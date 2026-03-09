Happy birthday to Oscar Isaac , Matthew Gray Gubler , and Bow Wow ! March 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Oscar Isaac, 47 Known for his compelling, nuanced performances, Guatemalan-American actor Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada captivated audiences in Inside Llewyn Davis. He later became a global star portraying Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Óscar Isaac Hernández Estrada was the lead guitarist and singer for the ska-punk band The Blinking Underdogs.

#2 Actor Matthew Gray Gubler, 46 Known for his distinctive blend of intellect and eccentricity, American actor and director Matthew Gray Gubler captivated audiences with his unique on-screen presence. He gained widespread recognition for his long-running role as Dr. Spencer Reid on the CBS series Criminal Minds, also contributing his talent as a director for several episodes. Gubler is also an accomplished author, having written and illustrated the children’s book Rumple Buttercup.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Matthew Gray Gubler worked as a fashion model for major brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Marc Jacobs.

#3 Rapper and Actor Bow Wow, 39 A dynamic American rapper and actor, Bow Wow rose to prominence as a child prodigy in the hip-hop scene. He is best known for his chart-topping albums, particularly his debut Beware of Dog, and for starring in films like Like Mike.

Beyond music and film, he has also made a name for himself as a television presenter.



Little-known fact: At six years old, Shad Moss was discovered by Snoop Dogg after performing at a concert.

#4 Social Media Personality Khaby Lame, 26 The Senegalese-Italian influencer and comedian Khabane Serigne Lame rose to global prominence with his universally understood, silent reaction videos. Lame became the most-followed TikTok creator and has since expanded his brand with partnerships and television appearances.



Little-known fact: Khaby Lame was a CNC machine operator in a factory before losing his job during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.

#5 Actress Juliette Binoche, 62 An acclaimed French actress, Juliette Binoche is celebrated for her versatility and emotional depth across more than 60 films. She garnered international recognition with her role in The Unbearable Lightness of Being.



Binoche is also a recipient of an Academy Award for The English Patient, a César Award for Three Colors: Blue, and a Cannes Film Festival Award for Certified Copy.



Little-known fact: Juliette Binoche is an accomplished painter, creating her own artwork for roles and designing film posters.

#6 Lawyer and Journalist Kimberly Guilfoyle, 57 An American diplomat and media personality, Kimberly Guilfoyle has forged a multifaceted career from law to high-profile political advisory roles. She is recognized for her sharp legal commentary and influential presence on television. Her dedication to public service is also demonstrated in her current role as US Ambassador to Greece.



Little-known fact: To help pay for law school, Kimberly Guilfoyle worked as a model for department stores and Victoria's Secret lingerie.

#7 Rapper Chika, 29 Renowned for her incisive lyricism, American rapper and poet Chika first captivated audiences through viral social media freestyles. Jane Chika Oranika secured a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist and was included in XXL's 2020 Freshman Class, showcasing her distinctive artistic voice.



Little-known fact: Before her music career took off, Chika worked as a cashier at Chipotle in her hometown.

#8 Actress and Singer Cierra Ramirez, 31 Known for her compelling on-screen presence, American actress and singer Cierra Ramirez rose to prominence playing Mariana Adams Foster in The Fosters. She continued this acclaimed role in the spin-off Good Trouble, additionally serving as a co-executive producer.



Little-known fact: Before acting, Cierra Ramirez performed a song on Showtime at the Apollo when she was just ten years old.

#9 Comedian Jordan Klepper, 47 With a sharp wit and probing curiosity, Jordan Klepper emerged as a prominent American comedian and political commentator. He rose to fame for his incisive field interviews on The Daily Show and for hosting his own satirical program. Klepper continues to challenge political narratives through his impactful specials.



Little-known fact: He double-majored in mathematics and theater at Kalamazoo College.

#10 Rapper Yg, 36 An American rapper and songwriter, YG, known by his birth name Keenon Dequan Ray Jackson, rose to fame from Compton, California, with his authentic West Coast sound. His debut album, My Krazy Life, achieved critical and commercial success, while he also founded 4Hunnid Records and a streetwear brand.



Little-known fact: His stage name “YG” is an abbreviation for “Young Gangsta,” and his "4hunnid" tag is a direct reference to the 400 block of West Spruce Street in Compton where he grew up.

