“Something Fishy Going On There”: Ghislaine Maxwell’s Unexpected New Prison Job Triggers Heated Reactions

Ghislaine Maxwell, the notorious socialite who was Jeffrey Epstein’s partner and right-hand woman, took on an unexpected role behind bars: a prison teacher.

Fellow inmates have eagerly been signing up for her classes, insiders said.

They reportedly described her as a “good teacher” with a “lot of patience.”

Image credits: DOJ

Highlights Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred from a Florida facility to a cushier Texas prison last year.

She took up a new role at the Texas prison and has been taking classes for fellow inmates.

“Miss Maxwell is really a good teacher,” a source said.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s current address is the Federal Prison Camp Bryan, and she reportedly has her own classroom in the jail’s education department.

Initially, she was placed at the FCI (Federal Correctional Institution) Tallahassee in Florida after she was given a 20-year prison sentence for s*x trafficking and conspiring with Epstein to s*x*ally ab*se minors.

In August 2025, she was transferred to the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Bryan, Texas, after a mysterious and eyebrow-raising interview with the Justice Department.

The 64-year-old described her move to the new minimum-security prison as falling through “Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass”

Image credits: DOJ

The Texas prison is a minimum-security facility, considered one of the more comfortable and plush lockups in the country.

“I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderland’s looking glass,” she wrote to a family member following the transfer.

She was all praise for the kitchen and said it “looks clean.”

“No possums falling from the ceiling to fry unfortunately on ovens and become mingled with the food being served,” she wrote.

Image credits: KCEN News

After her transfer to Bryan, sources revealed that Maxwell took up a new job as a prison educator and insisted her pupils call her “Miss Maxwell.”

The former British socialite has been taking classes as part of the facility’s Adult Continuing Education (ACE) program, described as a set of prisoner-led classes to enhance personal development and life skills.

Insiders said Maxwell’s classes focused on female empowerment, with a syllabus covering the basics of writing, personal finances, and “mindset.”

Fellow inmates were eagerly waiting to sign up for her class for one particular reason

Image credits: DOJ

Only three students reportedly attended her first ACE class. They were tasked with writing an inspirational letter to themselves, starting with: “Why I am Special.”

Later, the privately educated Oxford graduate announced that she would be screening the steamy 2022 romance film Redeeming Love in her next class.

When word got around that the movie, with multiple s*x scenes, would be screened during her next lesson, roughly a dozen prisoners filed into her class.

Image credits: IMDB

The sign-ups for her classes reportedly saw another spike when she announced that the next film to be screened would be Indecent Proposal.

The 1993 romance drama narrates the story of a playboy billionaire (played by Robert Redford) who outrageously offers $1 million to sleep with a married woman (played by Demi Moore).

“The movies have set pulses racing throughout the camp. There’s a line of people waiting to sign up,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

“Miss Maxwell” has been playing steamy romances for her pupils and then giving them specific tasks based on the characters

Image credits: Federal Bureau of Prisons

A source explained that the idea behind screening these films is for the pupils to watch the movie and put themselves “in the shoes of the female character.”

“Afterwards you discuss it and write in your journal about the choices they made and what they could have done differently,” the source told the outlet.

“It’s a self-help exercise,” they continued. “But, of course, the prospect of earning credits while watching great movies is just too good to miss.”

Image credits: 7NEWS Australia

Since moving to the Texas facility, Maxwell has been lying low and teaching in the education department from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Her day also includes running on the treadmill in the indoor recreation room after class.

Although she rarely makes an appearance for lunch and dinner, she joins other prisoners for breakfast and prefers eating fruit, the insider said. She offers her grits or oats to fellow inmates.

Fellow inmates at the Tallahassee prison complained that Maxwell “always had BO (body odor)”

Image credits: DOJ

While in the previous Florida facility, Maxwell reportedly had scuffles with her fellow inmates and was bullied by them.

Sources said she taught a yoga class at FCI Tallahassee and held a position at the prison library.

Maxwell never washed herself and “always had BO (body odor),” and fellow inmates at the Tallahassee prison complained about her hygiene.

When she was transferred to the Texas facility, Maxwell was surrounded by inmates who were mostly serving prison sentences of less than five years.

“There are a lot of women from other countries who don’t know anything about Jeffrey Epstein,” an insider said. “Others who barely went to school.”

The source went on to say that Maxwell has been a “good teacher” since taking the classes.

“They are just eager to learn from someone who is so well educated and knowledgeable,” they told the outlet. “And Miss Maxwell is really a good teacher. She’s sweet and has a lot of patience.”

