’s aunt is mad her kid isn’t the flower girl and they both wear white dresses to my sister’s wedding.

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#30 The City Needs To Accomodate My Kid's Sleeping Schedule I read this open letter to city council in a local newspaper a while ago and it made me laugh/cringe so I thought I'd share. It was a complaint from a father of a toddler girl. The gist of the letter was, that when the garbage truck drove by his house in the morning, it woke up his daughter at 7 and she would be fuzzy. This was a huuuuge problem, because she actually didn't need to get up before 8, and now he had to get up an hour early to get himself ready before his kid woke up. His suggestion was that city council invested in getting some city planners to redraw the route that the garbage truck drove, so that it would hit his house at a later point that it did right now, so that it would match with his daughters sleeping pattern. And the best part? You know how often the garbage truck drove past his house? Every other Tuesday.

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#31 Daughter Was 6 Hours Late To Interview. EM Yells At Me For Making Her Cry Hello everyone. Long time creeper on here. Never thought I’d run into an entitled entitled mom (EM) but. Here we are. So I’m 20F. I am a dog groomer. Been one for 4 almost 5 years. The big thing is dog grooming is reputation, quality, and time management. Yesterday we were expecting a girl to come in at 10 to try out as a dog groomer. She was promising. 23 or 25 years old. Worked as a dog groomer at other places. She didn’t show till 4:30. No call. No nothing. She apparently had a hair appointment and friends from out of town came in so they got their nails done. She asked if she could groom now. I said no. I don’t think so. When she pressed I said and I might be a jerk for saying this “We don’t want or need you. There’s no need to reschedule your try out.” I went back to get my last two dogs done. Apparently, she cried and I was starting to feel bad.



Now EM time. Her mom came in this morning demanding we give her a second chance. I told her “Your daughter was 6 and a half hours late. That’s not something that works in dog grooming”. EM replied, “She was with friends. I’d think someone your age would understand that.” Me “not when there’s a job interview. She didn’t call or anything.” At this point, I was ticked and over it. I have five dogs to get done. She said,” well there was no reason to make her cry!” I said I disagree and got back to work. Apparently, she stayed up there and demanded we give her another shot. As head dog groomer I said not gunna happen.



She left eventually saying her daughter was too good for us. Hello everyone well this blew up. Thank you for all the comments. I’m reading through all of them and will try to reply to as many as I can. Have a good day everyone!

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#32 Who Knew Teenage Sleepovers Were So Dangerous? My daughter had a friend over for a sleepover last weekend. They're both 13 year old girls, it was all fairly standard stuff. Watch [bad] movies, stay up too late, eat too much junk food, you know the drill.



Both kids seemed to have a nice time, and the visiting kid was nice enough for someone else's teenage child, and I really didn't think too much more about it. Until... the friend's mother called me Sunday night, absolutely outraged over what I had done while her child was in my care.



Was it allowing them to stay up too late? Was it the junk food? Was it the choice of film I allowed them to watch? No, my crime was far worse than that... Imagine the mother's horror when she discovered I had allowed her child to... wait for it... drink tap water. Turns out only bottled water is acceptable for her family. Now, I know some places, there are issues drinking tap water. We live in an area with excellent tap water quality, so I was kind of baffled what the issue was.



I told her "um, our tap water is fine, and your kid didn't say anything at the time", but oh no, that wasn't good enough. You see, tap water has toxins in it, it's not safe and her family only drinks bottled water and, she is "frankly shocked and disturbed that her child was associating with the child of such an awful, awful parent" and that I could "rest assured she would be calling CPS first thing Monday to have my child removed from such a harmful environment."



I was just kind of stunned and didn't really say anything, and she hung up on me. I'd love to know where she thinks bottled water companies get their water from, and second, we're in Australia, and CPS isn't a thing here. So yeah. They're out there.

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#33 My Parents Took Me Out To Dinner To Question My Political Views My parents started harassing me about voting. I told them I was going to. Then they keep bugging me about who I’m voting for. I shut them down and as we were leaving the restaurant my father yells “If you love us you will vote for Trump!” Of course everyone in the restaurant thought this was hilarious.

#34 My Mom Just “Upgraded” Her Wedding Ring Because My Engagement Ring Was “Too Nice” My now fiancé said that my mom told her husband that she wanted to upgrade hers the moment she saw the ring my fiancé picked for me when he asked for their blessing. “Time for an upgrade!” Is exactly what she said.



It’s been a few weeks and they went to get a quote on her ring (which at first I was fine with and kind of teased her because I thought it was silly she was jealous) to trade it in. I told her as long as it didn’t look like mine and they both confirmed it wouldn’t be as she liked a different cut. Well she came out with a massive similar shaped stone with a huge/thick band made of smaller diamonds( but still larger than average, mind you.) they sent all us a photo of it, and it’s nuts how much they spent on it. When I asked her why she really needed such a large piece she told me I didn’t deserve to have a larger ring than hers because I’m not even married yet, so they agreed to get her a bigger one because she “earned it.”



First of all, I think this is insane to equate your self worth to a ring, but what? And secondly, they said they had been having money problems and the amount they spent seems irresponsible. I just wanted to vent a little and see if anyone has had something similar happen.

