Who Is Kyle MacLachlan? Kyle Merritt MacLachlan is an American actor, celebrated for his collaborations with director David Lynch and his distinct portrayal of complex characters. He often brings an enigmatic quality to his roles. MacLachlan’s breakout moment arrived as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in the acclaimed series Twin Peaks, a performance that earned him a Golden Globe Award. This role cemented his unique on-screen presence.

Full Name Kyle Merritt MacLachlan Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $35.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Scottish, English, Cornish, German Education Eisenhower High School, University of Washington Father Kent Alan MacLachlan Mother Catherine Stone Siblings Craig MacLachlan, Kent MacLachlan Jr. Kids Callum Lyon MacLachlan

Early Life and Education Kyle MacLachlan was born and raised in Yakima, Washington, where his mother, Catherine Stone, fostered an early interest in the arts through community theater programs. His father, Kent Alan MacLachlan, worked as a stockbroker and lawyer. He graduated from Eisenhower High School and later earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama from the University of Washington, where he honed his craft in the Professional Actor Training Program.

Notable Relationships Kyle MacLachlan married publicist Desiree Gruber on April 20, 2002, after they met in 1999. Their relationship has been a long-standing fixture in his personal life. MacLachlan and Gruber share one child, a son named Callum Lyon MacLachlan, who was born in 2008. He was previously in relationships with actresses Laura Dern and Lara Flynn Boyle, and was engaged to supermodel Linda Evangelista.

Career Highlights Kyle MacLachlan’s career is highlighted by his defining role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper in David Lynch’s Twin Peaks, which earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series Drama. He reprised the character in the film prequel and the 2017 revival. Beyond his television success, MacLachlan has a significant filmography, notably starring as Paul Atreides in Dune and Jeffrey Beaumont in the critically acclaimed Blue Velvet, both directed by David Lynch. He also held prominent roles in Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives.