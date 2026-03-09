Who Is Chika? Jane Chika Oranika is an American rapper and poet recognized for her sharp lyricism and outspoken voice. Her compelling messages often address social justice and personal identity. She first garnered widespread attention with a viral freestyle video addressing Kanye West’s political views, showcasing her ability to blend keen social commentary with impactful delivery.

Full Name Jane Chika Oranika Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Dating Net Worth $850,000 Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, University of South Alabama

Early Life and Education Chika was born in Montgomery, Alabama, the youngest of three daughters to Nigerian-American parents. Her home environment introduced her to diverse musical influences, from gospel to pop. She attended Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, where her interest in music and slam poetry flourished. Although accepted to Berklee College of Music, she ultimately enrolled at the University of South Alabama before dropping out to pursue her music career.

Notable Relationships Chika identifies as bisexual and, in recent years, has openly shared details about her relationships. As of February 2023, she confirmed being in a heterosexual relationship with a boyfriend. She has no children. Oranika often incorporates her identity and experiences with sexuality into her music and visual projects, such as her video for “Can’t Explain It.”

Career Highlights Chika’s hip-hop career soared with a Grammy Award nomination for Best New Artist, recognizing her profound impact and lyrical skill. Her debut EP, Industry Games, released in 2020, garnered critical acclaim. Beyond her music, Oranika was named to XXL’s 2020 Freshman Class, cementing her status as a rising force in rap. She also featured in a Calvin Klein #MyCalvins campaign and modeled for Teen Vogue.