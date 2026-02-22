Who Is James Hong? James Hong is an American actor, director, and producer, renowned for his enduring presence and versatility across over 700 film and television productions. He has cultivated a prolific career spanning more than seven decades, making him one of Hollywood’s most recognizable character actors. His breakout moment for many came as the enigmatic sorcerer David Lo Pan in John Carpenter’s 1986 cult classic Big Trouble in Little China, a role that cemented his unique on-screen persona. More recently, his poignant performance as Gong Gong in Everything Everywhere All at Once brought him renewed widespread critical acclaim.

Full Name James Hong Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Chinese American Education Minneapolis Central High School, University of Southern California Father Ng Fok Hong Mother Lee Suey Far Kids April Hong

Early Life and Education Raised in Minneapolis, Minnesota, James Hong’s childhood was shaped by his Chinese immigrant parents, Ng Fok Hong and Lee Suey Far, who instilled a strong work ethic. His father managed a restaurant and an herb shop in Chinatown, where young Hong first encountered Peking opera performers, sparking an early interest in the performing arts. He later enrolled at the University of Southern California to study civil engineering, a path his parents encouraged as a stable profession. However, Hong eventually pursued his passion for acting, training with renowned teacher Jeff Corey and performing during his vacations from his engineering job in Los Angeles County.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Susan Tong since 1977, James Hong has maintained a private but enduring partnership for over four decades. Prior to this, he was married to Pearl Huang from 1967 to 1973. Hong is a father to three daughters, including April Hong, with whom he shares eight grandchildren. The family often appears together, notably through his daughter April’s own acting career.

Career Highlights With a filmography spanning over 700 credits, James Hong has showcased remarkable versatility in his acting career, including iconic roles like Hannibal Chew in Blade Runner and David Lo Pan in Big Trouble in Little China. His extensive voice acting work includes Mr. Ping in the Kung Fu Panda franchise and Chi-Fu in Mulan. Beyond his acting roles, Hong is a respected director and producer, having helmed films such as The Vineyard. He also co-founded East West Players in 1965, a pioneering Asian American theater organization dedicated to increasing representation in the industry. His career reached new heights with his acclaimed performance as Gong Gong in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which he received a Screen Actors Guild Award alongside the ensemble cast. In 2022, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, becoming the oldest recipient at 93.