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#35 Mother Of Bride Forgets It Isn't Her Wedding As I kid I would often be working at my dad's workplace - he was an off-premise caterer and an event planner and would often be hired to put together lavish wedding parties. Huge feasts, cheese and fruit tables 40 feet long, lots of wine, sometimes multiple pigs for both an afternoon and an evening roast, lots of fancy people wanting fancy parties, paying a ton of money and expecting the world to revolve around them.



One event in particular stood out because when the bride to be and her mother came in to go over details they had some rather heated disagreements over some really, really stupid [stuff]. My dad would just sit there quietly, not taking sides and patiently wait for people to work out the differences, but one argument came to an interesting and final conclusion. The mother of the bride was arguing about the specific shade the decorative ribbons and icing trim on the cake should be.



Up until that point she had proven herself incapable of letting her daughter have the final say in anything, from the menu to the plate garnishes, to the time the meal was to start, the mother was insisting that she have her way on everything. The daughter was gritting her teeth and just grinding through it, but when her mother started to fuss about the exact shade of off-light-green-no-that's-too-light-no-that's-too-dark the bride snapped.



She loudly and firmly stated "mother, if you don't knock it off right this instant I am going to disinvite you from the wedding. This is my day and while I value your input the decisions will be mine." She then turned to my dad, looked him squarely in the eyes and said "I will be signing your check, you work for me. Nothing is decided until I say so. If my mother tries to plan or change anything you are to call me immediately. I do not expect you will have any problems with that." My dad simply said "not at all," and they got back to planning the wedding.

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#36 My Mother Who Didn't Raise Me Thinks That She Is Entitled To A Mother-In-Law Suite When I Buy A Home Quick backstory: my mother didn't raise me and her parents did. She's always chosen guys and partying over me and my siblings. This is why CPS has taken all 3 of her kids away.



Once I became an adult joined the military she would hit me up every couple of months asking me to give her different sums of money. She works but it's a [nonsense] job. Eventually I asked her why doesn't she get a real job and her response, "because I would be miserable doing that. Here I got to talk to people and have fun." That's all good if you can pay your bills, but she can't. She's done the same thing to my sister who was also in the military. Anyway, I talk to her roughly 3 or 4 times a year.



Last week she was asking me when I finish school where I will be moving to. I told her I don't know. Her response was "well wherever you go, you know I need a mother-in-law suite to stay at." My response was no I don't. After that, I got bombarded with how my generation doesn't know anything about respect and how I wasn't raised properly (mind you I was raised by the same people as her), also how my dad wanted an abortion and if it wasn't for her I wouldn't be here. After all that I said thanks, but I'm still never going to have an in-law suite for you. "Well enjoy your life," is the last thing she said before hanging up.



I'm sure in a couple months she'll call asking for something again.

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#37 My Entitled Mother Tried To Make Me Infertile I'm so shocked about this, I don't even know how to react. When I was a young kid, I was SAd and I was pregnant as a result. In my parents' opinion, it was all my fault. I chose to have an abortion, the doctors told my mother that there was high risk of infection, so she had to give me some antibiotics beforehand.



Long story short, she faked it with the doctors but never gave me any antibiotics. I had an anaphylaxis after the surgery, and the following days I've been very sick. Now, after almost ten years, I've learnt than said antibiotics were meant to help me to not lose my fertility. My mother actively avoided to take medical care of me, following the doctors' instruction. She's a narcissistic and has always pushed me to kill myself, but this is just another level of crazy. I feel so bad, so betrayed, so... I don't know. I simply feel like crying right now.

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#38 You Bought Presents For The Puppy And Not For My Baby??? My dad's dog, Dennis, passed away around four months ago. Our family was grief stricken as we loved him deeply. Dennis was like my dad's third child, besides my step brother and I.



A few days ago, my dad and step mom adopted a puppy from the local shelter. I was ecstatic when I found out and went over to their place with lots of presents for the little guy (chew toys, balls, a puppy pen and a puppy bed). My step brother and his wife were also there with their 18 month old son.



She saw all of the puppy's gifts and gave me a really annoyed look. I asked if she was OK. To which she replied "well, I just think it's a bit cruel to my child that you're parading all these toys in front of him and haven't even gotten anything for him."



Keep in mind that it wasn't my nephew's birthday, or any other special occasion. I reminded her of this fact and she seemed shocked and said something like, "So what? He's your nephew! Doesn't he deserve better treatment than a pet? You could've gotten a few toys for him."



So I told her "First of all, your kid is 18 months old and is incapable of realizing that the puppy has been given a few toys. And second of all, just because I'm being nice to the puppy, doesn't automatically mean that I'm treating your son badly."



Before she could reply, I just got up, said good bye to my dad, kissed the puppy and left. I really don't think what I did was in any way disrespectful to her family, so I just don't understand her reaction.

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#39 Neighbors Using My Driveway When I’m Away And Mad When I Come Back My family has a home that we regularly go to for lawn upkeep and checking the mail and occasional overnight stays but nobody lives in actively.



My next door neighbor has decided this means her and her children have free use of my driveway. Her kids will play and draw in chalk on my driveway which wouldn’t inherently bother me if my neighbor had asked one of the many times they’ve seen me or my family over there.



The recent incident that has really wanted to make me ask them to stop using my driveway is because I went over to the house to spray weed killer on the driveway and saw a bike laying there.



The neighbors were outside and instead of getting up and moving the bike so I could pull into my driveway, they just stared at me and watched me have to park on the street. I ended up having to move the bike myself when I went to spray.



