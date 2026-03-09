Matthew Gray Gubler smiling, wearing glasses and a patterned shirt, captured in a casual nightlife setting for career highlights.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Matthew Gray Gubler

Born

March 9, 1980

Died
Birthplace

Las Vegas, Nevada, US

Age

45 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Matthew Gray Gubler?

Matthew Gray Gubler is an American actor, director, and author, recognized for his distinctive voice and quirky artistic sensibilities. His creative range spans acting, filmmaking, and writing.

He rose to prominence portraying Dr. Spencer Reid on the CBS series Criminal Minds, a role that solidified his status as a fan favorite. His eccentric portrayal of the genius FBI profiler captivated audiences for fifteen seasons.

Full NameMatthew Gray Gubler
GenderMale
Height6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)
Relationship StatusSingle
Net Worth$10 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
EducationLas Vegas Academy of the Arts, New York University Tisch School of the Arts
FatherJohn Gubler
MotherMarilyn Kelch Gubler
SiblingsLaura Dahl, Gray Gubler

Early Life and Education

Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, Matthew Gray Gubler is the son of attorney John Gubler and rancher/political consultant Marilyn Kelch. He developed an early interest in magic, performing as “Matt the Hat” by age eleven.

He attended the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, studying acting because filmmaking was unavailable, before graduating from New York University Tisch School of the Arts with a degree in film directing.

Notable Relationships

Matthew Gray Gubler has maintained a private personal life, though he has been romantically linked to several actresses and models over the years. Notably, he dated actress Kat Dennings in the past.

More recently, he was romantically linked to pop singer Willow Avalon in early 2025. Gubler has no children, and his current relationship status remains largely out of the public eye.

Career Highlights

Matthew Gray Gubler anchored the hit CBS crime drama Criminal Minds, starring as Dr. Spencer Reid in over 300 episodes across fifteen seasons. His portrayal made the character a fan favorite.

Beyond acting, Gubler expanded his craft by directing twelve episodes of Criminal Minds and publishing the best-selling children’s book, Rumple Buttercup: A Story of Bananas, Belonging and Being Yourself, in 2019.

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.