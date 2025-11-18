Melissa Gilbert Feels “Nauseated” About Age Gap With Her On-Screen Husband When She Was 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Gilbert said she felt “nauseated” after looking back at her childhood with a fresh pair of eyes.

After media personality Megyn Kelly seemingly downplayed Jeffrey Epstein’s predatory behavior, 61-year-old Melissa said she re-examined her own teenage years and how she was romantically paired with a grown man for the script of Little House on the Prairie.

Melissa Gilbert seated on a couch during an interview, wearing a red jacket and black outfit, discussing age gap feelings.

Image credits: Michael Simon/Getty Images

For millions of viewers, Little House on the Prairie was a wholesome family TV show.

But for Melissa Gilbert, the NBC show that ran from 1974 to 1983 was an intrinsic part of her childhood.

The child star took on the role of Laura Ingalls Wilder at the age of 10 and played the character for all nine seasons of the show.

She was only 15 when Dean Butler, eight years her senior, was cast to play her on-screen love interest Almanzo Wilder.

Melissa Gilbert with on-screen husband in period costumes reflecting age gap concerns during early acting career.

Image credits: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Melissa and Dean’s onscreen chemistry became a defining part of Little House on the Prairie’s later seasons.

But behind the scenes, the actress was still a teenager acting opposite a fully grown adult, aged 23 at the time.

The former child star said she is now looking at the scenario with a fresh perspective after hearing Megyn Kelly’s comments about Jeffrey Epstein preying on 15-year-old girls.

“So, I debated posting this but, I feel compelled to share. After seeing many women’s posts with the hashtags #iwasfifteen #imfifteen #iwasachild, I decided to Google search myself at that age and see what came up,” she said, sharing pictures of herself as a 15-year-old girl.

“And this is some of what I found…and now, at this age, at this time, I am actually nauseated,” she continued.

Melissa Gilbert sitting casually wearing a white and red top, reflecting on the age gap with her on-screen husband.

Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

The actress spoke about how she was expected to “fall in love” and “kiss a man” who was “several years older” for the camera.

“Through the lens of today, this is shocking. I have no words other than to say, ‘I WAS A CHILD.’ ‘I WAS FIFTEEN.’ And I was the good news,” she said.

She gave credit to her mother and her co-star, Michael Landon (her on-screen father), and “so many others” for making sure she “was safe.”

“Can you imagine if I hadn’t had them all? I am so fortunate (Sort of). Many other young women aren’t. @megynkelly you need to be careful with your words,” she concluded.

Melissa Gilbert and her on-screen husband holding hands outdoors, highlighting the age gap in their roles.

Image credits: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Melissa’s comments were a response to Megyn’s remarks about Jeffrey Epstein’s behavior with underage victims.

The right-wing media personality claimed a source close to the case told her that the convicted offender “was not a ped*phile.”

“He was into the barely legal type. Like, he liked 15-year-old girls,” Megyn said on a November 12 episode of her Sirius XM program The Megyn Kelly Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa E. Gilbert (@melissagilbertofficial)

“And I realize this is disgusting. I’m definitely not trying to make an excuse for this. I’m just giving you facts, that he wasn’t into, like, 8-year-olds.,” she continued. “But he liked the very young teen types that could pass for even younger than they were, but would look legal to a passerby.”

“There’s a difference between a 15-year-old and a 5-year-old, you know?” she added.

Melissa Gilbert smiling and seated during an interview, reflecting on age gap with her on-screen husband when she was 15.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr

Her comments sparked outrage online, with netizens criticizing her and sharing pictures of their 15-year-old selves with the hashtag #iWasFifteen.

“This picture was taken in 1975. I’m 15. I’m a child,” actress Valerie Bertinelli wrote online alongside a black and white picture from her teen years.

“I’m gonna say this a little louder for those in the back row. I’m FIFTEEN. I’M A CHILD,” the actress continued.