The mom then started yelling loud enough for me to hear while I was spraying that her kids had to go back inside because I was spraying the driveway. I was annoyed but just let it go because I wanted to spray and leave. When I returned a few days later to check on the weeds, I noticed the strip of them that went down the middle of our driveways was mysteriously still green.



I believe that my neighbors poured water on the middle part to wash it away. This also isn’t the first time items have been left in my driveway and the neighbor not apologizing. She usually goes inside and tells her daughter who’s like 5 to apologize to me. I’m tired of being made to feel like im a bad person for coming to my own property.

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#40 Entitled Parents Ask Me To Remove My Prosthetic For a bit of background, I (24 M) am half deaf on my left side due to a birth defect. I also have a misshaped ear due to a combination of birth defects and surgeries to repair it. When I got a bit older I started wearing a prosthetic ear on that side to cover it up. It wasn’t perfect, but it looked better then what I originally had.



Unfortunately though, these types of prosthetics don’t last forever and have to be replaced every so often as the colors begin to fade and it tears around the edges (it is removable). I was due for a new one and was just waiting on my insurance to approve it before they prosthetist was send it to me.



For the actual story, I was working in a pediatric emergency room at the time and had just received an order to perform an EKG on a roughly 8-10 year old patient. When I walked into the room and began to introduce myself to the family, (mom, dad, and the patient) the mother looked up at me and gasped.



I was taken aback and asked her what was wrong. She told me “Your ear is really freaking me out, is it supposed to be some kind of Halloween costume or something? It seems inappropriate for a children’s hospital.” Mind you, it was only October 2nd or 3rd. I explained to her that I had a disability for which I wear a prosthetic. Shen then asked me to “take it off because it is making me uncomfortable.” I politely declined because it’s held on by medical glue and not so easy to take on and off.



I proceeded to do my job and perform the EKG but throughout the procedure the father decided to repeatedly probe me for personal information. Asking me things like “are you sure you’re qualified to do this?” and “how long did you go to school before this job?” I answered his questions, but could very obviously tell that he was insinuating I was mentally disabled and shouldn’t be working in this field.



I finished the procedure as quickly as I could and left, not saying anything to the parents but did wish the child well. I gave the report to the beside nurse and asked her not to call me for this patient unless they absolutely needed to. I kept my mouth shut at the time but I’m retrospect I wish I had spoken up for myself more. Some people just have no respect for those with disabilities.

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#41 EM Accuses Me Of Stealing Her Daughter's Phone, So I Eject Her From The Property My mum owns a farm and every year she has a community day where various people volunteer to entertain the local children. I have a face paint stall where for 3 hours I paint faces for free with my own materials.



An hour into it EM enters the scene and asks me whether I’ve seen her daughters phone. I say I saw a pinkish phone on the table but that was a while ago and I don’t know where it is now. Turns out that was her daughters phone. So naturally she then accuses me of stealing it. I told her she can check my bag, as I haven’t left this seat for ages. She searches my phoneless bag and then accuses a volunteer face painter of being in cahoots with me to steal the phone.



It goes back and forth like this for a while. Me denying, her accusing. She ends up being so belligerent that I tell her to leave the property. She screams at me telling me that a 22 year old cannot evict her. She says she wants to see the owner of the property. We find the owner and she freaks out when I say ‘hi mum, can you kick this woman out?’ She left in haste, cursing me.

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#42 EM: "Only Moms Should Be Allowed To Take Halloween Off!" Some context; my job allows you to request time off a month in advance. They always push you to ask further out so they have more time to find coverage.



Days requested are first come, first serve. We are required to work all holidays except Thanksgiving and Christmas. Other holidays are usually requested way earlier in the year so later requests are denied. Holidays are usually requested at least 6 months in advance.



A few of my coworkers were all discussing their Halloween plans with their children today. They were complaining about not being able to take their children out because they'd been scheduled to work in the evening and had been denied their request.



The conversation took a turn I should've expected but I was surprised regardless. One of the women was significantly more upset than the others and told the group; "I requested Halloween off two months ago and they didn't give it to me. I was going to take my kids to a pumpkin patch! They gave the day off to Mike and he doesn't even have kids! He's going to go out and get drunk while my kids cry at home. Only moms here should be allowed to have Halloween off, we have kids to take out!"



All of these women agreed very loudly and kept ranting with her about other holidays and how it's wrong to not prioritize women with children over people who "just want to party."



The most ironic part of this is that I've heard the main woman brag about how, "she only likes being a mom on holidays" because she gets the day off. Then she's pissed off because she doesn't get Halloween off and I have a hunch that it's nothing to do with her kids. I guess you don't get to enjoy holidays if you don't have children.

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#43 "Sorry But This Is My Taxi." "But I Called It." "But I'm Pregnant And Racist!" A pregnant woman tried to take my taxi despite having seen me waiting outside and having heard me make the call.



She even said "waiting for a cab?" To which I replied, "yeah" before I got back to my phone app games to pass the time.



About ten minutes pass and my taxi arrives and I head over but the woman says "sorry, but this is my taxi." The driver asks for me by name and the woman says "that's me." I'm like there's no way you have my name and called the same cab company (I call an unpopular taxi company because I'm friends with a few of the drivers and this was one of them.) I say "but I called it" and she's opening the door already.



The driver literally says "hey so this is her taxi" pointing to me. The woman looks upset and says "but I'm pregnant! I really did call this taxi, too! And ___ really is my name!! She's trying to steal my taxi."



