Who Is Bow Wow? Shad Gregory Moss is an American rapper, actor, and television presenter known for his dynamic presence and early rise to stardom. His career seamlessly blends musical artistry with roles on both the big and small screens. He first gained widespread public attention with his debut album Beware of Dog, released when he was just 13 years old. The album’s commercial success quickly cemented his place in hip-hop.

Full Name Shad Gregory Moss Gender Male Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Ohio Interscholastic Writing League Award Father Alfonso Preston Moss Mother Teresa Rena Caldwell Kids Shai Moss, Stone Moss

Early Life and Education Born in Columbus, Ohio, Shad Gregory Moss showed an early interest in rap, beginning to perform as “Kid Gangsta” by age five. His mother, Teresa Caldwell, supported his burgeoning talent. Moss attended school in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, where he also earned a junior-high-level award from the Ohio Interscholastic Writing League, foreshadowing his later lyrical abilities.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Bow Wow has had several high-profile relationships, including with singer Ciara and model Joie Chavis. He was also briefly engaged to Erica Mena. Moss shares a daughter, Shai Moss, with Joie Chavis, and a son, Stone Moss, with model Olivia Sky.

Career Highlights Shad Gregory Moss’s music career took off with his debut album Beware of Dog, released in 2000, which went double platinum and featured hit singles like “Bow Wow (That’s My Name)”. He later dropped “Lil'” from his stage name. He expanded into acting, making his lead film debut in 2002’s Like Mike, which was a commercial success. Moss has also held roles in films like The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift and television series such as CSI: Cyber, showcasing his versatility.