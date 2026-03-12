Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Something Fishy Going On There”: Ghislaine Maxwell’s Unexpected New Prison Job Triggers Heated Reactions
Ghislaine Maxwell in prison orange jumpsuit lying on a bed while speaking on a wall-mounted phone inside a cell.
Society, World

Binitha Jacob
Ghislaine Maxwell, the notorious socialite who was Jeffrey Epstein’s partner and right-hand woman, took on an unexpected role behind bars: a prison teacher.

Fellow inmates have eagerly been signing up for her classes, insiders said.

They reportedly described her as a “good teacher” with a “lot of patience.”

    Ghislaine Maxwell took on an unexpected role behind bars: a prison teacher

    Ghislaine Maxwell standing in front of a black door at 10 Downing Street, related to prison job reactions.

    Image credits: DOJ

    Highlights
    • Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred from a Florida facility to a cushier Texas prison last year.
    • She took up a new role at the Texas prison and has been taking classes for fellow inmates.
    • “Miss Maxwell is really a good teacher,” a source said.

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s current address is the Federal Prison Camp Bryan, and she reportedly has her own classroom in the jail’s education department.

    Initially, she was placed at the FCI (Federal Correctional Institution) Tallahassee in Florida after she was given a 20-year prison sentence for s*x trafficking and conspiring with Epstein to s*x*ally ab*se minors.

    In August 2025, she was transferred to the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Bryan, Texas, after a mysterious and eyebrow-raising interview with the Justice Department.

    The 64-year-old described her move to the new minimum-security prison as falling through “Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass”

    Ghislaine Maxwell in an orange prison uniform lying on a bed talking on a phone in a jail cell labeled CELL M1.

    Image credits: DOJ

    The Texas prison is a minimum-security facility, considered one of the more comfortable and plush lockups in the country.

    “I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass,” she wrote to a family member following the transfer.

    She was all praise for the kitchen and said it “looks clean.”

    “No possums falling from the ceiling to fry unfortunately on ovens and become mingled with the food being served,” she wrote.

    Sign reading Federal Prison Camp Bryan mounted on stone wall outside the gated prison facility in Texas on a clear day.

    Image credits: KCEN News

    After her transfer to Bryan, sources revealed that Maxwell took up a new job as a prison educator and insisted her pupils call her “Miss Maxwell.”

    The former British socialite has been taking classes as part of the facility’s Adult Continuing Education (ACE) program, described as a set of prisoner-led classes to enhance personal development and life skills.

    Insiders said Maxwell’s classes focused on female empowerment, with a syllabus covering the basics of writing, personal finances, and “mindset.”

    Fellow inmates were eagerly waiting to sign up for her class for one particular reason 

    Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein seated at an outdoor table with plates of food, sparking prison job rumors.

    Image credits: DOJ

    Text post on a social media platform with the username demetorpop and the caption discussing silence being bought.

    Only three students reportedly attended her first ACE class. They were tasked with writing an inspirational letter to themselves, starting with: “Why I am Special.”

    Later, the privately educated Oxford graduate announced that she would be screening the steamy 2022 romance film Redeeming Love in her next class.

    When word got around that the movie, with multiple s*x scenes, would be screened during her next lesson, roughly a dozen prisoners filed into her class.

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job sparks heated reactions and something fishy going on there in a prison setting.

    Image credits: IMDB

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job sparking heated reactions.

    The sign-ups for her classes reportedly saw another spike when she announced that the next film to be screened would be Indecent Proposal.

    The 1993 romance drama narrates the story of a playboy billionaire (played by Robert Redford) who outrageously offers $1 million to sleep with a married woman (played by Demi Moore).

    “The movies have set pulses racing throughout the camp. There’s a line of people waiting to sign up,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

    “Miss Maxwell” has been playing steamy romances for her pupils and then giving them specific tasks based on the characters

    Close-up of Ghislaine Maxwell with shoulder-length brown hair, highlighting reactions to her unexpected new prison job.

    Image credits: Federal Bureau of Prisons

    User comment discussing prisons and rehabilitation, related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job controversy.

    A source explained that the idea behind screening these films is for the pupils to watch the movie and put themselves “in the shoes of the female character.”

    “Afterwards you discuss it and write in your journal about the choices they made and what they could have done differently,” the source told the outlet.

    “It’s a self-help exercise,” they continued. “But, of course, the prospect of earning credits while watching great movies is just too good to miss.”

    Ghislaine Maxwell in a close-up image with dark hair, outdoors, linked to prison job and heated public reactions.

    Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

    Since moving to the Texas facility, Maxwell has been lying low and teaching in the education department from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

    Her day also includes running on the treadmill in the indoor recreation room after class.

    Although she rarely makes an appearance for lunch and dinner, she joins other prisoners for breakfast and prefers eating fruit, the insider said. She offers her grits or oats to fellow inmates.

    Fellow inmates at the Tallahassee prison complained that Maxwell “always had BO (body odor)”

    Two people sitting on a wooden bench outside a cabin, highlighting something fishy going on related to Ghislaine Maxwell's prison job.

    Image credits: DOJ

    While in the previous Florida facility, Maxwell reportedly had scuffles with her fellow inmates and was bullied by them.

    Sources said she taught a yoga class at FCI Tallahassee and held a position at the prison library.

    Maxwell never washed herself and “always had BO (body odor),” and fellow inmates at the Tallahassee prison complained about her hygiene.

    When she was transferred to the Texas facility, Maxwell was surrounded by inmates who were mostly serving prison sentences of less than five years.

    “There are a lot of women from other countries who don’t know anything about Jeffrey Epstein,” an insider said. “Others who barely went to school.”

    The source went on to say that Maxwell has been a “good teacher” since taking the classes.

    “They are just eager to learn from someone who is so well educated and knowledgeable,” they told the outlet. “And Miss Maxwell is really a good teacher. She’s sweet and has a lot of patience.”

    “I smell something fishy going on there,” one netizen commented online

    Comment discussing Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job sparking heated public reactions.

    Text on screen reading I smell something fishy going on here, referencing Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job.

    Comment reading about Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job sparking heated reactions and allegations.

    Text excerpt about Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job sparking strong reactions from the public.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison job, highlighting controversial public reactions online.

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job sparks heated reactions and something fishy speculation around her role.

    Comment criticizing Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job teaching etiquette in a cushy prison setting.

    User comment criticizing the prison administration for Ghislaine Maxwell’s new privileged prison job and perceived corruption.

    Text screenshot of a comment questioning why Ghislaine Maxwell is not in a maximum-security prison amid unexpected prison job news.

    Comment on screen about Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job sparking heated reactions online.

    Comment highlighting views on privilege and justice related to incarceration linked to Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job.

    Comment on social media post mentioning skepticism about Ghislaine Maxwell’s unexpected new prison job causing heated reactions.

    User comment in black text on white background expressing doubt about Ghislaine Maxwell's future after unexpected new prison job.

    Ghislaine Maxwell in prison uniform, highlighting her unexpected new prison job and related public reactions.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