I don't even know this woman and I'm getting really, really upset because I've worked a long day and don't need this. The driver and I exchange frustrated looks since he knows me and he knows I called and then he says "alright, I'll use my phone to see who called my cab." He uses call recognition and dials the number.



My phone goes off. The pregnant woman now tries a new tactic: racism. "ALL OF YOU PAKIS (he's from East India) ARE THE SAME YOU'LL BELIEVE ANYONE WHO GIVES YOU A DOLLAR."



Anyway, I scooted around to the other side to get in behind the driver while he kept all of the other doors locked so she couldn't get in. She was furious and yelling the whole time and my driver starts pulling out and says to me, "I would have happily taken her to where she wanted to go with you but at this point I'm just going to tell everyone to avoid her."



He took her picture to warn his fellow drivers about her racism and potentially threatening behaviour (since by the end she was threatening to break windows) and I went the hell home.

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#44 EM Let EK Run Around While I'm On Scaffolding, Hanging 40k Worth Of Wallpaper In Their 3.5 Million Dollar Mansion So... my gf and I have a high-end wallpaper business, where we hang in the craziest houses in my city. NFL, NBA legends, those types of places. They have all been so nice and respectful.. I mean, you hired me to do what ony I can do.



It's the everyday people with a ton of money that seem to be the most entitled... Hanging Phillip Jeffries in a 9900 sq foot place and on scaffolding, hanging a ceiling while your EK runs around like a maniac isn't ideal for either myself or your kid. I have blades in my hand that sometimes drop as well as other materials that could injury him or make him sick if consumed.



I've consistently mentioned this to her but falls on deaf ears so I call my gf, the og hanger that recruited me... and she shows up immediately because she especially has no tolerance for this and acts as though she came to assist me.



20 mins in and she mentions to EM that he can't continue this as it is endangering everyone and EM just brushes it off 2x.. my gf gets down and starts packing her tools. She tells EM she won't continue working and endangering us.. EM says she has 40k worth of paper and my girl looks at her and says she better start hanging. Was it a good job? Yes.. but we are booked months out so it won't hurt us. Self respect is more important than money ever will be. Girl. Bye.

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#45 I Get Yelled At For Not Using Handicapped Parking?? This happened yesterday. I am still flummoxed. I am on mobile blah blah... To set up my vehicle, my husband is disabled and we have a scooter that is on a lift attatched to the back. Drive through any VA and you will see these lifts. I while running errands I stopped at the grocery store. I waited for a car to back out, 3rd in from the door, next to handicapped parking (Score!). I put my turn signal on and wait. Wave to the dude and pull in. I sit there dancing in the seat because "You Spin Me Right Round" is in the radio.



Suddenly a loud knocking on my window. After I scream a little, I lower the window 2 inches. There she is. The dread Karen. Stuck in the 90's with the long stringy hair that is black at the roots 3 inches down and blonde the other 10 inches.



Me: Can I help you?

EM: Why did you park here? You are obviously handicapped park in the next spot I NEEEED this I have kids.

Me: Umm. No. My husband is the disabled one and he....

EM: cuts me off just move your car. It's gonna snow and I dont want me daughter in the snow.

Me: It is illegal for me to park there because my husband is not with me.

EM: I don't carrrrrre. You have that thingie points towards the back of my van just park there.

Me: OK. Glance in rearview mirror You shouldn't leave your kid in a car alone with the driver door open, that's how kidnapping happens. Goodbye. roll up window

EM: makes a screeching noise and hits my window again.



Basically I waited until she got back in her car and drove off, heading into the store and tried to shop. She would appear like a pop up book from hell, keep making snide comments then disappear again.

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#46 My Mom Expects Me, And Guilt Trips Me, To Come Over To Her House Multiple Times A Week. I’m 25 For the record I’m 25, I’ve moved out and live with my girlfriend. My mother is constantly smothering me and making me feel bad about not wanting to go over to her house every single week. Calls me and yells at me over the phone guilt trips me etc. Sometimes I just want to chill at my own place and not have to do anything social. I try talking to her about how I feel and she just says I’m a bad son and I should feel ashamed for how I “treat her”.



I just don’t know what to do it’s like this for my brother too and the guilt tripping just gives me anxiety I really can’t do it anymore. I’m not obligated to do anything I don’t want to and I know that but I just wish she would get it.

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#47 Annoying Neighbour Thinks That Just Because I'm (20f) In Quarantine, I Have Plenty Of Time To Teach And "Play" With Her Kids I started tutoring some kids at the beginning of quarantine for extra money. This one woman in specific thought she would pay me in "experience". Lmao. She didn't pay me for a month. When I asked her why, she said "I thought you wanted to do it for yourself, so that you can gain some experience with kids." I made it clear that I wasn't teaching for free and she called me a "selfish brat".



I have stopped teaching now because it was overwhelming. But she still sends her kids to "play" with me. She says that they really love me and want to spend time with me. I don't want to be an asshole by shooing the kids away everyday so I let them come over once a week. I teach them painting and crafts. I have set boundaries and tried to explain that I can't give them more time but she STILL sends them everyday. I asked her to not do it and she tries to guilt trip me for not loving her kids back. Not to be mean but her kids are wild. They have to touch everything and are super loud. I'm seriously considering moving at this point lmao. I'm so done.

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#48 My Parents Never Told Me About My Lactose Intolerance????? My parents just decided to never inform me that I was lactose intolerant. As a child I never liked milk and cheese and yogurt were always iffy.



