Who Is Matthew Gray Gubler? Matthew Gray Gubler is an American actor, director, and author, recognized for his distinctive voice and quirky artistic sensibilities. His creative range spans acting, filmmaking, and writing. He rose to prominence portraying Dr. Spencer Reid on the CBS series Criminal Minds, a role that solidified his status as a fan favorite. His eccentric portrayal of the genius FBI profiler captivated audiences for fifteen seasons.

Full Name Matthew Gray Gubler Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, New York University Tisch School of the Arts Father John Gubler Mother Marilyn Kelch Gubler Siblings Laura Dahl, Gray Gubler

Early Life and Education Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, Matthew Gray Gubler is the son of attorney John Gubler and rancher/political consultant Marilyn Kelch. He developed an early interest in magic, performing as “Matt the Hat” by age eleven. He attended the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, studying acting because filmmaking was unavailable, before graduating from New York University Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in film directing.

Notable Relationships Matthew Gray Gubler has maintained a private personal life, though he has been romantically linked to several actresses and models over the years. Notably, he dated actress Kat Dennings in the past. More recently, he was romantically linked to pop singer Willow Avalon in early 2025. Gubler has no children, and his current relationship status remains largely out of the public eye.