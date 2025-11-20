Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Victim Brutally Roasts Jeffrey Epstein’s “Deformed” Manhood
Four shirtless men standing confidently indoors, one wearing black briefs and others in swimwear, highlighting Epstein manhood discussion.
Society, World

Jeffrey Epstein’s manhood was “extremely deformed,” one of his alleged victims revealed.

46-year-old Rina Oh, who has long claimed she was one of the many victims exploited by the billionaire financier, gave a striking description of his private area in a recent interview.

    Image credits: rinaohartist

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Highlights
    • 46-year-old Rina Oh has long claimed she was one of the many victims exploited by Jeffrey Epstein.
    • She gave a striking description of the billionaire financier's private area in a recent interview.
    • The artist compared his manhood to a fruit and even mentioned the number of “inches.”

    Rina Oh made the unsettling revelations about Jeffrey Epstein’s downstairs department during a Substack interview with journalist Tina Brown.

    She speculated whether the minuscule size of his privates drove him to prey on underage girls.

    “He had an extremely deformed pen*s,” the artist said during the interview.

    Image credits: Rick Friedman/Corbis

    As the alleged victim gave a vivid description, she compared his assets to the shape of a fruit.

    “Some people have described it as the shape of an egg,” she said. “I think it was more of the shape of a lemon, and it was really small when it was fully erect.”

    “It was probably like two inches,” she said.

    As Rina gave a vivid description, she compared his assets to the shape of a fruit

    Image credits: House Oversight Committee

    Claims about Jeffrey’s oddly shaped manhood previously came about during a civil lawsuit deposition in 2009.

    At the time, numerous underage girls had accused the convicted offender of grooming and exploiting them, and the wealthy businessman was interrogated as part of the lawsuit.

    “Is it true, sir, that you have what is described as an egg-shaped pen*s?” an attorney for the alleged victims curtly asked.

    Image credits: Rina Oh/Substack

    With a smug smirk on his face, Jeffrey kept his gaze down.

    Meanwhile, his lawyer threatened to cut the deposition short if the awkward line of questioning continued.

    “One witness described your pen*s as oval-shaped, it was thick towards the bottom but was thin and small towards the head portion and called it egg-shaped,” the lawyer continued.

    Jeffrey’s attorney quickly pulled the plug on the deposition, and the disgraced billionaire took off his microphone.

    Image credits: House Oversight Committee

    During her recent interview, Rina spoke about the strange dynamics of Jeffrey’s relationship with his right-hand woman, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently behind bars for luring and trafficking underage victims.

    “Their relationship was very awful, very strange,” Rina said.

    “I actually didn’t ever suspect that the two of them were having any type of a romantic relationship,” she continued. “I thought she was an associate of his, especially when I saw them fighting. Ghislaine was snickering at him in that British accent and they were throwing insults at each other.”

    Image credits: House Oversight Committee

    Rina said she was 21 and living in New York with her parents when she met Jeffrey for the first time in 2000.

    A friend introduced her to the billionaire when she was upset over a breakup with a long-term boyfriend.

    “I think I may have said, ‘Maybe I should date a rich guy,’ and she recommended Jeffrey,” she told Business Insider.

    The mother-of-two said Jeffrey showed interest in her art and offered to pay for her classes at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan.

    At some point, he even secured a studio for her in SoHo, she said.

    “The whole thing got really sketchy when he started … asking me, ‘Are there any cute girls in your class that you can bring over here?’” she told Politico in 2021.

    Image credits: House Oversight Committee

    Rina said she would regularly be called to the billionaire’s home. And each time, “he lured me into the massage room and something happened,” she said.

    She told Business Insider that she didn’t want to reveal details about what happened in his massage room because she never wanted her two sons to ever read about it.

    On one occasion, Jeffrey committed a “really violent act” with her and she “had trouble walking after it,” she said.

    “Epstein had strangers touch me,” she added. “When strangers give me a hug, I don’t like it at all. I don’t like people touching me.”

    Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

    Although Rina has long claimed she was one of the billionaire’s victims, she was accused by Virginia Giuffre of lying.

    Virginia was a well-known and vocal Jeffrey accuser, who accused Rina of pretending to be a victim to receive money from a compensation program set up for the billionaire’s victims.

    It was previously reported that Rina applied for the Jeffrey Victims’ Compensation Program, but it is unclear whether she received any cash.

    Rina also admitted she introduced three young adult women to Jeffrey after he asked her to bring girls home.

    Marijke Chartouni, one of the friends Rina introduced to Jeffrey, claimed she met the convicted offender for the first and last time when she was 20.

    She accused both Rina and Jeffrey of exploiting and inappropriately touching her during the encounter.

    Image credits: TIMES NOW

    Virginia also accused Rina of committing violent acts against the billionaire’s underage victims.

    She claimed in her memoir that Rina “loved bond*ge, whipping, hitting and cutting her s** partner with little sharp knives until they subdued [sic] to her punishment in agonizing pain.”

    In recent years, Rina had sued Virginia for defamation and claimed she should have known she was “a young victim of Epstein and not a co-conspirator.”

    The artist believes she will “always be scarred by what they did” to her.

    “I wasn’t guarded,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t know how to set boundaries. I didn’t learn any of this until I went to therapy long after.”