The pediatrician was always extremely concerned about my calcium intake because I was borderline underweight and kind of brittle. My mom and grandma always fudged the truth with our pediatrician as they were very obsessed with the image of being perfect parents (ha...).



So as I get older, I start noticing that every time I drank chocolate milk, I got horrible heartburn that wouldn’t go away with any form of heartburn medicine. It was a running joke that in my family that I have “mutant medicine resistant heartburn”.



Now in my family you don’t go to the doctor unless something is broken or you’re [passing away]. Anything else is seen as weakness or an annoyance so nothing is done about my mutant heartburn.



Eventually my mom gets annoyed by me constantly complaining about heartburn and gets me Lactaid while dropping “oh yeah, you had to be on soy formula because you weren’t gaining weight the first two months of your life on normal formula and CPS was almost called.” Cool. Cool. Love that.

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#49 Entitled Parents Try To Control My Bathroom Breaks So this is a another church thing. I always went to a youth thing. We stayed at a hotel, went skiing, and had a lot of sermons. We also had adult chaperones to go with us. I was on my last year there, and I was 18. I had to go to the bathroom so I very quietly, got up, walked to the back and left to the bathroom. The bathroom was 3 feet from the sermon room, so I wasn't going very far. When I left the bathroom, an entitled parent was waiting for me.



EP: Where did you go?!

Me: The bathroom?

EP: Why didn't you tell anyone?!

Me: I didn't think I needed to.

EP: Well you do! You always need to tell us where you're going!

Me: I'm 18. I'm an adult.

EP: Not here, you're not! We are in charge of you. You have to obey us.

Me: I can literally go to the gas station across the street and buy cigarettes and a lighter, and you can't do a single thing to stop me.



Turns and walks back into the sermon 15 mins later I went to the bathroom again. I saw her and gave her a small smile as I walked by. She glarded at me. The reason why I was so snarky? Because these were the same people who couldn't remember my name and tried to control my reading. Plus my church was stuck up snobs who thought they were better then the other church groups.

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#50 Entitled Mom Yells At My Disabled Friend For "Not Being Disabled Enough" So a few years ago, a bunch of my friends and I went to see Anastasia on Broadway. It was amazing and a ton of fun, but also led to this encounter During intermission, a bunch of us went to get in line for the bathrooms.



One of my friends, M, had osteosarcoma in her leg when she was younger and as a result has a metal rod instead of her bone and walks with a noticable limp. There was a line for disabled people and families, and M and her mom got in line. A few people behind them, an older lady was pushing like a full body wheelchair (I don't know the technical name, sorry) with, I'm assuming, her severely disabled daughter.



She was in the process of yelling at everyone in front of her, because her daughter deserved to be at the front of the line. M's mom is not the kind to be pushed around, and she told the woman that M was disabled too and she could wait her turn. The woman went ballistic and yelled "your daughter is not disabled, stop lying!"



This went on for a bit, where the woman would yell and M for "not being disabled" and M's mom would stand her ground and tell the woman that she was not moving and that her and her daughter could wait just like everyone else. Eventually they came out of the bathroom, and M was in tears at that point. M is one of the sweetest people that I know, and there is no way that she deserved to be yelled at for "not being disabled" when she doesn't even have a bone in one of her legs because they removed it because of cancer.

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#51 Em Wants Me To Let Her Brats Put Their Hands In My Food My husband and I went out for a quiet dinner on Saturday night. We were sitting at our table when two women with three kids sat at a table near us. Two of the kids (boys) looked around 4-5 while the older girl looked around 12 and was in her phone most of the time. The other two soon started running rampant in the restaurant while their mom's sipped cocktails unbothered.



One of the boys approaches our table with his hands out and I can tell he's gonna try and touch my food. I lift my plate up and say No, please don't touch it. Kid just laughs at me and leaves to run another lap around the room.



I see the mother/s watch this happening but pretending to not be aware. My husband is not looking too pleased at this point because he predicts a repeat and that's exactly what happens. The kid tries his food and he does the same I did. Kid then turns to my plate again and this time I swatted his hand away ( lightly and not at all forcefully). Kid starts crying because I wouldn't let him touch my food.



EM (now suddenly all concerned): That was so mean. He's not doing anything wrong

Me: Excuse me but I don't want anyone else's hands in my food.

EM: he's just a kid it's not a big deal.

Me: Not mine, thank you. So I'm not interested in having him touch my food. Please mind your children.



At this point she's about to say something more but the server tactfully brought their food and engaged them in conversation. EM and other lady kept looking daggers at me all along.

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#52 "Hi, We Were Thinking About Opening Up A Kid-Free Cafe." "Whaaaat!?! That's Discrimination!!!!" Yep, In my city of a million+ population and hundreds of places where you can bring your kids, one cafe wanted to open up with a kid-free policy. That seemed like such a great idea to me, since I hate kids. I understand that many people don't, probably even most people, but I know there are others like me who wants to have a coffee in peace. But nope. Parents went wild with fury and reported the cafe for discrimination. They had to change their policy. Now there are a total of zero cafes with a kid-free policy and hundreds where you risk having to sit next to a screaming, crying, messy kid, strollers blocking the spaces between the tables and parents drinking latte while not giving a fuck about their children causing a ruckus. Seriously, one cafe! Was that to much to ask for?