“It doesn’t matter that I got a job. It doesn’t matter what I was doing. I was a child,” she added. “Maybe we should flood the Internet with pictures of all of us at 15? #imfifteen #imachild.”

Valerie made no mention of Megyn and did not confirm whether her post was in response to the conservative commentator’s remarks.

Melissa Gilbert wrapped in a purple blanket, smiling while reflecting on age gap with her on-screen husband.

Image credits: pancan/melissagilbertofficial

Comedian John Oliver slammed Megyn’s comments on an episode of Last Week Tonight.

“Because if I am understanding you there — and I am definitely not — Epstein wasn’t into eight-year-olds. He was just into very young teens who could pass for even younger while also to passers-by still somehow managing to look legal,” he said on the November 16 episode of the show. “And you felt this was an important legal distinction to bring up to your ‘Yes, and’-ing friend here.”

“I am clearly no stranger to sharing upsetting numbers with my audience, but please do k*ll me if I ever start doing ped*phile math,” he added.

Man in a checkered shirt and black vest at an event, related to Melissa Gilbert feeling nauseated about age gap.

Image credits: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Last year, actor Dean Butler shared his thoughts about having his first on-screen kiss with Melissa when she was 15 and he was 23.

“I think that there was anxiety on both sides of that kiss and how is this going to go? But we stepped up to it,” he told People.

Melissa Gilbert with her on-screen husband and baby, reflecting on the age gap during her role at 15 years old.

Image credits: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

“I’ve often said to Melissa, ‘I wish we could have been a little closer in age when we were doing this.’ But that’s not the way it really happened,” he said. “Laura was 10 years younger than Almanzo.”

“But from the perspective of playing it, I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we could have [had] … a little more common ground, so we would’ve been able to play the loving side of this in perhaps a little bit more interesting way,” he added.

Comment about Melissa Gilbert feeling nauseated regarding the age gap with her on-screen husband at age 15.

Comment on Melissa Gilbert’s age gap with her on-screen husband discussed in an online post.

Social media comment discussing age gap and mentioning Melissa Gilbert's feelings about on-screen husband age difference.

Comment by Mark Carter stating Little House on the Prairie is a very wholesome show by any standard.

Sean Lee posting a comment about perspective on past events and age gap in a social media conversation.

Comment by Sam Ross questioning age gap on Little House set, relating to Melissa Gilbert feeling nauseated about on-screen husband.

Comment on social media by Tracey Wallace Mason about acting, displayed with a profile picture in a light blue text bubble.

Comment by Wendi OBrian about young women living historically correct experiences, posted online with 60 likes.

Comment discussing protective reactions and discomfort related to Melissa Gilbert's age gap with on-screen husband.

Comment about Melissa Gilbert and feeling nauseated over the age gap with her on-screen husband at 15 in a TV show.

Comment discussing Melissa Gilbert feeling nauseated about the age gap with her on-screen husband when she was 15.

Comment by Jody Young expressing concern about young people hearing about the Blue Lagoon with emojis and reaction count.

Comment mentioning age gap concerns in casting related to Melissa Gilbert feeling nauseated about on-screen husband when she was 15.

Comment discussing Melissa Gilbert feeling nauseated about age gap with her on-screen husband when she was 15 years old.

Comment by Debbie Kimzey-Alexander Burke discussing Melissa Gilbert feeling nauseated about age gap with on-screen husband at 15.

Comment by Bill Winter about age gap in Laura and Willie characters from Little House on the Prairie series.

Comment saying Boater Barb has entered the chat, displayed with a profile picture and 20 reactions.

Comment about Melissa Gilbert feeling nauseated over age gap with her on-screen husband when she was 15, shared by Rebekah Miller.

Comment by Trymaine Alfred mentioning pizzagate and changing opinions, related to Melissa Gilbert feels nauseated about age gap.

Screenshot of a social media comment reading A child is still a child, reflecting on Melissa Gilbert age gap with on-screen husband.