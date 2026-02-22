James Hong: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
James Hong
February 22, 1929
Minneapolis, Minnesota, US
97 Years Old
Pisces
Who Is James Hong?
James Hong is an American actor, director, and producer, renowned for his enduring presence and versatility across over 700 film and television productions. He has cultivated a prolific career spanning more than seven decades, making him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable character actors.
His breakout moment for many came as the enigmatic sorcerer David Lo Pan in John Carpenter’s 1986 cult classic Big Trouble in Little China, a role that cemented his unique on-screen persona. More recently, his poignant performance as Gong Gong in Everything Everywhere All at Once brought him renewed widespread critical acclaim.
|Full Name
|James Hong
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$3 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Chinese American
|Education
|Minneapolis Central High School, University of Southern California
|Father
|Ng Fok Hong
|Mother
|Lee Suey Far
|Kids
|April Hong
Early Life and Education
Raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, James Hong’s childhood was shaped by his Chinese immigrant parents, Ng Fok Hong and Lee Suey Far, who instilled a strong work ethic. His father managed a restaurant and an herb shop in Chinatown, where young Hong first encountered Peking opera performers, sparking an early interest in the performing arts.
He later enrolled at the University of Southern California to study civil engineering, a path his parents encouraged as a stable profession. However, Hong eventually pursued his passion for acting, training with renowned teacher Jeff Corey and performing during his vacations from his engineering job in Los Angeles County.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Susan Tong since 1977, James Hong has maintained a private but enduring partnership for over four decades. Prior to this, he was married to Pearl Huang from 1967 to 1973.
Hong is a father to three daughters, including April Hong, with whom he shares eight grandchildren. The family often appears together, notably through his daughter April’s own acting career.
Career Highlights
With a filmography spanning over 700 credits, James Hong has showcased remarkable versatility in his acting career, including iconic roles like Hannibal Chew in Blade Runner and David Lo Pan in Big Trouble in Little China. His extensive voice acting work includes Mr. Ping in the Kung Fu Panda franchise and Chi-Fu in Mulan.
Beyond his acting roles, Hong is a respected director and producer, having helmed films such as The Vineyard. He also co-founded East West Players in 1965, a pioneering Asian American theater organization dedicated to increasing representation in the industry.
His career reached new heights with his acclaimed performance as Gong Gong in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which he received a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside the ensemble cast. In 2022, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the oldest recipient at 93.
Signature Quote
“As an actor, demonstrating your feelings in front of people is not what you’re supposed to be doing. You’re supposed to hold your emotions and control them, and not show them all over the place.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 21, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 20, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 19, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0