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#53 Telling Me My “Move” When She Is In My Home Is So Delicious When we were growing up my mom would often stand in front of where we were sitting and say “Move”. This was meant to indicate that she wanted us to move so that she could sit where we were sitting. I always found this really disrespectful, and I remember making that argument to my mom when I was a kid.



She told me that when I had my own house, I can tell her to move. So I do. Whenever there is a gathering of people at my home when my mom is there, I make a point of walking up to her where she’s sitting, and saying “Move.” so that other people notice. Of course somebody usually comments or asks what I am doing. And then I will playfully explain how this was a thing my mom used to do, and that she said I could do it to her when I bought my own house, so that’s what I’m doing! Ha ha ha ha isn’t that hilarious?? Aren’t I cheeky?? I make a joke out of it and everyone laughs.



But my mom has to wear that grin that was constantly plastered on my face growing up whenever my mom decided to insult me around other people and pretend it was a joke. Inside I know she is absolutely livid, because it’s literally the rudest thing I’m willing to do to another person.

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#54 I Graduated Top Of My Class In College And Gave A Commencement Speech.. The Award Included A Brass Bowl. My Mother Literally Told Me That The Bowl Was Hers And It Was Her Work That Earned Me That Bowl... I'm Like: "It's A Bowl...show Me Your Degree" She then continued telling people that she paid for my college tuition despite the ~$200k I took in student loans to pay for my tuition. She also said she took a reverse mortgage on her house to pay for my tuition, but she actually took the reverse mortgage on her house to pay for home appliances, unnecessary repair work, entire landscape projects, a new balcony, new trees and tree removal, driveway repair, purses, etc.......... And actually she left me hanging without the money I needed to complete my full degree.

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#55 Entitled Parent Gets Talentless Girl Into School Band, Gets Mad When People Don’t Applaud When She Sings A little background. My school has one of the best underage bands in the city,(not a small one) in spite of being a moderate sized school,( 1000 kids). They perform at big places and draw in huge audiences.



So anyway there’s this Entitled Parent,( EP) who is a teacher and her daughter,( ED) goes to the school. Now the daughter is a bad singer, there’s no two ways about it.( Hope that’s the correct way to use the phrase) So anyway one day the bands Pianist, K is fuming during the bus ride back. On being asked he begins to rant about how EP forced the music teacher to put ED on the band etc. They had a show in the city’s biggest mall the next week and had been practicing for months. EP wanted ED to sing for that show.



Anyway it’s the day of the show, I’m watching from the audience. The first seven songs bring in a huge audience and everybody enjoys the amazing music. Then it’s ED’s turn. The guitarist plays the opening notes of a very popular song, during the time. The crowd goes wild. Then ED sings. The enthusiasm drained away fast. There is silence as ED massacres an amazing song. Then EP gets up and starts clapping loudly. Everyone is mortified. Some people start to awkwardly clap. The teacher tried to move to the next song. EM yells out, “ Wait! They haven’t clapped for my angel’s performance yet!” The audience is dumbfounded. I see K face palm. Then ED yells into the microphone,”CLAP FOR ME!” No one moves a muscle. ED runs off stage and EP, takes a microphone and yells, “You can’t appreciate talent!” Before chasing after ED. Concert continued. ED left the band, EP is still in the school.

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#56 Does Anybody Else Have A High Pain Tolerance Because Their Parents Never Took Their Pain Seriously And Everything Was Brushed Off So Easily? Growing up, whenever I used to complain about a body ache or a headache, my mom used to act like it wasn't a big deal. I used to complain about severe tummy aches when I was in primary school.one day I passed out in front of my class because of the pain and thats when we found out that there was a cyst growing in my ovary from birth.



We had to that surgically removed along with my left ovary because it was so huge. Then when I got my periods, I used to complain about severe cramps. But my mom never took it seriously and she told me that it happens to all women, I'm not the only one and I have to stop acting like it was a big deal. I never got pain meds. Idk if this is a rant. But I'm just scared that if I complain when something hurts, it wouldn't be taken seriously, which hurts more tbh.

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#57 Today I Had A Parent Get Mad At Me For Not Letting Her Child Eat Something He's Allergic To Me: Take a guess

EM: Extra points if you get this one right!

Kevin: innocent child with allergies



I'm a pre-k teacher and one of our kids is having a birthday party on Monday, as I'm about to go to my lunch break, I hear my boss calling "parent on line 1" Well. Whatever. That's EM. She wants to know why we didn't feed her child, why are we excluding him.



Me: I'm sorry but Kevin ate all his lunch with no issues

EM: NO! THE BIRTHDAY PARTY! WHY ARE YOU NOT LETTING HIM HAVE ANYTHING?!

Me: I'm sorry EM, but I won't let you yell at me. If you're ready to talk, I'd like you to rephrase that, or you can call another time.



Em calmed down, and started her poor wronged lady act



Em: Kevin came home crying yesterday because you guys said he isn't allowed to eat anything, he have to bring food from home, and he feels excluded because all of his friends will be eating cake, but he isn't allowed!



Me: well, the party will be on Monday, we told him to let you know, so you can pack him some gluten free snacks, since I don't know what the other parents will bring for the birthday party. Unfortunately I don't know what is safe for Kevin to eat, so it would be better, and safer for everyone if you could just pack a gluten free cupcake, and we'll take care of the rest



EM: but Kevin won't be having cake with his friends!

Me: if you send us cake, we'll make sure he does.

Em:...

