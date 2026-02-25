Former Inmate Reveals “Foul” Details About Ghislaine Maxwell In Prison

ADVERTISEMENT

As life behind bars continues for Ghislaine Maxwell, her fellow inmates have made unexpected revelations about her life in prison.

The disgraced British socialite, 64, had reportedly built a strange reputation during her time at the FCI (Federal Correctional Institution) Tallahassee.

“She’s rotting from the inside out,” one commented after Maxwell’s off-putting habits came to light.

Highlights Ghislaine Maxwell was given a 20-year sentence for s*x trafficking and conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to s*x*ally ab*se minors.

Fellow Inmates revealed some of her gag-inducing habits in prison.

Some claimed it was her “self-defense” tactic.

Former inmate discussing foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell during her time in prison in a candid social setting.

Image credits: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell lived a significant portion of her life in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit.

She enjoyed her life on sprawling estates, attended elite dinner parties, and rubbed shoulders with the rich and powerful.

In 2022, her high society life was replaced by a prison cell, as a result of her 20-year sentence for s*x trafficking and conspiring with Epstein to s*x*ally ab*se minors.

Woman smiling indoors on a white chair, related to former inmate revealing foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell in prison.

Image credits: DoJ

Tweet by verified user Nevena Cankovic mentioning foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell in prison with a target emoji.

Image credits: NevenaCankovic

Following her 2022 conviction, Maxwell was placed at the FCI Tallahassee in Florida, which reportedly houses more than 800 inmates, both male and female.

She was transferred to the minimum-security facility, the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Bryan, Texas, in August 2025 to serve out the rest of her prison sentence.

Julie Howell, who was an inmate at the Texas facility, said she was “absolutely disgusted” when Maxwell was moved there.

Middle-aged man with gray hair smiling slightly, in an outdoor setting with trees and white furniture, related to prison details.

Image credits: DoJ

Comment from Thomas Campagna discussing Jeffrey and pineapple juice in a social media post about prison details.

While at FCI Tallahassee, fellow prisoners nicknamed her “Chomo” (child mol*ster) and said she smelled of “armpits” because of her foul habits.

One inmate claimed Maxwell “has horrible personal hygiene.”

Even though prisoners have regular access to the shower facilities, the former socialite “would shower once or twice a week,” they told TMZ.

Former inmate wearing glasses and prison uniform sitting at a table, sharing foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell in prison.

Image credits: BBC

The inmate said Maxwell would work out all the time and regularly jogged or walked briskly around the recreation yard or the prison compound.

But she would never wash herself and “always had BO (body odor),” the inmate told the outlet.

Photos and videos of the convicted offender running on prison grounds have gone viral in the past.

Prison interior with rows of white cubicles and inmates, related to foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell in prison.

Image credits: DoJ

Tweet from former inmate sharing harsh prison experiences related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s time behind bars.

Image credits: BFraggles

Tweet from user Strike baby replying to OliLondonTV with the text self defense about Ghislaine Maxwell prison details.

Image credits: fightermomklc

Furthermore, the inmate said nobody ever attacked Maxwell while she was at FCI Tallahassee because nobody wanted to risk being sent to the Special Housing Unit, better known among prisoners as “the hole.”

It was “very hard living” in “the hole” because inmates would be kept in the cell for 24 hours a day and be served cold food.

“It’s just not worth it,” they said.

Federal Prison Camp Bryan entrance sign with Texas-shaped wooden plaque, surrounded by greenery and a fence in daylight.

Image credits: Uncredited U.S. Bureau of Prisons photographer

Reports claimed that Maxwell taught a yoga class and held a position at the prison library while at FCI Tallahassee.

She also reportedly had a tiff with two other violent female inmates during her time there.

Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and another woman posing together at an event in formal attire.

Image credits: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Since she was vegan, Maxwell struck a deal with a kitchen worker to sneak in extra fruit, vegetables, and tofu for her. And in exchange, the Epstein associate would trade items she got with her commissary orders.

When the other two women caught wind of the situation, they allegedly threatened to snitch on Maxwell and demanded she spend her entire commissary limit on getting stuff for them.

Woman in a pink tank top smiling indoors, related to former inmate revealing foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell in prison.

Image credits: DoJ

Tweet from Miss J replying to OliLondonTV about seeing Ghislaine Maxwell jogging every day in prison, revealing foul details.

Image credits: missj75

Maxwell eventually reported the pair for attempting to extort her, leading to the women being sent to solitary confinement for 47 days.

Reports also claimed that Maxwell was afraid the women would seek revenge after they were released from solitary confinement. And she began refusing to use the common shower stalls and even asked for a security guard to escort her to and from her job at the prison library.

The pair was later moved to a different unit.

Image of former inmate sharing foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell in prison, featuring two people sitting closely together.

Image credits: DoJ

When Maxwell was transferred to the Texas facility, many claimed she was moved without explanation and was being granted more favorable and less restrictive conditions.

The family of the late Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, released a statement last year, expressing their “horror and disgust.”

“This is the justice system failing victims right before our eyes,” the family said, accusing authorities of giving her “preferential treatment.”

“The American public should be outraged by the special treatment afforded to a p*d*phile and a criminally charged child s*x offender,” they added.

Netizens had plenty to say about Maxwell’s alleged hygiene issues, with one calling it “self defense.”

“Honestly, I’d be showering as little as possible if I was in prison,” one commented. “Especially if I knew most of the prisoners f***ing hated me too.”

Another said, “I imagine evil does smell foul.”

“It’s her soul,” quipped another.

“Her soul stinks, and it cannot be washed away with water,” said one.

Comment stating "I imagine evil does smell foul" in a Facebook-style chat bubble with three blurred profile pictures.

Comment about former inmate revealing foul details of Ghislaine Maxwell in prison discussing her condition.

Comment by Patrick McCabe discussing a body double in relation to Ghislaine Maxwell prison details.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Amber Sloan-ots mentioning issues related to Ghislaine Maxwell in prison.

Comment saying you mean Ghislaine from TEMU in a social media thread about a former inmate revealing foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell in prison.

Comment by Nella Bella about Ghislaine Maxwell spotted in Canada recently with reactions on social media.

Social media comment doubting Ghislaine Maxwell's presence in prison with laughing emoji reaction.

Comment by Brooke Jacoby stating its her soul, related to former inmate reveals foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell in prison discussion.

Facebook comment by Tanner Scott Rettino stating that demons stink, related to former inmate reveals foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell in prison.

Comment from Susan White mentioning foul smell related to Ghislaine Maxwell in prison, expressing doubt and surprise.

User comment about karma related to former inmate revealing foul details about Ghislaine Maxwell in prison on a social media post.

