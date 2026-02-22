Who Is Paul Lieberstein? Paul Bevan Lieberstein is an American actor, screenwriter, and producer, celebrated for his sharp comedic timing and extensive contributions behind the scenes. His insightful writing and distinctive acting often elevate everyday office humor into relatable, enduring television. He first garnered widespread attention playing Toby Flenderson on the hit NBC sitcom The Office. His deadpan portrayal of the beleaguered HR representative quickly became a fan favorite.

Full Name Paul Bevan Lieberstein Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish American Education Staples High School, Hamilton College Father Stanley Lieberstein Mother Judith Lieberstein Siblings Warren Lieberstein, Susanne Daniels

Early Life and Education In Westport, Connecticut, Paul Lieberstein grew up within a family deeply rooted in entertainment. His parents, Stanley and Judith Lieberstein, along with his siblings, fostered a creative home environment. He honed his early creative skills at Staples High School, writing sitcoms and playing vibraphone. Lieberstein later graduated from Hamilton College in 1989 with an economics degree, initially pursuing a brief career in auditing.

Notable Relationships Paul Lieberstein has maintained a private but enduring personal life, marrying Janine Serafin Poreba. Their relationship became public with their July 19, 2008, wedding in New York City. He and Janine Serafin Poreba have children together, though their names are not widely publicized. Lieberstein continues to share his life with his wife, balancing family with his active career.