Me:... will that be all?

Em: can you ask the other parent to bring gluten free snacks?

Me: No. That's up to the other parent.

EM: WHY ARE YOU GUYS BULLYING US? THAT'S NOT FAIR! YOU'RE EXCLUDING MY BABY BECAUSE OF A DISABILITY!! MY LAWYER WILL BE INVOLVED!

ME: sigh



I hang up the call, and let my boss know what happened. Right now I'm just dreading the end of my lunch break, and having to handle [everything] coming my way.

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#58 I Work In An Antique Store. Don't Let Your Child Climb In The Vase. (Seriously, If They Break It You Have To Buy It) I am very tired so if anything doesn't make sense, I'm sorry. (Lies, I am not sorry, but I am very tired) A child, maybe 7 got stuck in a very large, very expensive vase today. My boss was on the shop floor, he explained the policy about breakages to the parents of this kid. "But he's a child!", they squealed My boss just shrugged & pointed to the policy poster. He pointed out the cameras that caught them lifting their child into said expensive vase. For funsies... The stuck child began to panic. I came out of the back to a broken vase. And parents threatening to sue. My boss threatened to call the police So the parents paid for the vase & took their uninjured child away. Thankfully. Basically dont put your kids in expensive vases. I feel this should go without saying.

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#59 Entitled Parent At Auschwitz I was in Poland this week, and I travelled to many places. On Tuesday I went to Auschwitz, and was fortunate enough to see an entitled parent. I was sat on the bus with parents, and we'd stopped at the next stop for some more of our group to get on.



One rather large woman (no offense to those who are large) clambered on with her son, complaining about having to climb up the steps onto the bus, and that there should be a ramp. My dad just whispered to me "she's complaining about climbing the steps of the bus when we have about three kilometres to walk around Auschwitz." The woman was also wearing flip flops. Flip flops. To walk around Auschwitz.



The same woman also took a photograph of everything. Even in the room that said 'no photographs'. My dad wasn't impressed, he tapped her on the shoulder and pointed out the no photographs sign. So she wasn't just entitled, she was disrespectful.

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#60 That’s My Llama Balloon My husband and I just had a baby. It’s my birthday this weekend and we’re both exhausted, so we’re keeping things basic. But my husband insisted I have at least a birthday balloon (usually we decorate a little for each other’s birthday but this year we’re forgoing that).



So we go to a local card shop and I choose a helium balloon in the shape of a llama. We tie it to the baby pram and go outside, where we encounter a couple with their child (maybe 4-5 years old), and the child is holding a plain pink balloon. The child sees my balloon and wants it, she tries to grab it but can’t reach the pram’s handle.



The mother then insists we switch balloons as her kid clearly wants it and my baby is too young for a balloon. I said it’s my birthday balloon, and the mother said “even better, you won’t mind giving it to my child” as she grabs the string and moves to untie it. My husband has enough, pushes the mother away, and says deadpan “that’s my llama balloon”. The end.

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#61 Stepmom Wears White To The Wedding So I was at a wedding today that was a mess from the word go. The bride was beautiful, it was hot as hell, and yet she still shone. Her groom was 35 minutes late TO THE WEDDING VENUE, but she didn't let that bother her. Their kids (they were married before to each other,) kept talking and walking around, once the 3 year old almost toppled into the pond. The bride was graceful and all smiles.



It was mentioned that this was an unplugged wedding, but her dad, and his mom BOTH stood up and took photos interrupting the ceremony. The bride laughed and carried on. It appeared it was going to be a perfect day, then she saw her step mom.



The 70-something lady was wearing a white gown!!!! Who does that? Seriously! I was appalled by it, and I even text messaged my husband (who wasn't there,) beforehand to tell him! The bride refused (understandably,) to talk to the lady!



She (the entitled mother,) made a huge deal that "MY DAUGHTER won't talk to me today, and it BREAKS MY HEART!" The bride was epic though, she finally looked at the 70+ baby, and said "My 3 year old knows that you don't make scenes like that in public without repercussions!" The EM acted shocked and said "Well I don't know what you mean!" The beautiful bride just said "You know full well that you don't wear white to a wedding, so sit down, shut up, and have fun, or leave!"



I was impressed! Not as climatic as some, but it was amazing in person!



TL;DR Stepmother wears white to a wedding, bride tells her she's rude

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#62 EM Tries To Get Me Fired For Being Gay I (21 FtM) work at a convenience store/gas station in a pretty conservative section of my city. As the title implies, I'm gay. Gayer than a treeful of monkeys on nitrous oxide.



I'm discreet at work around customers, but I'd answer some of my coworker's questions, since I'm the first openly trans gay guy most people meet. At the time, I'd only been working there for about 1.5 months, and corona wasn't a thing yet.



One specific coworker, S, was asking about my boyfriend, A. I'm always delighted to gush about him, so, I did. S did her usual "aww, that's so sweet you two are cute" type thing, we both went back to doing our jobs, and the rest of the shift only had normal gas station nonsense. All was well. Or was it?



S's mom had apparently heard about me talking to S about my man somehow and was out for blood. She's a literal Karen, haircut and everything, only very aggressively Texan. She's also a military wife. This is EM.



EM came storming in the next day with S and dragged the GM outside. I wasn't working that day, so I don't have specific dialogue, only the gist of what GM told me later when I worked next. Outside, EM started yelling at GM about how I'm disgusting and going to taint her daughter because I'm gay and don't have a disco stick, culminating in telling him he needed to fire me because of the conversation S and I had had.



