Who Is Rachel Dratch? Rachel Susan Dratch is an American actress, comedian, and writer known for her versatile character work and keen improvisational skills. She has consistently brought laughter to audiences across television and film projects. Dratch’s breakthrough arrived as a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live from 1999 to 2006. Her memorable characters, particularly the perpetually gloomy “Debbie Downer,” resonated with viewers and solidified her place in comedy.

Full Name Rachel Susan Dratch Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Separated Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Dartmouth College Father Paul Dratch Mother Elaine Ruth Soloway Dratch Siblings Daniel Dratch Kids Eli Benjamin Wahl

Early Life and Education A lively atmosphere filled the Lexington, Massachusetts, home where Rachel Dratch grew up, the daughter of a radiologist and a transportation director. She honed her natural comedic timing through high school plays, favoring humorous roles over dramatic ones. Dratch then pursued higher education at Dartmouth College, graduating in 1988 with a dual degree in drama and psychology. She further developed her craft at Chicago’s renowned Second City and ImprovOlympic, immersing herself in improvisational theater.

Notable Relationships Rachel Dratch became a mother later in life, having a son, Eli Benjamin Wahl, with John Wahl. The couple met in a bar in 2009, and Dratch gave birth in 2010. As of 2019, Dratch and Wahl were no longer a couple but remained on good terms, co-parenting their son.

Career Highlights Rachel Dratch’s career is notably defined by her impactful seven-season tenure on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which spanned from 1999 to 2006. During this period, she created numerous beloved characters and delivered memorable impressions. Her standout character, “Debbie Downer,” became a cultural touchstone, showcasing Dratch’s unique ability to blend humor with an underlying melancholy. She also earned a Tony Award nomination in 2022 for her Broadway debut in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. Dratch has also authored the autobiographical book, Girl Walks into a Bar…: Comedy Calamities, Dating Disasters, and a Midlife Miracle, which gained significant attention.