Who Is Khaby Lame? Khabane Serigne Lame is a Senegalese-Italian social media sensation, known for his uniquely silent comedic reactions. His expressive gestures and universal humor resonate with a global audience across digital platforms. His breakout moment arrived during the 2020 pandemic lockdown, when his TikTok videos, mocking overly complicated life hacks, quickly went viral. This simple, wordless style swiftly propelled him to become the most-followed creator on the platform.

Full Name Khabane Serigne Lame Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $80 million Nationality Senegalese and Italian Ethnicity Senegalese Education Madrasa

Early Life and Education A young Khabane Serigne Lame moved with his family to Chivasso, Italy, at one year old, settling into public housing. His parents, a private sector worker father and a homemaker mother, raised him in a devout Muslim household with three siblings. He attended Italian schools until age fourteen before studying at a madrasa near Dakar, a period that deepened his religious and cultural identity. Before his digital fame, Lame worked as a CNC machine operator.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Khaby Lame’s public life, including an engagement to Italian influencer Zaira Nucci in 2020, though that relationship quietly dissolved. He later married Danish-South African model Wendy Thembelihle Juel in November 2023. However, their marriage was brief, ending by May 2024. As of early 2026, Khaby Lame is single, focusing on his burgeoning career.

Career Highlights Over 160 million followers have cemented Khaby Lame’s status as the most-followed creator on TikTok, a platform he conquered with his signature silent comedy and relatable exasperation. His wordless, straightforward life hack reactions garnered billions of views globally. He expanded his influence significantly by becoming a prominent brand ambassador for Hugo Boss and collaborating with other major companies like Binance and Rovio’s Angry Birds. Lame’s appeal also led to a role as a judge on Italia’s Got Talent. To date, Lame has been recognized on Fortune’s 40 Under 40 and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 lists, underscoring his rapid ascent in digital media. He was also appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in January 2025.