Who Is Drew Barrymore? Drew Blythe Barrymore is an American actress known for her free-spirited nature and remarkable reinvention. A beloved figure, she consistently connects with audiences through her candid charm and diverse projects. Her breakout moment came as a child star playing Gertie in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, a role that propelled her into global recognition. The film became the highest-grossing film of the 1980s, solidifying her status.

Full Name Drew Blythe Barrymore Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $85 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Father John Drew Barrymore Mother Jaid Barrymore Siblings John Blyth Barrymore III, Blyth Dolores Barrymore, Jessica Blyth Barrymore Kids Olive Barrymore Kopelman, Frankie Barrymore Kopelman

Early Life and Education Born into a legendary acting dynasty in Culver City, California, Drew Barrymore’s early life was immersed in the world of entertainment. Her parents, actors John Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore, exposed her to Hollywood at a very young age. Barrymore began acting at just eleven months old with a dog food commercial and landed her famous role in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial at age seven. She left high school early and later pursued a GED credential as an adult.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Drew Barrymore’s adult life, including marriages to Jeremy Thomas, Tom Green, and Will Kopelman. Her relationships often captured media attention, showcasing both fleeting connections and deeper commitments. Barrymore shares two daughters, Olive Barrymore Kopelman and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, with her third husband, Will Kopelman, with whom she co-parents after their 2016 divorce.

Career Highlights Drew Barrymore achieved early fame with her iconic role as Gertie in Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which became the highest-grossing film of the 1980s. She further established herself in popular romantic comedies such as The Wedding Singer and 50 First Dates. She later expanded her career by establishing the production company Flower Films with Nancy Juvonen, which produced successful films like Never Been Kissed and Charlie’s Angels. Barrymore also made her directorial debut with Whip It and launched several business ventures, including FLOWER Beauty. To date, Barrymore has collected a Golden Globe Award for her work in Grey Gardens and a Screen Actors Guild Award, cementing her as a versatile talent in Hollywood.