Poor S was standing there also, probably wanting to melt into the ground as her mom reamed out her boss (doubt it's the first or the last time it's happened). GM somehow mollified EM and got her to leave, so everyone could go back to normal.



My next shift, GM pulls me aside and asked for my side of events. I told him that I was just answering a question S had asked. Then, he told me about the meeting with EM and asks me to be more careful with phrasing to keep things hush hush. Didn't get fired, or even written up. Still work there, so does S (who is bi and out by the way). Oh, one thing I forgot to mention. EM is a lesbian.

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#63 Mom Didn’t Listen To The Carbon Monoxide Alarm Hi. It’s currently 3 am and atm I am sitting in the back of my moms car because the monoxide alarm went off a whole THREE TIMES before she got my family out. \



I was basically begging her to get us out and she scolded me because apparently her intelligence was insulted because I told her we shouldn’t be ignoring it.



What does she do? Scold me and tell me to go back to bed. 15 minutes later the alarm goes off again. Of course it does. By the time I’m getting dressed and telling my brother to get out of the house, she finally decides to tell us to leave.



As if we weren’t gonna do that. Keep in mind that I(14 years old) had to get my brother ready to leave because she thought opening the windows would keep us safe. She’s been neglectful before but this is a new low. I’m already nauseous and in pain and when I tell her this, she gets angry again at me because apparently I sounded too aggressive. Sorry for venting about it here. I’m just sick of her acting like this it’s disgusting.

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#64 Karen Thinks Parenting Is Optional With Autistic Children This happened in a supermarket. A little back story; I'm autistic and one of the things I have issues with is my personal space and people touching my stuff.



Anyway, I'm waiting in line and reading reddit on my phone when this little girl behind me starts shouting really loudly and running up and down. I try to tune her out but then she starts grabbing at my shopping. She grabs some cookies and I grab them back, trying to keep my cool, when Karen who I assume is her mum, jumps in.



"Excuse me, don't touch my daughter!"

I reply "um those are mine, could you stop her grabbing my shopping?"

Karen replies, "for your information, my daughter is autistic."



Me: "so am I, but my parents taught me how to behave."



Karen then tries to get the other people in the queue to side with her, but no-one does, so she shuts up. I finish my shopping with her muttering in an angry voice about how rude I am but I don't care.

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#65 My Dad Always Eats My Food Even When I Was In The Hospital My father has a weird history with food and has a tendency to eat my food. A few instances stand out.



First was the time I was in the hospital following a heart procedure and I was in the ICU. My dad was saying me and my mom need to lose weight (I was/am 5’3 and 110lbs) he offered to get me food from a restaurant and I agreed. He came back with two withered salads for me and and my mom. The hospital brought me some baked ziti and potatoes while I was getting an X-ray done. He ate my entire plate provided by the hospital and left me a salad with no topping or dressing.



Another time I had a student from work get me a pretty large fruit basket as a thank you gift. My brother and father ate the ENTIRE THING without even leaving me a grape. They never asked if they could have any. For my then boyfriends birthday I baked him a pie. My brother and father ate the entire thing while I was getting dressed.



On my own birthday he used to ask where I wanted to go (thank GOD I haven’t lived with him in years) and then say he didn’t want to go there and would ultimately pick his own favorite place to go even though I didn’t like the places he did. He sabotaged my engagement party by canceling my reservation at a particular restaurant and changing it to a restaurant that he wanted. These are just food related stories.



I have plenty more horror stories about my abusive parents. My mom justifies everything my father has ever done and somehow blames me in every instance!

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#66 EM Says I Can’t Speak German Correctly. I Am From Germany Cast: Me (a German), my wife (Can speak German) My nephew (Can only speak German). Em and Nk (Can’t speak German)



Me and my wife went to Germany for three weeks for my dad's birthday. We stayed at my brothers place in Berlin. We took my nephew Ben to the zoo and some other places. We see American tourists, you can tell, walking around the zoo.



We walk over and say “Hi how are you.” She tells us that we said it wrong. She also mutters “Stupid Germans”. We try to say we are from America and that she was rude. She then talks to my nephew, who knows only German, “How is the zoo” and “Are you from American”. He sputters out some German, and she freaks out. “How dare you lie to me, I am an American. Yes she was yelling at people in their own country to speak English. We try to explain to her that me and my wife live in the states and my nephew lives here. Then her kid just yanked her away and mouthed sorry. We quickly left after.

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#67 Idiot Dad Puts Entire Maternity Ward In Danger So this was actually on the news here. This happened in Rochester New York. Didn’t happen directly to me but to my brother’s girlfriend, J. So J is a nurse in the maternity ward. Basically she helps women give birth. This was back in March or April I believe, when people had only just started to realize Coronavirus was the real deal. So one night J is working with this one woman and the dad isn’t there. Not at first. The new mom says he has the symptoms of Corona and can’t come up. She’s like aight that makes sense and leaves it alone.



Guess who wouldn’t stay home? The dad faked some symptoms so he could pass hospital security and he made his way up to the maternity ward to see his wife and kid. People found out and he got kicked out. He essentially put the entire ward at risk of corona. The next day J had a bad fever. She got tested and thankfully didn’t have corona but it was scary.



TL;DR entitled dad sneaks into hospital to see newborn son despite having coronavirus and puts everyone at risk.